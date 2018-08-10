Turkey's Agony Explodes As Trump Doubles Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 08:56

Just when you thought Turkey's moment of agony couldn't get any worse, it did moments ago when watching the collapse of the Turkish Lira and sensing perhaps that Erdogan's end is near, President Donald Trump blindsided the NATO member state with a tweet, announcing that he is doubling Turkey's steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% and 20%, respectively. Why? Because as he said "Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"

I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!

Trump's ask: the release of Pastor Brunson, which Erdogan has so far staunchly refused to agree to.

In response, the Turkish Lira which already had its worst day ever, just plunged even more with the USDTRY surging as high as 6.3839, an all time high.

Meanwhile, the TUR ETF is crashing, and is down 15% in the premarket.

OH10DESERTER BaBaBouy Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:55

Turkeys main import was rebar and wire rod and it's usually the smaller diameters that American mills dont want to run.  I've got people in my supply chain shutting down certain machines and going to steel alternatives.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
curbjob tmosley Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:53

I don't give a fuck about Erdogan or Trump ... how does any of this help the average joe in the US, or Turkey for that matter ?

Do you think grinding the Turks face in the dirt is going to make them more secular ?

Doubling down is what people do when they don't understand complexity ... and, much like where previous administrations were blind to complexity, in this case there's going to be blow back.

 

Vote up!
 35
Vote down!
 2
Chupacabra-322 JimmyJones Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:01

Put the screws to everyone.

 

FUCK THIS SHIT!!!

 

Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law.........................  Until then, to me.  

 

It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
World-Gone-Mad Chupacabra-322 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:24

I had to log in just to thumbs up this post.

The entire Republic is a disaster. We see no justice in the US with the elite scum, who always get away with crime, while we push for justice everywhere else. The entire MIC, CIA, NSA, FBI, courts, need to be drained. Same with EPA, NEA, and ALL Departments. It's time. Too much government and too little liberty.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 World-Gone-Mad Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:46

The Deep State collects blackmail data on all Democratic & Republican members that are in positions of power. That is how they are able to keep secrets and control politicians.

The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.

The Awan Case is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime.

 

And, the Awans were let off the Hook.  That alone is telling of how far down the Tyrannical Lawless Espionage rabbit hole it is.

 