Turkey Could Create A Larger Crisis Than Greece

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:36

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via DLacalle.com,

The Turkish Lira collapse should have surprised no one. Yet, in this bubble-justifying market, it did.

First and foremost, the lira decline has been ongoing for some time, and has nothing to do with the strength of the US dollar in 2018

The collapse of Turkey was an accident waiting to happen and is fully self-inflicted.

It is yet another evidence of the trainwreck that monetarists cause in economies. Those that say that “a country with monetary sovereignty can issue all the currency it wants without risk of default ” are wrong yet again. Like in Argentina, Brazil, Iran, Venezuela, monetary sovereignty means nothing without strong fundamentals to back the currency.

Turkey took all the actions that MMT lovers applaud. The Erdogan government seized control of the central bank, and decided to print and keep extremely low rates to “boost the economy” without any measure or control.

Turkey’s Money Supply tripled in seven years, and rates were brought down massively to 4,5%.

However, the lira depreciation was something that was not just accepted by the government but encouraged.  Handouts in fresh-printed liras were given to pensioners in order to increase votes for the current government, subsidies in rapidly devaluing lira soared by more than 20% (agriculture, fuel, tourism industry) as the government tried to compensate the loss of tourism revenues due to security concerns with subsidies and grants.

Loss of foreign currency reserves ensued, but the government soldiered on promoting excessive debt and borrowing. Fiscal deficits soared, and the rapidly devaluing lira led to a rising amount of loans in US dollars.

This is the typical flaw of monetarists, they believe monetary sovereignty shields the country from external shocks and loans in foreign currencies soar because no one wants to lend in a constantly-debased currency at affordable rates. Then the central bank raises rates but the monetary hole keeps rising as the money supply continues to grow to pay for handouts in local currency.

Now the risk is rising for the rest of Europe.

On one hand, the exposure of eurozone banks like BBVA, BNP, Unicredit to Turkey is very relevant.  Between 15% and 20% of all assets.

On the other hand, the rise in non-performing loans is evident.  Turkey’s loans in US dollars account for around 30% of GDP according to the Washington Post, but loans in euro could be as much as another 20%. Turkey’s lenders and governments made the same incorrect bet that Argentina or Brazil made. Betting on a constantly weakening US dollar and that the Federal Reserve would not raise rates as announced. They were -obviously wrong. But that erroneous bet only adds to the already existing monetary and fiscal imbalances.

Money supply continues to grow at almost double-digit rates, the government’s outlays exceed the diminishing reserves and capital flight starts to be evident as savers and investors fear that the Erdogan government prefers to take the option of capital controls in order to seize complete power than to restore economic credibility with sound money policies.

Like Argentina before, raising rates too late does not calm the market when the risk is capital controls and a bank run. Raising rates to 18% does not encourage anyone in Turkey to keep money in the bank when the risk is to lose all the money. Rates went from 8 to 17.5% and the crisis worsened. It will not stop because of slightly hgher rates.

Because the problem of Turkey is monetary and fiscal. Turkey will need a massive adjustment program and a credible opening of its institutions and markets to attract capital and restore growth. Unfortunately, the route seems to be more government control of institutions, less investment security and deepening the crisis blaming the inexistent external enemy.

Erdogan is fighting against a very dangerous economic foe. Himself.

For Europe, this is a devil’s alternative:

Bailing out Turkey will give further control to Erdogan and increase the imbalances of the economy while imposing higher restrictions to freedom.

Not bailing out Turkey, on the other hand, would cause a  much larger crisis than Greece was. Because too many eurozone funds and bank investments have been directed towards Turkey as a way to get access to some growth and inflation. What they got was a risk of capital controls and currency debasement.

The biggest risk for Europe will be to try to cover this mess with some aid in exchange for refugee and border support. Because what is already a relevant risk, but contained, will likely balloon to unmanageable proportions.

