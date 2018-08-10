"Serious Incident" Unfolds As NATO Jet Accidentally Launches Secret Missile Near Russian Border

Estonia’s defense minister has halted a NATO war exercise in Estonia pending an investigation after a fighter jet deployed in northeast Europe accidentally fired a secret missile during training. Authorities are now searching for the rocket, which was shot over the Baltic country’s airspace by a Spanish fighter jet this week near the Russian border.
Minister of Defense Juri Luik said Thursday during a press conference in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, the air-to-air missile was mistakenly launched Tuesday over southern Estonia has not been found nor did it injure any civilians.
#Estonia / #Russia : A Spanish eurofighter accidentally fire a missile near Otepaa, at around 65 kilometer of the russian border v @TheArabSource pic.twitter.com/QwQEkgbRKc— Emmanuel (@EmmanuelGMay) August 7, 2018
“The Spanish defense minister has apologized and expressed deep regret,” Luik said, adding that the commander of the Spanish Armed Forces has apologized for the mishap.
According to Fox News, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas communicated with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, expressing Estonia’s concern over the “serious incident.”
The Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) is a modern beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) capable of all-weather day-and-night operations with a range of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles). Luik told reporters the AMRAAM might have crashed into a remote nature reserve in the eastern Jogeva region — not far from Estonia’s border with Russia.
“The air-to-air missile has not hit any aircraft,” the Spanish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that three other fighter jets flew alongside the Spanish Eurofighter before the missile was launched. “After the incident, the planes returned safely to the Siauliai Air Base.”
On Friday, the Spanish Defense Ministry told Sputnik News that it would not change its pilots serving in Lithuania over the recent incident.
“The composition of a Spanish squad deployed in Lithuania, jets and crews will not be changed until the end of their mission,” the spokesperson said.
The ministry said NATO, not Spain authorized the flight plan of their planes. The spokesperson noted that an investigation would have to occur before he could give more details about the incident.
“An investigation into the causes of this incident has been launched. The probe is underway and there are no preliminary results [of the investigation],” the ministry added.
Luik urged Spain to conduct a careful investigation of the incident. He also launched a separate internal probe to review the safety regulations of arranging military air exercises in the country.
Until the investigation is complete, Luik said: “I have suspended all NATO exercises in the Estonian airspace.”
And now it seems Russia’s top brass has complained to TASS News Agency about the incident.
An official in the alliance’s military structure told TASS on condition of anonymity on Wednesday:
“At the present moment, we cannot confirm the existence of any contacts between the NATO Operations Command and the Russian military on this incident. However, after saying this, I will add that many civilian and military organizations play their role in ensuring international air security. We cannot say anything more on this incident as long as the investigation is going on.”
Well, at least social media has turned this NATO embarrassment into a laugh...
This is why I love #Estonia and estonians. Somebody in Võrumaa’s Kaagu village made a wooden statue about the AIM-120 #missile that escaped and disappeared from Spain’s air force over the country.https://t.co/iW6zaQ8i3d pic.twitter.com/R2XQOzJgNa— Laura Halminen (@LauraHuu) August 9, 2018
Comments
Oh Good, Poke the Grumpy Black Bear...
Incompetents. We need to disband that shitshow.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Naytow Issues an "Oops"
"" the air-to-air missile was mistakenly launched Tuesday over southern Estonia has not been found nor did it injure any civilians. ""
In reply to Incompetents. We need to… by tmosley
This was a week ago
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
ZH keeps some stories in reserve so it can maintain a constant flow of clickbait.
-chumblez.
In reply to This was a week ago by bismillah
What is a 'secret' missile?
I mean, wouldn't it be an 'obvious' missile, if they fired it at someone or something? Do they have missiles that no one will notice?
In reply to ZH keeps some stories in… by chumbawamba
Shhh, it's a secret.
