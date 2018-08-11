Governments Have Destroyed Housing Affordability In Many Places...But Some Refuges Remain

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
From crime rates to life expectancy to income levels, statistics at the national level are next to useless when it comes to measuring the daily lives of ordinary people in the United States. This is because the United States - which is a huge and geographically diverse country - is simply too large to be summed up in a single number. This sort of generalizing is inappropriate for pretty much any place that's larger than a single metro area, but it's especially bad when applied to a place like the United States. Even the larger European countries are much smaller, more compact, and less diverse than than US.
The importance of looking at things on a more local level is perhaps most important when looking at issues of homes and home prices. After all, even people who have never studied housing know that housing tends to be highly dependent on local issues, such as climate, local amenities, and access to employment. Many people already know that a four bedroom house in a nice Cleveland suburb is dirt cheap compared to a house of the same size in, say, San Diego, California.
So, it shouldn't be terribly surprising to find that in many parts of the United States, buying a home continues to be quite affordable by historical standards. This fact has started to attract some attention in recent years. In her column titled "Opting Out of Coastal Madness to Live a Low-Overhead Life," Anne Trubek discusses how its possible to live comfortably on $40,000. But here's the rub. To do this, one has to live in an un-sexy midwestern city - albeit in a neighborhood with tree-lined streets and solid, four-bedroom houses.
Statistical data seems to bear this out as well. In June, the Brookings Institution released a new study showing that housing affordability varies greatly from coastal cities to the American interior. And by coastal, they mean "ocean coast." Living near the coastline of the Great Lakes, apparently brings with it even more affordability:
The basic premise of the research is to analyze affordability based on the fact that "U.S. median house prices have been roughly 2.5 to 4 times median income."Comparing current home prices to incomes in each area, the report concludes:
Metropolitan areas with low price-income ratios are located in very different parts of the country from high-priced metropolitan areas (Figure 5). The lowest ratio metros are mostly located in the Midwest, especially clustered around the Great Lakes, and scattered across Texas. The metros with the highest ratios are primarily along the Pacific and Northeast Atlantic coasts. South Florida, Colorado, and several smaller metros along the Southeast coast also rank among the most expensive areas. Across the U.S., most states have more metro areas with price-income ratios in the normal range (2.4-4.3) than metros with outlying values.
Comparing against incomes, of course, is important. It's surely easy to find places where home prices are at rock-bottom levels — in places with depressed economies.
In this case, however, we'll be looking at incomes in relation to housing prices, and it is not at all a given that places with good job markets must also have unaffordable housing.
Texas, for example, has for years had a substantial amount of employment growth. Yet according to the Brookings report, the state has numerous metro areas with "low" and "very low" price-income ratios on housing.
The focus here is on middle-income families, and on for-purchase housing. Low-income households and renters face a different set of challenges, but even middle-income households may daily be told through the media that housing in the United States is quickly becoming unaffordable. Except those articles and news clips tend to focus on housing in places like Seattle, or along the California coast. And there's no arguing with the assertion that places like that are "unaffordable" for many middle-income people.
And as the Brooking article notes, and as I've noted, the lack of affordability in places like California can often be blamed on state and local government measures designed to limit the construction and diversification of housing. Zoning laws and other regulatory barriers to new housing production have decimated housing affordability of housing in many coastal cities. Cities like San Francisco and Seattle have essentially become playgrounds for the wealthy in which existing homeowners fight tooth and nail any attempt to allow sizable amounts of new housing construction. They do this, they tell us, to preserve "the character of the neighborhood." But what they're really doing is using government regulations to drive up the prices on their own real estate, while driving lower-income people further and further out into the periphery. Oh sure, these Progressive guardians of the local "quality of life" might allow a handful of subsidized housing units to be built. After all, somebody has to make your cappuccino or do your dry cleaning. But the overall effect is to ensure few people can afford to move in.
This issue, however, is far less prominent in the un-stylish cities of the interior where city officials still welcome new construction and new housing — and where there's a greater abundance of less-expensive land.
