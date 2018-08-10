Turkish Lawyers Want To Raid Incirlik Air Base, Arrest US Troops For Terrorist Ties

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
A group of lawyers aligned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed formal charges against a number of US Air Force officers who are stationed at Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base. The complaint accuses them of having ties to terrorist groups, and of being in league with the banned Gulenist organization.
Since the failed 2016 military coup, Erdogan has blamed cleric Fethullah Gulen for plots against him, and has been targeting any and all perceived enemies, accusing them of being in league with Gulen. This is the first time US troops, let alone US troops inside Turkey, have faced such charges.
Analysts say they believe the charges are a direct response to last week’s imposition of sanctions against two Turkish cabinet members by the US. The sanctions were imposed in protest of Turkey’s detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been held since 2016 on accusations of Gulenist ties.
The criminal complaint names Cols. John C. Walker, Michael H. Manion, David Eaglen, David Trucksa, Lt. Cols. Timothy J.Cook, Mack R. Coker, and Sgts. Thomas S Cooper and Vegas M. Clark. Air Force officials said they were “aware” of the complaint but would not comment beyond that.
The Air Force also praised their relationship with “our Turkish military partners,” though as US-Turkey tensions continue to rise, as they have in recent years, it’s not at all clear how long the US will be able to use the Incirlik base for its military operations in the Middle East.
The lawyers, on the other hand, demanded the government halt all flights out of Incirlik to keep the US officers from fleeing the country, and called on the government to raid the base and seek to capture the officers.
[ZH: As a reminder, Incirlik is a central hub for US air power in the region and the resting place of a few dozen B-61 nuclear gravity bombs with adjustable yields. Though the bombs are securely confined to the US-controlled side of the base, regularly maintained and looked after, and at little risk of falling into enemy hands, experts have long questioned the wisdom of holding US nuclear weapons in Turkey.]
Turkey is rapidly losing the reigns of control.
A raid by the Turkish government into a U.S. air base will end in blood and tears.
In reply to never happen by earleflorida
OMG, You mean the USSA was helping the terrorists !!!
It can't be... The righteous beacon of liberty was helping ISIS ???
Well we are in Syria unlawfully and there is a case to be made in the killing of a million in Iraq and don’t get me started on the ussa chaos caused in Libya and....
In reply to OMG, You mean the USSA was… by Yellow_Snow
Is Turkey REALLY willing to declare war over all this?
In reply to Well we are in Syria… by topspinslicer
You can cook a lot of popcorn with one of those nukes! You can make a lot of glass too!!!
In reply to Is Turkey REALLY willing to… by tmosley
Trade Wars become Hot Wars.
And when all else fails and wheels are coming off
TPTB (including the MIC-loving Trumpy) will march us one way or another towards war.
And the orange cult members will be in lock-step.
Yes, it's like when a wife subtly nags a husband, and chips away slowly, because deep down in her twisted mind she wants a physical altercation.
Go for it, Turkey!
This gives the USA the opportunity to widen the Bosphorus straits.
Heretofore renamed the Phosphorus Strafes
Are those nukes in Turkey as secure as the gold in Ft Knox?
There is an upgrade to that model nuke. Why don't we recall the ones in Turkey so we can do the upgrade?
You're either to dumb to proces the information around you or are willfully ignorant and refuse to consider it.
A whole lot of people supported Trump because he has been consistently against war.
We are not following him anywhere.
Lie Lie Lie :)
Turkey is the Dog chasing the bumper of the moving car.
If they actually do catch it, it won't be a pretty site....
In reply to You can cook a lot of… by wren
Is US air farce really stupid to leave nukes in this country?
The magic negro allowed usaf to move all nukes out of incirlik and into Romania
In reply to You can cook a lot of… by wren
If you are a twelver muzzy you absolutely bet they will..... A rallying cry for Sunni and Shiite to come together to crush the infidels....
Turkish Military had better give Erdogan a dirtnap quickly.
In reply to Is Turkey REALLY willing to… by tmosley
No, but like everybody else in that part of the world, they're masters at playing clueless Westerners determined to pull everyone into our universal system. They know that the shittier they are, the harder we'll work to keep them in.
In reply to Is Turkey REALLY willing to… by tmosley
He has got Trump support as the process of cleaning out the swamp, cleaning out old skeletons in the deep state.
Turkey is trying to Provok the US in to booting it from NATO, so it can go over to the Russians, but look like it had no choice.
That would be an act of war with the US. And yes, Ergodan is that fucking stupid. Bring it Turkey. Go ahead and fuck with the US. You'll end up like your neighbor to the South.
Ergy is a lot of negative things, but stupid ain't one of them Groot.
Not until they get their s400 batteries,after that who knows?
The world is a crazy place right now, check your normalcy bias at the door. Anything could happen .
Looks like some hardware on the runway they can get some fast cash for from the Chinese. I'm sure they'd have some fun doing a bit of reverse engineering.
We made friends with Turkey over 20-30 years by selling them ARMs and giving them access to our technology, NATO, World Bank/IMF, and building pipelines across their country. We appeased their Communist Party Kurds (PKK or KKP, take your pick). When you play with fire you get burned.
Never trust muzzies ! Simple as that !
Haha....Turkey giving the USSA a taste of its own arbitrary medicine. Good to see them not bucking at the knees to the pressure of the arrogant imperialists.
P.S - those tactical nukes were moved from Turkey to Romania a while back from what I read. Romania, another country of useful idiots for the empire.
You think the world is civilized. I would guess in your youth you were sniffing glue and not studying world history.
I assume you apparently don't know Erdogan thinks a Mr. Ghulan is a terrorist, because it embodies a "pacifist modern version of Islam" which has gotten into a spat with the AKP political party (which Erdogan leads, and which was for about a decade aligned with the Ghulanist movement). The Ghulanists exposed a bunch of corruption of the AKP, and Erdogan wants Fethullah Gülen (who's currently in exile/hiding) in the US back so he can jail him. There are a lot of Ghullanists in the government, but Erdogan is getting rid of them. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%BClen_movement The US isn't cooperating. And I agree that Ghulen is one of those Muslims who are willing to allow other religions to exist on an equal basis.
Complete implosion and collapse is the usually outcome of a totalitarian religious fanatic government. It was a much better place when it was a secular nation.
it would be interesting to see a fight to the death of an F-16 versus F-16. And guns only at that.
And then the losing plane falling on the nukes shelter.
Great.
North of Phoenix one can watch practice dogfights F-16 on F-16. Training out of Luke Air Force Base. Very spectacular, with dummy missiles that make lots of smoke, lots of fast high-speed turns, low-level. Pack a lunch and visit the Lake Pleasant area.
