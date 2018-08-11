Infowars Website Traffic Explodes After Silicon Valley Blacklists Alex Jones Empire

Silicon Valley's coordinated purge of all things Infowars from social media has had an unexpected result; website traffic to Infowars.com has soared in the past week, according to Amazon's website ranking service Alexa.
Infowars was recently banned by YouTube, Facebook, iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, iHeartRadio, MailChimp, Disqus, LinkedIn, Flickr, Pinterest and several others - leading many to wonder exactly how and why this was seemingly coordinated mass takedown took place between platforms.
Facebook, Apple, YouTube/Google, Spotify are ostensibly 4 diverse independent actors acting together.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) August 6, 2018
Coordinated corporate action like this is a serious problem that has nothing whatsoever to do w/ the various peculiarities of the target here.
What are we seeing? What is this? https://t.co/FEHWB6cwum
Jones' popular supplements were even stripped of their "Amazon's Choice" tags on the website:
That said, Google and Apple are still allowing people to access Infowars content via apps, which have seen their downloads spike as well.
Consumers still can access InfoWars through the same tech companies that just banned it. Google still offers the Infowars app for Android users, and Apple customers can download it through the App Store.
As of Friday, the show’s phone app remained near the top of the charts in both the Apple App and Google Play stores. Infowars Official, an app that lets viewers stream Jones’ shows and read news of the day, was ranked fourth among trending apps in the Google Play store Friday. In the news category on Apple’s App Store, Infowars earned the fourth slot under the top free apps, behind Twitter and News Break, a local and breaking news service, revealing a sudden boost of user downloads. -American Statesman
What's more, Jones says that 5.6 million people subscribed to the Infowars newsletter within 48 hours of his YouTube ban, according to the Daily Mail.
What's more he claims the publicity surrounding the action taken by the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Apple - who have blocked his content and removed his channels - has gained him millions of subscribers - not lost him followers.
Jones claims 5.6million people have subscribed to the Infowars newsletter and free podcast in the past 48 hours.
Branding what's happened 'bull***t', the 44-year-old Texan said: 'Why not say I'm flying a Nazi flying carpet. I sit up in the morning and I s**t Hitler out of my a**. It's bull***t. -Daily Mail
"Because I play devil's advocate, because I play both sides, they've taken me out of context, they are using me as a test case to try to bring an EU style web censorship," Jones said. "They've got mainline Democratic senators saying they ought to restrict Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Matt Drudge, the President himself. They are misrepresenting what I've said and done and are using that to set a precedent for internet wide de-platforming, censorship beyond what Russia does, what China does, ahead of the midterms (election). The whole thing is fake."
Looking at Infowars' stats, a little over 10% of their pre-ban traffic in July came from social media, with Facebook about half of that. Which likely means that Jones will survive as most of his traffic is direct, as users access the site via typing it into the URL bar or click on a bookmark, instead of coming through search engines.
In terms of dollars and cents, the website Social Blade estimates that over the last 30 days, the Infowars YouTube channel received a little over 17 million views. With average YouTube ad revenue is around $2 per 1,000 clicks (CPM), and InfoWars undoubtedly demonetized for much of that, YouTube's decision to ban Jones and his channels cost the Infowars enterprise up to $400,000.
Meanwhile, a flood of new traffic has been driven to Infowars.com, which is probably paying a much higher CPM. It's entirely possible that if the newfound site visitors stick around, Jones would end up more profitable than before he was blacklisted.
Comments
Download the app to say fuck off to the deep state.
I did.
Oh, and FUCK OFF, deep state.
Alex Jones tells the truth, the Amish control freaks who control the media hate that.
In reply to Download the app to say fuck… by Bigly
Did Alex Jones admit Israel knew 9/11 was going to happen and didn't tell us?
Israel Spying on America - Carl Cameron Investigates - YouTube
In reply to Alex Jones tells the truth. by Ambrose Bierce
They're losing, and they know it.
The more they push their agenda, the faster their own flock wakes-up and flees.
America, Awaken!
WWG1WGA!
(P.S. - While Alex Jones is one of the biggest idiots online [especially when he starts his 'Evil Nazis' shit up], it's still a fact that he has done a lot to wake people up, and I give him credit for that).
In reply to Did Alex Jones admit Israel… by DingleBarryObummer
May we live in interesting times.
In reply to All by Croesus
Congratulations Infowars. You've just been promoted as part of the FANG in terms of influence.
Congrats FANG, you've just officially launched your first opposition channel with great fanfare. When do you plan the second one? And the third?
