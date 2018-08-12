72% Of Americans Say It's "Essential" For US To Be World Space Exploration Leader

Seventy-two percent of U.S. adults say it is “essential” for the U.S. to lead the world in space exploration, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 27 to April 9.
As The Daily Caller's Evie Fordham reports, space exploration is on many Americans’ minds after President Donald Trump proposed creating a sixth branch of the military called the Space Force in March. Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech Thursday outlining a Pentagon report about how Space Force can become reality.
Eighty percent of U.S. adults see the International Space Station as a “good investment.” Sixty-five percent of U.S. adults see the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as “essential” in space exploration even as private companies like Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX have come into existence, according to Pew.
Support for U.S. investment in space exploration and technology is roughly the same among U.S. adults “across gender, educational and political groups,” according to Pew. Seventy-one percent of Baby Boomer and older generations support “continued U.S. space leadership” compared to 70 percent of millennials.
72% of Americans say it is essential for the U.S. to continue to be a world leader in space exploration https://t.co/a5G3E2OcMM pic.twitter.com/cs3Xr3NEeh— Pew Research Science (@pewscience) August 8, 2018
Sixty-three percent of U.S. adults say that monitoring “key parts of the Earth’s climate system” should be a top priority for NASA. Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults say that monitoring “asteroids/objects that could hit earth” should be NASA’s top priority. Only 18 percent say that sending astronauts to Mars should be a top priority.
Democrats, including Hawaii Rep. Brian Schatz, blasted Trump’s interest in space and a potential Space Force after Pence’s speech Thursday.
“It’s dangerous to have a leader who cannot be talked out of crazy ideas,” Schatz said on Twitter Thursday.
Bernie would rather government used the budget for the space force to give some more 'free shit' away...
Maybe, just maybe, we should make sure our people are not dying because they lack health insurance before we start spending billions to militarize outer space. #SpaceForce— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 9, 2018
However, the Democrats (and the Democratic Socialists) seem adrift here as not just 72% of Americans but some extremely renowned experts are supportive of his space force.
Although a segment of the scientific community has been vocally opposed to a Space Force, the sentiment is not universal. Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of Cosmos and an outspoken science advocate, explained to Yahoo Entertainment why the idea of a Space Force shouldn’t immediately be mocked.
And none other than the man who first landed on the moon - Buzz Aldrin - endorsed Trump's new galactic effort...
“One giant leap in the right direction. #SpaceForce,” the retired astronaut tweeted, quoting a message from Vice President Mike Pence about the initiative.
Comments
On new Earth, Men are from Mars and Women have a Penis lol!
But the one thing that won't change is the Not A Space Agency.
NASA Geniuses in Space
In reply to On new Earth, Men are from… by Skateboarder
Did they really set foot on the moon?
In reply to NASA Geniuses in Space by Prehuman Insight
72% Of Americans Say It's "Essential" For US To Be World Space Exploration Leader
Suppose such exploration reveals that the US is not the universal space exploration leader? Be careful what you look for.
In reply to Did they really set foot on… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I wonder what is the ratio of satellites that are looking down on planet earth compared to those looking outward into space.
This short story by Larry Niven sums it up well.
https://www.scribd.com/doc/100964572/Larry-Niven-Bordered-in-Black
In reply to 72% Of Americans Say It's … by Billy the Poet
Once we are able to take care of earth without destroying everything we get anywhere near, then we will be qualified to take on the challenges of space.
In reply to I wonder what is the ratio… by cheech_wizard
Not only that, the quote does absolutely nothing to disturb the almost God like reverence of one Ronald Raygun. Cue the 1977 Starwars Soundtrack ..
Cold war redux ..
Frankly, there is still far too much plain jane to fuck up here on earth, and although solid inroads are already made doing the same in space, I say hold on there President pard, let's think this thing through a bit. There are plenty of other cash burn projects to be undertaken, expensive real estate properties to develop, and worthy of consideration.
