Trump Slams Sessions: "He Is Scared Stiff And Missing In Action"

Ten days after Trump lashed out at Jeff Sessions, when on August 1st he demanded the Attorney General "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now", the president once again escalated his attacks on Sessions on Saturday, tweeting that Sessions is "scared stiff" and "Missing in Action" in a series of tweets questioning if there will be an Inspector General report about the Steele dossier, Steele's meetings with former Deputy Attorney General, Bruce Ohr and Ohr's wife, Nellie Ohr.
Trump attacked former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, the man at the center of the Trump dossier scandal, who had extensive contacts with the Department of Justice's former #4 ranked official, before and after the FBI opened its Trump-Russia probe in the summer of 2016, according to new emails recently turned over to Congressional investigators.
That official, Bruce Ohr, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well, suggesting that Steele was much closer to the Obama administration than previously disclosed, and his DOJ contact Bruce Ohr reported directly to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates - who approved at least one of the FISA warrants to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
"The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC...." Trump tweeted.
"...Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE.” I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt!"
The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018
....Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE.” I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018
Trump’s latest broadside on Steel and Ohr was likely prompted by speculation that the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is preparping subpoenas for people connected to the controversial Steele dossier. As The Hill reported earlier this week, Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) is said to be preparing subpoenas for Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.
By escalating his all too public demands on AG Sessions, Trump is risking further scrutiny by Robert Mueller, who is already poring over Trump's tweets to solidify his Obstruction of justice case, while inviting a whole new set of contradictory statements by his newest attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who most recently said that Trump would be willing to sit down with Mueller if two specifics topics are not discussed:
- Why Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
- What Trump said to Comey about the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Of course, by continuing his periodic twitter attacks on Sessions, Trump makes it prohibitively difficult for Mueller to agree to those terms.
Comments
It's hard to say what's really going on behind the scenes but you'd think at some point soon that a huge and undeniable truth-bomb is revealed.
Here's a sick thought...is Session's position as Trump's AG the "insurance policy" (((they))) had in place?
If Session's isn't part of Trump's plan then he'll be gone soon enough. If Trump endlessly tolerates Session's inactivity and merely berates him periodically (just for optics) then we'll know Sessions is clandestinely working behind the scenes (w/HUBER) and this movie starts to finally get interesting.
Obama, Hillary & Co. will pay for their attempted/failed treason. But will Session's be the AG that see's it through?
#WWG1WGA
trying to get you flustered
piss in your hand and tell you it's raining
russia-gate is one big diversion and distraction, being perpetrated from both sides of the aisle, like going to "medieval times" theme restaurant. I root for the green knight, drink too much grog, and call the red knight's mother a whore. Good times...
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
Trump is absolutely fucking right. Sessions is a disgrace.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Trump is finally catching up to the ZH comments section of January 20th 2017. Slow reader?
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
Would like to hear Trump explain why Sessions still works for HIM!
In reply to Trump is finally catching up… by Kidbuck
He's just trying to mess with your head and make you confused. That's what he does.
"Hit it from every angle. Open multiple fronts on your enemy. He must be confused, and feel besieged on every side."- Roger Stone's Rules (the guy who got trump elected.)
What you don't realize is WE the people are his "enemy" in that tactic above. It's gaslighting.
Here's another Stone rule
"Always praise 'em before you hit 'em."
"Politics isn't theater. It's performance art. Sometimes, for its own sake."
"Unless you can fake sincerity, you'll get nowhere in this business”
sound familiar?
In reply to Ff by FireBrander
You can just hear Judas Sessions in his whiny high pitched drawl saying "how dare you."
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Sessons is so incompetent. he should have at least picked someone other then Rosenstein, the known seditious prick who started this witch hunt.
In reply to You can just hear Judas… by ZD1
What is it that Sessions sees in the mirror every morning.., that keeps him from resigning in shame?
It must be some kind of magic mirror...
In reply to Sessons is so incompetent… by Son of Loki
And? Where's "Your Fired" Don?
In reply to What is it that Sessions… by gmrpeabody
McConnell told him he will not confirm a new IG. If I were Trump, I call him out on it.
Trump needs to clean house at the DOJ otherwise it will NEVER happen.
In reply to And? Where's "Your Fired"… by JRobby
He has sold his soul and therefore sees nothing in the mirror. He is a nameless, faceless, empty soul stooge of the dark forces that rule this world
In reply to What is it that Sessions… by gmrpeabody
He reads just fine but he reads what the zio-bankers and israhell gives him to read. The Administration has become such a fucking dissapointment.
In reply to Trump is finally catching up… by Kidbuck
They've done more than any other fucking administration to reveal the deep state.
In reply to He reads just fine but he… by Algo Rhythm
Let's see you juggle as many balls as Trump is and keep them in the air. You can't so shut the fuck up...
In reply to Trump is finally catching up… by Kidbuck
only balls Trumpy has in hand are Bibis... seriously he hasnt accomplished a fucking thing...