Still Affordable by International Standards
I started out by noting it's a bad idea to ignore the enormous regional differences in the United States when considering aggregate data. And that's true.
It is interesting to note, however, that even when we include the price of California and New England coastal housing in our analysis, housing in the United States is still less expensive than in most other wealthy countries.
According to the OECD, housing expenditure in the United States is 18 percent of gross adjusted disposable income. That's the third-lowest in the OECD. Moreover, housing costs in the US by this metric are only 75 percent the size of what they are in Denmark and the United Kingdom. US costs are 78 percent the size of housing costs in Italy.
Americans also tend to get more living space for what they pay.
For example, the OECD notes that in the United States, there are on average 2.4 rooms per person. Only Canadians have more rooms per person. In Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, and Japan, however, there are only 1.9 rooms per person. That's one-fifth less than the average in the US.
And the number of rooms aren't the only metric by which US homes are bigger. According to the BBC, floor space in newly built homes in the United Kingdom is less than half of what it is in the United States:
Federal Policy Favors Those Who can Get Into Expensive Markets
As the Brookings report notes, however, federal policy puts homeowners in more affordable markets at a disadvantage by favoring rapidly appreciating real-estate in pricier markets:
In low-priced areas, even families that have paid down their mortgages find it difficult to build wealth. That makes it harder for them to supplement retirement savings or borrow against home equity for their kids’ education. Federal tax policies that strongly favor owner-occupied homes over other asset types are not well suited to support middle-class wealth building in lower-price locations.
Another new study, recently profiled at Bloomberg, shows how post-2008 banking regulations favor building wealth through high-priced real estate over other options, such as building a family business.
So, for middle income people in a city where home prices are not appreciating very much, owners will be at a disadvantage — thanks to federal tax and regulatory policies — more than someone who sacrifices other important household expenses in order to live in a pricey market.
When it comes to simply putting a roof over one's head, however, there are still many markets in the US where it's possible to buy a house at a price that's manageable for middle-income households. It's true that these places are not the glittering stylish cities often featured in movies and sitcoms.
Those places tend to be controlled by wealthy Progressive elites who don't want anyone new moving in.
Comments
I can't wait for the giant tsunami to clean out one or both of the coastlines. There is a reason we live at 3000 feet elevation.
edit: Forgot the sarc tag.
/s
Enjoy the depressive low oxygen levels
In reply to I can't wait for the giant… by Cognitive Dissonance
I'm bad at maff, but the bachelors in economics Ocasio-Cortez (the Democrat running for Congress) is much worse:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Economic Genius
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_TYZ6VRNNg
I think she better stick to simply putting on a pussy pink hat and marching with the others and keeping her mouth shut. She's pretty stupid.
In reply to Enjoy the depressive low… by char_aznable
Yeah! That bitch actually graduated with a degree in economics from BU. Incredible.
In reply to I'm bad at maff, but the… by Handful of Dust
not surprising - I have a degree in Economics (from an English uni) - all they taught us was a bunch of Milton Friedman crony capitalist shit. It took me a decade to unlearn all the fake science they taught us. I spoke to a few friends who have degrees in business and econ from LSE, and other good schools - they said the same thing.
here is a good book about why unis teach shit economics:
https://www.amazon.com/JUNK-ECONOMICS-Guide-Reality-Deception-ebook/dp/…
In reply to Yeah! That bitch actually… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I bet a fair amount of 0 degree mornings at that elevation and latitude. We're at 1700 ft and about 250 miles south. Even we get that cold a few to several mornings a season just 10 miles from the Georgia border.
In reply to I can't wait for the giant… by Cognitive Dissonance
It's not bad at all, especially for us damn Yankees. The lows up here do hit below zero a few times during the winter. But mostly it is lows around 20-30 overnight and mid 40's during the day for Dec-Jan and some of Feb.
In reply to I bet a fair amount of 0… by falconflight
There's a reason I want to live in Connecticut, and it isn't affordability.
