How the Global Trade Contraction Begins

Historical Evidence
The world grows increasingly at odds with itself, with each passing day. Divided special elections. Speech censorship by Silicon Valley social media companies. Increased shrieking from Anderson Cooper. You name it, a great pileup is upon us.
It was probably Putin’s fault (just a wild guess) [PT]
From our perch overlooking San Pedro Bay, the main port of entry for Chinese made goods into the USA, facets of the mounting economic catastrophe come into focus. These elements, even for the most untrained of eyes, are impossible to miss.
To meet the relentless expansion of international trade, berths have been widened, and channels have been deepened to accommodate the definitive absurdity of perpetual credit creation: The CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin.
The CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin in all its economies-of-scale glory [PT]
This mega container ship, if you’re unfamiliar with it, is over 20 stories tall, the width of a 12 lane freeway, and longer than four football fields. It has enough cargo space to hold 90 million pairs of ‘Made In China’ shoes.
The secondary distortions of this mammoth – next generation – cargo ship will provide historical evidence to future generations of a political economy that went seriously awry. For example, at the Port of Long Beach the Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement is currently being constructed at a cost of $1.5 billion. With two towers stretching 515 feet into the sky, this will be the second tallest cable-stayed bridge in the United States.
The purpose of the bridge replacement is to provide greater clearance into the Port’s Inner Harbor for mega container ships. As the new bridge deck goes up, it dwarfs the prior edifice like some futuristic motorway traversing up to the heavens. We’re certainly eager to drive it when it’s complete in late-2019.
Port of Long Beach: Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement construction. Is it to global trade what the “tallest buildings” are to economic booms in general? [PT]
Episodes of Global Trade Contraction
The general philosophy of the bridge’s proponents appears to be that global trade expands in perpetuity. Hence, more and more space will be needed for more and more next generation container ships. There’s even 50-years of data to support this belief. But that doesn’t mean what is will always be.
From a practical standpoint, global trade has expanded without interruption for so long that only senior citizens – if they still have their wits about them – can remember anything different. Yet, global trade hasn’t always expanded. In fact, there have been long episodes of contractions in global trade.
Those willing to look back to the first half of the 20th century will discover something that goes counter to their life experience. Global trade, as a proportion of total economic activity, went down between the onset of World War I and the 1960s. That’s a near 50 year run of declining global trade. Could another half-century contraction in global trade happen again?
There are times when extrapolating from the economic past and projecting into the future is exceedingly thoughtless and blind. Right now, may be one of those times. By our estimation, the potential for a geopolitical shock to interrupt or reverse the global trade expansion that has been in place since the 1960s hasn’t been greater since the onset of World War I.
Global trade volumes were already heading down before the recent heating up of trade war rhetoric – it seems a good bet that these trends are continuing. [PT]
At the moment, it is very well possible that we are near the start of another long-term global trade contraction. The impetus of the trade contraction is a politically motivated trade war. The intended purpose is to correct the ghastly trade deficit the U.S. has with China.
Somehow, trade tariffs will make it possible for factory jobs to return to America’s rust belt so the country can experience the nirvana of full MAGA. Certainly, we have some reservations that a trade war will attain this desired result. Soon we may find out in real time…
How the Global Trade Contraction Begins
This week President Trump commenced HYPERLINK “https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-tariffs-china-trade-war-chinese-g…” \n _blankRound 2 of his high stakes trade war with China. On Tuesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the U.S. will impose a 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods starting August 23. These tariffs extend to 279 items and include tractors, chemicals, and other industrial goods.
US secretary of bad trade news, Robert Lightizer
Who knows what Mr. Lighthizer thought his announcement would provoke? Maybe he thought it would encourage China to negotiate a new trade deal. Regardless, China quickly responded with an in-kind 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods to go into effect the same day. Isn’t this fun?
A trade war, in simplest terms, will result in a trade contraction. Shrinking trade means less imported and exported goods. Less imported and exported goods means smaller container ships. Smaller container ships means lower bridges.
