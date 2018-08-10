Russian PM: "New US Sanctions Would Be Declaration Of Economic War"

As diplomatic tensions again escalate between the US and Russia following the announcement of new sanctions against Moscow earlier this week by the Trump administration, Russia's prime minister Dmitry Medvedev warned the United States on Friday that Russia would regard any U.S. move to curb the activities of its banks as a declaration of economic war which it would retaliate against.
Medvedev said Moscow would take economic, political or other retaliatory measures against the United States if Washington targeted Russian banks.
"If they introduce something like a ban on banking operations or the use of any currency, we will treat it as a declaration of economic war. And we’ll have to respond to it accordingly – economically, politically, or in any other way, if required," Medvedev said during a trip to the Kamchatka region.
"Our American friends should make no mistake about it," he cautioned.
Medvedev also noted that Russia has a long history of surviving economic restrictions and never caved in to the pressure in the past. "Our country had been living under constant pressure through sanctions for the last hundred years," Medvedev said, accusing the US and its allies of employing sanctions to undercut global competition. "Nothing has changed."
The Russian PM said that by targeting Russia’s gas exports to Europe, Washington wants to push its own LNG shipments to the continent. “It’s an absolutely nonmarket anti-competition measure aimed at strangling our capabilities.” Medvedev also pointed out that the US is simultaneously imposing tariffs on China. “The Chinese, obviously, don’t like it. No one does. And our goal is to resist all these measures.”
According to Reuters, Medvedev's statement reflects Russia's fears over the impact of new restrictions on its economy and assets, including the rouble which tumbled 6% of its value this week on sanctions jitters. With economists expecting the economy to grow by 1.8% this year, some fear that if new sanctions proposed by Congress and the State Department are implemented in full, growth would be almost cut to zero.
On Wednesday, the State Department announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian exports of dual-purpose electronics and other national security-controlled equipment, which will come into effect on August 22, and which pushed the Russian currency to two-year lows and sparked a wider sell-off over fears Russia was locked in a spiral of never-ending sanctions.
Separate legislation introduced last week in draft form by Republican and Democratic senators, dubbed “the sanctions bill from hell” by one of its backers, proposes curbs on the operations of several state-owned Russian banks in the United States and restrictions on their use of the dollar.
Moscow’s strategy of trying to improve battered U.S.-Russia ties by attempting to build bridges with President Trump backfired after U.S. lawmakers launched a new sanctions drive last week because they fear Trump is too soft on Russia. That in turn piled pressure on Trump to show he is tough on Russia ahead of mid-term elections and the possible release of Mueller's report on Russian collusion.
The problem for Russia is that there is little it could do to hit back at the United States without damaging its own economy or depriving its consumers of sought after goods as the sanctions episode of 2014 showed, and officials in Moscow have made clear they do not want to get drawn into what they describe as a mutually-damaging tit-for-tat sanctions war, similar to the one the US is waging with China.
The threat of more U.S. sanctions kept the rouble under pressure on Friday, sending it crashing past two-year lows at one point before it recouped some of its losses.
Commenting on the currency slide, the Russian central bank said the rouble’s fall to multi-month lows on news of new U.S. sanctions was a "natural reaction" and that it had the necessary tools to prevent any threat to financial stability. One tool it said it might use was limiting market volatility by adjusting how much foreign currency it buys. Central bank data showed on Friday it had started buying less foreign currency on Wednesday, the first day of the rouble’s slide. As a reminder, Russia recently liquidated the bulk of its US Treasurys holdings over the past two months as it sought to diversify away from the dollar.
For now, the fate of the U.S. bill Medvedev was referring to is not certain. Congress will not be back in Washington until September, and even then, congressional aides said they did not expect the measure would pass in its entirety.
Putin made a mistake meeting the orange clown.
They said the same thing last year and have done nothing about it. All the big players are sitting on their hands until our economy implodes while the monsters running the west are in the fight of their lives to keep the system together another day.
Nothing happens until "it" happens; and then you'll have a decades worth of news in a single week.
From Russia With Love
What's with the thin blue tie? Not very hunky. I prefer a big red oversized clown tie.
😍
Can the Russian PM stop sucking his own dic k ?
Face it Russia is irrelevant as an economy and a joke militarily , That includes the mindless army of trolls on ZH that no-one ever reads
Things are heating up ... Ready for The Reset, boys?
www.beforethecollapse.com
You are dead wrong my friend. Go to Russia and look at how things go.
Militarily it is the US who are a joke. F-35, combat litteral shit, gays and transexuals everywhere, not to mention the blunders of the agencies who can no longer kill a third world country dictator properly. The list is endless.
Now that little Nicholas clone is right and we all well know that America and their Israeli puppet master are into a collision course and the only way out is to trigger a war.
Bring it all down. Let the joo banking system implode once and for all.
so that the hofjuden can give us their coveted one world digital currency via IMF? The SDR, (((their))) phoenix rising from ashes? Is that what you meant?
Just kabuki theater.
Oceania is always at war with Eastasia...
LOL! Apparently Orwell was a fucking prophet, blah, blah, blah...
attention duped fools. If you haven't figured out what Empire fatigue look like by now, you can't be helped. Trump, and his masters, WANT economic collapse. That is what happens when you put sanctions on a nuclear super power and start trade wars over the planet. The hot wars from Trump will follow soon.
Idiot Obama's racking up of the debt, expanding drone warfare "legality" and the NDAA was the warm up act. Obama was simply handed the torch of Empire from Bush and passed it right along to Trump.
congratulations for "electing" another banker puppet/reality tv star.
But, but, but the Orange God Emperor can do no wrong.
Red Shield has an appointment with the Phoenix to keep, but first comes the ashes.
Why have the Rottenchilds been divesting their USD holdings on the quiet ?
What do they know.
Tune in next week for the new episode of: As The World Burns.
there was an alternative? please do tell
Then please explain to me why EVERY Democrat I know is cheering the death to Russia crap?
It is like they have all lost their minds and can't see past their stupidity.
Pushing the Russians into the arms of the Chinese is the mistake of the century. China has the population and the infrastructure to produce anything they need. Russia has the oil and gas to keep that ball rolling for a couple of more decades.
thank you Trump
Don't be so smug. This has been going on for 50 years. Don't believe, google "the Heartland" and get educated.
Hey Medvedev. Wait until after Mr. Trump gets re-elected - will have more flexibility then.
I really doubt President Trump will be all that concerned!
MAGA
The President, a Russian mole, imposes sanctions on Russia.
When your thought processes are governed by a propaganda machine that has been telling you the Russians have captured our political systems for the last two years, that makes perfect sense. Oh, wait, the logic loop just fractured. The meme machine has lost track of the memes.
Just release the kraken.. hypersonic nuke the muthafucking whitewhorehouse. Paint the inside orange.
In other news a cat stuck in a tree is declaring war on the fireman that responded to his rescue....
if I am a rich elite who makes money off of war do you think I give a damn if you die so I can make a dollar???.....
Well, don't leave us hanging like that, Dima
Obama and Hillary were paid Russian agents. That is in the public record. Quibble on how they collected their paychecks? Say that there is no signed contract? Clinton Global initiative.