In reply to What is a 'secret' missile? by Urban Roman
"Toro, Toro, Toro"
In reply to Shhh, it's a secret. by daedon
'Niitakayama nobore'(Climb Mount Niitaka) was actually the 'go-code'.
Fucking Spaniards are still pissed off after losing their empire, I suppose.
Think how the Japs must feel after losing out on 'the Greater Eastern Co-prosperity Sphere' thing (and add a popular lawn mower name to the mix, just for fun).
I'll be firing up my TORO 'Timecutter Z420' tomorrow morning to take care of the acreage...
In reply to "Toro, Toro, Toro" by cossack55
So the question isn't how effective fire and forget is but rather why doesn't the missile have some type of fail-safe or self-destruct function in case of accidental firing?
Wait...wait...I know. Because there are no mistakes when it come to moar woar. Any missile fired is presumed to have been fired with deliberate intent.
Besides, accidents happen. <snicker>
This so reminds me of the running joke in our house. When something is done accidentally on purpose, it's declared to have been 'on accident'.
In reply to 'Niitakayama nobore'(Climb… by MontgomeryScott
Mostly likely explanation is malfunction/accidental ejection, considering the process required to actually fire the weapon.
In reply to So the question isn't how… by Cognitive Dissonance
I don't remember this button on the Xbox controller.
Whoops....umm....Houston, we have a problem. ;-)
In reply to Mostly likely explanation is… by eforce
The NWO is searching for a war.
Aug 11 2018 15:21:45 Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 2556980
How do you prevent the public release of incriminating acts that would forever strip their power away? How do you BIND the hands of POTUS? Two-Pronged SITU. >>Test strength of midterms through private analysis (win/loss ratio) >>Analysis below key metric w/o chance for recovery - START A WAR. Think missile(s) accidentally fired. Against WHO? Relationships are VERY IMPORTANT. The SHARING of INFORMATION IS VERY IMPORTANT. Q
In reply to I don't remember this button… by Cognitive Dissonance
Let's suppose for a moment that the Russians were playing with a super secret radar at that moment...
How does a secret missile fare against a super secret radar?
In reply to The NWO is searching for a… by joego1
LOL. Lucky it was super secret, else we'd have a photo of it launching and a cut-away diagram of what goes into it on some alternate news site like ZH.
In reply to I don't remember this button… by Cognitive Dissonance
Too funny. Sort of like Animal House's double secret probation.
In reply to LOL. Lucky it was super… by PrivetHedge
Or John McCain was flying... at least this time it wasn't shot across the deck of an aircraft carrier.
In reply to Mostly likely explanation is… by eforce
NATO
Hitman for Rothschild Deep State
In reply to So the question isn't how… by Cognitive Dissonance
NATO
Hitman for Rothschild Deep State
In reply to So the question isn't how… by Cognitive Dissonance
No really, in this case, the fire 'n' forget functionality worked perfectly ;)
In reply to So the question isn't how… by Cognitive Dissonance
There are no mistakes, just misfires. LOL
In reply to No really, in this case, the… by land_of_the_few
Deep State will use any excuse to start WWIII
In reply to 'Niitakayama nobore'(Climb… by MontgomeryScott
A gift to Russian intelligence.
"From Spain with Love"
Maybe the pilot is a Catalan.
The days when massed Soviet armor would roll through the Fulda Gap are over.
So is NATO.
But like almost every government organism, NATO survived past its "use by date".
Paid for by taxes and debts. Party on!
Perpetual War. Herpes of Violence.
In reply to "Toro, Toro, Toro" by cossack55
Woar is peace dude. Get with the program.
In reply to A gift to Russian… by any_mouse
"A gift to Russian intelligence."
Just like Hillary's secret server.
In reply to A gift to Russian… by any_mouse
Because Spain is so screwed up, they need to start a war with Russia just to make homefront things look good!
In reply to "Toro, Toro, Toro" by cossack55
Fucking with russia.
