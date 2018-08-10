Trader Warns: Turkey's Meltdown Should Be "Valuable Lesson To Risk-Ignorant Investors" Worldwide

Given the goldfish-like memories of financial market participants - and outlier-stripping nature of the algos that really trade - today's abrupt collapse will likely be a small slap in the back of the head for many traders, but as former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow notes, "today's Turkey meltdown holds lessons to be forgotten."
If only the meltdown in Turkish assets could serve as a cautionary tale for global markets, Breslow continues, then it might be a painful lesson for Turkey but a cheap and valuable one for investors elsewhere used to ignoring the risks embedded in their portfolios.
Don’t count on it.
Via Bloomberg,
It won’t be long before you hear either one of two things.
-
That tensions have eased, carry is compelling and get in on the party while it’s getting started again.
-
Or cries that we need the central banks to be more involved in markets and sort this whole thing out. Come home, we still love you.
Either way, prudent investing won’t be making a comeback any time soon and we can get used to this episode being one in a long line of periodic dramas. As long as the suffering happens “over there”, this will be seen as theater but not tragedy.
Bad economic policies, bad politics, pathetic liquidity when things get tough, lazy positioning by those who should know better and those that have no business having positions, a complete misunderstanding of where and why alleged contagion should be felt and various banks being over-exposed to markets without the proper hedges have all been top of the mind today. Destined to be forgotten forthwith.
Or, more accurately, all of this is purged from the zeitgeist because it doesn’t suit the narrative in a world addicted to carry, that wants to believe banks are comfortably capitalized, stress tests test for the right things and liquidity will be there when it’s actually needed.
You’ll notice that yesterday morning, when the dollar surged over 10 percent against the lira and then pared the bulk of it, all in the space of about 30 minutes, you were told the lira market is broken rather than we just had another flash crash. Can’t resurrect that old fear.
With the world engaged in constant strife and what appears to be a vicious zero-sum game, ignorantly investing in markets we don’t understand comes at a price. Turkey gives you a first-hand look at the future...
Comments
An Open Letter to Recip Erdogan
My Dearest Mr. President For Life Erdogan;
One does not need to be a genius to formulate a viable game plan: 1) get as much immediate / emergency funding from IMF and draw on all available foriegn bank credit lines, then, 2) declare all non-Turkish debt held by Turkish banks and government entities void, 3) constrict / restrict capital outflows, 4) use Turkish gold to recap your banking system, and, 5) shift financial allegiance to the east, i.e., Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, North Korea, Syria, Venesuela and all the other countries banned from The Club.
In essence, Turkey declares unilateral BK and wipes out all levels of forieign debt and nationalizes all foreign investment. Let the ECB print up a half trillion Euros to cover the f.ucking you will give the Boys - see how that plays!
P.S. - Don't forget to dump all your US Treasury bonds. Do it on the open Monday!
Allah be praised!
Tim Geitner
...and the future looks like Thanksgiving.
In reply to A by DavidFL
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
:::::http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to ...and the future looks like… by cossack55
It's a good thing you've been banned moments ago. Go back to sucking your Nigerian dicks and while you're at it don't feel compelled to come back too quickly. Nobody likes you. Bitch.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
You gotta love this guy, Erdogan. He thinks he's got the biggest dick in the room, but now complaints that he can't get any pussy.
In reply to It's a good thing you've… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
How often do you get a raise?
What do you do with all the deposits?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
Wait till Monday and he might take up on your advice!! We'll C
In reply to A by DavidFL
The "game plan" is to make all other assets in the world appear risky so that EVERYONE piles their shekels into the US markets, then its so long Saul!
Might be onto something there
In reply to The "game plan" is to make… by Ward of the Squid
The Turks were selling kidneys 10 years ago, guess they will get back to it again. Muslims understand no other form of government than a strong man. Granted, generations of marrying cousins has ensured that Muslim countries are a constant goat rodeo, and the world's Jerry Springer Show equivalent....but hey! You do you muslims. Keep it real.
What if one replaces Turkish by Israeli in your above statement?
-that would be underrated.
In reply to The Turks were selling… by Jethro
I think they are pretty similar in many respects. Look at all the Jewish genetic disorders...
In reply to What if one replaces Turkish… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
All the most capable people are being tortured or held without real charges, their families unjustly smashed, assets confiscated, in prison indefinitely.
Erdogan is genuinely delusional, he is actually barking mad, has been for years, and now he runs the usual extremist paranoid cult of personality, surrounded by opportunistic sycophants, and we all know how that movie plays out. Now mix in amping fundamentalist nationalism (jihadis r us).
There is no coming back for Turkey if Erdogan remains, they will be ruined right through the middle of the 21st century.
In reply to The Turks were selling… by Jethro
If there's one thing that world leaders might agree on it's that they have no idea what Erdogan will do. Turkey is the geographic keystone to the middle East and will be central to the determination of its fate; not unlike North Korea or Iran or Libya in their respective regions.
I'm just waiting to hear which government pension plan in the U.S. will be crying for a tax increase because they bet wrong.....
My guess is Illinois; never let a good boondoggle go to waste.
In reply to I'm just waiting to hear… by surf@jm
Business is war. Sociopathic banksters are making their killing by now lyin' and stealin' from over 80 million in Turkey, using the same M.O. they've been using in Venezuela, Brazil, Greece, etc. And few see it that way, until they are their targets.
God forbid we have any real assets backing anything in the world!!!!!
those spike heals look dangerous.
Yeah time for a new head in the Sand picture, strip her down to her Lacy Underwear, and focus on the Butt a bit more. some guys loose their shirt. some gals loose their Skirt, that's Business.
In reply to those spike heals look… by worbsid
If its a"guy" he needs to lose the heels, if it's a woman, she needs a shorter skirt, if it's an "it" then what?
In reply to Yeah time for a new head in… by Dragon HAwk
Among all the recent news about euphoria and a market "melt-up" several reasons exist to be cautious. During the last two and a half years central banks and countries around the world have added more fuel to the fire which has postponed the day of reckoning. This has made all of us thinking the market was about to turn south looking rather silly and underscores the fact that trying to time economic events is both confusing and complex. Still, the fact the numbers do not work means reality will be visiting us soon. The reasoning is outlined below.
http://Economic Reality Will Soon Be Knocking On The Gate.html