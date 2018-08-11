David Stockman: The World Economy Is At An Epochal Pivot

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
A 'great reset' approaches...
David Stockman warns that the global economy has reached an "epochal pivot", a moment when the false prosperity created from $trillions in printed money by the world's central banks lurches violently into reverse.
There are few people alive who understand the global economy and its (mis)management better than David Stockman -- former director of the OMB under President Reagan, former US Representative, best-selling author of The Great Deformation, and veteran financier -- which is why his perspective is not to be dismissed lightly. He knows intimiately how how our political and financial systems work, as well as what their vulnerabilties are.
And Stockman thinks the top for the current asset price bubble era is in -- specifically, he thinks it hit its apex in January 2018. As this "Everything Bubble" prepares to burst, Stockman estimates the risk of economic crisis is as great, if not greater than, the 2008 Great Financial Crisis because of the radical and unsustainable monetary policy expansion the central banks have pursued over the past decade.
This has caused the prices of stocks, bonds, real estate and most other assets to appreciate at rates that have no basis in the ongoing income/cash flow of the global economy. In short, they are wildly overvalued.
A key condition that Stockman has been waiting to see, that serves as a signal the bubble's bursting is nigh, is the concentration of speculative capital into fewer and fewer stocks as the "good" options for investors shrink. We now clearly see this in the FAANG complex (a topic covered in detail in our recent report The FAANG-nary In The Coal Mine)
Stockman's main warning is that there's no bid underneath this market -- that when perception shifts from greed to fear, the bottom is much farther down than most investors realize. In his words, it's "rigged for implosion".
He predicts a Great Reset is imminent. One that, for those who see it coming and take prudent action today, will offer tremendous, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime, investment opportunity once the dust settles.
To hear Stockman's specific predictions and warnings, listen to this 16-minute interview:
Those interested in having the opportunity to spend an entire day with David Stockman, where he'll present the specifics of his forecasts as well as address investor Q&A, should consider attending Peak Prosperity's New York City Summit with him on Sep 26, 2018.
It's a good thing this Summit is coming up soon. We very likely do not have much time left before Stockman's predicted Great Reset begins.
As he puts it himself:
You would think by now that the big thinkers and strategists of Wall Street would get the joke. Trump's election was always a dagger aimed squarely at the egregious financial bubbles on Wall Street that have been building for 30 years at the expense of a stagnant main street economy.
And now [America's] no-holds barred pursuit of Trade Wars and Fiscal Debauch have guaranteed that the day of reckoning is at hand.
In fact, it may be only days away. And this chart from the final days of the dotcom bubble may be a pretty serviceable roadmap as to why and when.
Comments
Eventually, Dave will be correct.
Maybe one of the keys to surviving this upcoming economic collapse is to be completely out of debt with very little money in the bank and with just enough precious metals to keep from starving while living in a small town just far enough away from the city to keep foreigners from invading.
One day, and sooner than we think, David may be right.
But.... I'm not buying any books, rather holding the shiny phyzz is my hedge.
In reply to Eventually, Dave will be… by Sonny Brakes
"Lurches violently into reverse"
We are in a "never before seen" monetary "experiment"
Some debt will be written off. Stocks will fall. Banks will fail. Long overdue.
In reply to One day, and sooner than we… by Truther
But, Dave, as we all know from the viruses
our computers get when we watch porn,
SOMETIMES RESETS DON'T WORK
In reply to "Lurches violently into… by JRobby
In reply to But, Dave, as we all know… by francis scott …
If you want timing, I would say within the month we will have the first installment of the correction. As for fixing things, it is never guaranteed, much like a war.
In reply to But, Dave, as we all know… by francis scott …
Today's doom porn is brought to you by the letters D and S and the number 1,693,988,000,237,681,444,314,159,625.
In reply to Eventually, Dave will be… by Sonny Brakes
This economy is more Oscar-the-Grouch-like than Big Birdish, no matter how much bragging is done. It is not Big Bird’s fault, however. It was all in place before he ever got there. Sunny day, not.
In reply to Today's doom porn is brought… by ShrNfr
Nicely done, Mr. Brakes. I assume by "foreigners", you mean Mormons?
