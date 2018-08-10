Schlichter: 'The Elite' Freaks Out When Trump Puts Americans First

Authored by Kurt Schlichter via Townhall.com,
Of all Donald Trump’s many sins against the Great Church of the Transnational Leftist Establishment, his greatest may be his stubborn refusal to subordinate the needs of the normal citizens of the United States to the dogmas of our alleged betters. He rejects the secular civic religion of our betters, one that urges the sacrifice of regular folk’s interests on the altar of their self-regard and cheesy self-interest.
Trump is a heretic, a blasphemer, and it’s no surprise they want to burn him at the stake.
Horrors!
He demands that the Europeans fund their own defense at levels that come to about half of what America spends!
Oh well, I never!
He refuses to hobble the American economy as a tribute to the false god of the weird weather religion and he dumped the Paris Climate Grift!
Vapors!
He rejects the notion that free trade is a one-way street into America’s markets and thinks that we ought to get the same deal on stuff we sell to outsiders as they get selling to us.
The bizarre part is that Trump isn’t even seeking an advantage over these foreigners who have been getting over on us. He seeks only reciprocity in our relations, and as a result the foreign policy elite is collectively wetting itself.
The mostly unspoken truth – which I speak loudly and profanely in my upcoming book Militant Normals: How Regular Americans Are Rebelling Against the Elite to Reclaim Our Democracy – is that the postwar international order which arose in the wake of our victory in World War II was based upon America doing the heavy lifting. Of course, this translates as Normal Americans doing the heavy lifting, both in terms of treasure (the taxes they pay that get spent for the benefit of outsiders, as well as our own) and in terms of the blood they and their kids spill (which also gets spent for the benefit of outsiders, as well as our own). Isn’t it weird how when the elite writes a figurative check, it always gets drawn on our figurative checking account?
The post-war order did not start out as a massive scam, but we’re reallyfar post the war today, and different times require different arrangements. Back in the late 1940s, with Europe in ruins and America relatively unscathed – actually, ascendant – it made sense for us to pick up the slack to help our allies get on their feet again. It was a hand-up, not a hand-out. The Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe, was genius – it created a bulwark against communism while ensuring prosperity.
But that was 70 years ago. Things change. The USSR is gone (a spectacular victory of the postwar order). Germany and the rest of Europe are no longer smoldering piles of rubble (another success). In fact, they are now prosperous and complacent, and of course they don’t want the American subsidy to end. It allows them to pay-off their barren, soul-dead populations via their bloated welfare states with the money they don’t have to contribute to their own defense. America snapping a ball and chain around its ankle in the form of the noxious climate pact lets them virtue signal, while unequal trade arrangements let them take advantage of our markets while blocking access to theirs. They can posture by importing half the Third World because our generosity (and gullibility) gives them the flexibility to do it.
It’s a great deal, for them. But after seven decades, it’s time for something new. And that’s where Donald Trump comes in.
The militant Normals, who get the bill for all this coddling, have been ticked off about it for a while. A lot of us actually served over there – and we know the Europeans have been able to half-step with their militaries for quite a while. Yeah, individual NATO warriors have been brave, and some have sacrificed their lives in battle beside Americans. We honor them. But their countries as a whole are not keeping their commitments, and the glorious achievements of their outnumbered, under-equipped soldiers do not excuse that basic reality.
The elite seeks to deny the truth. And failing that, it seeks to rid itself of this troublesome president. If you ever needed more proof that the Russia baloney was just a heap of rancid luncheon meat, ask yourself why the same idiots spewing spittle about “PUTIN COLLUSION TREASON!” are also outraged that Trump is demanding that other NATO countries actually build up their capacity to defeat the Bear in battle. Is the elite trying to keep NATO from getting stronger to own Putin and the cons?
I believe in NATO, and if you don’t believe me you can bring over a six-pack of Stuttgarter Hof pilsner (it was my favorite when I was stationed there) and we can drink it while I dig around my Army stuff drawer for my NATO medal. And if you believe in NATO, not just the concept but the warfighting force, then you must demand that its members pick up the slack today instead of reissuing the same vague promises to do better someday that never comes. They used to get away with that until Donald Trump beat Felonia Milhous von Pantsuit. But the fact is our allies’ refusal to spend on defense has resulted in their general combat ineffectiveness. German Bundeswehr battalions have shown up to training with broomsticks – really, that’s a thing. That’s unacceptable, meaning we cannot accept it.
If you believe in NATO, you must also seek to maintain the critical support for NATO among the American people. You cannot do that shrugging your shoulders as our allies get over on us. The argument that NATO is both so essential that we Normal Americans must sacrifice lives and dollars for it, yet also that we must excuse the very people who are being protected from pulling their weight is an untenable political position. It makes no sense to Normal Americans (or to their avatar, Donald Trump), but for some reason the foreign policy establishment is totally OK with this bizarre conundrum.