Let Elon handle the fantasy shit .. I mean, at least until the trial.
In reply to 72% Of Americans Say It's … by Billy the Poet
"Did they really set foot on the moon?"
I can't say for sure, but I do think it's odd to lose the telemetry tapes, erase the original video, hand out fake moon rocks and think of taking golf clubs and dune buggies ahead of a high resolution camera to capture the star field. Other than that, and the radiation, and the dust problem, and the 500 deg temperature difference between sun and shade, it all seems perfectly doable.
In reply to Did they really set foot on… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
What little we were told of the real space program went completely dark after Apollo 17. The US space program was always classified (Which had little to do with some of the classified technology the US was using) and we were never told of the incredible discoveries, the magnitude of which would put most of the public in a shocked stupor for days, weeks or even longer. In fact, the opposite was true. NASA was used as the 'Official Experts' to lie and mislead the public.
In a report prepared for NASA by the Brookings Institute dated November, 1960 and later presented to Congress entitled Proposed Studies on the Implications of Peaceful Space Activities For Human Affairs it flatly stated that in the near future our space explorers would discover on the Moon, Mars, and beyond, artifacts left behind by advanced civilizations. They even lied in the report stating that there likely would be no face to face encounters with any extraterrestrials for at least 20 years when NASA already knew that statement to be false. In fact on July 19, 1969 Armstrong and Aldrin encountered extraterrestrial neighbors upon landing the Eagle. Armstrong said "They we watching us as we came down."
In the report Brookings cites Cultural Anthropologist, Margaret Meade who in part made the following observation- Whenever a civilization of lower technology encounters a civilization of higher technology one of two things always happens. The civilization of lower technology either becomes subservient the civilization of higher technology; or, the civilization of lower technology disintegrates.
The report goes on to warn that the parties most affected would be the Scientiststhemselves – Whose most cherished theories are at risk.
This is the official rationale for lying to the public. Of course there is much more to it. And NASA and the US government knew we weren’t alone long before Apollo.
In reply to NASA Geniuses in Space by Prehuman Insight
In a parallel unviverse 72% of american thinks its essential to get rid of all zionist.
In reply to On new Earth, Men are from… by Skateboarder
what is that tenctacle-like thing on the left? Goldman Sachs?
The tentacle seems to be homing in on Melania.
In reply to what is that thing on the… by Iconoclast422
Just don't let Kurt Eichenwald know about this.
In reply to The tentacle seems to be… by peddling-fiction
And Hillery will win in a landslide too!
72% of non Americans believe it is essential for world peace that Americans not be space exploration leaders.
The 90 million people who have vanished from gov statistics weren't part of this poll, I'm guessing.
In reply to 72% of non Americans believe… by new guy
Pew research does have a fitting name.
I have been banging the space investing drum louder recently. NASA has shifted some funding to building out the infrastructure between the Earth and the Moon. Come and join us. http://spaceventuresinvestors.com/
99.9% of space is an empty void.
i doubt that anyone will have any more luck with THAT 0.1%.
get back to me when you can travel at 100 times the speed of light without turning into a black (sic) hole.
Black holes are mathematical masteurbation.
As is Einstein's "bent nothingness" conjecture.
In reply to 99.9% of space is an empty… by hooligan2009
science not your strong point huh?
its okay this is ZH. flat earthers, creationists and bat shit crazy right wing pigeons abound here.
In reply to Black holes are mathematical… by Is-Be
If your model does not comport with my model, that does not imply that your model automatically wins.
Nice try at an emotional ad hominem, though.
That, just like your threatened model, won't float.
In reply to science not your strong… by hoist the bs flag
Maybe. But at least Einstein could SPELL masturbation. And frankly, having masturbation, and black holes appearing in the same sentence is a bit pornhubesqe ..
Giant Meteor
In reply to Black holes are mathematical… by Is-Be
Ya might want to crawl out of 1920 and come up for air.
