Bloomberg Refutes Reuters, Says Saudis "In Talks" To Invest In Tesla Buyout

What a difference 24 hours makes: just yesterday, Reuters reported citing "two sources familiar with the matter", that Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) which recently acquired a stake just shy of 5% in Tesla in the open market, "has shown no interest so far in financing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $72 billion deal to take the U.S. electric car maker private, despite acquiring a minority stake in the company this year." Reuters also added that the PIF "was not currently getting involved in any funding process for Tesla’s take-private deal." Separately, "a second source close to the situation said PIF was not taking part in any such plan at this stage."
Less than a day later, in what many have suggested may be damage control to avoid a gap lower in Monday trading, Bloomberg reports precisely the opposite and citing another "person with direct knowledge of the fund’s plans" that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund "is in talks that could see it becoming a significant investor in Tesla as part of Elon Musk’s plan to take the electric car maker private."
According to the Bloomberg source, the PIF is exploring "how it can be involved in the potential deal" and adds that discussions began before the controversial Aug. 7 tweet by Musk saying he was weighing a plan to take the company private.
Which is notable because that is the opposite of what Reuters reported.
The reasoning is somewhat bizarre: according to the report, the Saudis - whose sovereign wealth fund has been especially cash strapped in recent months as a result of the collapse of the Aramco IPO - see the investment in Tesla "as a strategic way for the world’s biggest crude producer to hedge against oil."
And while the Saudi fund hasn’t made any firm decisions on whether to increase its stake, or by how much, the anonymous source said that "talks are ongoing" and it wasn’t immediately clear how much the fund would invest in Tesla.
The immediate answer here would be, "not much", because as the FT reported last week, the sovereign wealth fund is lacking in the one key variable needs to make a deal, any deal happen: money, to wit:
"Riyadh is now taking radical steps to boost the fund’s coffers. The Royal Court instructed Saudi Aramco to acquire the fund’s 70 per cent stake in Saudi petrochemicals maker Sabic, potentially raising $70bn for the PIF, three people familiar with the matter said."
Then again, all is fair in keeping up the narrative, even if it means even greater scrutiny of every public statement thrown out there by the press in support of Musk's MBO proposal, especially now that the SEC is sniffing around and lawsuits are flying.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been gathering information about Tesla’s public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, is intensifying its scrutiny of the company’s public statements in the wake of Musk’s tweet, people familiar with the matter have said.
The Bloomberg rebuttal of the Reuters story also comes just days after 2 class action lawsuits were filed against Tesla and Elon Musk for fraud and market manipulation. And with the Bloomberg story now out, those two cases effectively fall apart as there is a public record, even though after the fact, that Musk was telling the truth.
And since it is impossible to deny the Bloomberg report, even if it conflicts completely with what Reuters reported, for now Tesla appears to be safe.
As to who is telling the truth, and who is lying - because both the Reuters and Bloomberg reports "citing anonymous sources" can not be correct at the same time - it will ultimately be up to regulators to untangle what is becoming one of the biggest and most controversial financial stories of this generation.
Sweet- makes the puts cheaper to buy at the open tomorrow......
WoW... Rare MSM'ers Disagreement ...
In reply to Sweet- makes the puts… by jcaz
Fake News battles over Fake Company
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Giving cover to the ambien tweet or ambien twat depending on your point of view and betting no one will do the due diligence and round up the evidence and prove otherwise.
who, what, when and where MF's; who, what, when and where?
In reply to Fake News battles over Fake… by IridiumRebel
".... and adds that discussions began before the controversial Aug. 7 tweet by Musk "
150% total bullshit! we know it, they know it and we knew this would happen......apparently NOTHING is illegal anymore....
this is yet another attempt to allow the insiders out at a premium.
In reply to Giving cover to the ambien… by Last of the Mi…
No honor among kikes.
In reply to ".... and adds that… by spastic_colon
Even the Clown Prince isn't that stupid. He is fronting the Cabal.
In reply to No honor among kikes. by Richard Chesler
Everyone that is calling bullshit on this, and or saying it did not happen before Elon's tweet is emotionally unhinged because of their desire to see Tesla and Elon Musk fail and or short positions they are getting burned on. The news the the Saudi bought 2 billion in stock on the open market came out BEFORE he tweeted, and the news was the Saudi's were willing to buy NEW shares to be issued which Tesla declined. Say and think what you want but ignore the facts as they happened at your own peril. Believing that you were fucked by chicanery may make you feel better but it doesn't change the facts and more importantly not recognizing the facts now just sets you up to be fucked again in the future when you can't walk away from a (nother) situation you misjudged. Down vote if you like being bent over without lube. <--Beg for it actually.
In reply to Even the Clown Prince isn't… by el buitre
He's focked either way. A lot of people won't buy the car if it's a Saudi company.
In reply to Giving cover to the ambien… by Last of the Mi…
Funny thing is...they once said that about Japanese cars...and South Korean cars....and Chinese cars etc etc etc.
As long as it looks pretty, runs reasonably well and is priced to sell, people would buy motorized dog shit.
In reply to He's focked either way. A… by evoila
People say a lot of things. The main reason that people bought Japanese and SK, other than price, was that their cars were more reliable and efficient. They took interest in their subcompacts while Detroit built them grudgingly, and assassinated the buyers with the Molotov Pinto. I once had to drive a Pinto for a few days in '71. Owned a SAAB 96 at the time. Couldn't believe how crappy the Pinto was.
In reply to Funny thing is...they once… by Cognitive Dissonance
I too was once held hostage by a Pinto for several weeks. Then again, my Impala was nothing to write home about.
I am amazed how people expect the Tesla to produce perfectly engineered and manufactured cars from day one. I have come across half a dozen Tesla models in various parking lots in and around Winston-Salem, NC and have taken the opportunity to walk around several and talk to two owners.