Tucker Carlson, a voice of reason in a wilderness of hacks intent on shoring up the edifice of a 70-year old world order no matter how much it costs the United States, famously asked a guest, “Why should my son die for Montenegro?” Now, I have an answer (I served – under NATO – in the Balkans), but the point is not the answer. The point is the question – Tucker got heaps of grief for even daring to ask it. But it’s hard to imagine a more important or legit question for an American citizen to ask. It demands a straightforward and clear answer, not the furious condescension and abuse it received. How can we expect any American citizen to die, or to send their children to die, yet be told he or she has no right to even inquire as to why?
But the establishment is so flabby and so frightened that it cannot frame a coherent and compelling answer (again, I can, and in terms an 11B infantryman would appreciate), so the elite seeks to simply shut down the argument.
“How dare you even ask that, you NATO-hating peon! I won’t dignify your question about how this arrangement benefits America with an answer. Now write your check to the Treasury and give me your kid and don’t worry your hooded little heads about these questions!”
Sound familiar? It’s similar to the establishment’s response to our cries for help in the face of unequal trade arrangements:
“How dare you even ask why we should accept high tariffs against American goods while not imposing identical ones to defend our markets! I won’t dignify your question about how this benefits America with an answer! Now go learn coding, since your factory job just moved to Oaxaca.”
And it’s also a lot like the establishment’s response to our legit concerns about the effects of unrestricted legal and illegal immigration in terms of crime, jobs, and cultural disruption:
“How can you even ask why we allow so much immigration! Why, you’re clearly a racist and I won’t dignify your question about why all this immigration is a net benefit to actual Americans with an answer! And sorry about your kid getting shot by the gang member from El Salvador who the local cops had already arrested and released five times previously.”
Of course, the elite does not want an honest and open conversation about the basic premises it operates under, whether in terms of foreign or domestic policy. It understands that its policies are indefensible. They are indefensible because they are manifestly designed not for the benefit of Normal Americans – whose interests every US government policy should seek to serve first – but for the benefit of that same elite.
Donald Trump’s common-sense policy of putting America first appeals to Normal Americans for the simple reason that it corresponds to the proper purpose of the United States government – to protect and benefit Normal Americans. We are not seeking to harm our allies – the American graves that dot the European countryside prove our friendship better than mere words ever could – but neither will we tolerate being exploited, no matter how uncomfortable it will be for our foreign policy hacks to explain that to their Eurobuddies over champagne in Brussels.
I have to admit I have no idea what President Trump and most of his cabinet appointees are doing. I'm fairly certain what the rest of the government, elected and appointed, is doing.
In reply to I have to admit I have no… by Pernicious Gol…
In reply to what they ??? Yep, u have no… by New_Meat
That's where you lost me. I don't do antiscience conspiracy.
In reply to Not allowed to talk about… by Fiat Pirate
"'The Elite' Freaks Out When Trump Puts Americans First"
In reply to the false god of the weird… by Take-a-Dump
When you say all of the world's climate scientists are telling us something "false", you'd better have some pretty good peer-reviewed, published facts to back you up. But the deniers have nothing (which is why I am constantly amazed how ZH promotes them).
I'm a sucker for conspiracy theories, but you have to ask yourself what is the most plausible: hundreds of scientists from more than 50 countries working secretly together to promote a false idea, or merchants of doubt with financial and political interests at stake, working very hard to undermine the scientific evidence?
In reply to huh?? by helltothenah
You don’t have to be a genius to see for yourself that climate “scientists” predictions haven’t come true. You do have to be able to read though. Of course not depending on the bloated state tit sack helps in said reading. Btw, the state can’t even balance a fucking budget so they sure as hell can’t act as a bureaucratic thermostat.
In reply to When you say all of the… by Take-a-Dump
In reply to You don’t have to be a… by PrintCash
The elites are turning the screws on Trump, let's not kid ourselves.
Isra-hell, Iran, Russophobia, fracking, environment, education ...its more of the same..A lot of Trumps policies are same or worse than the rest.
I don't think anyone can withstand the elites. We are all doomed, DOOMED.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
"Schlichter: 'The Elite' Freaks Out When Trump Puts Americans First"
... but they don't when he puts Israel first ?
In reply to They by GoFuqYourself
Chins up man.
In reply to They by GoFuqYourself
I am going to have to wait the entire 8 years of the Trump presidency to judge Trump.
He could well be a total puppet. Or he could be Carl Wallenda up on a high wire doing a balance act simultaneously trying to bring positive change while not getting shot like JFK.
Ok so far. Attacking Iran will guarantee he does not get reelected. Will he or won't he. I guess we have no choice but to wait and see.
