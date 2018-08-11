"US Risks Completely Losing Turkey": Erdogan Vows To Defy US "Threats" Over Pastor Brunson

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit back Saturday at US "threats" over detained American pastor Brunson which has escalated tensions between the two NATO allies, sent the Turkish currency into a historic nosedive on Friday and crashed Turkish capital markets.

"It is wrong to dare bring Turkey to its knees through threats over a pastor," Erdogan lashed out during a rally in the Black Sea town of Unye.

"I am calling on those in America again. Shame on you, shame on you. You are exchanging your strategic partner in NATO for a priest."

"They are threatening us. You cannot tame our people with threats" but perhaps a collapse in the stock market will suffice: the Turkish lira crashed as much as 20% against the dollar on Friday, its biggest drop on record, after President Trump announced he would double steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure to Turkey's troubled economy. The White House has said the newly-imposed sanctions would take effect from August 13.

Turkey remains at an impasse with the United States in one of the worst diplomatic spats in years over the nearly two-year detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and a host of other issues. But Erdogan urged Turks not to be panicked by the currency crisis, saying on Friday that "if they have the dollar, we have Allah."

He also advised them to show solidarity by converting any stashed-away gold or foreign currency to Turkish lira in a bid to wage a "war of independence" against America.

Commenting on the possibility of Brunson's release, Erdogan said Turkey will act in accordance with the law, saying: "We have not made concessions on justice so far, and we will never make any."

And he brushed off the issue of tariffs: "They say we will not give this or that. Don't give. What we have is enough for us."

* * *

Separately, on Saturday a spokesman for Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, wrote an Op-Ed in the Daily Sabah newspaper titled "Turkey's Resolve" in which he warned that "the U.S. runs the risk of losing Turkey as a whole" and said that "the entire Turkish public is against U.S. policies that disregard Turkey's legitimate security demands. Threats, sanctions and bullying against Turkey will not work. It will only increase Turkey's resolve. But it will also further isolate the U.S. in both Turkey and on the international scene."

The Trump administration has already picked fights with Canada, Mexico, Cuba, China, Russia, NATO, Germany and other countries for mostly domestic reasons. This has only damaged the credibility of the U.S. as a reliable partner and ally. The perception is not any different in Turkey.

He also hinted that as the US cracks down on Turkey, the country will seek out other strategic alliances with countries and "will also continue to diversify its energy sources and financial alternatives. This is only natural given Turkey's geopolitical standing and the realities of 21st century diplomacy."

As Turkey expands its foreign policy outlook, it will not give up on its independence and sovereignty. It will continue to develop relations with all countries based on equality, mutual interest and partnership. It will also continue to diversify its energy sources and financial alternatives. This is only natural given Turkey's geopolitical standing and the realities of 21st century diplomacy.

Naturally, such an appeal to nationalist emotions was to be expected, as was Turkey's continued defiance. But the question remains: how much longer can the Turkish people, and its government, continue to pretend nothing has changed even as inflation soars, the currency crumbles, and the economy grinds to a halt.

The full Op-Ed is below (link):