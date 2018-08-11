Twitter Bans Gavin McInnes, Proud Boys After They Denounce White Supremacist Rally

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:30

Silicon Valley has claimed yet another conservative scalp after Twitter banned Gavin McInnes - the outspoken founder of the "Proud Boys" and co-founder of VICE magazine, along with several related accounts. 

The timing of Mcinnes's account suspension is suspect, has he was banned shortly after declaring that his organization is in no way associated with the "Unite the Right II" white supremacist rally taking place in Washington D.C. this weekend. The Proud Boys are a "pro-Western fraternal organization" which have made recent headlines following physical confrontations with leftists, particularly Antifa. 

"It goes without saying #ProudBoys have NOTHING to do with this and won't go near it. We are a multi-racial group that eschews the Alt-Right and despise DNC operatives such as #OccupyWallStreet's Jason Kessler." 

In 2017, as noted by journalist and pundit Ali Alexander, the Proud Boys disavowed the original Unite the Right rally: 

In a rare decision, Gavin McInnes has officially announced that the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, scheduled on August 12th, has been disavowed. I personally am not surprised by this. The rally is not about “uniting the right,” it is an attempt to lump civic-nationalists in with ethno-nationalists in order to make them seem like the same thing.
FUCK.
THAT.

Of course, this didn't stop publications from linking the Proud Boys ban to support of Unite the Right II after McInnes was banned. 

Variety ran with the headline, “Twitter Shuts Down Accounts of Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes, Proud Boys Ahead of ‘Unite the Right’ Rally” and leftwing The Hill screamed, “Twitter suspends far-right “Proud Boys” accounts ahead of “Unite the Right” rally” atop of its coverage. Mashable tried linking the group with the rally exclaiming, “Twitter suspends Proud Boys before white supremacist rally.” -Ali Alexander

What's more, Twitter has reportedly been blocking links to the Proud Boys website: 

In reaction to his ban, McInnes told Big League Politics "They think this is going to stop Trump," adding "Maybe if they deplatform us, the socialists will win – but they won’t. We’ve already won. You can’t stump the Trump."

The left is trying to make this about Unite the Right. It’s a lie,” said McInnes. "Antifa and the socialists are the mainstream now and we’re the Rebels."

Yesterday we noted that a flood of conservatives over various platforms vehemently denounced the event organized by Kessler - who was a leftist "Occupy" activist less than two years ago before shifting into his white supremacist schtick

McInnes's ban comes on the heels of an appearance by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sean Hannity's radio show last week, in which he assured the conservative host that he hoped to address terms of service violations "with warnings, with notices, with a temporary lock of the account" as opposed to summarily banning people. 

Twitter’s decision came just days after InfoWars host Alex Jones was kicked off multiple social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Apple podcasts, Spotify, and Pinterest. It also comes little more than a week after Twitter was castigated by President Trump himself for suppressing the accounts of top Republicans in the platform’s search results.

Just yesterday, the New York Times ridiculed fears of mass censorship of conservatives on social media, calling the concerns “overblown.” -Breitbart

Meanwhile, uber-popular politically agnostic podcast h3h3 had its YouTube live broadcast banned mid-stream after the show's hosts began simply discussing the censorship of Alex Jones

As Breitbart's Allum Bokhari notes, McInnes and the Proud Boys were banned "a little over an hour later." 

We're guessing not even a heavily-coached Jack Dorsey doing softball damage-control interviews can explain this.

Tags
Banks - NEC
Residential REITs
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
WOAR Juggernaut x2 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

What, and now you have a problem with gay people? You are trying to shame people by making them live up to their own standards, without ever following it yourself. This was actually discussed in great detail within Atlas Shrugged - if you keep doing this, people will simply change their standards...and beat you to death with them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Sonny Brakes Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

Something will have to be done to keep the lines of communication open otherwise we are looking at higher levels of aggression than we are currently seeing now.

Someone who has experienced freedom will not cope very well if his freedoms are suspended, but you already knew that.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 4
Skip Sonny Brakes Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

Gavin is married to an American Indian, he TONGUE KISSED with Milo the Jewish homosexual with a black lover (MALE) and who was described, in the media, as the HEAD of the "Alt-Right" Gavin is also in the employ of (((THEM))) aka God's Chosenites.

