"Free, Independent" Boston Paper Urges Collusive National Media 'War' Against Trump

"We are not the enemy of the people," exclaims Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor for the editorial page of The Boston Globe, presumably referring to a characterization of 'fake news' journalists that President Trump has used in the past.
Trump's latest outburst toward the press was at an Aug. 2 political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he told his audience that the media was "fake, fake disgusting news."
"What ever happened to the free press? What ever happened to honest reporting?" the president asked, pointing to journalists covering the event. "They don't report it. They only make up stories."
And that seems to have 'triggered' Pritchard.
And in an attempt to fight back against what she calls Trump's "dirty war against the free press," AP reports that The Globe has reached out to editorial boards nationwide to write and publish editorials on Aug. 16 denouncing the President's comments.
Collusion?
As of Friday, Pritchard said about 70 outlets had committed to editorials so far, with the list expected to grow. The publications ranged from large metropolitan dailies, such as the Houston Chronicle, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Miami Herald and Denver Post, to small weekly papers with circulations as low as 4,000.
The newspaper's request was being promoted by industry groups such as the American Society of News Editors and regional groups like the New England Newspaper and Press Association. It suggested editorial boards take a common stand against Trump's words regardless of their politics, or whether they generally editorialized in support of or in opposition to the president's policies.
"Our words will differ. But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming," the appeal said, acknowledging that newspapers were likely to take different approaches.
Pritchard, who oversees the Globe's editorial page, said the decision to seek the coordinated response from newspapers was reached after Trump appeared to step up his rhetoric in recent weeks.
"I hope it would educate readers to realize that an attack on the First Amendment is unacceptable," she said.
"We are a free and independent press, it is one of the most sacred principles enshrined in the Constitution."
There is something ironic about a 'free and independent' press being coerced to collude on the same story against their President.
Yellow journalism, spreading fake propaganda every day, dividing us effectively. They will cause a war right here soon enough.
MSM being the enemy of the people is an understatement!
If you switch from channel to channel and really listen, they are ALL scripted bullshit artists. Right down to the commas and periods.
Marjorie Pritchard is an idiot; all of these "editorials" will only reach people that already believe what she says.
Marjorie Pritchard thinks the whole world is
Free Alex, ban CNN!
CNN Plants ‘Regretful’ Trump Voter; Turns Out He’s a Socialist Who Hates Trump
This is why they’re called ‘fake news’
https://www.infowars.com/cnn-plants-regretful-trump-voter-turns-out-hes…
The Boston Globe has been a liberal shitrag since forever. Marjorie Pritchard sounds like a dumb white cunt, first it was that Jeong chick, now this. Sure looks like the media Jews are desperately scrambling around for non-kikes to front their war against whites.
Ali Watkins sent The Boston Globe the unredacted FISA application meaning they have known Trump/Russia collusion has been a DNC/Fusion GPS con job all along. They are the enemy of the people.
Remember The Maine!
(that was the yellow journalism event that started the spanish american war)
Such attacks are not alarming at all, every president attacks the press to one degree or another. What is alarming is the degree to which his attacks are valid. The fault for that lies directly in the lap of the media themselves.
they are the enemy of the people. they are the tool that is dividing the country. and now, finally, they are suffering for that fact.
Trump the King of Self Interest
In a war of all against all.
He possesses secret knowledge
leading to dumb dead ends.
National despair.
^^^Another blind, dumb and deaf one right here ^^^^
But he sure plays a mean pinball.
spend the $97 / hour to learn english as a second language...
yet, he is right and retracts when he isnt ..
the irony, right?
Wouldn't you say that as president, it would be in his best interest to be the best president there ever was?
The Dem/Rino collaboration against Trump is such a failure that NONE, ZERO, of the lot of them have any Perspective.
"We Are Not the Enemy of the People"
has that same ring as,
"I am not a Crook"
Fake News Media is already irrelevant. Keep whining...
These media people will be responsible for the death of many when civil war hits. They will probably be the first casualties even though they dont realize it now. Kind of stupid they are now huh?
Special little pissants, we will need more hemp!
The Alphabet Liberal Media has become "The Enemy Of The Truth" and they are also pom pom dancers for the ruinous Liberal Agenda. Everybody knows this...
Well, print media's gotta die sometime...might as well be now
(((collusion)))
If all of these media people have such terrible ratings and losing all their advertisers, WHO is paying to keep them pumping out all this propaganda??
NGOs and some deep state money shuffle
exactly, being independent and all as the claim goes ...
Everybody is lying except the reality show tv star!
Especially you!
i'm not lying.
fuck you.
Legacy media, TV will be gone in a few more years; do whatever you want nobody reads you anyway. What is really dangerous is the FB APPL GOOG AMZN collusion against Infowars, libertarian and conservative media. And Infowars was just the test shot over the bow - there coming for everybody.
Our local paper is pimping itself out at the grocery store ..... salesman knocks you up on the way in to get groceries ..... "only a dollar a week" .... is his pitch ....
.... I refrain from any response I just give a smile as I walk past saying to myself ...... "I gave up the yellow rag about 30 years ago." ....
So, if the Boston Globe writes a headline that says, "Trump Murdered Five Year Old Girl on White House Lawn", and Trump proves it is not true and calls them disgusting fake news makers, does that mean Trump is against a free press or does it mean that Trump is understandably reacting to a story that is simply not true?
Makes sense that Warrn Buffet has bought a lot of these yellow rags.
The colluding MSM has already been at war with President Trump for over two years .... they want to be meaner and nastier?
doesn't this bitch participate in operation mockingbird?
Enemies of the TRUTH.
free and independent press my big fat ass.
our "free press" has been bought and paid for so many times it doesn't know which way is up anymore. The only thing the press can claim as rightfully theirs is self-serving arrogance.
A exorcist comment on the media. https://youtu.be/Xebi3InLFYk?t=1866
Shots heard around the world.
#BostonGlobe, you are wearing the proud tradition of revolution - backwards. You have become the Newspeak of the Global owners of Amercia, not the voice of it's people. You reap what you sow.