In reply to When you say all of the… by Take-a-Dump
I believe it's a high-wire act. He needs the establishment republicans. How does he appease the swamp creatures while draining the swamp? Very, very carefully.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
“but you have to ask yourself what is the most plausible: hundreds of scientists from more than 50 countries working secretly together to promote a false idea, or merchants of doubt with financial and political interests at stake, working very hard to undermine the scientific evidence?”
uh. You don’t need to ask yourself that question. It is irrelevant to the scientific method. All you need to know is the definition of temperature and the quantity of CO2 in the atmosphere. As to the former, temperature is a number representative of the average kinetic energy of the molecules that comprise the system. With respect to the quantity, CO2 only occupies 0.03% of the Earth’s atmosphere. As such it is incapable of making any meaningful contribution to the Earth’s atmospheric temperature. Liberals are so fucking gullible and dumb.
In reply to When you say all of the… by Take-a-Dump
I was out fishing for Pompano in the Arctic Straits when I came upon a family of polar bears slow roasting in the hot arctic stew. Just like Al Gore said would happen. I threw them some ice cubes and they were most appreciative.
How dare you support your conclusions with mathematical facts.
In reply to When you say all of the… by Take-a-Dump
In reply to huh?? by helltothenah
In reply to . by Polynik3s
As those elites used free fiat money with no assets for loans to acquire all the real stock for real assets. Its pretty obvious if the economy improves, they will gain from this improvement as they own 90% of the country and you do not. You own debt and debt slavery, oh and tax slavery... They basically own you, your just not in the right frame of mind to know this.. If you do not believe me, try not paying your taxes for a few years, see what you have left..
In reply to huh?? by helltothenah
I don't do antiscience conspiracy.
It's not either. In fact the whole man (CO2) made global warming scam is about as "antiscience" as you can possibly get.
Oh yeah, the anthropomorphic global warming hoax is definitely a conspiracy as well.
In reply to the false god of the weird… by Take-a-Dump
Which kind of conspiracy do you prefer then?
In reply to the false god of the weird… by Take-a-Dump
Profile that is 3 weeks old. You're not a troll. Oh noooooooo!
In reply to Trump is the Fomentalist of… by Prehuman Insight
There is freedom. There is slavery. Discuss.
In reply to I have to admit I have no… by Pernicious Gol…
In reply to There is freedom. There is… by TeamDepends
I'm gonna upvote that because I think you're being snarky which would be right.
In reply to I have to admit I have no… by Pernicious Gol…
can't have an honest conversation about anything.
Trump doesn't support Americans till he stops H1-Bs. Completely.
H1-B's are fine if the positions can not be filled by US citizens.
In reply to Trump doesn't support… by CRM114
Horseshit. There is not a position in this country that cannot be filled internally IF THE WAGE IS right. H1Bs have killed tech and Engineering wages. Think cut in Half.
In reply to H1-B's are fine if the… by Duc888
Exactly what position can't be filled by the best engineers on Earth?
Who put men on the moon? Who invented the transistor? The microprocessor?
Indians? Chinese? Russians? Whoops!!!!
You know not of what you speak Duc888
In reply to Horseshit. There is not a… by gatorengineer
In reply to Exactly what position can't… by DownWithYogaPants
Citizens is the operative word. You obviously missed it.
In reply to normal citizens of the… by simpson seers
Capital "C" citizens are not sovereign unto themselves but are Federal Citizens of Washington D.C. All naturalized Citizens are under Federal jurisdiction. Maybe that explains why the push to let so many foreigners in.
Personally, I am a natural or native resident of these several states aka a sovereign person.
In reply to Citizens is the operative… by DeathMerchant
Parasites don’t want their hosts getting a clue. You wouldn’t either if you were an elite. You have to suck deeply but softly. Trump is their medicine for sucking too hard the last 30yrs
this guy completely nails it and in a way that even a 6th grader can understand. simple, straightforward questions that drive the enemies of the american people batty.
Trump has tweeted alot and done sweet fuck all on anything meaningful except going on a spending spree obowel wouldnt dream of.
In reply to this guy completely nails it… by Rikky
It's unfair to compare Trump to Obama.
But go ahead.
In reply to Trump has tweeted alot and… by gatorengineer
But Trump's EPA re-introducing asbestos into the country is clearly putting America first, right?
Really? If so that's wonderful. Only one form of asbestos is harmful if inhaled, all the other forms are completely safe. My late uncle put an asbestos roof on his house about 65 years ago and it is still working well with no need for re-roofing. Asbestos and lead paint put a lot of roofers and painters out of business because both last almost forever... but it's for the CHILDREN, haha. Total bullshit. Corporations and the pharmaceutical industry make money by selling product, not by making things that last a lifetime or by curing illnesses.
In reply to But Trump's EPA re… by youshallnotkill
"The bizarre part is that Trump isn’t even seeking an advantage over these foreigners who have been getting over on us. He seeks only reciprocity in our relations, and as a result the foreign policy elite is collectively wetting itself."
That's why it's NOT Trumps Trade war. This war wa foisted on the American People by our own government over the course of the last 35 years by Extra-Constitutional treaties.