Well the INFORMATION is being suppressed but Whites don't know that it is...
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.

Official Daily Stormer Position: Don’t Go to “Unite the Right 2” – We Disavow August 5, 2018 Andrew Anglin

Jews Organizing All Weekend in DC to Counter-Protest “Unite the Right 2” Shitshow
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018

Ratf**ker” Jack Posobiec Urges People to Donate to Heather Heyer Fund
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018

Despite the fact that she was not hit by a car, and died of a heart attack, as her own mother stated and as video footage of the event attests to, the driver of the car is being accused of “murder” because he allegedly caused her to have the heart attack by making a ruckus with his car after it was attacked with bats by antifa.

Heart attack:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=562wmcPBqjg

Not hit by car:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbVZNfTwUko

Fields’ car hit with bats before accelerating:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coezCRY_djU

Antifa and BLM hitting random cars with bats minutes before the accident:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8V0C3N778cQ

And no – “The Heather Heyer Scholarship Foundation” is not an obesity awareness group. It is some kind of antifa money scheme to push “social justice” created by her fat mother, who despite her daughter’s death from an obesity-related heart attack, has not been motivated to lose weight.

Everyone is getting banned. If you have a business model that is based on social media, and you are any kind of Trump-supporter – even as milquetoast as Posobiec and Mike Cernovich – you’re getting banned.

All of these people had the option of standing with me when I was banned a year ago. But they decided not to. Now all of them are using my same arguments – that the internet has to be regulated as a public utility – as they scurry to deal with the fact that they’re next.

I hope they win. I want my shit back too. But they are going to win or not win. They aren’t going to (Jew)suck their way to avoiding a ban.

Levels of Signaling That Shouldn’t Even be Possible: Bar Takes Opportunity to Ban “White Supremacists” in DC
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018

This is a moving piece by the man who got the Daily Stormer back online after (((THEY))) shut it down. I will add links to 2 articles after this one so you can read what (((THEY))) did to Andrew Anglin AND Freedom of Speech on the internet.

A Tribute to the Sky King
weev August 11, 2018

We live in a world that forces us into conditions that are unbearable. The basic biological urges of every species in the world are demonized in white men. White men are denied their own fertile women. White people’s drive for exploration is deemed imperialism and colonialism. Every single thing that we can do in our lives is painted as wicked and evil. They push us into slavery and misery, and now a generation of millennial men is arriving at midlife with no attachments, nothing to live for, and no hope of advancement out from serving a supporting role in the lives of people who are not fit to be the protagonists of this universe.

And Richard Russell, the Sky King, was explicitly aware this was the case for his own life, distinctly because he was white.

After Protests, EU Decides to Reconsider Law Banning Memes
Andrew Anglin July 5, 2018

"The internet is making very powerful people very powerfully angry."

UN Passes Resolution Declaring Free Expression on the Internet a Human Right
Andrew Anglin July 10, 2018

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 9
666D Chess Sat, 08/11/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

Trump is a false flag, don't fall for it, just as 9/11 was used as an excuse to take away many liberties from Americans, Trump and his supporters will be used as an excuse to ban freedom of speech. Trump is controlled opposition, you trumptards are being played by the elites like the retards you are. Just take a look at the "honorable" people behind the orange swine and let us see if you can tell me with straight face that chump is not the king of the swamp. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW4CvC5IaFI&t=662s

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Teamtc321 666D Chess Sat, 08/11/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Don't argue with the evidence kid? You are a complete fucking uneducated idiot. Want some evidence that blew a load on your face?

Obunga-myhole has a crush on you.. Listen to the spew the Tard savior spews here on the video I will post below for you and how he did a complete 180 after meeting the folks you claim Trump has know for 40 years, KID. Trump knows how they work, he didn't get his feet wet after election like Obunga-my hole did.

Watch the video checkers player. Or are you going to run and hide while collecting your 5 cents per post and smash the down button? You are completely outgunned if you want evidence on the worst President to ever. Want a hint? Obunga-myhole first two years if office got consumed by promoting, passing Obozo-care before we can read it. Along with massive civilian drone strikes.  

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqaWiI_sM0c

 

HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!

 

 