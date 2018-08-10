Turkish Lawyers Want To Raid Incirlik Air Base, Arrest US Troops For Terrorist Ties

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:55

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

A group of lawyers aligned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed formal charges against a number of US Air Force officers who are stationed at Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base. The complaint accuses them of having ties to terrorist groups, and of being in league with the banned Gulenist organization.

Since the failed 2016 military coup, Erdogan has blamed cleric Fethullah Gulen for plots against him, and has been targeting any and all perceived enemies, accusing them of being in league with Gulen. This is the first time US troops, let alone US troops inside Turkey, have faced such charges.

Analysts say they believe the charges are a direct response to last week’s imposition of sanctions against two Turkish cabinet members by the US. The sanctions were imposed in protest of Turkey’s detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been held since 2016 on accusations of Gulenist ties.

The criminal complaint names Cols. John C. Walker, Michael H. Manion, David Eaglen, David Trucksa, Lt. Cols. Timothy J.Cook, Mack R. Coker, and Sgts. Thomas S Cooper and Vegas M. Clark. Air Force officials said they were “aware” of the complaint but would not comment beyond that.

The Air Force also praised their relationship with “our Turkish military partners,” though as US-Turkey tensions continue to rise, as they have in recent years, it’s not at all clear how long the US will be able to use the Incirlik base for its military operations in the Middle East.

The lawyers, on the other hand, demanded the government halt all flights out of Incirlik to keep the US officers from fleeing the country, and called on the government to raid the base and seek to capture the officers.

*  *  *

[ZH: As a reminder, Incirlik is a central hub for US air power in the region and the resting place of a few dozen B-61 nuclear gravity bombs with adjustable yields. Though the bombs are securely confined to the US-controlled side of the base, regularly maintained and looked after, and at little risk of falling into enemy hands, experts have long questioned the wisdom of holding US nuclear weapons in Turkey.]

MoreFreedom Yellow_Snow Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:34

OMG,  You mean the USSA was helping the terrorists  !!!  It can't be... The righteous beacon of liberty was helping ISIS  ???

I assume you apparently don't know Erdogan thinks a Mr. Ghulan is a terrorist, because it embodies a "pacifist modern version of Islam" which has gotten into a spat with the AKP political party (which Erdogan leads, and which was for about a decade aligned with the Ghulanist movement).   The Ghulanists exposed a bunch of corruption of the AKP, and Erdogan wants Fethullah Gülen (who's currently in exile/hiding) in the US back so he can jail him.  There are a lot of Ghullanists in the government, but Erdogan is getting rid of them.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%BClen_movement   The US isn't cooperating.  And I agree that Ghulen is one of those Muslims who are willing to allow other religions to exist on an equal basis.