Brazen Heist II Bud Dry Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Trumptard is adding fuel to the fire.

Is having a destabilized Turkey in the interests of Europe, Russia and the Middle East? Cui Bono? 

Who else is waging financial war on Iran, China, Russia and......you get the point.

The only cuntry America services is Israel. Everything else is expendable.

Dutti BuddyEffed Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Anybody interested in a bit of history and background of the Turkish, Armenian and Greek triangle would want to watch the excellent 1963 movie "America, America".

This film was directed by award winning director Elia Kazan. Nowadays, this movie would probably not be made because of political correctness and because it does not shine a very positive light on Turks:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0056825/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1

and an excellent review:

https://homepages.sover.net/~ozus/americaamerica.htm

 

Adolfsteinbergovitch asiya789 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Usually to get a brand new car you have to wait at least one month. Unless this was a second hand car or the car a dealer wanted to dump because the new models have arrived. Congrats for having purchased last year's car at the price of this year. Either you are a nigger or you are a wonderful womyn. In any case you don't have too much brain. Which could be seen by the way you write.

bluebird100 Brazen Heist II Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Erdogan, like Xi Jinping, is another dictator who has deluded himself into thinking they could act tough and get their way with the United States. I saw a Fox news host tweet earlier today that Trump was "taking on too many countries at once!" None of these dictators have the control they wish they had which is why they constantly have to expand government control and oppress their opposition. Of course, doing so destroys their own economies but they're so far up their own asses they don't realize it. The longer these situations go on, the worse it is for the authoritarian regimes. Watch what's happening in Iran, Turkey isn't that far away from upheaval either and economic collapse will only accelerate it.

Harry Lightning Brazen Heist II Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Turkey will not be de-stabilized. Once Erdogan shows he cannot stop the bleeding and the masses turn against him, the military will take over as it has done many times before in this ill-fated country, and then the West will come in with a bailout. The West will get rid of Erdogan and look good to the Turkish people by riding in with their White horse of money.

peippe Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

Our friend Vlad proved the turks are opportunistic petro-smugglers given the darkness of night to do it.

there is no actual economy happening there other than graft. 

let them burn down.

Rexmundi Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Well if it buckles Europe, it is going to fuck US as well,..so Trump's added aluminium and steel crap, because vendetta, certainly didn't help ,.You don't kick someone in the face when he is on his knees ,..It's all beginning to unravel ,... If Trump was half as brave dealing with blackmail pedocracy US has become, as he is screwing with other countries,. Wouldn't that be something ,...

Mewa Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

Watch turkey resurrect gold for trading and fuck the US. They will turn east and encourage the Germans etc. to do the same. S400s will keep control of their airspace which is really what the neocons are frothing about...they cant invade without control of the sky and the s400s pose a real problem for the US airmen coming back in body bags which doesnt go over well with the US public...After all they only start wars on people that cannot defend themselves in the great tradition of shooting fish in a barrel. The US is a terrorist state. 

wow thats crazy Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Trump is pouring alot of cold water on people waking them up! If every country stands up and looks out whats best for their country and people the Globalist are fucked!

francis scott … Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

What Erdogan has done is simply follow the orders of Putin.

 

There is absolutely no difference between his actions in this

'trade war' and Pickett's charge in the battle at Gettysburg.

 

General George Pickett's charge up Cemetery Ridge, was 

roundly criticized when it was ordered by the Commander of the

Confederate Army, General Robert E. Lee.

 

Whether or not Putin's Pickett will succeed where Lee's

Pickett failed, remains to be seen.

 

But it is not debatable, in my opinion, that Putin and

Erdogan's great ally, China, with its arsenal and reserves of $3

trillion US dollars will be Jimmy on the Spot and overwhelm

whatever General Meade's defenses could possibly be.

 

All those trillions will be worthless to future China, if is not

spent immediately doing to the Union forces what Lee's army

was ill-equipped to do.  

 

 