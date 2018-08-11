Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Shows "No Interest" In Tesla LBO

In the aftermath of Elon Musk's shocking announcement that he was contemplating a $72 billion LBO for Tesla with "funding" allegedly "secured" from investors, investors promptly concluded that there is only a handful of names that could bankroll such as massive transaction. The first name cited was that of Japan's SoftBank, which thanks to its $100bn Vision Fund, has been linked to most tech deals.
However that speculation was promptly put to bed last week when the FT reported that even when the stock was trading around $300/share, "people close to SoftBank tell the FT that the fund considers Tesla to be overvalued and there are no indications it wants to invest."
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Soft Bank head Masayoshi Son and Musk had met in April 2017 to discuss an investment in Tesla, and while the talks touched on taking Tesla private, they "failed to progress due to disagreements over ownership. Musk proposed a structure that would have given him disproportionate control over the company through stock with super-voting rights", a similar outcome to the structure he has proposed publicly, even if it still remains unclear just what Musk hopes to achieve beside cutting the "liquidity", i.e., buying and selling period to every six months. Bloomberg also reported that "there are no active talks between the companies now."
And with Soft Bank gone, only one potential anchor investor remained: the one that started last week's Tesla surge in the first place, the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund, which as the FT reported less than an hour before Elon Musk tweeted his LBO proposal, had purchased a stake just below 5% in TSLA shares in the open market (but not directly from the company), sparking speculation that it may be interested in acquiring the entire company.
However, as Reuters reports on Saturday, these hopes were also crushed because according to two sources familiar with the matter, "Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has shown no interest so far in financing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $72 billion deal to take the U.S. electric car maker private, despite acquiring a minority stake in the company this year."
Investors and analysts viewed PIF as a natural financing partner. Beyond amassing a stake of just below 5 percent in Tesla, the sovereign wealth fund has poured tens of billions of dollars into technology investments, including $45 billion in SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund over five years.
However, citing a source who is familiar with PIF’s strategy, Reuters also adds that the PIF "was not currently getting involved in any funding process for Tesla’s take-private deal." Separately, "a second source close to the situation said PIF was not taking part in any such plan at this stage."
This source said that the Saudi fund would not make an investment of this kind without seeking guidance first from Softbank.
And as we already learned previously, SoftBank is not currently pursuing a deal for Tesla given its investment earlier this year in rival GM Cruise, and its consideration that Tesla was already "overvalued" at lower stock prices.
There is another reason why the Saudis would be reluctant to bankroll such a massive deal: they have financial problems of their own with the FT reporting last Thursday that the "Saudi sovereign wealth fund scrambles for resources" as "Riyadh is taking radical steps to bolster the investment vehicle’s coffers."
Riyadh is now taking radical steps to boost the fund’s coffers. The Royal Court instructed Saudi Aramco to acquire the fund’s 70 per cent stake in Saudi petrochemicals maker Sabic, potentially raising $70bn for the PIF, three people familiar with the matter said.
As the kingdom delays the Saudi Aramco privatisation indefinitely, these people said, the transfer of funds from one state coffer to another allows the PIF to raise cash quickly at a time when finance ministry handouts have diminished and its big-ticket investments are yet to yield returns.
PIF’s reluctance to invest, Reuters concludes "will add to the pressure on Musk to produce details of his financing plan."
That may be a problem, because as of late last week, Tesla’s board had not yet received a detailed financing plan from Musk and was seeking more information, while Bloomberg reported at the same time that Tesla is only now canvassing investor and bank interest for the massive transaction.
The board will make a decision on whether to hire advisers and launch a formal review of Musk’s take-private proposal in the coming days, based on how much detail on the financing plan it receives from Musk, a third source said.
Of course, all this assumes that Musk actually had a "financing plan" and had obtained "secured funding", a possibility that grows remote by the day, and is also why the SEC contacted Tesla to ask about Musk’s assertion on Twitter that funding for his proposed deal was “secured”, the WSJ reported, and has resulted in at least two class-action lawsuits filed by shorts who alleged that Musk engaged in fraud and market manipulation to "burn the shorts" without actually having a credible going private plan in hand.
Meanwhile, Reuters further notes that investment bankers and analysts have so far reacted with scepticism, "telling Reuters it would be hard for Musk, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $22 billion, to raise the equity and debt financing needed for the deal given Tesla is not turning a profit."
Some analysts have suggested that Musk could convince Tesla’s top shareholders, such as Fidelity Investments and China’s Tencent, to roll their equity stakes into the deal, thereby significantly reducing the amount of money needed to be raised.
However, such a deal structure would come with big logistical and legal challenges when it comes to buying out smaller shareholders, analysts warned, even as large investors stand to gain little - aside from drowning out the noise created by shorts - while limiting their ability to exit the investment at a moment's notice.
Which then begs the question: why push for such a deal in the first place, if not simply to burn the shorts? Some have speculated that it could be merely a smokescreen to distract from other problems facing the company (while pushing the stock price higher), bringing up the following blast from the past that was circulating just two months before Lehman filed for bankruptcy:
The good news, now that litigation is involved and a discovery process appears imminent, coupled with the SEC's own investigation, is that an answer will be forthcoming relatively soon.