In reply to Eventually, Dave will be… by Sonny Brakes
He likely means any group that can undercut underemployed US citizens, driving down wages in the few available jobs.
In reply to Nicely done, Mr. Brakes. I… by oldmanofthesee
Just ask a Turk, Argentinian, Venezuelan, Iranian, South African, Brazilian , etc if they wish they stacked GOLD/SILVER
In reply to Eventually, Dave will be… by Sonny Brakes
One question, though...If you are an average Venezuelan, wouldn’t it be easier to have BitCoin? Affluent people have the means to store gold and better ways of selling it in the case of an economic catastrophe. It would be interesting to hear the perspective of ordinary people in places with hyperinflated currency. They would probably be afraid to discuss it, though, due to nutty .gov officials. It seems like people could help them easier via BTC, assuming they have some way to spend it on staples. In the event of a calamity, most people will just give up, I fear.
In reply to Just ask a Turk,… by kurwamac
Spot on! Big potato patch, few pigs, chooks, and an solar wind off grid system.
Stock up the diesel tank, and brew beer.
Bring it on!!!!
In reply to Eventually, Dave will be… by Sonny Brakes
LOL.
1. Life always finds a way to survive.
2. There are always winners and losers. Winners take risk, losers fret over the end of the world.
3. The apocalyse porn industry is remarkably resilient
Thousands of species have gone extinct over time, so always might be a bit short sighted.
In reply to LOL. by jm
Actually, I believe it's 99% of all species that ever existed have gone extinct. Humans will not be the exception. What people don't realize is how soon down the road human extinction might be.
----------------------
"We're Going To Become Extinct, Probably Within 100 Years" Eminent Scientist Says
June 16, 2010
The Australian
Excerpts
"We're going to become extinct," the eminent scientist says. "Whatever we do now is too late."
Fenner is an authority on extinction. The emeritus professor in microbiology at the Australian National University played a leading role in sending one species into oblivion: the variola virus that causes smallpox.
And his work on the myxoma virus suppressed wild rabbit populations on farming land in southeastern Australia in the early 1950s.
He made the comments in an interview at his home in a leafy Canberra suburb. Now 95, he rarely gives interviews.
He says the Earth has entered the Anthropocene. Although it is not an official epoch on the geological timescale, the Anthropocene is entering scientific terminology. It spans the time since industrialisation, when our species started to rival ice ages and comet impacts in driving the climate on a planetary scale.
Fenner says the real trouble is the population explosion and "unbridled consumption".
The number of Homo sapiens is projected to exceed 6.9 billion this year, according to the UN. With delays in firm action on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Fenner is pessimistic.
"We'll undergo the same fate as the people on Easter Island," he says. "Climate change is just at the very beginning. But we're seeing remarkable changes in the weather already. The human species is likely to go the same way as many of the species that we've seen disappear.
"Homo sapiens will become extinct, perhaps within 100 years," he says. "A lot of other animals will, too. It's an irreversible situation. I think it's too late. I try not to express that because people are trying to do something, but they keep putting it off.
"Mitigation would slow things down a bit, but there are too many people here already."
In reply to Thousands of species have… by oddjob
In reply to Actually, I believe it's 99%… by Condor_0000
TPTB will not allow this happen without a fight. They do not want this to happen until Trump is out of office.
Solid props for "Epochal Pivot",
And here I was thinking the epochal pivot was when Unix time crossed 1.5 billion seconds.
In reply to Solid props for "Epochal… by Giant Meteor
I dunno, but if this thing all goes down in the shizzle it's gonna be epoch!
In reply to I thought the epochal pivot… by Skateboarder
If only the Infernal Divot at "Amen Corner" were revealed, we might get somewhere.
In reply to Solid props for "Epochal… by Giant Meteor
Will gold and silver get a bit less costly first? I'd like to buy some more.
At the rate things are going you'll be able to buy it cheaper for some time to come. Heck, even your grandchildren might be able to buy it cheaper for the rest of their lives.
In reply to Will gold and silver get a… by silverer
The answer to your question, is yes.
As short term rates continue to rise, PM hoarders will begin cashing in much of their holdings, to chase yields..which will start a run
Imo, gold and silver will continue to go down, which means, better buying opportunities.
