Tesla Slides On Report It Is Only Now Approaching Potential LBO Investors

It looks like Elon Musk lied when he said that the "funding was secured."
Assuring that the SEC will have its hands full, Bloomberg reports that only now are Elon Musk and his merry advisers men seeking a "wide pool" of investors to back a potential take-private of the automaker to avoid concentrating ownership among a few new large holders, according to people familiar with the matter.
Furthermore, quite contrary to even the loosest definition of "secured", BBG adds that Tesla is holding early discussions with banks about the feasibility and structures of a possible deal, citing sources, and only now is it canvassing investors including large asset managers.
It's not immediately clear how any of this is different from simply doing a follow on offering of public stock, one which takes out existing small shareholders, especially since Tesla would always have publicly filing (junk) debt as the core component of its capital structure, and thus instead of trading the stocks, those evil shorts would be buying CDS on the company instead.
Always a chooser and never a beggar, in addition to getting investors to allocate funds to a company that would have an idiotic pro forma leverage, Musk also hopes to retain control and "would prefer to amass a group of investors who could each contribute part of the funds because he wants to avoid having one or two large new stakeholders in the company." Which immediately kills either SoftBank and the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund as potential investors. It also prompts the question: does Musk even know what going private means?
Most troubling, and where the SEC should immediate chime in, is that according to the report deliberations are only at an early stage and the company hasn’t yet formally hired a bank to work on the process or made a final decision on how to proceed.
As a reminder, since Musk first tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and that he had “funding secured,” he’s offered no evidence to back up the statement. People close to at least 16 financial institutions and technology firms, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, have said they weren’t aware of financing having been locked in before Musk’s tweet.
Meanwhile, even as the SEC is about to have a field day digging into Musk's 10b-5 violation, several banks are already pitching possible deal structures or financing scenarios - now that they know what Musk is looking for - for either Tesla or the company’s board to consider, chasing the millions of dollars in advisory fees that could be offered to whomever wins the mandates.
According to estimates from Jeffrey Nassof, a director at Freeman Consulting Services, banks advising Tesla could make $90 million to $120 million in fees, while advisers to Musk could take home $30 million to $50 million. If a deal involves debt financing, those providing funding could expect fees of about $500 million.
And now that the company has admitted that there was no deal, no term sheet, no agreement, we will look closely at the what the SEC does next in light of what appears to have been a glaring securities manipulation. TSLA stock promptly slumped on the news.
Comments
Musk has fooled everyone.
In reply to First! by Occams_Razor_Trader
Or...SEC links together Musk's declaration of taking out Shorts, a few days PRIOR to Twerking that Tesla was going Private and had Secured Funding (which crushed shorts).'
In reply to Musk has fooled everyone. by Stan522
I'm sure he will get some 'back door financing' in prison.
In reply to Or by Shitonya Serfs
A billion companies out there and all we ever here about is Tesla. It makes me wonder if he's paying for all this press, or if he is playing the media and succor reporters can't stop talking about him.
And why are you reporting on his underpants? Stop giving this idiot press coverage! He will either sink or swim, I don't care either way.
Or keep reporting on him, but report on other companies as well. That way I can skip over this idiot and learn about some new company that deserves attention.
In reply to Or by Shitonya Serfs
Hear, hear.
Way too much emphasis on 50 billion dollar company is a world of hundreds of trillions of assets.
Too many Sheeple getting distracted by shiny baubles.
In reply to A billion companies out… by wren
He's always been full if shit.
Now a few more people know, at least the lawyers will be happy.
In reply to Musk has fooled everyone. by Stan522
So, in a previous Episode of Musk TV, he pissed off all the Wall Street insiders who had massive short positions, because their plants inside the SEC were bypassed with his tweet announcement and some of them got hurt because the ALGO arbitrageurs ramped TSLA to the moon.
Today on Musk TV, the algo arbs are getting smoked because their rumor sniffers didn't know how to properly discount Musk BS.
I don't know where all this lands, but it's beautiful.
In reply to He's always been full if… by PrivetHedge
Tesla’s Limited Take-Private Options: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/teslas-limited-take-private-options-by-elonbachman/
In reply to First! by Occams_Razor_Trader
The Law offices of Irving Kikestein LP are preparing to file suit on behalf of the gullible bagholders
In reply to C by SloMoe
In reply to C by SloMoe
In reply to C by SloMoe
SEC Inquiry? That's some funny shit right there............
