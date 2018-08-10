The Saudi-Canada Clash: A Value War

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
Is it any of Canada’s business whether Saudi women have the right to drive?
Well, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland just made it her business.
Repeatedly denouncing Riyadh’s arrest of women’s rights advocate Samar Badawi, Freeland has driven the two countries close to a break in diplomatic relations.
“Reprehensible” said Riyadh of Freeland’s tweeted attack. Canada is “engaged in blatant interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs.”
The Saudis responded by expelling Canada’s ambassador and ordering 15,000 Saudi students to end their studies in Canada and barred imports of Canadian wheat. A $15 billion contract to provide armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia may be in jeopardy.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who has been backsliding on his promises to modernize the kingdom, appears to have had enough of Western lectures on democratic values and morality.
A week after Pope Francis denounced the death penalty as always “impermissible,” Riyadh went ahead and crucified a convicted murderer in Mecca. In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality can get you a death sentence.
Neither President Donald Trump nor the State Department has taken sides, but The Washington Post has weighed in with an editorial: “Human Rights Are Everyone’s Business.”
“What Ms. Freeland and Canada correctly understand is that human rights … are universal values, not the property of kings and dictators to arbitrarily grant and remove on a whim. Saudi Arabia’s long-standing practice of denying basic rights to citizens, especially women — and its particularly cruel treatment of some dissidents — such as the public lashes meted out to (Ms. Badawi’s brother) — are matters of legitimate concern to all democracies and free societies.
“It is the traditional role of the United States to defend universal values everywhere they are trampled upon and to show bullying autocrats they cannot get away with hiding their dirty work behind closed doors.”
The Post called on the foreign ministers of all Group of Seven nations to retweet Freeland’s post saying, “Basic rights are everybody’s business.”
But these sweeping assertions raise not a few questions.
Who determines what are “basic rights” or “universal values”?
Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy that has never permitted women to drive and has always whipped criminals and had a death penalty.
When did these practices first begin to contradict “universal values”?
When did it become America’s “traditional role” to defend women’s right to drive automobiles in every country, when women had no right to vote in America until after World War I?
In the America of the 1950s, homosexuality and abortion were regarded as shameful offenses and serious crimes. Now abortion and homosexuality have been declared constitutional rights.
Are they basic human rights? To whom? Do 55 million abortions in the U.S. in 45 years not raise an issue of human rights?
Has it become the moral duty of the U.S. government to champion abortion and LGBT rights worldwide, when a goodly slice of America still regards them as marks of national decadence and decline?
And if the Saudis are reactionaries whom we should join Canada in condemning, why are we dreaming up an “Arab NATO” in which Saudi Arabia would be a treaty ally alongside whom we would fight Iran?
Iran, at least, holds quadrennial elections, and Iranian women seem less restricted and anti-regime demonstrations more tolerated than they are in Saudi Arabia.
Consider our own history.
From 1865 to 1965, segregation was the law in the American South. Did those denials of civil and political rights justify foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the United States?
How would President Eisenhower, who used troops to integrate Little Rock High, have responded to the British and French demanding that America end segregation now?
In a newly de-Christianized America, all religions are to be treated equally and none may be taught in any public school.
In nearly 50 nations, however, Muslims are the majority, and they believe there is but one God, Allah, and Muhammad is his prophet, and all other religions are false. Do Muslims have no right to insist upon the primacy of their faith in the nations they rule?
Is Western interference with this claim not a formula for endless conflict?
In America, free speech and freedom of the press are guaranteed. And these First Amendment rights protect libel, slander, filthy language, blasphemy, pornography, flag burning and published attacks on religious beliefs, our country itself, and the government of the United States.
If other nations reject such freedoms as suicidal stupidity, do we have some obligation to intervene in their internal affairs to promote them?
Recently, The Independent reported:
“Since last year, hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of innocent Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region in northwest China have been unjustly arrested and imprisoned in what the Chinese government calls ‘political re-education camps.’ Thousands have disappeared. There are credible reports of torture and death among the prisoners. … The international community has largely reacted with silence.”
Anyone up for sanctioning Xi Jinping’s China?
Or do Uighurs’ rights rank below those of Saudi feminists?
Speaking of values, the guy who supposedly started the SoCal fire would fit right in here at ZH.
I bet he has an account.
Aaand look who is behind all of this again...