The fit and finish was pretty good except for one body panel on one "S" model. The only "3" model I saw was in great shape considering it already had 11,000 miles on it. And both owners (one of them a "3" owner) were overall pretty happy other than a few minor issues.
I've owned several new cars from both foreign and domestic manufacturers and there are always a few minor issues.
In reply to People say a lot of things. … by el buitre
In reply to He's focked either way. A… by evoila
so... how much did Tesla (or a back door representative of same) pay some Bloomberg reporter to come up with THAT Bullshit?
...considering what is at stake, likely literally hundreds of millions in legal fees and costs, I'd say it was at least a $50 million payoff to Bloomberg through some back door.
Maybe Reuters gets 40% of that for simply keeping their collective mouths shut and letting Bloomberg call them fucking liars. That sounds A LOT like something Reuters would do.
It's the only way MSM's can make serious money any more right?
It might have been the only way Bloomberg and Reuters could make a profit in 2018.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Funding NOT secured.
Elon’s fucked, any large buy in will require a army of accountants and lawyers pouring over the internals. The Great Unraveling
In reply to Funding NOT secured. by I am a Man I a…
With the "taking it private" tweet, Musk admitted that he can't hack it in an actual competitive non-government supported market. I mean, how plain does he have to be.
It's a CF, Jim!
In reply to Elon’s fucked, any large buy… by booboo
Exactly. Further proof. He could have said “talking with investment funds already”. Very irresponsible.
In reply to Funding NOT secured. by I am a Man I a…
It would be the funniest thing in the world if the Saudis invested in Tesla, and then lost their shirts ... er, thoobs.
cosmic justice, indeed.
In reply to It would be the funniest… by Snout the First
Not too hard to turn an S into an overpriced Sunni suicide bomb.
In reply to It would be the funniest… by Snout the First
I wonder how the liberal fanboys will accept Saudi funding?
Wouldn't want to be Islamophobic or xenophobic now.
They will always accept anything done by any Muslim so long as they are told to accept it.
In reply to I wonder how the liberal… by FrankieGoesToH…
Call to prayer in the main tent three times on first shift.
In reply to Wouldn't want to be… by tmosley
more like ...wonder how US banks will feel after losing yet another opportunity? How does getting steamrolled by sovereigns feel?
In reply to I wonder how the liberal… by FrankieGoesToH…
It is not a good investment at the bubble price.
In reply to more like ...wonder how US… by Xibalba
going private is always a moneymaker for the bookrunners...and they missed it
In reply to It is not a good investment… by aqualech
Banker/State mindfuck 101
Just wait til China discloses it's BTC holdings
It would make sense for an oil-rich nation to buy Tesla as a hedge against their oil industry. Of course like most I doubt its true and think Musk was lying. That said, it doesn't matter because he made a generally unfalsifiable statement. You can't take unfalsifiable statements to court and expect to win.
Bloomberg news is becoming more and more just an megaphone for Bloomberg. Blame Trump, Blame the Russians, Blame Global Warning, etc. etc. If you read their stuff, be critical.
100% correct.
In reply to Bloomberg news is becoming… by ShrNfr
Michael Bloomberg defines the terms, "Deep State," and "globalist elites."
In reply to Bloomberg news is becoming… by ShrNfr
Person’s close to/familiar with/don’t know shit about the potential or lack there of of a Saudi/China/Bitcoin/Apple/RichieRich LBO of Tesla TSLA motors called Reuters and later Bloomberg to provide opposing stories/lies regarding the purchase or non-purchase to help fElon Musk cover his shorts/longs/ass regarding 420/ambien/wine/whine induced early morning tweeting with the hope of side-money/bribe to avert potential/mostly certain/absolutely going to happen lawsuits for market/stock/dickhead manipulation.
Think that covers it precisely.
Saudis...not too bright. Ultimate suckers. Look at how they have to import workers...why? Oh, right, average Saudi man can't make tea.
The source for the Bloomberg report was Elon.
Actually, it was Elon's pet dog, barking through an interpreter.
In reply to The source for the Bloomberg… by Joebloinvestor
Tesla should just manufacture car batteries and call it a day.
I can see the ad campaign now.
Help the Kingdom! Buy a Model 3!
Support the oppression of women! And throwing gays off of roofs! Buy a Model 3 today!
But, women in the Kingdom shall not be allowed to drive a Tesla.
In reply to I can see the ad campaign… by artvandalai
LoL
In reply to I can see the ad campaign… by artvandalai
Does not really help Musk, any discussion is a far cry from "secured"
Bloomberg... what's the disclaimer?
The only "secured" that Elon needs is a straitjacket.
LOL - Tesla execs and the Saudi's are busy backdating their "due diligence" documents and calendars for the lawsuits against Elon. I wonder what that will cost?
Add Bloomberg to the SEC inquiry and bring his ass out in chains. Bloomberg essentially says the Saudis knew of the going private plans before the Tweet.
Isn't that against the law?
This is probably payback for cancelling the Aramco IPO and costing Wall St. billions.
Now the Saudis either have to buy out Tesla or scrap any IPO plans in the future. I could see the Jews tanking oil to $30 just to punish them. As long as they are positioned properly, they could screw the Saudis and make billions off it
No, the Sauds are major stock holders and there is nothing 'inside' about setting a price or inquiring to obtain assets or stock. The question of who the buyer is is irrelevant, the price offered is.
I have posted before, Elton is part of this as a MAJOR ASSET.
In reply to Add Bloomberg to the SEC… by adr
The difference between Bloomberg and Reuters is that one of them wants to be President and mandate that you drive an electric vehicle.
Hahahaha Jew spinning supportive fake news backing Jew ;)
that smug little testicle will be in prison by 2020.