20 Shot Overnight In Chicago: "I’m Scared To Walk To The Corner Store"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:30

Chicago gun violence erupted to start this weekend, leaving two people dead and at least 18 others severely wounded, including a woman killed in a brutal domestic dispute. It follows last weekend's record for violent crime, when 12 people were killed and 74 shot.

Some have linked the increased aggression among residents to relentless scorching hot temperatures this summer, and Chicago has been ground zero for inner city aggression in 2018. According to NBC Chicago, the most recent incident occurred Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw.

Law enforcement officials said he was standing outside when two people began firing shots that struck the man. First responders rushed him to St. Anthony’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the groin, with the hospital now listing him in fair condition.

About 4:45 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old woman involved in a domestic dispute with someone in the 2500 block of East 79th Street was killed, Chicago police said. The woman, who had a pending court order against the shooter, suffered a fatal gunshot to her back, police said.

Genice Hines, the mother of the 15-year-old, told the Chicago Tribune it felt like any other Friday night, until late evening when she left work and received a terrifying call. Her son and nephew, two close friends, had been shot. The boys were both standing at the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in the West Side’s Lawndale neighborhood when they heard gunfire. Reports indicated the children were about a block from the gas station at Roosevelt Road and Independence.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head, and the 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen. First responders took them both to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were both listed in good condition.

"Chicago is a scary place to be," Hines warned. "Even I’m scared to walk to the corner store."

The boys were among 20 people shot in the past 48 hours. NBC Chicago provides the list of shootings:

  • about midnight, a man was wounded after he was shot somewhere on his body in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side;
  • a 17-year-old girl was struck in the left shoulder and lower back while she was standing in the kitchen of a home about 2:10 a.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood;
  • about 9:15 a.m., two men and a 12-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The three victims conditions were stabilized at area hospitals;
  • about 11:45 a.m., A 25-year-old man was shot in the left calf in a shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The mans condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn;
  • about 3:20 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in his leg and foot, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized;
  • about 5 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the abdomen in the 2300 block of North Major. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized;
  • shortly after 5 p.m., a 41-year-old was inside an abandoned building in the 11900 block of South Michigan when he got into a fight with someone he knew, police said. The person he was fighting with pulled out a gun and shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized;
  • about 6:15 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in his leg in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. He taken by paramedics to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized;
  • about 7:10 p.m., a 20-year-old bicyclist was seriously wounded after another bicyclist shot him in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was biking in the 5200 block of West Washington Boulevard when a male following him on a bike opened fire, police said;
  • about 8:50 p.m., Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The boys, ages 15 and 17, were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when he heard gunshots, police said. The older boy was struck in the abdomen, and the 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head. They both took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition; and
  • about 10:20 p.m., Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 29-year-old was shot in his leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. A 33-year-old was struck in his foot and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition also stabilized.

Some more disturbing statistics about America's inner city warzone:

So far this year, 318 people have been killed in Chicago. The silver lining: that is 110 fewer than 2017.

Homicides tend to peak in the summer months, on the weekend and during later hours.

The majority of Chicago homicides are the result of gun violence.

Though homicides are recorded throughout the city, they are most concentrated in the South and West sides.

The majority of the victims of homicide in Chicago are young, black men.

Previously Trump had proposed "sending in the Feds" to stabilize the death toll in the "gun free" city.

So far, this remains merely a suggestion.

Tags
Law Crime
Healthcare Facilities & Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Stu Elsample toady Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

The Black Plague strikes again.

Their savagery will only become worse. Being spoiled at all times by their handlers, and not being held accountable in the truest sense spells doom for their race.

I find it to be absolutely hilarious that the dumb turds refuse to "snitch"... they bitch about police "racially profiling" black criminals...all the while they whine that "cops aren't doing enough for the black community".

"The Bell Curve" explains a lot of this.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
10mm Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

Hmmm. Gee, just trying to get a pack oh smokes. Maybe where a Yamaka. Don't see know WHITE Folks. You know,those Devils. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
skunzie Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

Exactly where is Mayor Rahm Emmanuel in all this?  Afterall, he's an Obama boy and is presiding over a "great socialist utopia".  Or, is this just what he wants his utopia to be?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Meat Hammer Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

Looks like the problem is taking care of itself, and I’m not exaggerating. These people are animals, and the faster they kill each other, the better.

Don’t walk to the store, lady. Get a cab to the Greyhound station and a one-way ticket out of there.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
JBL Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

well then dont walk. u can skip, or cartwheel, or saunter, or safety roll

 

I'll leave your mode of transportation up to the limits of your GED education

 

on a more serious note, shouldnt chicago be america's most successful city? I mean the mayor is Rahm Emanuel right, he's one of God's chosen people >.<

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
MACAULAY Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Most amazing thing I heard, at least about last weekend's carnage---NO ARRESTS!

And the real tragedy---There ain't a Republican anywhere around, nor has there been for many decades, to Hang the Blame on.

Word is: Chicago needs "moar resources".

Ever heard that one before?  Anyone know what the synonym for "resources" is when a Democrat says it?  Anyone NOT know?

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
gearjammers1 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

I was friends with an old couple when I lived in Washington DC. They told me that when they were young, they could walk down the streets of Washington DC hand in hand, without any fear. I was a member of the young men's quartet in our church in Arlington, Virginia. The leader of our quartet was a cultured lady Mrs. Mu.... Her husband was the choir director. They were from Oakland, California, which in old days was a place of culture. White culture. They were a family of musicians. The Marxists now claim that that there never was any white culture. It was big old established church in Arlington, Virginia, we used to sing in front of huge crowds.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
hanekhw Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

If this keeps up much longer about the only convention business they'll see in the future will be MS-13.

What your not reading and hearing about are the roving gangs, the flash mobs that hit the Loop and Miracle Mile with increasing frequency.

No, it's not safe for anyone and the City and the Democrat Party are responsible.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
VideoEng_NC Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

President Trump will hopefully use appropriate force & help the people of Chicago turn the corner.  We can sit here all day & make comments about the foolishness at every level but at some point the cancer has to be dealt with or it'll just spread.  Who knows, maybe Trump can secure the Greater Chicago Youth Authority vote in time for 2020, worked for Paul Crew...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
CashMcCall Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

I thought Trump fixed all this, just like he fixed the Southern Border and the 36 million Mexican squatters and ended all those sanctuary cities... Border crossings higher than ever. Lower deportations than Obama and Dreamers Amnesty etc. Yup Bang up Job Trump.

Oh and where oh where are all those Terrific, Fantastic, Trump Trade deals that were going to pour out from raising Tariffs? THERE ARE NONE. NOT ONE. Let's see. Farmers are now on Trump Welfare... 60% of the S&P companies reporting earnings said the Trump Tariffs were damaging earnings. But no TRUMP TERRIFIC TRADE DEALS... 

How is that Obamacare doing? Premiums up 40% since Trump. Trump promised those Cheap Terrific Fantastic insurance policies that would cross state lines... LOL> YOU have been had TARDS!