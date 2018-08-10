Turkey's Agony Explodes As Trump Doubles Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Just when you thought Turkey's moment of agony couldn't get any worse, it did moments ago when watching the collapse of the Turkish Lira and sensing perhaps that Erdogan's end is near, President Donald Trump blindsided the NATO member state with a tweet, announcing that he is doubling Turkey's steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% and 20%, respectively. Why? Because as he said "Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"
I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!
I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
Trump's ask: the release of Pastor Brunson, which Erdogan has so far staunchly refused to agree to.
In response, the Turkish Lira which already had its worst day ever, just plunged even more with the USDTRY surging as high as 6.3839, an all time high.
Meanwhile, the TUR ETF is crashing, and is down 15% in the premarket.
Comments
Erdogoing, Erdogoing, Erdog....
Yes, Mr. President put the screws to them. How long before Turkey leaves NATO? How long till NATO breaks up? Major Blows to the MIC
In reply to Erdogoing Erdogoing Erdog.... by Arne Saknussemm
Erdodgan - Dang, I'm looking around the table for the sucker, and I can't find one, must be me?
Sir, you have just been played.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vBKI3ya-l0
Sorry guys, I'm on a music theme day. What better way to esssssspressssss yo'self?
Play it, if you can't say it.
In reply to Yes, Mr. President put the… by JimmyJones
Because Turkey is a primary source of steel and aluminum?.... DJT should have put a tariff on heroin and slave boys.
In reply to Dang by Free This
3.. 2.. 1.. Turkey Unleashes The Refugees ...
Murekel Quickly Gets Sacked...
Mission Accomplished.
In reply to Because Turkey is such a… by SamAdams
Trump found his Erdo-zone.
I believe it is the exact opposite of the erotic-zone...
Replacing pleasure with pain.
And besides, this loon believes he is the Mahdi and leading the new Muslim Caliphate.
https://consensus44.wordpress.com/2016/01/20/erdogan-as-the-caliph-of-t…
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
I love when President Trump throws around his weight via tweets and clownbux. So. Damn. Hunky.
In reply to Trump found his Eurdo-zone. by El Oregonian
Imagine if your a Small US Co. making specialty products using Turkish Steel, you've just been screwed up the A$$ and no-one cares ...!
In reply to I love when President… by BigFatUglyBubble
Wow ... yeah, there must be a lot of US companies using Turkish steel and aluminum with no other sources of supply.
In reply to I by BaBaBouy
The chance taken when using inferior foreign steel.
U.S. Steel = WINNING!
In reply to I by BaBaBouy
In a free country nobody other than my customer would care about the source of the steel used in my products.
In reply to The chance taken when using… by El Oregonian
Dear Small US Company:
Switch steel suppliers.
Sincerely,
Akzed
In reply to I by BaBaBouy
Turkeys main import was rebar and wire rod and it's usually the smaller diameters that American mills dont want to run. I've got people in my supply chain shutting down certain machines and going to steel alternatives.
In reply to I by BaBaBouy
and then the Kraken
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
BeSt Of LuCk
>>>>>>>> http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to and then the Kraken by shankster
Is it comfortable because you lay down on the carpet all day while other men do their business onto you?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
Afghanistan would surely retaliate and put a tariff on US arms sales.
In reply to Because Turkey is such a… by SamAdams
....and nobody is paying attention that the Syrians are about to attack the Turkish controlled area of Idlib and the Kurds have been prepping for a while now.
In reply to Afghanistan would surely… by tmosley
oooOOOO, so there is a military component to this. How interesting. Thanks for the info.
In reply to ....and nobody is paying… by matermaker
Awesome. Let's cheer the bully as he kicks someone he's already knocked out.
"Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"
Coincidentally, neither are Tel Aviv's ?
In reply to Because Turkey is such a… by SamAdams
Yeah, let's. Fuck those miserable turkroaches.
In reply to Awesome. Let's cheer the… by curbjob
If Erdogan was "knocked out" then you would think he would act a bit better.
This is not physical violence but trade. Put the screws on to anyone as hard as you need to Trump. I'd 1000000x rather listen to the whining of losers in the peanut gallery than see another war.
In reply to Awesome. Let's cheer the… by curbjob
I don't give a fuck about Erdogan or Trump ... how does any of this help the average joe in the US, or Turkey for that matter ?
Do you think grinding the Turks face in the dirt is going to make them more secular ?
Doubling down is what people do when they don't understand complexity ... and, much like where previous administrations were blind to complexity, in this case there's going to be blow back.
In reply to If Erdogan was "knocked out"… by tmosley
It's called a 'coup de grâce', an act of mercy ending the victim's agony.
In reply to Awesome. Let's cheer the… by curbjob
This is going to in the long term spectacularly backfire on the US if there isnt a Coup in Turkey over the weekend.....
