David Stockman: The World Economy Is At An Epochal Pivot

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:55

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,

A 'great reset' approaches...

David Stockman warns that the global economy has reached an "epochal pivot", a moment when the false prosperity created from $trillions in printed money by the world's central banks lurches violently into reverse.

There are few people alive who understand the global economy and its (mis)management better than David Stockman -- former director of the OMB under President Reagan, former US Representative, best-selling author of The Great Deformation, and veteran financier -- which is why his perspective is not to be dismissed lightly. He knows intimiately how how our political and financial systems work, as well as what their vulnerabilties are.

And Stockman thinks the top for the current asset price bubble era is in -- specifically, he thinks it hit its apex in January 2018. As this "Everything Bubble" prepares to burst, Stockman estimates the risk of economic crisis is as great, if not greater than, the 2008 Great Financial Crisis because of the radical and unsustainable monetary policy expansion the central banks have pursued over the past decade.

This has caused the prices of stocks, bonds, real estate and most other assets to appreciate at rates that have no basis in the ongoing income/cash flow of the global economy. In short, they are wildly overvalued.

A key condition that Stockman has been waiting to see, that serves as a signal the bubble's bursting is nigh, is the concentration of speculative capital into fewer and fewer stocks as the "good" options for investors shrink. We now clearly see this in the FAANG complex (a topic covered in detail in our recent report The FAANG-nary In The Coal Mine)

Stockman's main warning is that there's no bid underneath this market -- that when perception shifts from greed to fear, the bottom is much farther down than most investors realize. In his words, it's "rigged for implosion".

He predicts a Great Reset is imminent. One that, for those who see it coming and take prudent action today, will offer tremendous, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime, investment opportunity once the dust settles.

To hear Stockman's specific predictions and warnings, listen to this 16-minute interview:

Those interested in having the opportunity to spend an entire day with David Stockman, where he'll present the specifics of his forecasts as well as address investor Q&A, should consider attending Peak Prosperity's New York City Summit with him on Sep 26, 2018.

It's a good thing this Summit is coming up soon. We very likely do not have much time left before Stockman's predicted Great Reset begins.

As he puts it himself:

You would think by now that the big thinkers and strategists of Wall Street would get the joke. Trump's election was always a dagger aimed squarely at the egregious financial bubbles on Wall Street that have been building for 30 years at the expense of a stagnant main street economy.

And now [America's] no-holds barred pursuit of Trade Wars and Fiscal Debauch have guaranteed that the day of reckoning is at hand.

In fact, it may be only days away. And this chart from the final days of the dotcom bubble may be a pretty serviceable roadmap as to why and when.

Sonny Brakes Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

Eventually, Dave will be correct.

Maybe one of the keys to surviving this upcoming economic collapse is to be completely out of debt with very little money in the bank and with just enough precious metals to keep from starving while living in a small town just far enough away from the city to keep foreigners from invading.

Endgame Napoleon kurwamac Sat, 08/11/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

One question, though...If you are an average Venezuelan, wouldn’t it be easier to have BitCoin? Affluent people have the means to store gold and better ways of selling it in the case of an economic catastrophe. It would be interesting to hear the perspective of ordinary people in places with hyperinflated currency. They would probably be afraid to discuss it, though, due to nutty .gov officials. It seems like people could help them easier via BTC, assuming they have some way to spend it on staples. In the event of a calamity, most people will just give up, I fear.

jm Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

LOL.

 

1. Life always finds a way to survive.

2. There are always winners and losers.  Winners take risk, losers fret over the end of the world.

3. The apocalyse porn industry is remarkably resilient 

Condor_0000 oddjob Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

Actually, I believe it's 99% of all species that ever existed have gone extinct. Humans will not be the exception. What people don't realize is how soon down the road human extinction might be.

----------------------

"We're Going To Become Extinct, Probably Within 100 Years" Eminent Scientist Says

June 16, 2010

The Australian

 

Excerpts
 

"We're going to become extinct," the eminent scientist says. "Whatever we do now is too late."

Fenner is an authority on extinction. The emeritus professor in microbiology at the Australian National University played a leading role in sending one species into oblivion: the variola virus that causes smallpox.

And his work on the myxoma virus suppressed wild rabbit populations on farming land in southeastern Australia in the early 1950s.

He made the comments in an interview at his home in a leafy Canberra suburb. Now 95, he rarely gives interviews.

He says the Earth has entered the Anthropocene. Although it is not an official epoch on the geological timescale, the Anthropocene is entering scientific terminology. It spans the time since industrialisation, when our species started to rival ice ages and comet impacts in driving the climate on a planetary scale.

Fenner says the real trouble is the population explosion and "unbridled consumption".

The number of Homo sapiens is projected to exceed 6.9 billion this year, according to the UN. With delays in firm action on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Fenner is pessimistic.

"We'll undergo the same fate as the people on Easter Island," he says. "Climate change is just at the very beginning. But we're seeing remarkable changes in the weather already. The human species is likely to go the same way as many of the species that we've seen disappear.

"Homo sapiens will become extinct, perhaps within 100 years," he says. "A lot of other animals will, too. It's an irreversible situation. I think it's too late. I try not to express that because people are trying to do something, but they keep putting it off.

"Mitigation would slow things down a bit, but there are too many people here already."

wavman1 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

The status quo will prevail until all of Israel’s enemies have been defeated by the IDF andUSA MIC. Next up is southern Lebanon after Gaza and finally Iran.

I Write Code Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Yes.  And no.  Mostly no.

2008 was a confluence of almost a dozen factors.  TPTB stepped on their own dicks just a little too much and boom we all fall down.

Some of the obvious bombs have since been papered over, and the ones remaining, with any luck, don't need to go off for some time.

Dave still sounds like he thinks things can go back to the way they wuz.  Well no, that's the one thing they can't.  The future may be weird.  Bombs will blow at some point.  But there's nothing on the immediate horizon, any more than on any other average day in the last 90 years.

Jaymorpheus Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:26 Permalink

Go ahead. Any of you. Sell all your billions and trillions of dollars, and plough your money into what?  

Go on! Walk into your investment committee meeting, tell them you want to sell your dollars and dollar assets, and buy Euros? Yen? Yuan? Ruble? Because you think that they have a better legal, political infrastructure. 

Or that they provide you with a vibrant liquid market, with multiple banking options.

Go ahead. Try it. 

You couldn't move 10 billion dollars into these markets, as easily as you can in the USD markets. 

No doubt you could get it done, but try extricating yourself from any of those markets when you want. 

America, warts and all, has the worlds most resilient consumer, Ag and Resource rick, insulated geographically from potential enemies on their borders, demographically positioned for the future, technically savvy. and solid infrastructure. All of this on as good a legal and financial system on a comparative basis. 

 

Everyone can bitch all they want, but the US market is the destination still, and in the next 5 years in a flight to quality. 

Ted19731950 Jaymorpheus Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:56 Permalink

I agree on a lot, but we are most certainly not "demographically positioned for the future"--looking at our porous borders, our still-intact 1965 immigration act and the increasingly negative/violent attitude most browns and blacks hold toward whites, who have of course been the ones to build this and other great high civilizations around the world.  So, we are demographically positioned, I think, to soon elect another traitorous Devil like Obama, who will finish the job this next time on our necks.