Capital Controls Next? Lira Rebounds After Turkey Bank Regulator Limits FX Swap Operations

In the first tentative step toward the final option available for Erdogan to halt the Lira's accelerating collapse - which crashed as low as 7.2362 earlier after the Wellington FX open following the the Turkish president's latest belligerent comments - namely capital controls, the Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency imposed a limit on the amount of foreign currency and lira swap and swap-like transactions, which are not to exceed 50% of the bank's shareholder equity.
Furthermore, new transactions are halted "until current over-shootings mature."
Whether this tentative move to limit the amount of TRY FX speculation will work remains to be seen: the kneejerk reaction to its announcement helped send the lira from below 7.00 vs the USD to as low as 6.75 in very thin trading conditions, but it has since slumped back toward the 7.00 barrier.
Commenting on the swap-transaction limits, Raymond Lee, Managing Director of Kapstream Capital told Bloomberg TV that they will not be enough, noting that "the first step is taking some regulations through the banks and through swap lines is certainly one measure. I don’t think that’s going to be enough."
Instead, like almost everyone else, Lee said that interest rates will have to increase substantially to stem the lira’s decline: "I think they’re gonna have to raise it by at least 5-10% so you’re taking the interest rate from 17.75% to 20, 25, maybe even 30%. It just depends on how much the lira continues to fall at the moment."
Lee also said that Ankara’s “mismatched” economic priorities are also to blame:
“They’ve promoted short-term growth through too much credit growth at the expense of long term economic stability, so they’re now forced to act.”
As a reminder, some view capital controls by Turkey as a short-term band aid, and potentially the worst possible "solution", as it could be the catalyst that spreads contagion to other emerging markets. On Friday, Robert Marchini, a political strategist at Zenith Asset Management laid out to Bloomberg how he see the "worst case scenario" for Turkey:
Regarding Turkey as a potential 'Black Swan'-level event, I'm skeptical the collapse of the currency per se would be enough of an incident. The market has known for a while Erdogan was leading the country in an economically reckless direction. The real question was when it all would blow up (although I don't think anyone thought it would go down this quickly.) More specifically, I think that the [EU] banks' exposures to both external debt and local operations, while significant, are not at a crisis level.
Where the real risk lies, and one that I think has not been adequately considered, is the markets' reaction to [potential] capital controls. Should Erdogan impose capital controls, in addition to banks' writedowns on [now-toxic] Turkish assets, investors' reaction is likely to be panic and to yank capital out of other EMs before either A. That EM's currency falls further and/or B. That EM's government gets the same idea as Turkey.
This becomes somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy, and in my opinion is where the real possibility for contagion lies.
Separately, in another troubling development, Bloomberg cites an Asia-based FX trader who said that as TRY vol soars "some clients are choosing to watch their own orders rather than leave it with a bank, adding to widening pressure on price spreads." The trader also said that banks are "preferring clients declare their side on deals rather than ask for two-way prices."
This may be a reflexive reaction to the pandemonium in the aftermath of the SNB's decision to remove the 1.20 peg against, resulting in massive stop losses and numerous accounts getting margined out.
As to what it means for the lira, with Erdogan refusing to even consider a rate hike or an IMF intervention, even as diplomatic ties with the US frayed further when the Turkish president hinted that he would seek "alternative alliances" and had a "weapon" against Trump, whom he accused of instigating the currency collapse, it is difficult to see how besides the occasional kneejerk short squeeze to a headline here or there, the ongoing FX collapse is halted.
Comments
oh the agony
just end it already
In reply to oh the agony just end it… by Jazzyg
apparently so
my only saving grace,i ain't the only one watching/feeling this slow grind down
In reply to It's going to be long. It's… by Clock Crasher
D
D U H
H
In reply to apparently so my only saving… by Jazzyg
Saved by a glitch?
In reply to D … by francis scott …
What's the problem???
Turkish Lira is now at parity!!!
I Turkish Lira = 1 Chinese Yuan (or thereabouts).
1 TRY = 1 CNY!
Erdogan's a cunning dog ain't he!
In reply to apparently so my only saving… by Jazzyg
He went along with Putin's plan to make it look
like Turkey shot down a Russian jet, went to
Washington, where Obama got so excited he
couldn't stop from spilling most of the beans
about US/NATO spying in Ankara.
That's where Erdogan got the name of Andrew Brunson.
Right off Obama's lips.
If an American pastor lives and ministers in Turkey
for 23 years, he's either not American or a CIA agent.
In reply to What's the problem???… by World Cash Day
D
D U H
H
In reply to oh the agony just end it… by Jazzyg
Follow the yellow brick road to the orange clown.
In reply to oh the agony just end it… by Jazzyg
Yes but which Rotchschild is really behind the curtain...
In reply to . by francis scott …
give me a list to chose from
In reply to Yes but which Rotchschild is… by gatorengineer
Start with Wilbur Ross
In reply to give me a list to chose from by francis scott …
Rothschild made me stub my toe!
In reply to Yes but which Rotchschild is… by gatorengineer
Well, that escalated quickly.
There was a horse and a man on fire.
In reply to Well, that escalated quickly. by Bunga Bunga
Turkey is the poster child for systems that for a decade have luxuriated in abundant cheap global liquidity. Once again, dysfunctional global finance furnished plentiful rope for economies to hang themselves. A spectacular Turkish borrowing binge fueled a formidable Bubble. A spending boom, ongoing low savings and persistent Current Account Deficits (surpassing 6% this year) have been for years financed with cheap international (chiefly dollar) finance. Turkish corporations have more than doubled foreign-denominated borrowings since the crisis to over $200 billion, approaching 50% of GDP. Inflation is running at 15% but poised to go much higher.
