Trump Condemns "All Types Of Racism" Ahead Of "Unite The Right" Rally

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia scheduled to take place on Sunday, on Saturday morning President Trump tweeted that he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence."
"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!", Trump tweeted.
The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018
Trump sparked controversy and faced widespread criticism following last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, arguing that "both sides" were to blame for the destructive riots that resulted in a woman's death. The president faced a media backlash over his response that there was “blame" as well as "very fine people" on "both sides" of the rally.
Meanwhile, as we reported last night, conservatives across the country have been sounding the alarm over Sunday's "Unite the Right II" anniversary rally in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park. Those on the right ranging from Dinesh D'Souza to Jack Posobiec to 4chan users have called the event everything from a bad idea to a trap designed to sow discord ahead of midterm elections.
In fact, many conservatives have been urging people to donate to a fund for Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who died after a Unite the Right attendee drove his car into a crowd she was with.
In anticipation of violence, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, stating “I am urging Virginians to make alternative plans" to avoid the event- while the Alt-Right Exposed blog noted that a left-wing "Resist" group called Shut It Down is planning to confront attendees.
Fueling speculation that the event is a setup is organizer Jason Kessler - a known provocateur who was a leftist "Occupy" activist less than two years ago, only to be kicked out of gatherings after he allegedly advocated for violence against the police.
“I don’t remember exactly what he brought with him, but it was very violent in nature,” he says. “He quickly went from talking about this and that to ‘we need to have Molotov cocktails’ and ‘we need to dig up the bricks to throw them at the cops.'” -WINA.com
In a December 9, 2015 blog post, Kessler stated "I can’t think of any occupation that I admire more than the professional provocateur, who has the courage & self-determination to court controversy despite all slings & arrows of the world."
Commenting on tomorrow's event, conservative journalist Mike Cernovich voiced his opposition to the event:
“Jason Kessler is a toad. He looks like the kind of creepy person that you could imagine staring into someone’s bedroom late at night. We of course want nothing to do with him and recognize that he is so desperate for attention that he will use the death of a woman — and step over her body — as a way to get it. That is disgusting and he’s a loser,” Cernovich said.
Also opposing the event is the Black Conservatives Fund, who told the Gateway Pundit: “There are three groups that will enjoy the circus in Charlottesville: the Antifa Left, the Fake ethno-right, and Media. No Trump conservative or Trump republican would be caught dead at an event at doesn’t want to make America great again, but instead seeks to enthrall us into some fake proxy race war using talking heads on cable TV channels. Everyday Americans get along with all other persons. These fake right-wingers won’t fool anyone. We’re still mourning those injured and lost in last year’s careless actions by a crazed Democratic governor and these fake-right organizers.”
Comments
Yeah... even though I don't understand it, it's too little too late.
I don't understand how the left became the arbiter of prejudice, especially after Strom Thurmond, Byrd, LBJ... Hell, slavery... yet everyone has forgotten.
They just get to say Trump is a racist with only convoluted "evidence" that's been jumped through three semantic hoops, and we are racists for asking for some real evidence.
All I ever get is a deer-in-the-headlights look and "C'mon, he's obviously a racist"!
Trump, Stormy's Spankmaster
Creates a retro-ass dumbscape that defies sane living.
We all reflect on his unstable psyche.
America shows no signs of a healthy society.
In reply to Yeah... by toady
"Coming together as a nation..."
Obama and his Demorats aren't going to like talk like that.
Divide and destroy is the Democrat mantra. Check out who purchased all those bats, helmets, bicycle chains and black outfits for the group on the left.
In reply to Trump, Stormy's Spankmaster by Prehuman Insight
Imagine....the whole country coming together! It would be such a sigh of relief!
In reply to "Coming together as a nation… by 847328_3527
Above is correct.
Won't happen until the far left democrats are replaced by people who want to build instead of destroy.
For example, look at how many black Congresspersons applauded the drop in black unemployment....if you said "zero' you would be correct.
Kayne West hit the nail on the head when he said the Democrat goal is to keep blacks on the plantation. Watch Dinesh D'Souza's new film, "death of a nation' and it will be clearer to those who don't understand the history and goals of the democrats are.
In reply to Imagine....the whole country… by Oldguy05
Will Omarosa Take Him Down ???
Tapes Exist ???
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/former-white-house-staffer-omaros…
In reply to Above is correct. Won't… by Son of Loki
I see Deepstate Snorkeler is back.
OPoonderosa is as valid as the Wolf book. Both are making shit up to make a buck.
Kessler needs to have a patriot infiltrate, roll up next to him and level his ass with a set of brass knuckles.
Destroy his face. He’s the absolute worst.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Trump could say the sky is blue and people would attack him.
He DID say on that day last year, there were people on BOTH sides to blame. Yet the left and even some on the right, say he only condemned antifa, which is patently untrue.
This is all a shitshow anyway.
The left would rather silence our free speech, than to meet and find common ground. They are a bunch of carpet munchers - I call them commies now anyway - they have gone off the deep end rogue, and do not recognize them as Americans any more.
In reply to I see Deepstate Snorkeler is… by IridiumRebel
I’ll take ”THEY LIE” for a thousand Alex.