EDIT: as the feds continue experiencing with humans:https://freebeacon.com/issues/feds-continue-classified-experiments-huma…We can safely conclude that Facebook YouTube etc. are part of these experiments.
In reply to May we live in interesting… by Cognitive Dissonance
Hey Tyler, you misspelled The Streisand Effect.
In reply to Congratulations Infowars… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Gosh, I love it when scum sucking parasites push hard...because people like me become even more defiant and divest from their systems entirely.
I'm not an Alex Jones fan, but what the surveillance-pedophile complex are doing is probably the best marketing Alex could ever dream of.
In reply to Silicon Valley's coordinated… by HopefulCynical
Michael Savage interviews Alex Jones here:
http://www.wabcradio.com/savagepodcasts/
(Load the August 7 podcast ... sometimes it takes a while so be patient. The entire program is excellent.)
Alex Jones: the tip of the spear.
The Big Lie - The Foundation of today’s Democratic Party
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
- Joseph Goebbels
All this was inspired by the principle—which is quite true within itself—that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.
It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying.
—Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf 1925
In reply to Gosh, I love it when scum… by Brazen Heist II
Most liberals are basically children or juvenile adults.
They can't deal with having their bullshit pointed out and rely on emotional impulses and the knee jerk urge to shut down debate. The perfect useful idiots for corporate fascists and national socialists.
The problem is that the MSM and Big Tech are full of them, pimping for the evil empire. The lack of a strong anti-war movement is quite telling of the deep level of infiltration going on, and how many of these souls sold out to the darkness of cultural degeneracy.
There are plenty of juvenile fools on the Right too, but I would say the gross sense of entitlement is just not comparable.
In reply to Michael Savage interviews… by macholatte
“Most liberals are basically children or juvenile adults.
Refer to them as “Adult Children.” Or “Adult Child.”
Describes them to a T.
Like scared little children always running into their safe spaces.
In reply to Most liberals are basically… by Brazen Heist II
Yeap...and the biggest safe space of all is of course Big Brother or some institutionalized abomination looking out for their fragile egos. But all the kings horses and all the kings men could not put back Humpty Dumpty together again. So Big Brother robs Paul to pay Humpty Dumpty and has a big pool of Humpteys hooked to rely on. Quite a circle jerk.
I wonder how Paul is feeling about all this. Hang on....
Government is overrated once more people evolve.
And by evolution I don't mean survival of the unfittest, which is what this system is enabling.
In reply to “Most liberals are basically… by Chupacabra-322
"Unintended Streisandization"
In reply to Yeap...and the biggest safe… by Brazen Heist II
They should be viewed as dangerous adults—and handled as such...with expediency. Start with the big boy, Apple, who is actively working against the national interests of the U.S. in China while that country purges its own citizenry and threatens our country’s shipping lanes.
In reply to Most liberals are basically… by Brazen Heist II
China is not threatening any shipping lanes. China thrives off trade and Apple is competing for the Chinese market. I would focus more on anti-trust issues and smashing up corporate monstrosities. This is the big problem with the TBTF industries - the parasites can grow into cancers, and then the national host is terminally ill. But how can this happen with a captured government?
In reply to They should be viewed as… by HedgeUrBet
There are plenty of juvenile fools on the Right too, but I would say the gross sense of entitlement is just not comparable.
The ones who think that Murica is fighting for freedom in the Middle East come to mind. USA! USA! USA!
In reply to Most liberals are basically… by Brazen Heist II
You quote a lie? Hitler never wrote Mein Kampf.
A better source of Adolph's thinking can be found in Feder's "The Program of the Party of Adolph Hitler"
And "Hitler's second book" which I quote here.
Hmmm. Not so scary now, hey?
More lies have been told about Hitler than any person since Christ.
In reply to Michael Savage interviews… by macholatte
You've gone off the reservation. Time to check in for another brain wash.
So who wrote Mein Kampf? where's your proof?
What's the title of his "second book"?
What page is that quote on?
What's the title of his first book?
In reply to Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf… by Is-Be
Alex Jones and Trump c.s.
are the NAZI's dumb idiot.
Who do you think you're kidding.
('We won america fair and square on the Indians', A.J., idiot)
In reply to Michael Savage interviews… by macholatte
Absolutely, Alex Jones has become an iconic hero, a symbol of free speech and democracy. Regardless of anything else.
In reply to Gosh, I love it when scum… by Brazen Heist II
In reply to Absolutely, Alex Jones has… by Anasteus
A perfect Streisand effect case.
