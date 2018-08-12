Bloomberg Refutes Reuters, Says Saudis "In Talks" To Invest In Tesla Buyout

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 10:26

What a difference 24 hours makes: just yesterday, Reuters reported citing "two sources familiar with the matter", that Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) which recently acquired a stake just shy of 5% in Tesla in the open market, "has shown no interest so far in financing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $72 billion deal to take the U.S. electric car maker private, despite acquiring a minority stake in the company this year." Reuters also added that the PIF "was not currently getting involved in any funding process for Tesla’s take-private deal." Separately, "a second source close to the situation said PIF was not taking part in any such plan at this stage."

Less than a day later, in what many have suggested may be damage control to avoid a gap lower in Monday trading, Bloomberg reports precisely the opposite and citing another "person with direct knowledge of the fund’s plans" that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund "is in talks that could see it becoming a significant investor in Tesla as part of Elon Musk’s plan to take the electric car maker private."

According to the Bloomberg source, the PIF is exploring "how it can be involved in the potential deal" and adds that discussions began before the controversial Aug. 7 tweet by Musk saying he was weighing a plan to take the company private.

Which is notable because that is the opposite of what Reuters reported.

The reasoning is somewhat bizarre: according to the report, the Saudis - whose sovereign wealth fund has been especially cash strapped in recent months as a result of the collapse of the Aramco IPO - see the investment in Tesla "as a strategic way for the world’s biggest crude producer to hedge against oil."

And while the Saudi fund hasn’t made any firm decisions on whether to increase its stake, or by how much, the anonymous source said that "talks are ongoing" and it wasn’t immediately clear how much the fund would invest in Tesla.

The immediate answer here would be, "not much", because as the FT reported last week, the sovereign wealth fund is lacking in the one key variable needs to make a deal, any deal happen: money, to wit:

"Riyadh is now taking radical steps to boost the fund’s coffers. The Royal Court instructed Saudi Aramco to acquire the fund’s 70 per cent stake in Saudi petrochemicals maker Sabic, potentially raising $70bn for the PIF, three people familiar with the matter said."

Then again, all is fair in keeping up the narrative, even if it means even greater scrutiny of every public statement thrown out there by the press in support of Musk's MBO proposal, especially now that the SEC is sniffing around and lawsuits are flying.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been gathering information about Tesla’s public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, is intensifying its scrutiny of the company’s public statements in the wake of Musk’s tweet, people familiar with the matter have said.

The Bloomberg rebuttal of the Reuters story also comes just days after 2 class action lawsuits were filed against Tesla and Elon Musk for fraud and market manipulation. And with the Bloomberg story now out, those two cases effectively fall apart as there is a public record, even though after the fact, that Musk was telling the truth.

And since it is impossible to deny the Bloomberg report, even if it conflicts completely with what Reuters reported, for now Tesla appears to be safe.

As to who is telling the truth, and who is lying - because both the Reuters and Bloomberg reports "citing anonymous sources" can not be correct at the same time - it will ultimately be up to regulators to untangle what is becoming one of the biggest and most controversial financial stories of this generation.

So Close el buitre Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:30

Everyone that is calling bullshit on this, and or saying it did not happen before Elon's tweet is emotionally unhinged because of their desire to see Tesla and Elon Musk fail and or short positions they are getting burned on.  The news the the Saudi bought 2 billion in stock on the open market came out BEFORE he tweeted, and the news was the Saudi's were willing to buy NEW shares to be issued which Tesla declined.  Say and think what you want but ignore the facts as they happened at your own peril.  Believing that you were fucked by chicanery may make you feel better but it doesn't change the facts and more importantly not recognizing the facts now just sets you up to be fucked again in the future when you can't walk away from a (nother) situation you misjudged.  Down vote if you like being bent over without lube.   <--Beg for it actually.  

el buitre Cognitive Dissonance Sun, 08/12/2018 - 11:58

People say a lot of things.  The main reason that people bought Japanese and SK, other than price,  was that their cars were more reliable and efficient.  They took interest in their subcompacts while Detroit built them grudgingly, and assassinated the buyers with the Molotov Pinto.  I once had to drive a Pinto for a few days in '71.  Owned a SAAB 96 at the time.  Couldn't believe how crappy the Pinto was.