In reply to Trump by Free This
Too bad he couldn't do that in public last year instead of calling the Nazi's fine people ... racism hasn't been so widely accepted since the 70's ... orange showed up and suddenly it's cool to be kkk
Surely he didn't write this
In reply to I’ll taken”THEY LIE” for a… by IridiumRebel
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
"ANY BOOK VILIFIED BY THE JEWS IS A MUST-READ"
"Against Our Better Judgement- How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" Allison Weir
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon due to the screeching of the jwc)
"The jewish Revolutionary Spirit" E. Michael Jones
"The Jewish Onslaught" Dr. Tony Martin
"Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler (don't let the lying jew propaganda deceive you, this is a great book)
"The jews & their Lies" Martin luther
"The International Jew" Vol 1&2" Henry Ford
"The Controversary Of Zion" Douglas Reed
"It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert
"The Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton
"The Jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones
"The New Jerusalem" Michael Collins Piper
"The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty
"Breaking The Spell" Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom
"Hoax Of The 20th Century" Arthur R. Butz
"The Six Million Fact Or Fiction? Sixth Edition" Peter Winter
And watch "The Greatest Story Never Told"
........When America?
In reply to Too bad he couldn't do that… by Freeze These
You lie like a banshee! Your posts are the marvel of the internet for the untruths you post, typical left wing Alinsky attack dog, you got nothing you goatee.
Move to China! Or maybe you are already there, spreading your propaganda...
In reply to Too bad he couldn't do that… by Freeze These
Just like Dona Brazille; make up ANYTHING to sell dat book. Can hardly wait to see the Barry & Wookie netflix series. That should be a doozie!
In reply to I see Deepstate Snorkeler is… by IridiumRebel
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
::::: http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Just like Dona Brazille;… by CheapBastard
Poetry, it seems,
Is not your forte.
And that's a shame.
How do you want to rip off
The guys scribbling here
Without proper education?
Go and borrow some money,
Mortgage your life
To achieve
Lifelong satisfaction
By acquiring
One of those Masters
In
Womyn
Studies!
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
Hahaha, good one. :)
In reply to Imagine....the whole country… by Oldguy05
Has he CONDEMNED Jewish racism?
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure
Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft
I didn't think so. MULTI-CULTURAL, MULTI-RACIAL societies DO NOT work. Look at Brazil, South Africa, how is Sweden doing lately?
The USA was FOUNDED by Whites FOR Whites. Since the Jewish community has worked its "black magic" on the US have things been BETTER?
This is all a plan, not a random event. Read this brief review and you will know the players AND their game:
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
How Charles Lindbergh went OVERNIGHT from Hero to Pariah PDF
America’s richest billionaires support open borders
Non citizens Across U.S. Find It Easy to Register to Vote, Cast Ballots
S.A. Miller, Washington Times, July 31, 2018
New Nation News What the Mainstream Media Bosses don't want you to know about VIOLENT CRIME AGAINST WHITES.
Race War its a war but only one side is fighting.
" last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, arguing that "both sides" were to blame for the destructive riots that resulted in a woman's death."
Microsoft Threatens to Shut Down GAB Unless They Censor Anti-Jewish Posts August 10, 2018
In reply to Imagine....the whole country… by Oldguy05
Why are you Leftists so obsessed over other people's sex lives? I've never seen anything like it before. Even Bill Clinton, who was hitting anything that stood still for 10 seconds only got heat for lying to Ken Starr, not swimming in that ocean of flab named Monica, or the hundred other wildebeests he mated with. But keep it up, it's amusing.
In reply to Trump, Stormy's Spankmaster by Prehuman Insight
Kessler needs to be shit kicked. HARD.
In reply to Yeah... by toady
Kessler might be a plant to stir the pot? FBI did the same sort of thing to the Bundys in Oregon.
In reply to Kessler needs to be shit… by IridiumRebel
That’s absolutely what he is.
He needs to be beaten within an inch of his life so anyone contemplating playing this role for the Deep State will think twice.
In reply to Kessler might be a plant to… by FEDbuster
Whether or not I am a racist is nobody's fucking business but my own. There is nothing in the Constitution saying a citizen has to like anyone for any reason. Nothing in the Constitution says I can't hate whoever I want. I don't even have to be nice to anyone. Big difference between governments and laws being race/color blind and each citizen having to be.
In reply to Yeah... by toady
He sounds like a beauty pageant contestant
"And I also believe in solving world hunger and world peace."
Now just hold on there Mr. Dingle Berry Obummer. Mr Trump is calling out racism is all it’s many forms. No hate on negroes, Jews , moose, pollocks, the Irish , injuns, frogs, limeys (aussies are ok) krauts , dinks, chinks, minks, and a whole lot more. All he is saying, is give peace a chance.
Seems just about everyone could get behind this timely message!
Unfortunately the verdict is still out on Yemeni’s, canucks, and Mexicans, but it’s a start dammit!
In reply to He sounds like a beauty… by DingleBarryObummer
My favorite Trumpism, "The world is broken but I will fix it."
