Witness In Mueller Probe Held In Contempt Of Court For Refusing To Testify

A federal judge held a witness in special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in contempt of court for refusing to testify before a grand jury. According to the Washington Post, District Chief Judge Beryl Howell made the ruling on Friday after a sealed hearing to discuss Andrew Miller’s refusal to appear before the grand jury. Miller is a former aide to longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone.
After the hearing, Miller’s lawyer Paul Kamenar said Miller was “held in contempt, which we asked him to be in order for us to appeal the judge’s decision to the court of appeals.” Howell stayed her order while Miller’s legal team appeals the judge’s decision.
Earlier this month, Miller fought and lost a court battle to quash a subpoena after a judge issued a 93-page opinion saying Miller must testify before the grand jury.
According to the WaPo, the chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center, Peter Flaherty, a conservative nonprofit that is funding Miller’s legal fight, said Miller had refused to appear before the grand jury in response to a subpoena. Miller is in Missouri, Flaherty said.
Earlier in the day, Kamenar and Flaherty were seen entering Howell’s courtroom before she sealed it, and declined to comment on the proceeding. Kamenar spoke afterward, confirming it was a hearing held after prosecutors filed a motion to find the witness in contempt.
When a subpoenaed witness refuses to testify before a grand jury, that person can be held in contempt. In some cases, such a contempt finding can lead to a witness being sent to jail until the person agrees to testify.
Stone has been under Mueller scrutiny following a series of public statements and tweets he made during the 2016 campaign in which he appeared to suggest he had advance knowledge of hacked Democratic emails released by WikiLeaks.
Miller worked for Stone during the 2016 presidential campaign, handling duties such as setting up media interviews. He is one of at least a half-dozen of Stone’s associates to be called to testify. Others include his driver, John Kakanis, and a social media consultant, Jason Sullivan. Kristin Davis, who gained notoriety in the 2000s as the “Manhattan Madam” when she ran a high-end prostitution ring, is also expected to testify to the grand jury.
Stone has accused Mueller’s team of harassing his associates.
Another circus
In reply to Cricus by inhibi
FBI and DoJ ignore these things all the time.
When is someone going to grow some balls and shut down this circus?
When is Mueller The Corrupt going to get indicted?
When is Sessions going to resign or DO HIS FUCKING JOB
If the whole Mueller probe is based on a fraud, what is that contempt charge worth?
In reply to Cricus by inhibi
About as much as Miller's 'skills':
"Miller worked for Stone during the 2016 presidential campaign, handling duties such as setting up media interviews." Guy knows how to dial a number.
In reply to If the whole Mueller probe… by Bastiat
The whole thing is much ado about nothing. It’s a technicality to appeal there is no guinuine contempt; but the leftists will have an orgasm thinking that there is a huge story here. Lol
In reply to About as much as Miller's … by inhibi
"Miller’s lawyer Paul Kamenar said Miller was “held in contempt, which we asked him to be in order for us to appeal the judge’s decision to the court of appeals.” "
Sounds like a challenge to Mueller's legitimacy and authority in the works.
"Earlier this month, Miller fought and lost a court battle to quash a subpoena after a judge issued a 93-page opinion (Who wrote it? 93 pages? really?) saying Miller must testify before the grand jury."
In reply to About as much as Miller's … by inhibi
A few metric tons of popcorn.......
In reply to If the whole Mueller probe… by Bastiat
@ Bastiat,
History will look back on this as the US Banana Republic moment.
Tyranically Lawless.
Indebted, both Morally & Spiritually.
We’ve been Tyrannically Lawless for so long that when even the most logical laws are broken, enforcing them becomes impossible with the constant barrage of Deep State PsyOp carried out by their Presstitute appendages.
The Criminal actions of spying, Political Persecution & Espionage carried out by highly Compartmentalized Levels of the CIA, FBI & DOJ on a Presidential Candidate should be indicative of the absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness the Republic and The American People find themselves in today.
In a sane world, no doubt Maxine Waters should have been immediately arrested for inciting violence.
However, we’re now living in some sick, twisted, warped, Tyrannical Lawless Dystopian Reality.
Living, Slaving on borrowed predetermined, Central Planning / Banking Fraud.
All we have left, is PsyOp & Ponzi.
In reply to If the whole Mueller probe… by Bastiat
And the HRC cabal has many more circus acts queued up and ready. Endless ones in fact. Enough to make sure she never sees the docket...
In reply to Cricus by inhibi
A 93-Page Opinion? Your laws are too complicated for anyone to understand. Please get them down to one Postcard along with tax laws: How much did you make last year? Multiply it by X. Send us the $. This will take virtually all Tax CPA's, Tax Attorneys, and Tax Consultants off the DOLE, then all there are to worry about are the poor people.
More like.....How much did you make last year? Multiply it by 0..... and send us that...nada!
In reply to A 93-Page Opinion? Your… by SunRise
But...but...Medicare for ALL!
How much did you make last year? Send it all. Thanks, the IRS.
In reply to More like.....How much did… by pazmaker
How much did you make last year? Send it all.
xoxo,
Bernie S. & Alexandria O-C
In reply to But...but...Medicare for ALL… by GeezerGeek
If you're overpaid by the hour you're gonna write legalese like Tolstoy.
In reply to A 93-Page Opinion? Your… by SunRise
If in similar circumstances, I hope I would have enough guts not to cooperate.
I've been fortunate to never have been ensnared by the legal system for any of this. I have heard, however, that one's Constitutional rights are null and void in grand jury proceedings. Does anyone know if this is true?
In reply to If in similar circumstances,… by wwwww
The US Constitution is the supreme law of the US. Anything that operates above it is technically unconstitutional, but that doesn't stop them from trying.
Don't let them trick you.
In reply to I've been fortunate to… by GeezerGeek
"Conscience is a sterner taskmaster than reputation or the law."
-- Mark Twain
In reply to Constitutional rights are… by Gaius Frakkin'…
"Others include his driver, John Kakanis, and a social media consultant, Jason Sullivan."
And senator Feinstein's ¥driver...?
Barker v. Wingo
Standard Disclaimer: Take your witch hunt and shove it straight up your ass Mueller... For you lazy fuckers in the crowd... scroll down.
As a balancing test, the Court adopted four factors to be considered in determining, on a case-by-case basis, whether a defendant has been prejudiced by the lack of a speedy trial:
Roger Stone = Uber Hunk of the highest order
Damned if you do damned if you don't.
He expects a pardon.
He should take the stand and then do what all the dem-retards do.
Pull a Clinton... just lie.
Clinton was actually a shitty liar, but the oligarchs wanted him as a puppet. If you lie and the oligarchs/plutocrats are not in your corner, then you will do a lengthy stint in a federal prison. Capiche?
In reply to He should take the stand and… by wmbz
ZZZzzz... ZZzzz... Zzzz....zzz... zz......... z............ z..............
Can't you just take the 5th?
Yes, every night - usually JD
In reply to Can't you just take the 5th?… by HominyTwin
Yes, one can. Thanks fucking ZH legal scholars. You can compelled to testify, but you can explicitly take the 5th. So I don't understand what the fucking problem is? Go testify, take the 5th. Simple.
Oh, I know. The fucking lawyers act like they're in a guild, even when they're supposed to be in your corner. They have "professional relationships" to maintain. So they won't advice their clients to assert this most basic right. And the less people assert this right, the more prosecutors feel they're unconstrained by the constitution. Fucking faggots: take the 5th or shoot your lawyer and your self.
In reply to Can't you just take the 5th?… by HominyTwin
Grand Juries are a disgusting scab on the ass of liberty. Like a vigilante mob.
