British Police Report $2.5 Million Losses In Crypto-Related Scams This Summer

British police have warned the public about fraudulent investment schemes involving cryptocurrencies, the volume of which has led to 2 million pounds ($2.55 million) worth of losses this summer, according to an announcement published August 10.
In the announcement, the police cite statistics prepared by the Action Fraud national reporting center for fraud and cyber crime, which shows that in June and July victims reported losses of $2.5 million in cryptocurrency scams. The average loss totaled to roughly 10 thousand pounds ($12,700 thousand) per person. Director of Action Fraud Pauline Smith said:
“It’s vital for anyone who invests or is thinking of investing in cryptocurrencies to thoroughly research the company they are choosing to invest with. The statistics show that opportunistic fraudsters are taking advantage of this market, offering investments in cryptocurrencies and using every trick in the book to defraud unsuspecting victims.”
Fraudsters reportedly lure potential victims with “get rich quick” investment schemes in crypto mining and trading. When a person signs up to a fraudulent digital currency investment website, they are asked to provide personal data like credit card details or driver’s licence numbers to open a trading account. Once the victim makes an initial deposit, fraudsters persuade them to invest more to gain a greater profit.
In order to fight fraudulent activity involving cryptocurrencies, the City of London Police’s Economic Crime Academy (ECA) has reportedly developed a one-day “Cryptocurrencies for Investigators” course to train officers to recognize and manage crypto in their investigations.
This week, the U.K. financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), issued two warnings over crypto-related “clone” companies, which claim to be authorized by the FCA. The first firm called Fair Oaks Crypto allegedly tried to hoodwink potential victims by claiming that they represent Fair Oaks Capital Ltd. The second, Good Crypto was reportedly giving out “false details or mix[ing] these with some correct details of the registered firm,” which in this case was London-based Arup Corporate Finance.
Only 2.5 million in loses? Thats nothing, Goldman is getting involved, you ain't seen nothing yet.
Im sure there are many more losses because bitcoin/crypto are all scams!
In reply to Only 2.5 million in loses? … by chippers
And as we all know. All losses must be socialised in one way or another.
Either losers made whole, or society must suffer an additional load of laws and regulations to protect idiots from themselves.
In reply to Im sure there are many more… by lester1
Am I supposed to be sorry for people want to get rich quick??
In reply to Only 2.5 million in loses? … by chippers
Better look at the gold scam going on this morning. No person would sell gold in this environment we are in.
Literally no reason for it to go down, it's still happening.
Hang on, the COMEX won’t last much longer with naked shorts as its savior.
In reply to Better look at the gold scam… by boostedhorse
In reply to Hang on, the COMEX won’t… by Farqued Up
Crypto scam? Like wet water?
Crypto its scam by itself. So this its technically a scam over a scam.
In reply to Crypto scam? Like wet water? by saldulilem
Twice roasted pork, yum.
In reply to Crypto its scam by itself… by The central planners
Yea and what were the loses for FIAT based scams?
Once there was a counter party, all bets were were off.
Where's the picture of the golden metal discs with B$ on them? That's the true essence of the con.
