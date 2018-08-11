Twitter Bans Gavin McInnes, Proud Boys After They Denounce White Supremacist Rally

Silicon Valley has claimed yet another conservative scalp after Twitter banned Gavin McInnes - the outspoken founder of the "Proud Boys" and co-founder of VICE magazine, along with several related accounts.
The timing of Mcinnes's account suspension is suspect, has he was banned shortly after declaring that his organization is in no way associated with the "Unite the Right II" white supremacist rally taking place in Washington D.C. this weekend. The Proud Boys are a "pro-Western fraternal organization" which have made recent headlines following physical confrontations with leftists, particularly Antifa.
"It goes without saying #ProudBoys have NOTHING to do with this and won't go near it. We are a multi-racial group that eschews the Alt-Right and despise DNC operatives such as #OccupyWallStreet's Jason Kessler."
Gavin was suspended after tweeting this pic.twitter.com/go3Ri7pYp6— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2018
In 2017, as noted by journalist and pundit Ali Alexander, the Proud Boys disavowed the original Unite the Right rally:
In a rare decision, Gavin McInnes has officially announced that the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, scheduled on August 12th, has been disavowed. I personally am not surprised by this. The rally is not about “uniting the right,” it is an attempt to lump civic-nationalists in with ethno-nationalists in order to make them seem like the same thing.
FUCK.
THAT.
Of course, this didn't stop publications from linking the Proud Boys ban to support of Unite the Right II after McInnes was banned.
Variety ran with the headline, “Twitter Shuts Down Accounts of Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes, Proud Boys Ahead of ‘Unite the Right’ Rally” and leftwing The Hill screamed, “Twitter suspends far-right “Proud Boys” accounts ahead of “Unite the Right” rally” atop of its coverage. Mashable tried linking the group with the rally exclaiming, “Twitter suspends Proud Boys before white supremacist rally.” -Ali Alexander
There's a coordinated effort to frame the #ProudBoys. I've been quiet and observing it. Screenshot this.— Ali Alexander (@ali) August 6, 2018
What's more, Twitter has reportedly been blocking links to the Proud Boys website:
Twitter will not allow me to even link the Proud Boys website.— Ali Alexander (@ali) August 11, 2018
This is insane and blocks journalism, @TwitterSafety. Scary. @delbius @jack pic.twitter.com/GR2VRfH1QD
same here @ali pic.twitter.com/br7G4yYLGB— Jason Belich 🇺🇸 (@JasonBelich) August 11, 2018
In reaction to his ban, McInnes told Big League Politics "They think this is going to stop Trump," adding "Maybe if they deplatform us, the socialists will win – but they won’t. We’ve already won. You can’t stump the Trump."
“The left is trying to make this about Unite the Right. It’s a lie,” said McInnes. "Antifa and the socialists are the mainstream now and we’re the Rebels."
Yesterday we noted that a flood of conservatives over various platforms vehemently denounced the event organized by Kessler - who was a leftist "Occupy" activist less than two years ago before shifting into his white supremacist schtick.
McInnes's ban comes on the heels of an appearance by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sean Hannity's radio show last week, in which he assured the conservative host that he hoped to address terms of service violations "with warnings, with notices, with a temporary lock of the account" as opposed to summarily banning people.
Twitter’s decision came just days after InfoWars host Alex Jones was kicked off multiple social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Apple podcasts, Spotify, and Pinterest. It also comes little more than a week after Twitter was castigated by President Trump himself for suppressing the accounts of top Republicans in the platform’s search results.
Just yesterday, the New York Times ridiculed fears of mass censorship of conservatives on social media, calling the concerns “overblown.” -Breitbart
Meanwhile, uber-popular politically agnostic podcast h3h3 had its YouTube live broadcast banned mid-stream after the show's hosts began simply discussing the censorship of Alex Jones.
Wow @TeamYouTube just shut down our @theh3podcast live stream and gave us a strike for talking about Alex Jones??... What.— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 10, 2018
As Breitbart's Allum Bokhari notes, McInnes and the Proud Boys were banned "a little over an hour later."
We're guessing not even a heavily-coached Jack Dorsey doing softball damage-control interviews can explain this.
Comments
Smells like Civil War :D :D
How can you smell anything over the stink of turkroach BO?
Did you fall in a river or something?
In reply to I by 07564111
LoL your ideology blinds you to the truth
They sit in shadows pulling the strings...fight fight, fight left and right.
JUSA is dead man crawling.
