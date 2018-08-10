Witness In Mueller Probe Held In Contempt Of Court For Refusing To Testify

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:55

A federal judge held a witness in special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference  in contempt of court for refusing to testify before a grand jury. According to the Washington Post, District Chief Judge Beryl Howell made the ruling on Friday after a sealed hearing to discuss Andrew Miller’s refusal to appear before the grand jury. Miller is a former aide to longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone.

After the hearing, Miller’s lawyer Paul Kamenar said Miller was “held in contempt, which we asked him to be in order for us to appeal the judge’s decision to the court of appeals.” Howell stayed her order while Miller’s legal team appeals the judge’s decision.

Earlier this month, Miller fought and lost a court battle to quash a subpoena after a judge issued a 93-page opinion saying Miller must testify before the grand jury.

According to the WaPo, the chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center, Peter Flaherty, a conservative nonprofit that is funding Miller’s legal fight, said Miller had refused to appear before the grand jury in response to a subpoena. Miller is in Missouri, Flaherty said.

Earlier in the day, Kamenar and Flaherty were seen entering Howell’s courtroom before she sealed it, and declined to comment on the proceeding. Kamenar spoke afterward, confirming it was a hearing held after prosecutors filed a motion to find the witness in contempt.

When a subpoenaed witness refuses to testify before a grand jury, that person can be held in contempt. In some cases, such a contempt finding can lead to a witness being sent to jail until the person agrees to testify.

Stone has been under Mueller scrutiny following a series of public statements and tweets he made during the 2016 campaign in which he appeared to suggest he had advance knowledge of hacked Democratic emails released by WikiLeaks.

Miller worked for Stone during the 2016 presidential campaign, handling duties such as setting up media interviews. He is one of at least a half-dozen of Stone’s associates to be called to testify. Others include his driver, John Kakanis, and a social media consultant, Jason Sullivan. Kristin Davis, who gained notoriety in the 2000s as the “Manhattan Madam” when she ran a high-end prostitution ring, is also expected to testify to the grand jury.

Stone has accused Mueller’s team of harassing his associates.

JRobby inhibi Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

"Miller’s lawyer Paul Kamenar said Miller was “held in contempt, which we asked him to be in order for us to appeal the judge’s decision to the court of appeals.” "

Sounds like a challenge to Mueller's legitimacy and authority in the works.

"Earlier this month, Miller fought and lost a court battle to quash a subpoena after a judge issued a 93-page opinion (Who wrote it? 93 pages? really?) saying Miller must testify before the grand jury."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Bastiat Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

@ Bastiat,

History will look back on this as the US Banana Republic moment.

Tyranically Lawless.

Indebted, both Morally & Spiritually. 

 

We’ve been Tyrannically Lawless for so long that when even the most logical laws are broken, enforcing them becomes impossible with the constant barrage of Deep State PsyOp carried out by their Presstitute appendages.

The Criminal actions of spying, Political Persecution & Espionage carried out by highly Compartmentalized Levels of the CIA, FBI & DOJ on a Presidential Candidate should be indicative of the absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness the Republic and The American People find themselves in today.

 

In a sane world, no doubt Maxine Waters should have been immediately arrested for inciting violence.

 

However, we’re now living in some sick, twisted, warped, Tyrannical Lawless Dystopian Reality.

 

Living, Slaving on borrowed predetermined, Central Planning / Banking Fraud.

 

All we have left, is PsyOp & Ponzi.

 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
SunRise Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

A 93-Page Opinion?  Your laws are too complicated for anyone to understand.  Please get them down to one Postcard along with tax laws:  How much did you make last year?  Multiply it by X.  Send us the $.   This will take virtually all Tax CPA's, Tax Attorneys, and Tax Consultants off the DOLE, then all there are to worry about are the poor people.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Barker v. Wingo

Standard Disclaimer: Take your witch hunt and shove it straight up your ass Mueller... For you lazy fuckers in the crowd... scroll down.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a balancing test, the Court adopted four factors to be considered in determining, on a case-by-case basis, whether a defendant has been prejudiced by the lack of a speedy trial:

  1. the length of delay,
  2. the reason for the delay,
  3. the time and manner in which the defendant has asserted his right, and
  4. the degree of prejudice to the defendant which the delay has caused.
Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HominyTwin HominyTwin Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

Yes, one can. Thanks fucking ZH legal scholars. You can compelled to testify, but you can explicitly take the 5th. So I don't understand what the fucking problem is? Go testify, take the 5th. Simple.

 

Oh, I know. The fucking lawyers act like they're in a guild, even when they're supposed to be in your corner. They have "professional relationships" to maintain. So they won't advice their clients to assert this most basic right. And the less people assert this right, the more prosecutors feel they're unconstrained by the constitution. Fucking faggots: take the 5th or shoot your lawyer and your self.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
FreeEarCandy Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

Rodger Stone. Another Jew In The News.

Russian Jews hacked the election. 1.5 million Russian Jews resettled in Israel, and due to our stupid special relationship with Israel, they were able to get key US Intel jobs-no questions asked. Impossible?

Top Israeli Officials Were Part Of KGB Spy Ring" | Times Of Israel

https://www.timesofisrael.com/top-israeli-officials-were-part-of-kgb-sp…

 

Most of these Russian Jews work in the tech industry. Israel has its fingerprints on every processor made and from what I'm hearing, they may be able to shut down everyone who is using computer tech.

Talpiot program is an elite Israel Defense Forces training program, for recruits who have demonstrated outstanding academic ability in the sciences and leadership potential. Graduates of the Talpiot program pursue double higher education while serving in the army, and then utilize their expertise to further IDF research and development in technological leadership positions.[1][2] The program was inaugurated in 1979.[3]

We are all screwed Israeli style. No need to get up and resist now. Its way too late for that scenario. Best I can tell ya is to get out of the matrix. However, it is clear people will not give up their funny phones and resort to blowing smoke signals.

Trumps their Goy, I mean boy!

Every country except Israel and Saudi Arabia are in the crosshairs of the Trump administration global trade war. He is effectively gathering all the armies of the earth against the USA/Israel/Saudi coalition. Almost looks biblical, as one watches.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