In reply to What is a 'secret' missile? by Urban Roman
It's a "secret missile" because they can't find it yet, it's probably stuck in a tree or a swamp :P
Maybe the Estonians can make them some nice wooden ones, safer for trainng exercises.
In reply to What is a 'secret' missile? by Urban Roman
It looks a lot like an AIM-7 with the pylon and rail still on it. Maybe the secret is the load crews suck in Europe.
In reply to What is a 'secret' missile? by Urban Roman
I have a feeling that this sort of BS happens more often than we know. more false flag aggression from plants within the world military powers. They're striking matches and throwing them into the brush, hoping that one with burn the whole woods down.
In reply to ZH keeps some stories in… by chumbawamba
Either testing Russian reaction or sending false technology for Russian reverse engineering.
In reply to This was a week ago by bismillah
Was it actually fired at something, or did it just fall off? I assume a live missile was intended to be used during the excercise - would they be carting them about if if they were only pretending?
In reply to Either testing Russian… by tenpanhandle
That's classified and above your pay grade, no, it deliberately on accident fell off-was fired, yes-no-maybe-that's classified, yes because you fight as hard as you train.
I think I covered everything. LOL
In reply to Was it actually fired at… by OverTheHedge
The Russian's don't need to reverse engineer any American made AMRAAM. They already have air to air that covers twice the distance in half the time.
In reply to Either testing Russian… by tenpanhandle
Reverse engineer to defeat that specific missile's capabilities.
If you know the program code, "if X then do Y". You do (fake) X already knowing that the missile will respond Y right into your countermeasure that is outside the programming.
Think more dynamically.
In reply to The Russian's don't need to… by east of eden
What if that missile had hit a passenger jet? Tough for the FAA to show up and cover up the matter, as the FAA did with TWA Flight 800.
In reply to Reverse engineer to defeat… by any_mouse
That was caused by sparks from the Weiner laptop, you racist.
In reply to What if that missile had hit… by junction
"What if that missile had hit a passenger jet? Tough for the FAA to show up and cover up the matter, as the FAA did with TWA Flight 800"
In that case it would have been a Russian missile. No point in letting a good story go to waste.
In reply to What if that missile had hit… by junction
Yes, but how do you jam the damn thing?
In reply to The Russian's don't need to… by east of eden
I heard the pilot screamed "FreeThis" as he dropped it .... 😎
In reply to Yes, but how do you jam the… by XWeatherman
it works, it is certainly now beyond-visual-range
In reply to Either testing Russian… by tenpanhandle
Perhaps the next version will land at the nearest airport all by itself.
It could sprout a little wheeled undercarriage and make "alert" beeping noises like a reversing dumptruck as it taxis towards the airport terminal.
In reply to modern beyond-visual-range … by vaporland
These war mongers are the greatest threat to our species.
Honestly... they can all go to hell. Evil fuckwits.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
It was the Alaskan guys cousin.
In reply to These war mongers are the… by Dame Ednas Possum
The only reason the West is afraid of Russia, is the media has drummed up fear of the old "Bolshevik" regime. Little do people know, the Bolsheviks have been purged and now that agenda is in full swing on the West. We are looking with fear in the wrong direction! Just turn on the TeeVee, there is your Commy regime!!
In reply to These war mongers are the… by Dame Ednas Possum
How come so few in the US understand this?
Why would the US (and western) MSM hide this blatant truth from the public I wonder?
In reply to The only reason the West is… by TahoeBilly2012
Three letters...
MIC
In reply to How come so few in the US… by Patrick_UK
Horseshit there has to be a lot of switches in the correct position before you launch a missile the word foolishy should replace mistakenly.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
That is IF everything was operating as it should.
Could have easily been a malfunction.
Shit happens.
Murphy tends to get into everything.
In reply to Horseshit there has to be a… by khnum
Maybe the Russians were just testing a system they have where they can take remote control of the fighter.
In reply to Horseshit there has to be a… by khnum