Trump Condemns "All Types Of Racism" Ahead Of "Unite The Right" Rally

Sat, 08/11/2018

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia scheduled to take place on Sunday, on Saturday morning President Trump tweeted that he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence."

"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!", Trump tweeted.

Trump sparked controversy and faced widespread criticism following last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, arguing that "both sides" were to blame for the destructive riots that resulted in a woman's death.  The president faced a media backlash over his response that there was “blame" as well as "very fine people" on "both sides" of the rally.

Meanwhile, as we reported last night, conservatives across the country have been sounding the alarm over Sunday's "Unite the Right II" anniversary rally in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park. Those on the right ranging from Dinesh D'Souza to Jack Posobiec to 4chan users have called the event everything from a bad idea to a trap designed to sow discord ahead of midterm elections.

In fact, many conservatives have been urging people to donate to a fund for Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who died after a Unite the Right attendee drove his car into a crowd she was with.

In anticipation of violence, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, stating “I am urging Virginians to make alternative plans" to avoid the event- while the Alt-Right Exposed blog noted that a left-wing "Resist" group called Shut It Down is planning to confront attendees.

Fueling speculation that the event is a setup is organizer Jason Kessler - a known provocateur who was a leftist "Occupy" activist less than two years ago, only to be kicked out of gatherings after he allegedly advocated for violence against the police

“I don’t remember exactly what he brought with him, but it was very violent in nature,” he says. “He quickly went from talking about this and that to ‘we need to have Molotov cocktails’ and ‘we need to dig up the bricks to throw them at the cops.'” -WINA.com

In a December 9, 2015 blog post, Kessler stated "I can’t think of any occupation that I admire more than the professional provocateur, who has the courage & self-determination to court controversy despite all slings & arrows of the world." 

Commenting on tomorrow's event, conservative journalist Mike Cernovich voiced his opposition to the event:

“Jason Kessler is a toad. He looks like the kind of creepy person that you could imagine staring into someone’s bedroom late at night. We of course want nothing to do with him and recognize that he is so desperate for attention that he will use the death of a woman — and step over her body — as a way to get it. That is disgusting and he’s a loser,” Cernovich said.

Also opposing the event is the Black Conservatives Fund, who told the Gateway Pundit: “There are three groups that will enjoy the circus in Charlottesville: the Antifa Left, the Fake ethno-right, and Media. No Trump conservative or Trump republican would be caught dead at an event at doesn’t want to make America great again, but instead seeks to enthrall us into some fake proxy race war using talking heads on cable TV channels. Everyday Americans get along with all other persons. These fake right-wingers won’t fool anyone. We’re still mourning those injured and lost in last year’s careless actions by a crazed Democratic governor and these fake-right organizers.”

toady Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:00

Yeah... even though I don't understand it, it's too little too late.

I don't understand how the left became the arbiter of prejudice, especially after Strom Thurmond, Byrd, LBJ... Hell, slavery... yet everyone has forgotten.

They just get to say Trump is a racist with only convoluted "evidence" that's been jumped through three semantic hoops, and we are racists for asking for some real evidence.

All I ever get is a deer-in-the-headlights look and "C'mon, he's obviously a racist"!

Son of Loki Oldguy05 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:10

Above is correct.

Won't happen until the far left democrats are replaced by people who want to build instead of destroy.

For example, look at how many black Congresspersons applauded the drop in black unemployment....if you said "zero' you would be correct.

Kayne West hit the nail on the head when he said the Democrat goal is to keep blacks on the plantation. Watch Dinesh D'Souza's new film, "death of a nation' and it will be clearer to those who don't understand the history and goals of the democrats are.

IridiumRebel BaBaBouy Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:16

I see Deepstate Snorkeler is back.

OPoonderosa is as valid as the Wolf book. Both are making shit up to make a buck. 

 

Kessler needs to have a patriot infiltrate, roll up next to him and level his ass with a set of brass knuckles. 

Destroy his face. He’s the absolute worst.

Free This IridiumRebel Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:19

Trump could say the sky is blue and people would attack him.

He DID say on that day last year, there were people on BOTH sides to blame. Yet the left and even some on the right, say he only condemned antifa, which is patently untrue.

This is all a shitshow anyway.

The left would rather silence our free speech, than to meet and find common ground. They are a bunch of carpet munchers - I call them commies now anyway - they have gone off the deep end rogue, and do not recognize them as Americans any more.

MoreSun Freeze These Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:29

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: 

"ANY BOOK VILIFIED BY THE JEWS IS A MUST-READ"

 

"Against Our Better Judgement- How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" Allison Weir

"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon due to the screeching of the jwc)

"The jewish Revolutionary Spirit" E. Michael Jones

"The Jewish Onslaught" Dr. Tony Martin

"Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler (don't let the lying jew propaganda deceive you, this is a great book)

"The jews & their Lies" Martin luther

"The International Jew" Vol 1&2" Henry Ford

"The Controversary Of Zion" Douglas Reed

"It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert

"The Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton

"The Jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones

"The New Jerusalem" Michael Collins Piper

"The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty 

"Breaking The Spell" Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom 

"Hoax Of The 20th Century" Arthur R. Butz

"The Six Million Fact Or Fiction? Sixth Edition" Peter Winter

And watch "The Greatest Story Never Told" 

 

 

........When America? 

Skip Oldguy05 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:18

Has he CONDEMNED Jewish racism?

Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure

Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft

I didn't think so. MULTI-CULTURAL, MULTI-RACIAL societies DO NOT work. Look at Brazil, South Africa, how is Sweden doing lately?