Turkeys next move in 32D chess is to release the Rapefugees and to shut Incirlik.....
In reply to Dang by Free This
Agreed. Economic warfare usually backfires. Let's see....screw Russia, screw China, screw Iran, screw Turkey, screw the EU....So, I see a very powerful anti-US/Israel alliance forming here. This will not be pretty for the US in the long run!
In reply to This is going to in the long… by gatorengineer
When has it backfired?
Can you even name another example of "economic warfare"? I can't, outside of the Opium Wars, which ain't happening here.
In reply to Agreed. Economic warfare… by The Ram
If YOU can't tell the difference between the US and the EU, then the EU is indeed in trouble because as stupid as you are you are at least a standard deviation smarter than the smartest Turk, and Erdogan is NOT the smartest Turk.
In reply to This is going to in the long… by gatorengineer
Dont confusion religous fanaticism and intellect. He's a religious fanatic first and foremost, how stupid he is remains to be seen. He has played the EU like a fiddle. (that aint saying much).
In reply to If YOU can't tell the… by tmosley
Let them shut it.
Its purpose is an enabling tool for US warmongers, the deep-state , that is.
Close it, bring the troops there back home.
In reply to This is going to in the long… by gatorengineer
Put the screws to everyone.
FUCK THIS SHIT!!!
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to Yes, Mr. President put the… by JimmyJones
Declassify it ALL, then hang the traitors among us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mbBbFH9fAg
Bring back public hangings, no HOODS!
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
Nice Dream wont happen....
In reply to Declassify it ALL by Free This
Indeed, one can hope though? If he doesn't? What's behind door #3?
The harder they come, the harder they fall, one and all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiMpFTOs5kY
In reply to Nice Dream wont happen.... by gatorengineer
It would be fun if it went back to Kennedy.... then 911....
Then after that settles release all of the WW2 crap with Bush being Hitlers banker etc......
In reply to Indeed, one can hope though?… by Free This
What happened? Free this used to be funny! Is this revenge of the bots?
In reply to Indeed, one can hope though?… by Free This
Trying to trim the rough edges a bit. It's early yet. just wait until I get that third cup a joe in me ;)
Oh, hell no, like the bot skank below me??? They can kiss my brown hole! They are farts in the wind.
In reply to What happened? Free this… by horse cents
Rough night manning the Glory Hole Monkey boy? What's that you say they had to pump your stomach? For Shame!
In reply to Trying to trim the rough… by Free This
History is repeating itself. Just different characters and moved 500 miles south.
https://www.thoughtco.com/causes-that-led-to-world-war-i-105515
In reply to Declassify it ALL by Free This
A Serbian and an Archduke...let the games begin in earnest.
It's a sad, sad, sad, sad world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00LN9EI6XSk
In reply to History is repeating itself… by blindfaith
In the information age, I think open coverage Truth and Reconciliation hearings would be more effective in the long run.
In reply to Declassify it ALL by Free This
logged in just to up vote ya
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
I had to log in just to thumbs up this post.
The entire Republic is a disaster. We see no justice in the US with the elite scum, who always get away with crime, while we push for justice everywhere else. The entire MIC, CIA, NSA, FBI, courts, need to be drained. Same with EPA, NEA, and ALL Departments. It's time. Too much government and too little liberty.
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
The Deep State collects blackmail data on all Democratic & Republican members that are in positions of power. That is how they are able to keep secrets and control politicians.
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
The Awan Case is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime.
And, the Awans were let off the Hook. That alone is telling of how far down the Tyrannical Lawless Espionage rabbit hole it is.
In reply to I had to log in just to… by World-Gone-Mad
Think bigger. Look what the kakocrats did to Russia when czar Alexandr supported Lincoln and began modeling his government after the united States. Look what they did to Germany. China. Central Africa. Central America. South America. Now South Africa, the United States the EU and Canada.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBJXbRQ_r9Q
You have to fight.
In reply to The Deep State collects… by Chupacabra-322
Thank you, I agree with you absolutely !!!
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
when you search Q's 1st tripcode in goog books.
https://www.google.com/search?q=!ITPb.qbhqo&client=firefox-b-1&source=lnms&tbm=bks&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjl7uq0yeLcAhUnxYMKHTlJACwQ_AUIDCgD&biw=1264&bih=549&dpr=1.5
pretty amazing...can't be an accident.
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
You want to win the war without fighting many tough battles. Trumps judges are going to start making a difference soon.
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
Q !A6yxsPKia. No.128
Aug 9 2018 21:54:19 (EST)
THE CLINTON FOUNDATION.
(888) 373-7888
Q
In reply to Put the screws to everyone. … by Chupacabra-322
Why? Because as he said "Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" Well... tariffs are gonna fix our friendship.
In reply to Yes, Mr. President put the… by JimmyJones