In reply to Silicon Valley's coordinated… by HopefulCynical
"Free healthcare, gun-free zones, transgender bathrooms, ...."
Biden/Cortez, 2020 platform.
In reply to A perfect Streisand effect… by daedon
GOVT as currently configured can only work by employing Total Mind Control.
I thank God for my numerous personalities because they can't possible control them all. (argument ensues)
In reply to Congratulations Infowars… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Isn't that a Chinese curse?
In reply to May we live in interesting… by Cognitive Dissonance
It is a curse. Because we prefer to live in boring uninteresting 'safe' times.
Similar to gifting someone an elephant. It will literally eat you out of house and home. ;-)
In reply to Isn't that a Chinese curse? by spanish inquisition
I recently downloaded the app to say FU to youtube, twatter Fb...
In the graphic the most interesting thing to me is how around May, Infowars had been in steep decline. This was directly linked to AJ's lying about Qanon. This is true. He saw Qanon as unwelcome competition for the "insider contact" sphere upon which his business model depends. I have great respect for AJ and for the truth he has almost single handedly brought out over the years. It is obvious to me that he is limited to certain topics and so can be thought of as "controlled opposition".
For me though, this obvious shunning of Q data was like being dumped by your girfriend out of the blue. Trust was never to be recovered. Nevertheless, for the sake of the movement, I ordered some stuff from his web site and click on it a few times a day until Big Tech is brought to heel again.
The shit is hitting the fan now. Enjoy the show
In reply to May we live in interesting… by Cognitive Dissonance
this obvious shunning of Q data
How about a link to this Q-Anon?
Every place I go looking for this invisible character I find blather and a bunch of people trying to figure out what the gibberish means. Maybe Q-Anon is Alan Greenspan, the king of .gov gibberish.
In reply to I recently downloaded the… by wildbad
An absolutely brilliant psyops. Like the Bible, Q can be interpreted just about any way you want, especially retroactively.
See...see...he predicted it perfectly.
A fucking brilliant limited hangout/psychological operation exercise in my opinion.
If you wish to spread a clear understandable message, you use clear understandable language. If you wish to confuse, corral and co-opt you muddy the waters.
In my opinion, while I certainly understand whistle blowers who are 'real', but still wish to remain hidden, will obscure sources, methods and facts, Q is so far beyond this as to expose him/her for what he/she is....an operative pure and simple.
In reply to this obvious shunning of Q… by macholatte
So pro ziocon it is an obvious MOSSAD psyop, the Israel bias is the only clear language.
People want a savior , but you have to save yourself first.The Q followers need a 12 step program.
In reply to An absolutely brilliant… by Cognitive Dissonance
Churchill. is that you talking from the grave?
This is why I love all my dead fathers.. lol
In reply to So pro ziocon it is an… by Winston Churchill
Had to log in and tell you that you opened my eyes big time with this post. fucking love ya.
Psyops plays such a big role in the current war being fought over people's mind. Somebody below you spoke about Q followers needing a 12 step program. You know what, I just passed the denial phase thanks to you and quoted you in a message to my buddy a few mins ago.
like richard russel's suicide tweet by the doc yesterday said:
"weird times." Indeed..
Happy Sunday buddy...
In reply to An absolutely brilliant… by Cognitive Dissonance
Qanonposts.com
In reply to this obvious shunning of Q… by macholatte
When you read any statement by Alex Jones do you, like me, imagine it being read in his gravelly voice?
Just wondering.......;)
In reply to May we live in interesting… by Cognitive Dissonance
LOL
Actually I pay as little attention to Alex Jones as is humanly possible. And I definitely don't imagine him doing anything. ;-0
But it is supremely important to defend the free speech of those you wish would just go away. First they came for Alex Jones and I did nothing. Then they came for......you know the rest.
In reply to When you read any statement… by kellys_eye
Can there be any doubt of what the enemy is thinking?
In reply to LOL Actually I pay as little… by Cognitive Dissonance
I am a bit surprised a particular facet of this doesn't get more discussion.
For several decades now .gov has outsourced to private hands (corporations, civilians etc) nearly all aspects of dirty illegal operations in order to circumvent rules and laws against such shenanigans.
Why are we so surprised the attack on free speech and dissent would be carried out any other way?
In reply to Can there be any doubt of… by williambanzai7
You DO have to wonder why Jones is among the first to be silenced in concerted manner...no?