I left CT in 1998 in part because of the ever increasing taxes and have never looked back. The few remaining friends back there tell me it has grown ridiculous.
In reply to There's a reason I want to… by Delving Eye
I am still here too...for now. Where I am I cannot replicate elsewhere for what I bought into at the time.
Paid for.
Fresh water source.
Acre on the side of a mtn.
Easy access to wherever.
In reply to I left CT in 1998 because of… by Cognitive Dissonance
Based on house price the best locations are areas with high property taxes. Texas property taxes are 2% of the house value. Most cities it's closer to 1%. On a $300k house that extra 1% costs you $3,000/yr. Water bills, garbage pickup, electric kwh rate - it all adds up.
In reply to I am still here too...for… by Bigly
Hopefully Abbott can put a cap on some of those property taxes in Texas. Friends there are thinking about moving since property taxes where they live are 3.5%. That's a big hit to your paycheck. The biggest offenders are the out of control school taxes.
In reply to Based on house price the… by Baron von Bud
Gov. Perry did circa 2006, helped but the ISDs are rabidly out of control. Left our $9300 tax bill for less than $1,300.
In reply to Hopefully Abbott can put a… by Handful of Dust
Thug life in Bridgeport?
In reply to There's a reason I want to… by Delving Eye
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
::::: http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Thug life in Bridgeport? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I visit a cousin in Southport for Thanksgiving , and we went to Bridgeport to run an errand . WHAT a world apart .
In reply to Thug life in Bridgeport? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah. My cousins grew up in Enfield. I have only heard about Bridgeport second hand. The comments weren't good, needless to say.
In reply to I visit a cousin in… by 4Celts
Except for the cities, living in CT does NOT SUCK, ffs.
What sucks is the ppty tax level and the commies and their nanny state ways.
It is physically beautiful, water, mtns and has the most forest per sq mi than any other state. Sales tax is 6.35. Public schools all suck everywhere, but CT has some fair systems. Private schools are everywhere, riding stables. I have 5 golf courses within 5 miles. Trails, etc. Lots of doctors and hospitals are ok.
But you will pay 8 or 10k ppty tax on a 300k house.
Oh, and almost 50% red, even though dems are in charge. I am trying to red pill people. I actually think enough people are fed up where it might flip a bit.
Getting the autists on 8 ch to dig and get dirt on that creepy pedo like Blumenthal and Murphy who hates the 1st amendment. They are going down. Traitorous cunts, all.
In reply to Thug life in Bridgeport? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Cause you luv you many Cuntiticunt cities like: Bridgeport, New Haven (East, West, North and all in between) , Hartford (East, West, North and all in between) Norwich, New London, Wallingford, Groton, on and on and on? Pathetic kow. Moo? Moo? Moooooooooo! Yeah I lived there for less than two years 87-89. Far far worse today.
In reply to There's a reason I want to… by Delving Eye
All the hot blonde CT models?
In reply to There's a reason I want to… by Delving Eye
All the Puerto Rican Mamas on GimmieDats.
In reply to All the hot blonde CT models? by Moriarity
It isn't just the cost of the house, it is the cost to maintain the house, the cost of labor in the area, and the largest long term expense: property taxes.
I have spoken about the town my grandfather retired in, Presque Isle, Maine. You can buy a cheap house there, today. Even one with a rental if you are smart. But good luck with the property taxes. They are insane, .24 mil. It has been this way for decades and is the reason you see unfinished houses when you drive through Maine. Unfinished siding with unlandscaped yards. Any property improvements are heavily taxed so while people finish the interior they leave the exterior looking like crap because that is what the drive-by property tax assessor can see.
In my area there is a three-year property tax exemption if you do a remodel as long as you let the county know, in advance. Government gets the outcome it supports. If you want nice houses, support that. If you want crappy houses, tax people into oblivion.
In the sanctuary shithole state of Commiefornia which is completely controlled by DemocRATs, development fees are exorbitant with homebuilders having to pay $25,000 to $75,000 in fees for a single housing unit to be built.