Someone has to pay for the trade war… [PT]
In short, a trade war means a smaller economy. It also means a reduction in choices, and a shrinking of global wealth. In the interim, as the trade war takes shape, all sorts of strange and dysfunctional things will happen…
Presently, cargo ship Peak Pegasus is stranded at sea, offshore from China, with 70,000 tons of soybeans. At a cost of $12,500 per day, the Pegasus is attempting to wait out the trade war so as not to incur a 25 percent tariff to offload in China. This, you see, is how the global trade contraction begins.
The failed voyage of the Peak Pegasus: left, the Pegasus in better times, when it could still enter a harbor without being hit with a 25% tariff; middle: after a valiant effort, the Pegasus arrives in Dalian 30 minutes (!!!) too late; right: ever since, it is going in circles, hoping for times to get better again. [PT]
How the global trade contraction will end, however, is a completely different story. Like a California wildfire, once the conflagration starts it cannot be stopped. Only complete devastation and destruction will bring it to its bitter end.
Comments
Retarded fake news article. Baltic Dry index is booming. Google it..... not hard to pop these lies, try harder Tyler...
His TRADE WOAR is already in full Swing...
Tariffs, Sanctions, Taxes, Taxes, Rah Rah Rah...........
PS...How much did you just pay for that 2X4 Stud ???
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
trick qx - I don't buy 2x4 while price is high
now that it is finding gravity again - prices are coming down fast
seems to me that u.s. production is being repressed to keep prices high
now the builders are balking at high prices
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
So if your a renovator, you close up shop until prices come down ???
In reply to trick qx - I don't buy 2x4… by sabaj49
Free trade is a boondoggle, there was nothing free about it. Trump is doing something about it, and yes there will be pain, for EVERYONE involved.
China, Mexico, Canada, etc have been taking advantage of the USA, and Trump is correcting it, so hate him all you want, he is fighting for America and as an American I support him for doing it.
Everyone whining about tariffs can jump in a lake.
In reply to So if your a renovator, you… by BaBaBouy
Only the "bad trade" will go away. The slave labor trade of the evil Globalist leaches. The revenue stream for the Globalist scum bag Satanic class will shrivel up. Let those scum all drown in the sea. Let their sympathizers beg in the streets. The Nations and their hard working God fearing peoples will rise up and become prosperous once again. Trade will still flourish were it is profitable and may even increase once the evil yoke of the Satanic Globalists is lifted. The difference is that the profits of trade via tariffs, will accrue to the nations and their people not the Globalist scum bag blood sucking Satanists. Soon the burden of income tax will also be lifted from the people and the labor wasted in Government can be applied to the productive sectors. Long Live Donald Trump.
In reply to Free trade is a boondoggle,… by Free This
The price of wood is a tiny portion of the cost of building a house or renovating. Get your face out of Merkel's ass crack.
In reply to So if your a renovator, you… by BaBaBouy
2x4 Studs have dropped 35% at the mills over the past 2 months. And there is no floor in sight. It is called a market. High prices are the best fix for high prices.
You're a burned out light bulb. Breathing too many Merkel beer and bratwurst farts.
American jobs and families are the ones that have paid for the growth in Global (China) trade. A huge percentage of imports from Canada and Mexico are Chinese parts getting a free ride via NAFTA.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
In reply to 2x4 Studs have dropped 35%… by Kayman
We call it 4x2 over here in England. Well we used to, now its 100x50.
The strange thing is back 30 years in Norway, a metric country, it was sold as 4x2 with length in metres. Probably due to the volume out of the mills going to the UK forcing Imperial dimensions on them. When we went metric too that changed.
In reply to 2x4 Studs have dropped 35%… by Kayman
As the price of a good rises demand falls. Economics 101.
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
yes but consumer spending and borrowing rises so... Amazon 10billion.
Bring it.
In reply to As the price of a good rises… by 666D Chess
This current trade war stuff is another sign that a global community, a one world gov, is nowhere near the horizon or a possible reality. Countries are bucking up, and can, as many now have enough military force to matter along with enough debt, help by others, to matter. This media promoted battle will only highlight to the unprivileged what they are missing, being left out of, more problems ahead
Everybody wants stuff, needs stuff but the sharing thing is contingent on money, on funds and that debt problem is long in the tooth Humanitarian help is one thing, totally supporting another people in another country is another.