Soros (left), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (centre) and Freeland (right) at a World Economic Forum meeting she arranged in Davos in January 2016
https://cfreeland.liberal.ca/news-nouvelles/photos-from-the-davos-world…
In reply to Speaking of values, the guy… by youshallnotkill
Whatever you do Sauds, don't let them anywhere near a voting booth.
In reply to Aaand look who is behind all… by nidaar
I don't care about Canada, but it's my business when it's my tax dollars asshole. I don't think my tax dollars should be spent on decimating Yemeni kids either, or supporting settlement building in the West Bank, or doing whatever the hell it is we're doing in Mali.
Saudis can do whatever they want, but they need to keep that shit over there, and the last thing we should be doing is helping their fanatical asses expand their presence and influence anywhere.
In reply to Whatever you do Sauds, don't… by HippieHaulers
Lets send antifa to Saudi Arabia.
In reply to I don't care about Canada,… by evoila
Looks like Buchanan wants to accompany Trump the next time he goes to Saudi Arabia to stroke their balls. Err..orbs.
It's really important to employ whataboutism and support America's number one partner in the horror they delivered to the people of Syria. Wut?
In reply to Aaand look who is behind all… by nidaar
Freeland is Canada's version of Victoria Nuland.
Hey free-land, and new-land and we are taking YOUR land after a coup d'etat of course for the Israel and the New World Order.
In reply to Aaand look who is behind all… by nidaar
"I bet he has an account."
I thought the same thing, between the "aluminum particles" and "anti-California" rhetoric it isn't much of a stretch.
In reply to Speaking of values, the guy… by youshallnotkill
SO this blog supports the Saudis huh? Good to know. WOrst nation on earth, except for the Yid state. If the USA had any brains, we would've eradicated both those parasites decades ago, and the Middle East would now be flourishing and modernized.
In reply to Speaking of values, the guy… by youshallnotkill
Eradicating all those people would do nothing about the fact oil is still believed to exist in the Middle East. Nothing would change but the flags flying over the land.
Morevoer, I'm pretty sure almost everybody here believes it's wrong to murder.
In reply to SO this blog supports the… by Superlat
No women drivers and death to homosexuals?
The Saudis can't be all that bad.
What's the penalty when you're caught fucking a goat?
A promotion.
In reply to No women drivers and death… by RubberJohnny
"The Washington Post has weighed in with an editorial: “Human Rights Are Everyone’s Business"
So, these slimy cucks have denounced Islam's finest in New Mexico? And Linda Sarsour for knowing them?
In reply to A promotion. by Ward of the Squid
In Vegas you can marry one.
In reply to A promotion. by Ward of the Squid
A baby goat with your face?
In reply to No women drivers and death… by RubberJohnny
Not too many assholes in Alberta has been my experience but you must be one of them.
In reply to A baby goat with your face? by Albertarocks
Male or female Saudi?
Male or female goat?
In reply to No women drivers and death… by RubberJohnny
It's a step in the right direction if Canada can distance its self from Saudi Arabia...
For the Saudis..... Canada (quebec in particular) is a leftist cesspit, who will pass Saudi Arabia in reverse within 20 years.
In reply to It's a step in the right… by c0nnect3d
says the cesspit dweller
In reply to For the Saudis..... Canada … by gatorengineer
Nice try, but her issue with Saudi Arabia was Yemen atrocities. You must be a Sunni in fear of being nailed to a cross....
Nevertheless, morality is relative. A sadist is a masochist best friend. And then there is the question of the greater good. If I killed Hitlers parents I would have been ruled a criminal and hung by the neck until happy.
Not all cultures are equal but this could have been handled a lot better. Twitter diplomacy has consequences.
It would have been better if they had taken a similar position in regards to the newly 'untouchable' apartheid nation.
The nation that one apparently does not dare speak ill of lest they use the ultimate economic weapon to bring you in line.
In reply to Not all cultures are equal… by Ward of the Squid
While I am no fan of the Saudi bunch I think Canada, a country whose population is very happy with being replaced, has NO BUSINESS whatsoever, telling a nation how they should live.
Canada stopped hiring White Males for the RCMP a number of years ago. Good, if that is what (((THEY))) want then it is fine. But don't tell Saudis or Iranians, or Lebanese or Syrians how to support their moral standards.