Cognitive Dissonance el buitre Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:33

I too was once held hostage by a Pinto for several weeks. Then again, my Impala was nothing to write home about.

I am amazed how people expect the Tesla to produce perfectly engineered and manufactured cars from day one. I have come across half a dozen Tesla models in various parking lots in and around Winston-Salem, NC and have taken the opportunity to walk around several and talk to two owners.

The fit and finish was pretty good except for one body panel on one "S" model. The only "3" model I saw was in great shape considering it already had 11,000 miles on it. And both owners (one of them a "3" owner) were overall pretty happy other than a few minor issues.

I've owned several new cars from both foreign and domestic manufacturers and there are always a few minor issues.

exartizo BaBaBouy Sun, 08/12/2018 - 10:59

so... how much did Tesla (or a back door representative of same) pay some Bloomberg reporter to come up with THAT Bullshit?

...considering what is at stake, likely literally hundreds of millions in legal fees and costs, I'd say it was at least a $50 million payoff to Bloomberg through some back door.

Maybe Reuters gets 40% of that for simply keeping their collective mouths shut and letting Bloomberg call them fucking liars. That sounds A LOT like something Reuters would do.

It's the only way MSM's can make serious money any more right?

It might have been the only way Bloomberg and Reuters could make a profit in 2018.

tangent Sun, 08/12/2018 - 10:30

It would make sense for an oil-rich nation to buy Tesla as a hedge against their oil industry. Of course like most I doubt its true and think Musk was lying. That said, it doesn't matter because he made a generally unfalsifiable statement. You can't take unfalsifiable statements to court and expect to win.

ShrNfr Sun, 08/12/2018 - 10:34

Bloomberg news is becoming more and more just an megaphone for Bloomberg. Blame Trump, Blame the Russians, Blame Global Warning, etc. etc. If you read their stuff, be critical.

SergeA.Storms Sun, 08/12/2018 - 10:43

Person’s close to/familiar with/don’t know shit about the potential or lack there of of a Saudi/China/Bitcoin/Apple/RichieRich LBO of Tesla TSLA motors called Reuters and later Bloomberg to provide opposing stories/lies regarding the purchase or non-purchase to help fElon Musk cover his shorts/longs/ass regarding 420/ambien/wine/whine induced early morning tweeting with the hope of side-money/bribe to avert potential/mostly certain/absolutely going to happen lawsuits for market/stock/dickhead manipulation.

 

Think that covers it precisely.

artvandalai Sun, 08/12/2018 - 10:51

I can see the ad campaign now.

Help the Kingdom! Buy a Model 3!

Support the oppression of women! And throwing gays off of roofs! Buy a Model 3 today!

opport.knocks Sun, 08/12/2018 - 11:01

LOL - Tesla execs and the Saudi's are busy backdating their "due diligence" documents and calendars for the lawsuits against Elon. I wonder what that will cost?

adr Sun, 08/12/2018 - 11:03

Add Bloomberg to the SEC inquiry and bring his ass out in chains. Bloomberg essentially says the Saudis knew of the going private plans before the Tweet. 

Isn't that against the law? 

This is probably payback for cancelling the Aramco IPO and costing Wall St. billions.

Now the Saudis either have to buy out Tesla or scrap any IPO plans in the future. I could see the Jews tanking oil to $30 just to punish them. As long as they are positioned properly, they could screw the Saudis and make billions off it 

Hope Copy adr Sun, 08/12/2018 - 11:16

No, the Sauds are major stock holders and there is nothing 'inside' about setting a price or inquiring to obtain assets or stock.  The question of who the buyer is is irrelevant, the price offered is.

I have posted before, Elton is part of this as a MAJOR ASSET.

PigMan Sun, 08/12/2018 - 11:10

The difference between Bloomberg and Reuters is that one of them wants to be President and mandate that you drive an electric vehicle.