Wide swaths are off limits for building and/or require environmental remediation per state laws. CEQA, the California Environmental Quality Act, mandates state and local agencies to identify the environmental impacts of their actions and to mitigate any controllable impacts. CEQA lawsuits commonly stall or derail development projects and can be filed by anyone for motives unrelated to the environment. Opponents can file anonymously under the guise of a “public interest” group, so that nobody knows who the real opponent is.
In reply to It isn't just the cost of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I went with my sister to look at an area around Petaluma and was shocked when the realtor told me permits alone cost $100k to $200k to build a house. That does NOT include land price or construction!!
Needless to say my sister decided to stay put in Florida.
In reply to In sanctuary shithole states… by ZD1
I was born there. Spent time with an amazing ranching family outside of Turlock. I get it. Even the thought of stepping foot into the state of Commiefornia makes my stomach turn.
My step-grandparents owned a home in North Hollywood and a vacation spot in Paradise. I spent a few summers swimming in both places at the public pool. There was a great park in Chico where I remember swimming in the river. Beautiful place with big old oak trees. Stunning place. I would like to visit there, again. Same for the redwoods. The rest of the state? Heartbreaking.
In reply to In sanctuary shithole states… by ZD1
Gov. Moonbeam Brown and his fellow loony leftist DemocRAT thugs have made it almost impossible for ranchers and farmers to survive between rationing water and passing insane environmental laws like regulating cow farts.
Turlock in the Central Valley near Modesto? There used to be a lot of turkey farms in the area which are now mostly gone. Now Turlock is just a suburb of Modesto with a crappy state college. Like many cities in the state, it looks like a rundown Mexican barrio.
In reply to I was born there. Spent… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They spelled refugees wrong in the headline...
Rapefugees? Lots of em in sanctuary shithole states like Commiefornia controlled by DemocRATs.
In reply to The spelled refugees wrong… by apocalypticbrother
When you look at the images on the 100 dollar bill, it tells a story throughout time.
Looks to me like gold is going to be coming back soon to try and fight some of this stuff off....
Too big to fail banks have robbed from the planet.
East/West coast are "economically gated". Middle class wage earners need not apply.
The border gates have been busted wide open for turd world invaders in sanctuary shithole states on the left coast like Commiefornia where they are eligible for Section 8 housing and other tax payer benefits.
In reply to East/West coast are … by San Pedro
Give out guns: ALLOW FOLKS TO PROTECT THEMSELVES!
I have visited, lived, or worked in every first-tier and many second/third-tier cities in America. The first-tier cities are all jew, nigger or spic fuxxated but with lots of ethnic food places for gay-wad boomers and Millennial hipsters, yay. In 1960, living in majority-white first-tier cities to include NYC would have been great. Today, you could not pay me to live in a first-tier city. I now live in a third-tier city in central Florida (one of my child-hood homes), and it has niggers and spics galore unlike when I was a boy. Once my mother dies, I find a more remote whitopia city/county to finish out my days.
Important to find a place where you feel relaxed and that's different for near everybody. I don't like it cold or too humid. I settled for hot and dry. Electric bills in rural AZ aren't too bad. It's whatever you like or grow to dislike.
In reply to I have visited, lived, or… by Drop-Hammer
Houses in Europe are tiny compared to USA & Canada and absurdly more expensive, eg 2-5 times more expensive.
"(A) four bedroom house in a nice Cleveland suburb is dirt cheap." I would rather live in a van down by the river.
Want housing prices to fall? Stop increasing the population through unfettered illegal immigration.
Demand falls.
Vacancies rise.
Prices drop.
" I have a dream " That the carpetbaggers never learn Spanish. I'll stick with my 25 basis point PT. Which includes free trash pickup. New blacktop, well actually, the new 3 million dollah bridge probably came from the port tax skim. But what the heck. At least we get our cut. Which is more than most other Norte Americanos can claim. Heck, I doubt any of those taxpayers even know there is a pool of the skim money. Probably all siphoned off before they see any of it.