In reply to How can you smell anything… by tmosley
"Professor" Dwayne Dixon admits intimidating James Fields with rifle
Antifa activist and supposed "professor" Dwayne Dixon admits he had a confrontation with James Fields prior to the crash that killed Heather Heyer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz9mKPiDrv4
In reply to LoL and they sit in shadows… by 07564111
“The left is trying to make this about Unite the Right. It’s a lie,” said McInnes. "Antifa and the socialists are the mainstream now and we’re the Rebels."
Funny thing is that this only emboldens the true conservative movement. Left is fucked.
Grab your ankles motherfuckers.
WE ARE JUST WARMING UP.
In reply to "Professor" Dwayne Dixon… by Billy the Poet
this only emboldens the true conservative movement
It's obvious that we must prevail and never allow the left to exercise political power again. It's that simple.
In reply to “The left is trying to make… by IridiumRebel
I became a teacher to teach the Constitution and directly take on these leftists for our younger generations. I can foresee in the future me being locked up for this.
Bring it. FROM MY COLD DEAD FINGERS.
Iridium: stardust
Rebel: warrior
In reply to this only emboldens the true… by Billy the Poet
The time has come for lightning to strike Dorsey's house.
In reply to I became a teacher to teach… by IridiumRebel
Apparently, sticking a dildo up your ass on camera doesn't keep Shlomo from shutting you down.
But, go ahead and keep denouncing the "white supreeeeeemists", Gavin.
Suddenly, you're fresh out of friends, aren't you?
The wages of cucking are death.
In reply to I became a teacher to teach… by IridiumRebel
this fucking clown, McInnes, shoved a dildo up his ass on his Youtube show while working for (((Ezra Levant))) at Rebel Media.
In reply to How can you smell anything… by tmosley
Yes, he is completely worthless, but none the less an American and deserving of the right of free speech in a public forum.
In reply to Mcginnes shoved a dildo up… by Juggernaut x2
He's Canadian and fairly funny
In reply to Yes, he is completely… by tmosley
What, and now you have a problem with gay people? You are trying to shame people by making them live up to their own standards, without ever following it yourself. This was actually discussed in great detail within Atlas Shrugged - if you keep doing this, people will simply change their standards...and beat you to death with them.
In reply to Mcginnes shoved a dildo up… by Juggernaut x2
Forgive me, but I'm just gonna have to take your word on that ..
In reply to Mcginnes shoved a dildo up… by Juggernaut x2
jealous?
In reply to Mcginnes shoved a dildo up… by Juggernaut x2
I do find it nauseating how these people have to keep stressing how "multi-racial" they are.
That's playing the lefty/globalist game.
In reply to Mcginnes shoved a dildo up… by Juggernaut x2
Something will have to be done to keep the lines of communication open otherwise we are looking at higher levels of aggression than we are currently seeing now.
Someone who has experienced freedom will not cope very well if his freedoms are suspended, but you already knew that.
Gavin is married to an American Indian, he TONGUE KISSED with Milo the Jewish homosexual with a black lover (MALE) and who was described, in the media, as the HEAD of the "Alt-Right" Gavin is also in the employ of (((THEM))) aka God's Chosenites.
Well the INFORMATION is being suppressed but Whites don't know that it is...
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.
Official Daily Stormer Position: Don’t Go to “Unite the Right 2” – We Disavow August 5, 2018 Andrew Anglin
Jews Organizing All Weekend in DC to Counter-Protest “Unite the Right 2” Shitshow
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
Ratf**ker” Jack Posobiec Urges People to Donate to Heather Heyer Fund
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
Levels of Signaling That Shouldn’t Even be Possible: Bar Takes Opportunity to Ban “White Supremacists” in DC
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
This is a moving piece by the man who got the Daily Stormer back online after (((THEY))) shut it down. I will add links to 2 articles after this one so you can read what (((THEY))) did to Andrew Anglin AND Freedom of Speech on the internet.
A Tribute to the Sky King
weev August 11, 2018
After Protests, EU Decides to Reconsider Law Banning Memes
Andrew Anglin July 5, 2018
"The internet is making very powerful people very powerfully angry."
UN Passes Resolution Declaring Free Expression on the Internet a Human Right
Andrew Anglin July 10, 2018
In reply to Something will have to be… by Sonny Brakes
It seems here that interrupting the independent media will not be interlude but an accelerated progression of an offensive strategy.
In reply to Something will have to be… by Sonny Brakes
Let the libturds have YouTube and Twatter.
Give back to Caesar that which is Caesar’s.
Conservatives/Libertarians need their own platforms.
In reply to Something will have to be… by Sonny Brakes
The fake left runs America
In reply to The fake left runs America by bismillah
Left or Right..it's two heads of the same beast.
In reply to The fake left runs America by bismillah
More like two cheeks of the same ass.