In reply to 99.9% of space is an empty… by hooligan2009
I'm well read on the Edifice of Kludges that is the Standard model of Physics.
I too, used to be a true believer. (Yes. Even String theory!)
And then cracks began to appear. Termites! Empirical evidence that not all was not as buttoned up as we were being told.
Modern physics is all about finding "inexplicable" mysteries and titrating just the right amount of fudge factor into the results to get the models to work as advertised.
Interesting fellow, Podkletnov.
In reply to Ya might want to crawl… by Duc888
Here is the problem. Still, to this day, 330 Million Americans (5% of the global population), still believe that somehow they are 'special' enough, or in their parlance 'exceptional' enough that THEY get to decide the fate of any country in the world.
I would suggest to you that the sun has already set on your empire, and you can go join the British, your 'kissing cousins', in poverty.
Then 72% of Americans are unfortunately going to be very "DisAPPOINTED!!:
https://youtu.be/MvbQ4wJak_c
Somebodies got to say it.
The real space race has been going on since the Germans landed on the moon in 1933.
What is placed before you is a charade, a potemkin mock-up.
Go read Dr. Paul leviollet's book on anti-gravity. Townsend Browns device was 200 times more efficient at turning energy into thrust than the Shuttle's main engine.
No wonder the administration struggles to maintain a hard on for rocketry.
You're correct. and....I know what Is-Be means....LOL
In reply to Somebodies got to say it… by Is-Be
People are afraid of the possibilities. Hannebus (foo fighters) from WWII, Forrestal's failed invasion of Antartica, Anti gravitics since the early 60"s, hacked pentagon records of space military pay grades and personnel, Reagan discussing a lunch with two caltech scientists about our space station with 170 astronauts in orbit. The list goes on and on.
Those are the proven records, there are many others, much more fantastical, yet very probable. The city on the back side of the moon, the martian cities destroyed by nuclear weapons, the rings of Saturn and the machines photographed on them or the Russian photos of ships coming out of the sun.
The real space race began in the late 1800's. You can read old newspaper articles on "fantastic flying machines", shaped like cigars, piloted by men.
Wake up people...
In reply to Somebodies got to say it… by Is-Be
We are on the same wavelength maybe at different frequencies. For sure this is a lot of thing to know, lets start with the beginning operation paperclip.
In reply to People are afraid of the… by Sean7k
Here's a thought, how about putting a man on the moon?
I'm for sending AI-powered robots to mine the solar system for us back home, and maybe to build outposts capable of supporting human life well before we try to colonize it ourselves.
So long as it's not on my dime. I want to save my money for things I value more.
In reply to I'm for sending AI-powered… by StolenFuture
72% of Americans are (again) 40 fucking years behind the times. Ask yourself who makes the best interstellar Space Vehicles on planet Earth?
Ask yourself who makes the best interstellar Space Vehicles on planet Earth?
RepoMan?
In reply to 72% of Americans are … by Duc888
And nasa are the leaders
in bullshit
Fake news, I was not polled.
I wonder what percentage of the 72% polled are graduates of government-run (a.k.a public) schools?
I'd say 72%...
In reply to I wonder what percentage… by HallowedBeThyName
explorative yes. militarized no
Trump can't tell the difference so he should just drop it.
but you ZH fucks love it when he spends money on shit we dont need
The space shuttle and the space station represent everything wrong with conservative ideas about science, which basically boils down to its shiny.
The flying outhouse is perfect for flyover country to vote for.
This article sucks, I do not have time for space bullshit while we are in a coup de tat.
Lol... sure...72% of you clueless dumb fucks can just have your paychecks direct deposited to the MIC...
Here's a news flash, the U.S. ALREADY has a space fleet. It's controlled by the Navy and it's called "Solar Warden". It's probably where the missing money the Pentagon can't account for went. $20 Trillion.
Russia has had a space force for years. Earth orbit is a theater of war. You can't expect libtards to understand this fact either.