Comments
Four Reasons Why You Wouldn’t Want Elon Musk To Be Your Boss: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/four-reasons-why-you-wouldnt-want-elon-musk-to-be-your-boss/
FUNDING IS SECURED!!!
In reply to Four Reasons Why You Wouldn… by thereasonablei…
And he shall be Elon
And he shall be a scammy man
And he shall be Elon
In tradition with an Obama green energy plan
Elon, Elon likes his money
He makes a lot they say
Spends his days counting
In a Tesla Tent by the motorway
He was born a fraudster
To a pawn on Christmas Day
When the New York Times
Said Whitey's dead and the war has begun
Alinsky has a son today
In reply to FUNDING IS SECURED!!! by The central planners
I just checked the couch cushions and found enough for the buyout. Funding secured. I'm in like Flynn.
Now if I can just scrape enough together to take Mrs. Cog out for dinner, we shall celebrate our new toy.
In reply to And by Cryptopithicus Homme
LOL! You must have a big couch.
In reply to I just checked the couch… by Cognitive Dissonance
How am i surprised the first oil producer in the world doesn't want to invest in a car which doesn't burn oil?
In reply to LOL! by MozartIII
If Musk wants to burn the shorts & have people lined up to take Telsa private. ..
BUILD AND SELL CARS AT A PROFIT.
In reply to How am i surprised the first… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The funny thing is the actual total value of the energy (measured in barrels of crude) expended in its manufacture and subsequent repeated charging may actually be higher than traditionally propelled motor vehicles.
I think I might be able to make a competent argument for the first oil producer to purchase an electric car maker....just not this electric car maker. ;-)
In reply to How am i surprised the first… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It's classified.
In reply to The funny thing is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
your first paragraph is sound. it is something that the greenies never consider. they some how feel or reason that the parts squirt out of holes that are energy neutral. they also assume that all of the electricity is green, and totally ignore the energy and chemical process necessary to refine the elements used in the green industry. they need taken on a weekend trip to lake baotou.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_UdqZdFr-w
In reply to The funny thing is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Or a keen eye for the actual cash value of a three ring circus tent. ;-)
In reply to LOL! by MozartIII
They would need a provable vehicle production. Then there is Musk's ability to lose millions with nothing to show but a big tent. You can't make shit like this up....
In reply to And by Cryptopithicus Homme
It does appear to be the end game indicator, similar to AOL buying out Time Warner.
T O P
In reply to They would need a provable… by MozartIII
"Sub-prime will be contained"
In reply to FUNDING IS SECURED!!! by The central planners
Put some short-shorts on Elon and lock him up...
Musk needs to stop drinking and tweeting.
Hopefully he can put down the pills and wine long enough to pen a somewhat coherent resignation letter.
How many other CEOs have been ousted for less than this?
In reply to Musk needs to stop drinking… by iClaudius
Im guessing gov Moonbeam will buy it.
maybe CALPERS will buy in to save state workers' pensions...
In reply to Im guessing gov Moonbeam… by VWAndy
Elon Must is that guy in the movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Steve Martin) who played the Idiot Retard wearing a Hockey Helmet and had a cork on his fork so he didn't hurt his eye. Yup, Elon! you are going to be that cautionary case taught in MBA class of how NOT to run a company into the ground!! You Idiot!!!
wrong steve martin flick! idiot genius (the jerk) and his opti-grab, class action...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaz2hxZLycY
In reply to Elon Must is that guy in the… by you_are_cleared_hot
Great original financial reporting , Tylers.
Soft Bank can't get a hard on about this one.
and telling about a buyout and the new floor price is something no one ever does if they are serious.
Oh and ofcourse saudis dont want to invest, they are busy wasting billions on war killing yemenis in the real holy land that just so happens borders sabas kingdom which also stood between holy land and egypt AND had a iffy crossing across the red sea (bab el mendeb). Almost as if israel wants the real holy land just in case this current fake one does not work out.
Israellies are interested as long as he throws a flame trowers
with each model x and will be produced in Israelly tents by palestinian slaves.
In reply to Oh and ofcourse saudis dont… by zob2020
These bankrupt debt funds don't realize what is happening. The global propped up ponzi is worthless.
Tesla: Crash and burn.
Secured a cell bro.
I hope they hang little elon by his financial balls!
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
650 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
A Known/Known event.
The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
HODL MOON LAMBO
JC
A Zion trying to sucker an Arab on a business deal?? I'd say he's got a pretty good chance of succeeding.
"Am considering taking a guilty plea. Accommodation secured."
There, fixed it for him.
Tesla is broke. Thousands of cars parked at the desert. Even who bought cars are not getting them delivered. Logistics is a mess. These are the signs of the company breakdown, along with Elon lies and craziness. Definitely one for the history books.
Sorry Elon - you must be feeling pretty shitty right about now, huh? To bad ASSHOLE!!