In reply to Left or Right..it's two… by 07564111
Good goy, good goy... you need to pick a side, leftard or trumptard, that's it. Kudos from Jacob and Evelyn.
In reply to The fake left runs America by bismillah
it works every time.
In reply to Good goy, good goy... you… by 666D Chess
I see that you continue to miss the point that a crisis created by the elites can be turned against them. In order to do that you've got to exploit the active memes. Standing aside with your nose in the air won't get you anywhere.
In reply to Good goy, good goy... you… by 666D Chess
ROFLMFAO, what the fuck are you going to do about it, grab a gun and head for DC to drain the swamp ?
In reply to I see that you continue to… by Billy the Poet
No, I don't operate according to your bizarre fantasies. But you don't have that luxury.
In reply to ROFLMFAO, and what the fuck… by 07564111
And where does it take you to play the elites' game exactly? Please elaborate Einstein.
In reply to I see that you continue to… by Billy the Poet
I never said anything about playing the elites' game. Why not attempt to understand my comments before you reply?
In reply to And where does it take you… by 666D Chess
666D Chess is a paid 5 cents per post troll.
In reply to I never said anything about… by Billy the Poet
The troll is too damned high!
In reply to 666D Chess is a paid 5 cents… by Teamtc321
Well, you hate Hillary and you worship this man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM8S0ePjPPg&t=20s
Who is high really you pillock? hahaha
In reply to The trolling is too damned… by Billy the Poet
Wrong, I enjoy triggering stinking inbreds like you.
In reply to 666D Chess is a paid 5 cents… by Teamtc321
You might enjoy triggering stinking inbreds door-to-door. Have you tried that yet?
In reply to Wrong, I enjoy triggering… by 666D Chess
The fake left ruins America. FIFY.
In reply to The fake left runs America by bismillah
Where is state is red, the cronies and their captured pols are in bed.
Quit the Left-Right nonsense.
In reply to The fake left ruins America… by Krink26
ABC creates a fake video of a manager throwing a guy with an "Impeach Trump"
t-shirt out of a restaurant. Both the manager and the guy thrown out were actors.
We're in full on propaganda mode.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6046281/Video-Customer-Impeach-…
Wow, that's a new low.
In reply to ABC creates a fake video of… by johnwburns
this clown actor mcInnes faggot is another pro jizzrael stooge. just like all the other e-celebs.
Trump is a false flag, don't fall for it, just as 9/11 was used as an excuse to take away many liberties from Americans, Trump and his supporters will be used as an excuse to ban freedom of speech. Trump is controlled opposition, you trumptards are being played by the elites like the retards you are. Just take a look at the "honorable" people behind the orange swine and let us see if you can tell me with straight face that chump is not the king of the swamp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW4CvC5IaFI&t=662s
Duh
And this shit is just advertising the elite-run 5 minutes of hate (all these famous "contrarians" are phonies. Go ahead and try to become famous).
In reply to Trump is a false flag, don't… by 666D Chess
Don't argue with the evidence kid, many have tried and have ended up running away with their tail between their legs. I'm not claiming that I'm a genius, I've just got plenty of verifiable facts. You can't argue with facts, and if you do, you just look like an idiot.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
In reply to Duh And this shit is just… by char_aznable
You're being played by us Trumptards, moron.
In reply to Don't argue with the… by 666D Chess
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM8S0ePjPPg&t=5s
You support this pig, yet you call me a moron. Go figure.
In reply to You're being played by us… by Billy the Poet
Trump is a tool and nothing more. Your expectation that politicians can be pristine individuals who justly administer the lives of millions ignores all known history.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by 666D Chess
No idiot, I don't expect politicians to be pristine, but this one is clearly a puppet put there by the Rothschilds.
In reply to Trump is a tool and nothing… by Billy the Poet
No, he's a puppet put there by the American people.
In reply to No idiot, I don't expect… by 666D Chess
Don't argue with the evidence kid? You are a complete fucking uneducated idiot. Want some evidence that blew a load on your face?
Obunga-myhole has a crush on you.. Listen to the spew the Tard savior spews here on the video I will post below for you and how he did a complete 180 after meeting the folks you claim Trump has know for 40 years, KID. Trump knows how they work, he didn't get his feet wet after election like Obunga-my hole did.
Watch the video checkers player. Or are you going to run and hide while collecting your 5 cents per post and smash the down button? You are completely outgunned if you want evidence on the worst President to ever. Want a hint? Obunga-myhole first two years if office got consumed by promoting, passing Obozo-care before we can read it. Along with massive civilian drone strikes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqaWiI_sM0c
HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!
In reply to Don't argue with the… by 666D Chess