In reply to Let's see you juggle as many… by SmallerGovNow2
He's only accomplished one major thing. He's made the Deep State reveal themselves. That was HUGE ! The rest will be up to us, We The People to take our nation back. And it's looking more and more everyday like we will have to take it back from them by force.
In reply to only balls Trumpy has in… by gatorengineer
What does that make Trump... knowing Sessions is a disgrace and useless... but refusing to fire him?
No nut-sack?
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
He's been busy building the wall.
In reply to What does that make Trump… by loveyajimbo
Miles built to date...NONE!
In reply to He's been busy building the… by Kidbuck
Jeff's busy chasing those god damn pot heads!
What a joke!
I really thought he was just acting stupid at the confirmation hearings.
I guess not.
In reply to Miles built to date...NONE! by UmbilicalMosqu…
You're fucking wrong. There are over $600 million in contracts going out right now just for Texas. Dumb ignorant fuck...
In reply to Miles built to date...NONE! by UmbilicalMosqu…
but its the tweets that count
In reply to Miles built to date...NONE! by UmbilicalMosqu…
Trump tweets=laser pointer for the Left wing retards
In reply to but its the tweets that count by gatorengineer
Trump doesn't hesitate to fire ANYONE and you know it.
In reply to What does that make Trump… by loveyajimbo
So what is the hold-up?
In reply to Trump doesn't hesitate to… by tmosley
https://imgur.com/a/ZQSNEBb
In reply to So what is the hold-up? by Ajax-1
Tmosley the real life Maxwell Smart....
In reply to https://imgur.com/a/ZQSNEBb by DingleBarryObummer
That's a $64 million dollar question there......
In reply to So what is the hold-up? by Ajax-1
The defined order of succession at DOJ would place an even worse person in charge..
In reply to So what is the hold-up? by Ajax-1
I know you’re a goddamn cheerleader
In reply to Trump doesn't hesitate to… by tmosley
Jeff who?
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
MetaMussolini
Our golfing warthog president has picked a cabinet
of semi-human dirty people who are intellectually corrupt gangsters.
Trump makes worse the sorrows of the middle class.
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
Is that you Deep Snorkeler?
In reply to MetaMussolini by Prehuman Insight
Dear Mr President,
Please fire that useless as big tits on a nun, little Hobbit-motherfucker Sessions.
Sincerely,
We The People
God Bless America !
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
It's a shame that Trump doesn't have the authority to fire his Attorney General.
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
Myers v. United States,
In reply to It's a shame that Trump… by Ajax-1
For a man who made "YOUR FIRED" his mantra on a reality TV show, he is more than a little slow to pull the trigger in real life. I can think of 5 excellent prosecutors to replace him, and none of them are 9/11 co-conspirators like his present POS personal attorney.
In reply to Trump is absolutely fucking… by brushhog
One name:
Skripal.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
For the AG replacement? Sergei or Yulia?
In reply to One name: Skripal. Need i… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Well whether true or not, I like the sound of this!
Sooner or later someone is gonna forget this is a show, and go seriously medieval on someone’s ass for reals. Until then lads enjoy the grog !
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Jeeesus...get on with it already.
Stop your tweeting and start arresting criminals you fucking blowhard.
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
I guarantee you no one will go to real jail because this is not real beef. Just kabuki.
In reply to Jeeesus...get on with it… by fauxhammer
This confirms what we've been hearing on the alt news. Sessions isn't doing his job and the criminals will get a pass. Mr. Sessions, you may not agree with the President and may feel you're acting honorably but that's a problem. You were put there to round up the criminals (your former esteemed colleagues) and didn't follow through on your duties. Step aside and let someone step up who isn't timid and let's git 'er done. Of course, that's assuming any of this was real to begin with and I have serious doubts.
In reply to Jeeesus...get on with it… by fauxhammer
If Hill-Obama crew are influencing AG or obstruction in other ways then that extends any statute of limitations.
In reply to This confirms what we've… by Baron von Bud
If Trump does nothing by the Midterm elections, or does nothing by Jan 1st 2019, we know that We The People have been totally duped by him. Time for vigilante justice then against the Deep State. A country without the rule of law an no borders is no country. It's a banana republic 3rd world shithole.
In reply to This confirms what we've… by Baron von Bud
So, do you think that Hillary and Obama are influencing mi5 and mi6 to run their operation against Trump? Or do you think it's the other way around?
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
I think it goes alot deeper than Hillary, Obama, or any intel agencies. All the way up to the globalist western oligarchs who are scared shitless of losing control and allowing a populist movement to fuck up their racketts. Orders come down the pike from the oligarchs through the politicans [ who's campaigns cannot be funded without the oligarchs, and who nod is needed to be accepted by either of the two parties ] and their appointed intelligents agents, down through the media, through the special interest groups to the idiot at home watching CNN.
In reply to So, do you think that… by Push
Very curious the MIA of Sessions and even more so the relative quiet from the Trump administration about it.
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
Who has the better home videos of Denny Hastert's last Christmas party, Trump or Sessions?
In reply to Very curious the MIA of… by Miggy