In reply to Will gold and silver get a… by silverer
Anybody leveraged into PM's is long gone, I suspect the waterfall move down will be in property prices, both CRE and residential. A tripling of interest rates would not even get them back to historical norms, this will devastate most mortgage holders.
In reply to The answer to your question,… by Dewey Cheatum …
Yes but it will be hard to pinpoint the bottom and it won't stay there long.
In reply to Will gold and silver get a… by silverer
Lots of QE still going on behind the scenes.
Once the $21 trillion was obtained by single-entry accounting by the oddly-named "Defense" department, the Fed is powerless over money supply.
In reply to Lots of QE still going on… by Herdee
Relax everyone, Stockman says exactly the same thing this time every year, he just changes the dates.
It does feel scripted.
In reply to Relax everyone, Stockman… by Spaced Out
The status quo will prevail until all of Israel’s enemies have been defeated by the IDF andUSA MIC. Next up is southern Lebanon after Gaza and finally Iran.
Really? The US/Israel lost in Syria, and Israel lost in Lebanon in 2006. Now you think they will 'take' Iran with Russia, Hezbollah and China behind Iran? I don't think so!
In reply to The status quo will prevail… by wavman1
Yes. And no. Mostly no.
2008 was a confluence of almost a dozen factors. TPTB stepped on their own dicks just a little too much and boom we all fall down.
Some of the obvious bombs have since been papered over, and the ones remaining, with any luck, don't need to go off for some time.
Dave still sounds like he thinks things can go back to the way they wuz. Well no, that's the one thing they can't. The future may be weird. Bombs will blow at some point. But there's nothing on the immediate horizon, any more than on any other average day in the last 90 years.
Go ahead. Any of you. Sell all your billions and trillions of dollars, and plough your money into what?
Go on! Walk into your investment committee meeting, tell them you want to sell your dollars and dollar assets, and buy Euros? Yen? Yuan? Ruble? Because you think that they have a better legal, political infrastructure.
Or that they provide you with a vibrant liquid market, with multiple banking options.
Go ahead. Try it.
You couldn't move 10 billion dollars into these markets, as easily as you can in the USD markets.
No doubt you could get it done, but try extricating yourself from any of those markets when you want.
America, warts and all, has the worlds most resilient consumer, Ag and Resource rick, insulated geographically from potential enemies on their borders, demographically positioned for the future, technically savvy. and solid infrastructure. All of this on as good a legal and financial system on a comparative basis.
Everyone can bitch all they want, but the US market is the destination still, and in the next 5 years in a flight to quality.
You miss the point, all fiat will die in the reset, all those phoney billions of dollars will go poof.
David is late to the party, the booze has run out and the only girls left look like DWS or Hitlary, on a
bad day.
In reply to Go ahead. Any of you. Sell… by Jaymorpheus
I agree on a lot, but we are most certainly not "demographically positioned for the future"--looking at our porous borders, our still-intact 1965 immigration act and the increasingly negative/violent attitude most browns and blacks hold toward whites, who have of course been the ones to build this and other great high civilizations around the world. So, we are demographically positioned, I think, to soon elect another traitorous Devil like Obama, who will finish the job this next time on our necks.
In reply to Go ahead. Any of you. Sell… by Jaymorpheus
Congress won’t let the POTUS do anything, anyway, so maybe, gridlock has its uses.
The Gridlock Party might be less Uniparty-like than the Republican Party.
In reply to I agree on a lot, but we are… by Ted19731950
OFF TOPIC
IF there is a radiation incident, wind will, MOST LIKELY, blow it to the northeast, killing millions.
Epochal reset? Steve Bannon would call it the 4th turning.
BTFEP!
One of the things folks are not getting is that when a crash occurs that there is no place for the crash to land. There is no ground on which the economy can land in order to reset. The only growth engines in play are new expanded human herding opportunities and using government to add value to assets. Both of these engines are running out of gas.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-deficit-spending-racket/
The 'gas' is infinite.
In reply to One of the things folks are… by Fantasy Free E…
The red reset button is a bit over the top. Playing on me fears and tears...oh my!