Developed countries will not give up their needy/acquired stuff nor the ability to protect it hence this instability in trade and relations is only beginning. It will only take the right country to unravel, to feel they have taken enough (true or not) and create a snowball effect that will change things as we know them.
This needs discussed at the highest levels as we have not a current way of dealing with it except with the ready fallback, military force which may be mankind's only final arbitrator. If there was another way why hasn't it been used? We are just not capable of reaching real civilization, yet, ask the Neanderthal's.
In reply to yes but consumer spending… by Clock Crasher
A global trade contraction is not a contraction if central banks are required to quit printing fiat for the ultra wealthy in order to keep the other 99% from being devalued so much they have to live in caves, shit on the streets and depend entirely upon an entitlement society in order just to exist.
The one thing about the Fed is that they alone decide when and how long to suspend Economics 101 for the sake of the stock market and crony capitalism.
QE tapering is a bitch.
In reply to As the price of a good rises… by 666D Chess
As the price of goods rise, so does production. Prices fall. Markets are dynamic, not the 2 straight lines that C+ students couldn't grasp in Econ 101.
In reply to As the price of a good rises… by 666D Chess
Dead cat on a cliff-edge.
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
We have reached Peak Pegasus! Ten years ago, it was Peak Oil.
Whatever will we do in a world of declining Pegasuses (Pegasii?)
In reply to Dead cat on a cliff-edge. by quasi_verbatim
Typical "free trade expert" that never called it a trade war when every country was imposing tariffs and restrictions on US imports but as soon as DJT does the same to them now it's suddenly a dangerous trade war that is going to destroy the global economy.
Where were these people for the past 50 years and where are all the articles they wrote criticizing any other country for their anti-free-trade policies? Oh that's right, there are none.
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
+100
In reply to Typical "free trade expert"… by bowie28
Let me know when the US imports corn and beans from Brazil or sugar from Cuba- both of which cannot be done because of protectionism
In reply to Typical "free trade expert"… by bowie28
Yeah you're a lot better off paying more taxes.
Taxing the working people more is bound to be good for the economy, especially since the money goes to the government!
The government needs to money to pay us military contractors more, how else could they afford the extra 60 Billion a year in the defense budget?
Thats just common sense, I don't see why people don't understand it.
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
Putting Americans to work, making quality products available to the U.S. market, all of this is what makes a nation.
Globalists and their ZH mini-shills only give a fuck about themselves.
In reply to Yeah you're a lot better off… by PitBullsRule
Another dipshit mistaking debt for growth
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
Debt to pay for Snap cards is a disaster. Debt for long-lasting Infastructure makes sense.
In reply to Another dipshit mistaking… by Juggernaut x2
debt is debt- there is no such thing as good debt
In reply to Debt to pay for Snap cards… by Kayman
While I agree with your sentiment about debt, especially easy debt flowing from government putting their thumb on the scales of interest rates, without debt we would still be swinging from the vines.
Intermediation, in it's original construction, was a good thing. Central Banking is the problem. They think debt solves everything. One glass of water can quench your thirst, drinking a barrel of water might slow down your day.
In reply to debt is debt- there is no… by Juggernaut x2
reduced options for shipping routes could be driving up shipping costs. definitely not booming either, merely at 2014 levels which are very low historically.
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
Readers may also enjoy ..
The Global Container Shipping Industry since the Hanjin Collapse
"Note that just like the Baltic Dry Index, the CCFI (China Containerized Freight Index) is not a measure of trade volume, but a measure of how expensive (or cheap) it is to ship goods by sea around the world."
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/08/11/overcapacity-largest-container-carrie…
In reply to Retarded fake news article. … by gatorengineer
Slowdown for now. Once we have trade agreements that are fair and/or favorable to us, it will pick up again, and moreover INCREASE as containers will no longer return to China (and elsewhere) empty.