An excerpt :
From Basra to Boise: Why Muslims Will Defeat US
Reflections on the Death of Steven Vincent in Iraq and of any sense of Shame in America in the Summer of 2005
by Michael A. Hoffman II
Vincent descends far down the sewer in this report, which he wrote for Bill Buckely's "conservative" magazine:
"It's painful to watch so many people persist in self-defeating behavior, especially considering that with its potential revenues from oil... and tourism, Basra could become the next Bahrain, Dubai, or, for all we know, Orlando. No wonder a few Basrans have expressed the despondent wish, 'If only we could empty people out the city and start over again with a new generation.' Many would start by ejecting the city's religious parties, which seized control of the political process after the January 30 elections. I don't have space to outline all the changes these groups have imposed on this once tolerant and carnal city; suffice to say, no booze, no discos, no music CDs, no un-hejabed women..."
Horror of horrors! A "carnal city" forced to go straight? How could that please the god of the dollar bill? No discos, no crap muzak, no half-naked women parading in public? How dare those Muslim bastards!
For the umpteenth time: this writer is not a "Muslim sympathizer." But in the wake of the dearth of militant, elite Christian resistance to the record-breaking public and almost universal, near-nudity on view on almost any American street in this summer of 2005, with little kids who see this shabby skin show scandalized and their innocence dented or destroyed as a result -- you're darned right I wish some Muslim army would come over here and put some clothes on the lost American females who have suckered in for the media's less-than-zero "culture," squandering their dignity, spirituality and intelligence in the bargain.
What price the dignity of future American mothers and wives -- girls as young as ten -- dressing in public like jungle natives, in what amounts to loin cloths, "apparel" that would have gotten them arrested for indecency as recently as the America of the 1950s? We are experiencing child-molestation on a mass scale!
When the Crusaders went to Arabia the first time around they did so ostensibly to liberate the Holy Land from the infidel. But today's Crusaders, still using Jesus Christ as their alibi, crusade to impose the filthy schizophrenia of American Churchianity on Muslim peoples: the "Jesus" of the jungle gym and the nudist camp; the "Jesus" of the Britney Spears' subalterns and their ubiquitous belly buttons.
No atheist sinks so low as those "Christians" who call America's inescapable landscape of carnival carnality "a Christian land." America is a pimpmobile; we ought to at least leave the holy name of Jesus Christ out of it. If America is a Christian nation, then the strip joints of Las Vegas are Christian-- the Vegas Strip having relocated from Nevada to almost every American village and town, with millions of the strippers regarding themselves as good Christians, no doubt because they shop at Wal Mart, vote for Bush and pay their taxes.
I am sorry that Mr. Vincent was killed in Iraq. But sadly and tragically, I understand why they killed him. He went to a country of decent women and intact families and served as a mouthpiece for the imposition of a Satanic whorehouse on simple, tribal people, and they would not go gently into that dark night. The same would have been true of Americans of the still Christian 1950s, for whom purity and innocence were not a joke or a commodity. All that changed from the 1960s onward, in the alchemical crucible of the advertising industry's incremental processing.
In 2005 American society has sunk lower than that of the dog and the pig, and Islam will surely conquer such a perverted nation of counterfeit Christians. God will allow it for the sake of scourging our land, as he did ancient Israel, until we salvage that which we have sacrificed on the altar of markets and merchandizing, a sense of shame and a mandate for the defense of the purity of our daughters and wives against the Money Power, and its legion of politicians and judges.
Our Christian ancestors did not need to learn virtues from Muslims. But today's "Christian" impostors, with their heedless acquiesence to America's scumbag pornocracy, surely do, and learn them they shall, as Steven Vincent did, the hard way, on dusty and bloody roads that lead from Basra to Boise.
Ren and Stimpy having a disagreement again?
Reading is fundamental? I'm not responsible for what you might comprehend.
OEC - Products that Canada exports to Saudi Arabia (2016)
Canada should look inside before judging up the Saudis.
What Canadian has time for that, personally I have 3 public beheadings to attend, then its off to buy a slave.
In reply to Canada should look inside… by koan
The ideal slave would have two heads so you can chop one off to make a point and still use him, knowing very well that he will NEVER do whatever he did wrong again.
In reply to What Canadian has time for… by oddjob
Similarly, is it any of your frickin business what the Canadian real estate market is doing?