It don't matter. We are taking this bitch to 400 and beyond just like VW back in the day. I can't wait to see the shorts faces ripped off without anesthesia.
We are in a post Truth, post Apocalypse world.
Watch.
sure...
In reply to It don't matter. We are… by Clock Crasher
Maybe. Nothing would be surprising these days. However, to keep the sham going they may have to actually make it look like things are on the level. To save the corrupt system they have to actually punish the egregious corruption.
In reply to It don't matter. We are… by Clock Crasher
No, there are no limits anymore. Everything and anything goes.
10 Trillion to 20 Trillion in out standing acknowledged principal debt and commodities price implosion.
Tesla is going to shock the world.
In reply to Maybe. Nothing would be… by wains
and muskRAT fast approaching massive lawsuits and vacation in Leavenworth.
"Funding secured" will become a meme much like Chuck Prince's "We're dancing while the music is playing" a year before Citibank went tits up and had to be rescued by the government.
They let him get away with "factory gated" so WTF....
In reply to "Funding secured" will… by ludwigvmises
True, now that's over 17,000 cars roasting in the sun as their batteries expire on a permanent basis.
Assuming they had batteries in to start with. Wandering around charging 17,000+ cars in the middle of nowhere is one of those things that's never going to happen..
Still, it's only money.
In reply to They let him get away with … by Joebloinvestor
Tesla slides on Hugh G. Rection, and receives large deposit.
Ooooh, busted. Enjoy sharing a cell with Jon Corzine, scumbag.
Wells Fargo will win and the deal will be a cluster fuck.
'Ol Leon Mush's grand con game may be losing steam, or in his case battery power.
He'll have to take the weekend and polish up his game.
This seemed like such an obvious short it almost felt like a trap. If he had financing lined up that would basically rip any short's face off.
If you or I did this, we'd be in jail. Fuck Musk. He's a little pussy bitch always whining about people shorting his shitty company.
For real. If he'd just make the damn cars like he said he would he wouldn't have to worry about the shorts.
In reply to If you or I did this, we'd… by Fiat Burner
First off, this guy is a complete fraud, but will probably do as much time as John Corzine. If the SEC does nothing every CEO can do anything they want to manipulate their companies stock price.
Secondly who in their right mind would take this shitshow private. Would they have to take fraudulent SolarCity? How about the bullshit Boring company? Space X?
I'd imagine there's going to be a whole lot of lawsuits to come.
Nice job Elon maybe at some point someone will take it private. Probably for $50 a share.
The rocket "almost" landed on the barge.
The Model-S can "almost" drive itself.
We can "almost" bore a hole to the center of the Earth.
Our production line at TSLA is "almost" automated.
We "almost" have production where it should be.
Solar City is "almost" profitable.
I think I'm "almost" seeing a pattern here.
Maybe the Fed will print a shit ton, give it to Bank of America to buy Turdsla for 71 Billion then pay Warren Buffett to go on CNBS with Becky Quirk to tell Murica what a great deal it is. Act 2.
No no What he ment was
Funding would be secured. Just a Typo
So will they let Musk get away with it or won't they? That is the question.
Then they need to start looking into Musk's other lies that have caused TSLA shares to spike a few hundred dollars.
"5000 cars made in a week." Complete bullshit.
"We will be cash flow positive by the end of Q3." Absolute bullshit.
Even if Tesla gets an investor or investors lined up, once they see the real finance sheets, they'll run for the hills. Even if you got the company for $1, you would stand to lose upwards of $10 billion continuing operations for the next two years.
To match Tesla's current valuation they would need to sell six to seven million cars a year. Good luck making six million cars in one factory that only has the capacity to make 250k if it was running at 100%. The NUMMI record was 420k, but that was with more lines and making shit econoboxes with Japanese management.
Soon we will know if he was high as 420 or if he is part of clinton protected people. No way should he evade jail.
He's going to be your next Senator
In reply to Soon we will know if he was… by XanII
First requirement of any funding offer, Musk goes.
Tesla slid to an increased market value of $302,000,000 today. I'd like to slide like that.
Maybe the name 'Musk' did not translate well. It could be 'Muck'.