A few major countries, nonbreeding countries, will not for long decide who gets what, how much and from where. People, other people, all people, are gonna want their share. The information age is having a slow but showing effect. Evolution and technology has its drawbacks when all catch up. Much of the current immigration is tied to this mentioned change. It will not go away peacefully or soon and people will have to be tagged an enemy just because they want to enjoy what we have.
In reply to Slowdown for now. Once we… by tmosley
The information age isn't much good to the average Chinese citizen if the likes of Apple and Google are prepared to censor for the glory of Emperor Xi.
In reply to A few major countries,… by two hoots
With no talks scheduled with Xi, little can be done except to tout new easy deals with Mexico and Canada as examples of shiney tariff free wonder. Only then Xi may choose to save $ instead of face??
I hope so, as my Chiner (dragon faang) stocks are spinning like the soy merchant ship. Down the drain and rotten.
Hoping for some wonderful pre mid term news and a win like no other thus far. Hello? Mr Xi? Is that you Mr Xi???
In reply to Slowdown for now. Once we… by tmosley
f
Ok, ok, US consumers will get hammered, but are bankers on Wall Street going to be ok? That's all that matters to the orange pig.
Soyabeans on the whirligig of time.
If only we had whirled peas!
In reply to Soyabeans on the whirlygig… by quasi_verbatim
The U.S.A. can inventory soy beans a lot longer than Xi can deal with empty bellies.
The Best move Trump could do now is start buying up grains from other countries that feed China.
In reply to Soyabeans on the whirlygig… by quasi_verbatim
Why does this video remind me of Russia and China repatriating their gold from the bunker on Wall Street?
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=941jx_1533688183
The Stock Market Is In The Process Of Topping; The Growth Factor Vs The Value Factor Is Flipping.
In the panic of late 2011, I bought Swedbank common and Handelsbanken sub.
In the panic of 2015, I bought Sberbank common.
I bought Akbank common yesterday and looking at USM0375YAK49.
The point being: I don't think that much is going to change. People getting in pissing contests until the chips are down and then they get very reasonable.
I do think that monetary policy is going to normalize soon enough and that will mean bad news for the economy will be bad news for the markets. This will be a reversal of the last decade.
Good point as we seen the facts that seventeen percent of all raw commodity feed stocks called raw material were not even needed but few look that far into it as less even fathom investment proclivities as we stumble forward. Simple point is demand has been steady and normalization of production plants have stabilised as the political calculus of retards in charge is corruption unchecked. The cracks appearing are simply running out corruption or suffer the consequences of not dealing with it. I guess more rope and capital moving to less retarded areas as always. The article was a waste of gray space as trends change in months not years now as seen going forward. Not going to be a smooth digital transition for AI and Robotics but investment is picking up rather faster than anticipated also.
In reply to In the panic of late 2011, I… by jm
Maybe America and Americans will start manufacturing in America, again. Just maybe.
Capital will go to where it can be exploited the cheapest- if not China then Vietnam or Myanmar- unless Americans are willing to work for slave wages manufacturing is not coming back to the United States. The only thing that has allowed the US to maintain our standard of living for the last 40 years is debt.
In reply to Maybe America and Americans… by bunkers
Juggy.
Automation is replacing cheap, offshore wages, and if you can't get a free ride into the U.S. market, good luck with your cheap foreign crap.
In reply to Capital will go to where it… by Juggernaut x2
What will these contractions give birth to...that is the question...
Stop shopping at big box stores.
The price of oil is too high for the economy to afford, and too low for the industry to survive. Replacement is occurring at the same rate it was in 1927. Trying to run a global trade economy without it is going to require a lot of camels, and sail boats. The world is sitting with a pink pachyderm in its living room, while trying to pretend its a house mouse. The list of already collapsing economies already reads like a litany at a Catholic funeral. Pretend on!
One of the ironies is that last month there was a lot of publicity about Foxconn building an LCD panel plant in the US. Then this month the US imposes a 25% tariff on both the machines that build the panels and the chips that go in them.
Joined up thinking 101.