The USA was FOUNDED by Whites FOR Whites. Since the Jewish community has worked its "black magic" on the US have things been BETTER?

This is all a plan, not a random event. Read this brief review and you will know the players AND their game:
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
How Charles Lindbergh went OVERNIGHT from Hero to Pariah PDF

America’s richest billionaires support open borders

Non citizens Across U.S. Find It Easy to Register to Vote, Cast Ballots
S.A. Miller, Washington Times, July 31, 2018

New Nation News What the Mainstream Media Bosses don't want you to know about VIOLENT CRIME AGAINST WHITES.

Race War its a war but only one side is fighting.

" last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, arguing that "both sides" were to blame for the destructive riots that resulted in a woman's death."
Microsoft Threatens to Shut Down GAB Unless They Censor Anti-Jewish Posts August 10, 2018

That wasn't actually Heyer in the teal. She was shown to have not even been hit - or at all touched - by any vehicle. She had a heart attack, apparently due to the sound of the cars crashing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbVZNfTwUko

Her mother admitted the heart attack.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=562wmcPBqjg

They said that she had "blunt force trauma," though this would have been from the weight of her massively fat body hitting the ground after the heart attack.

GreatCaesar'sGhost Prehuman Insight Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:25

Why are you Leftists so obsessed over other people's sex lives? I've never seen anything like it before. Even Bill Clinton, who was hitting anything that stood still for 10 seconds only got heat for lying to Ken Starr, not swimming in that ocean of flab named Monica, or the hundred other wildebeests he mated with. But keep it up, it's amusing. 

Kidbuck toady Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:28

Whether or not I am a racist is nobody's fucking business but my own. There is nothing in the Constitution saying a citizen has to like anyone for any reason. Nothing in the Constitution says I can't hate whoever I want. I don't even have to be nice to anyone. Big difference between governments and laws being race/color blind and each citizen having to be. 

Giant Meteor DingleBarryObummer Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:12

Now just hold on there Mr. Dingle Berry Obummer. Mr Trump is calling out racism is all it’s many forms. No hate on negroes, Jews , moose, pollocks, the Irish , injuns, frogs, limeys (aussies are ok) krauts , dinks, chinks, minks, and a whole lot more. All he is saying, is give peace a chance.

Seems just about everyone could get behind this timely message!

Unfortunately the verdict is still out on Yemeni’s, canucks, and Mexicans, but it’s a start dammit!

NurseRatched Oldguy05 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:17

The mainstream media actually thought it had resurrected the Klan last year.  After years of organizing efforts, and millions of dollars invested by ex-ACORN groups, a rag-tag group of white hillbillies were assembled long enough to be photographed and labeled as the dreaded Klan.  Yet the media refused to follow the money or expose the organizers who were past democrat operatives.  So the story was pretty much dropped.

 

DavidFL Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:03

Trump "condemns all acts of violence"  Ok - does that include the acts of violence his military inflicts on all the third world types? - or just selective acts?

Perhaps he should revise his statement - I selectively condemn all acts of violence and (oh yea) racism!  There, better?

DavidFL Oldguy05 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:13

OK - but he approves the target package, the payloads, the delivery methods and the timing. I am pretty sure a shitload of bad karma is headed in our direction one of these days. Tomahawks can boomerang in more ways than one.

Don't forget these "selective strikes" are done in the "peoples name" and hence we are all ultimately responsible. So yes - I agree it is our military. I wonder, if you are called to answer for what was done in your name - will you be so quick to stand and take responsibility.

Oldguy05 DavidFL Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:26

Right. Like a wealthy construction TV guy approves that? What should we DO Mr. President? Fire! Is that ok you deep state guys? Did I do it right?...This whole thing is a shitshow! Yes bad Karma is coming our way. Trump isn't General Eisenhower. He's not Patton. He's a guy that for the first time in decades seems to give a shit. That's bad Karma. Going against globalists. ...or is he...let's spin this forever!

It has only been done in my name because my social security number has sold my life. My parents signed me up for that.

Son of Loki DarkPurpleHaze Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:14

Bats, bicycle chains and locks and masks are sold out across Virginia.

If the governor had any sense, he would declare a state of urgency or emergency and declare wearing of any gear that hides the face unlawful. And then have the balls to arrest those who disobey.

What legitimate purpose can there be for covering your face? Or carrying a bat to a "peaceful demonstration" for that matter?

CheapBastard Son of Loki Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:19

The city could turn this lemon into lemonade as simple as 1-2-3.

1) Ban all masks, bats, weapons, etc.

2) Confiscate any and all these items from people who disobey.

3) Then sell the loot (masks, bats, chains, etc) on Fleabay and enrich the local Charlottesville police pension fund with the money!

It's a win-win!!

No one gets too injured and the police can retire on free donuts for life!

Handful of Dust CheapBastard Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:36

Speaking of FleaBay....I'm busy this weekend trying to "turn my closet into cash" by dumping all the crap (from China) I have not worn for 5 years.

Where do these people get time to protest? Who funds this stuff? The cops are the only ones benefiting they probably get time and a half or double time pay. The politicians get to grandstand and the MSM gets to bash Trump. The average American is a loser if they go near this crap.

Handful of Dust tmosley Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:31

<< anteefah festival>>

 

That's a good one!

It would be funny if the only people who showed up were those black-dress folks with their baseball bats and no one from the other side showed up. I'm not sure who or what the other side is anymore, anyway. The other side are certainly not "conservatives."

I wonder if the anteefah would just start swinging at each other and the police just to let off stream?