In reply to He sounds like a beauty… by DingleBarryObummer
I think the actual quote was "The world is broken and I will finish it"..... He's well on his way...
In reply to My favorite Trumpism, "The… by Kidbuck
An effort to paint conservatives as racist. It won't work, better luck next time.
I'm with Cernovitch on this. Just stay away.
Crowds, especially politically agitated crowds, are no place for sane people.
In reply to I'm with Cernovitch on this… by DjangoCat
Unless of course your life is so empty that the price is right.
In reply to Crowds, especially… by Oldguy05
$15 an hour? Cheap commiewhores!
In reply to Unless of course your life… by Mr. Uechi
The mainstream media actually thought it had resurrected the Klan last year. After years of organizing efforts, and millions of dollars invested by ex-ACORN groups, a rag-tag group of white hillbillies were assembled long enough to be photographed and labeled as the dreaded Klan. Yet the media refused to follow the money or expose the organizers who were past democrat operatives. So the story was pretty much dropped.
In reply to Crowds, especially… by Oldguy05
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2018/05/kkk_leaves_flyers_candy_on_law.html?__vfz=rtw_top_pages%3D1615300016138
I do enjoy seeing the scrambling to try to provide a smoke screen that such people DO exist.
Left, right, or center makes little difference when it means you hate someone for the number they pulled in the birth lottery.
In reply to The mainstream media… by NurseRatched
Trump "condemns all acts of violence" Ok - does that include the acts of violence his military inflicts on all the third world types? - or just selective acts?
Perhaps he should revise his statement - I selectively condemn all acts of violence and (oh yea) racism! There, better?
"His military?" It's "our military".
In reply to Trump by DavidFL
OK - but he approves the target package, the payloads, the delivery methods and the timing. I am pretty sure a shitload of bad karma is headed in our direction one of these days. Tomahawks can boomerang in more ways than one.
Don't forget these "selective strikes" are done in the "peoples name" and hence we are all ultimately responsible. So yes - I agree it is our military. I wonder, if you are called to answer for what was done in your name - will you be so quick to stand and take responsibility.
In reply to "His military?" It's "our… by Oldguy05
He approves those things over a beautiful piece of chocolate cake
In reply to OK - but he approves the… by DavidFL
Right. Like a wealthy construction TV guy approves that? What should we DO Mr. President? Fire! Is that ok you deep state guys? Did I do it right?...This whole thing is a shitshow! Yes bad Karma is coming our way. Trump isn't General Eisenhower. He's not Patton. He's a guy that for the first time in decades seems to give a shit. That's bad Karma. Going against globalists. ...or is he...let's spin this forever!
It has only been done in my name because my social security number has sold my life. My parents signed me up for that.
In reply to OK - but he approves the… by DavidFL
Do you really believe in magic? Do you really believe there's any such thing as "karma"? Come on, wake up.
In reply to OK - but he approves the… by DavidFL
Not quite all types of racism. Israel's type is A-OK.
Dream on!
How DARE HE condemn ALL sorts of racism, doesn't he know you are only allowed to condemn white racism.
And don’t you know he has changed the narrative?
In reply to How DARE HE condemn ALL… by milo_hoffman
This is going to get really ugly this time around.
Bats, bicycle chains and locks and masks are sold out across Virginia.
If the governor had any sense, he would declare a state of urgency or emergency and declare wearing of any gear that hides the face unlawful. And then have the balls to arrest those who disobey.
What legitimate purpose can there be for covering your face? Or carrying a bat to a "peaceful demonstration" for that matter?
In reply to This is going to get really… by DarkPurpleHaze
The city could turn this lemon into lemonade as simple as 1-2-3.
1) Ban all masks, bats, weapons, etc.
2) Confiscate any and all these items from people who disobey.
3) Then sell the loot (masks, bats, chains, etc) on Fleabay and enrich the local Charlottesville police pension fund with the money!
It's a win-win!!
No one gets too injured and the police can retire on free donuts for life!
In reply to Bats, bicycle chains and… by Son of Loki
Speaking of FleaBay....I'm busy this weekend trying to "turn my closet into cash" by dumping all the crap (from China) I have not worn for 5 years.
Where do these people get time to protest? Who funds this stuff? The cops are the only ones benefiting they probably get time and a half or double time pay. The politicians get to grandstand and the MSM gets to bash Trump. The average American is a loser if they go near this crap.
In reply to The city could turn this… by CheapBastard
I'm not sure anyone is going to show up. Most people know now that the last one was a setup, and lots of people have been saying that this will be much the same.
I suspect an antifa festival and not much more. Maybe they will tear up the town since they don't have anyone to fight, garnering them more bad publicity.
In reply to This is going to get really… by DarkPurpleHaze
<< anteefah festival>>
That's a good one!
It would be funny if the only people who showed up were those black-dress folks with their baseball bats and no one from the other side showed up. I'm not sure who or what the other side is anymore, anyway. The other side are certainly not "conservatives."
I wonder if the anteefah would just start swinging at each other and the police just to let off stream?
In reply to I'm not sure anyone is going… by tmosley
Hope so
In reply to This is going to get really… by DarkPurpleHaze