Yes. I keep an envious eye on property values in Vancouver where some frenemies own some condos. Speculatively. Not rented out, not occupied.
In reply to Similarly, is it any of your… by SwaziRed
I see no reason why the Canadian Government needs to comment on whether Saudi Women should drive or not. Seems to me the SJW in the Canadian government are just causing trouble.
As usual.
why doesn't canada pick on another country that has much worse human rights abuses like, say, its NAFTA partner, Mexico?
from here:
https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2018/country-chapters/mexico
" In August 2016, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) concluded that federal police arbitrarily executed 22 of 42 civilians who died in a confrontation in 2015 in Tanhuato, Michoacán State. Police fatally shot at least 13 people in the back, tortured two detainees, and burned a man alive, the CNDH concluded, then altered the crime scene by moving bodies and planting guns to justify the illegal killings. At time of writing, nobody had been charged and a federal investigation into the Tanhuato killings remained open. "
point is, every country Canada trades with has human rights abuses, or can be viewed by libtard demoNrat sociaiists, like the soon to be voted out of office canadian snowflakes, as abusers of one group or another.
canada singling out Saudi Arabia is racist - everyone knows a snowflake wants to to adopt every mongrel stray out there and smother it in welfare benefits. trouble is, the mongrel strays aren't in any hurry to piss on canadian fire hydrants.
Canada the virtue signalling land of maple syrup and unbearable smug SJWs should shut the hell up nobody but homosexuals and male feminists takes them seriously anyway.
I wonder when some leftist virtue signals us into a war?......
Canada may be right in its assertions about Human Rights...however...it is not our job to enforce our morality on anyone.
Interesting tho...the Leftists are starting to sound like the "Religious Right" from back in the day...
Change the word "government" for "religion" and you have the "Religious Left".🤔
Yes, it is our job, all of us, specifically under the UN DHR.
Morality has nothing to do with it; the Saudis signed the UN DHR also.
In reply to Canada may be right in its… by Reichstag Fire Dept.
It is in Canada's and everyone else's interest that Western Values be held by Western Trading partners. Islam is our enemy. Canada cannot hide from that any longer. This is a great day, what with Turkey going full-Islam on Incirlik. Enough of pretending that Islam is not EVERYONE's enemy.
It's really simple.
Canada has every right, as does anyone else, to ask that Saudi Arabia keep to its commitments under the UN DHR. Of course, Saudi Arabia and the other 48 muslim-majority nations have also signed the Cairo Declaration of Human Rights in Islam. This is in direct opposition to every single point of the UN DHR, since you only have full rights under Sharia if you are an adult, male, heterosexual muslim. Everyone else is pretty much scum in their eyes.
The root of the problem is that the UN seems happy to have duplicitous b@stards as members. The muzzies make women wear bags on their heads, but the real evil is the left wing muslim apologists in the West, including the MSM, who want everyone to have bags on their minds.
The UN should put North Korea in charge of the Committee on Human Rights Abuses.
In reply to It's really simple. Canada… by CRM114
Canada is the rainbow glove on the iron fist, there's a certain unhealthy, unkempt clueless look about most fighting age males, if you seem aware, awake and alert, you're a person of interest. There is an all pervasive, ultra high tech surveillance system everywhere, with facial recognition, hordes of unemployable debt ridden serfs are recruited to spy on there fellow citizens. This turns nice, normal kids into nasty arrogant rattus canadianus. If you want to see how this works, go to YouTube and check CSIS recruiting video...very creepy
What rubbish. Canada is the second-largest country on Earth, and 99.9% doesn't have a single camera. I don't see a single Government employee except the road guys from one year to the next. Central Toronto is not all of Canada.
In reply to Canada is the rainbow glove… by dickcheney
Putting all this distracting talk of morality to the side, this little spat between Canada and Ali Baba is about Canada's refusal to sanction Iran over the nuke deal. Its a fake fight over morality to give the Saudi's an excuse to cut trade with Canada, thus tightening the economic screws for the sake of WW3 and a safer world through strength.
I know. Its more confusing than morality and the greater good. Continue.
It's the most likely explanation I've heard yet.
In reply to Putting all this distracting… by FreeEarCandy
I don't get it. How does shafting saudi-canada trade affect the iran sanctions?
In reply to Putting all this distracting… by FreeEarCandy