In reply to LOL Actually I pay as little… by Cognitive Dissonance
This is a new era where the biggest weapon of mass destruction is not a nuclear weapon, but merely the truth. We are short on that in the West and much of the World knows this. This is why they are running circles around the West at this time, and until we come to the realization that our bombs matter less than the people's minds in this era of YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Censorship, monitoring, selling & profiting of peoples personal information. As well as the accumulation, recording & storage of everyone’s entire history of free flowing information in the Internet.
While the Wall Street bailout consisted of showering financial criminals with infinite sums of money until they were once again masters of the universe. This is the equivalent to what MSM is asking for a bailout in the form of censorship. Hillary Clinton and other status quo “Presstitute” fake news peddlers are actively asking for Congressional action in order to silence their competition. Competition mainly from Conservative & Libertarian outlets. This isn’t just about protecting the manufactured reality. It’s equally about preserving the status, wealth, reputation and careers of individuals whose failures should have landed them on the street, unemployed or in prison for their almost incomprehensible and well documented incompetence or lawlessness. Just like we continue to suffer from competent criminals on Wall Street & Washington. The media now wants to build a similar government sponsored wall around their emanating Centralized bullshit. If they succeed, it would be an unmitigated disaster for this nation. Joseph Goebbels looks like a one man amateur compared to murica's effort to legitimize fake news, propaganda, Scripted False Narrative PsyOp’s as real.
In reply to All by Croesus
Joseph Goebbels looks like one man amateur compared to murica's own Edward Bernays. Psychos who try to be in charge now, have been good students and technology is a great enabler. If we wait till 5G voice-to-skull-technology-mind-control comes mainstream, it probably will be too late.
In reply to This is a new era where the… by Chupacabra-322
Goebbels read Bernays - that's where he learned it.
In reply to Joseph Goebbels looks like… by Argentumentum
"What is truth?"
.........................Pontius Pilot
In reply to This is a new era where the… by Chupacabra-322
The truth is not red or blue or any color. Rather, the truth is just the generic certainty that there is red or blue or any color. Things that can change are not true. Rather they are conditions. The truth is unconditional and cannot change. The truth is the feeling of absolute certainty that only resides in the now moment. The truth does not have a face or any dimension. The truth is timeless. All other things (i.e. conditions) come and go. But the certainty of whatever condition prevails is always the same and unchangeable.
Think of it this way. The truth is the steady stream of light that passes through a reel of film on a projector. Each frame of the film is a condition. The light is the truth that reveals it.
In reply to "What is truth?" … by northern vigor
"Think of it this way. The truth is the steady stream of light that passes through a real of film on a projector. Each frame of the film is a condition. The light is the truth that reveals it."
just chugged another swig of vodka after reading this.
I'll admit to be a bit naive as I always do due to my age and possible lack of experience in this life. That being said for a long time even though there are many truths that are considered a given, like me getting rained on while walking on a pavemented sidewalk. I always though each of us had our own version of a truth. No matter how much truth my buddy gave me while we walked the sidewalk, I will attempt to understand it and give my point. later on in life I fuck up and remembered his version of the "truth" i took it and learned my lesson in the moment after the fact. point is; we all have our own truth or nah? not sure...
you the man dude, you're the fucking man either way..
love ya, happy sunday
In reply to "What is truth?" The truth… by FreeEarCandy
In spite of waking people up in limited areas, A.Jones is still controlled opposition. He will motormouth about green reptiles but never ever mention Israhell's atrocities in Palestine, or the who's who behind the (((MSM))), banking, dual-shitizens, etc. and even now being banned, he will not make the connection between his being banned in coordinated manner and the usual synagogue suspects who own and/or run the (((media))).
In reply to All by Croesus
here here buddy.
Q and AJ are one in the same..
In reply to In spite of waking people up… by sarcrilege
ZH is just chock full of newly gestating E coli pathogens. May be returning losers with new accts. Anyway, good morning low caste, no class lizard hatch-ling. How's Mom? Don't get too comfortable, tick tock
In reply to In spite of waking people up… by sarcrilege
Alex Jones can be abrasive, annoying, and egocentric—like every other talking head, from Rush to Hannity (Lou Dobbs being an exception), but he often pushes the envelope on matters that need pushing, as you said. I was a Trump supporter from the day he came the escalator and I’ve been an Infowars viewer the same amount of time. Unapologetically. Both these guys piss me off regularly. Both have my full support and prayers. Jones is right. This is about the midterms.
In reply to All by Croesus
http://www.voltairenet.org/article179295.html
In reply to Did Alex Jones admit Israel… by DingleBarryObummer