Turkey now faces funding requirements (current acct deficit and maturing debt) of over $200 billion over the next year in the face of an acute "hot money" exodus. It's untenable. The situation has evolved into a full-fledged crisis of confidence, which typically foreshadows the violent end to a country's existing financial and economic structure.
In ways, Turkey's crisis resembles previous bursting EM Bubble episodes: too much cheap international "hot money" financing an unsound boom, replete with excessive spending and malinvestment. The protracted nature of Turkey's Bubble ensured deep structural maladjustment. Today, the Turkish "economic miracle," as many before it, is exposed in harsh terms. The reversal of speculative flows has illuminating latent fragilities and an unsound currency. The banking system and scores of corporate borrowers of dollar-denominated debt are at the brink of insolvency. Suddenly, the whole Bubble is coming crashing down. Similar scenarios recurred in absolute dismal fashion throughout the nineties.
http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/
Exactly, to repeat myself from the other Lira thread I was immediately reminded of Armstrong's most recent Watchdog USA interview where he was summarizing the totality of the 90s EM currency crisis wherein he explained that money flows or out flows swarm a currency like a locust, stripping value, before moving onto the next host and repeating the process. He described that no one could model the sequence or predict which country would be next but surely one by one the currency locuts would move into and out of host nations in succession, one by one by one.
In reply to Turkey is the poster child… by MrNoItAll
Is China in a similar situation?
In reply to Turkey is the poster child… by MrNoItAll
China is screwed...bigly.
In reply to Is China in a similar… by Dancing Disraeli
If you think that the crisis of confidence in Turkey's
lira is experiencing publically is huge, you can imagine
what is being said privately in the central banks about
the US deficit soaring $700 billion because they actually
paid some teeny interest on the $21 trillion they owe.
In reply to Turkey is the poster child… by MrNoItAll
Oh stop it's much worse outside our boarders...
In reply to If you think that the crisis… by francis scott …
I suppose that's why I never leave the US anymore.
That and the fact that I'm almost 80 and
have no foreign language skills.
In reply to Oh stop it's much worse… by Bill of Rights
Here's Ergodan's new palatial pad... A 1,000-room palace that cost a mere $615m (nearly twice the estimate).
Known as Ak Saray (White Palace), it was built on a forested hilltop on the edge of the capital Ankara, on more than 150,000 sq m (1.6m sq ft) of land.
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-29932148/erdogan-presidential-…
In reply to Turkey is the poster child… by MrNoItAll
I remember hearing about that place and thinking, 1000 rooms? How the fuck do you know where to go? Does he use GPS to navigate from room to room? I don't want to know how many people it takes to keep that place clean and the roof repaired.
In reply to Here's Ergodan's new… by Beatscape
Well, we know where some of the money is going. I just watched a video of this guy that was busted on the Dutch version of "Cops." Turk driving a S-class, caught speeding, and throws a tantrum.
From the Vlad Tepes YT channel, enjoy: https://youtu.be/JfWx6nGcAUo
In reply to Turkey is the poster child… by MrNoItAll
Well if the US is really committed to trashing the Lira they will do what they do to gold every week. The Fed will just get a couple of its hedge funds to dump shorts like a fire hose in the market, and send the Lira right through the floor. It will be funny if the ECB tries to support Turkey and they get caught in the middle of a FX shit storm unleashed by the craziest goal seeking money printers the world has ever seen.
Yes, they probably will. And how 'legal' or how 'moral' is that?
Answer. Not at all.
In reply to Well if the US is really… by dark fiber
Yeah you're right fuck that. Better idea: Refuse to process any transactions from Turkish banks. Since all international USD transactions are cleared through NY at some point, good luck.
In reply to Yes, they probably will. And… by east of eden
USDTRY looks like Crypto! www.totalcryptos.com
Move TRY to gold or cryptos instead ...
I can see Erdogan going full phase Hitler.............
Invading Poland?
Sara Netanyahu is that you?
In reply to I can see Erdogan going full… by Wile-E-Coyote
Well he has been blackmailing Europe for several years and has threatened to unleash the muzzie kraken hordes. I guess that is his plan. Pay or the invasion begins.
In reply to I can see Erdogan going full… by Wile-E-Coyote
You're intentionally being stupid, aren't you?
In reply to Well he has been… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why don't you Americans just fuck off, and die. We would all be so much better for it.
What were Mr. Erdogan's sentiments when his neighbors in Greece were experiencing similar "shortcomings"?
It's not like they're out of the woods yet either though, right?
Don't fret, whino.
Putin will end the dispute between Greece and Turkey
as he fixes the other problems between Turkey, Armenia,
and Azerbaijan.
He's running the show now.
Maybe you thought Mr Melania was?
In reply to What was Mr. Erdogan's… by Boxed Merlot
You fucking Americans are headed for your Armageddon. And believe me, you are going to feel pain, major fucking pain, for a long, long time.
Been there, done that when Obama was President.
In reply to You fucking Americans are… by east of eden
Nah that was a bad dinner from sizzler back in the day.
In reply to Been there, done that when… by TrajanOptimus
...Americans are headed for your Armageddon...
Which "Americans" are you referring to? Black/White/Asian/African/Mexican/Native/Israeli/Chinese/Panamanian/Australian/Puerto-Rican/Canadian/Muslim/Buddhist/LGBTXYZ and/or "place your self identifying choice of racial/religious/country/planet/alien/and/or other recognizable or unrecognizable hyphenatable monicker/affiliation" preceding the "American" tag here.
(This information is only needed to assure one is able to choose which political party one wishes to be affiliated with in the next election.) [That reminds me, I forgot "Russian".]
Yeah, as a nation, we sure know how to do things but good.
jmo.
In reply to You fucking Americans are… by east of eden
Are you posting on behalf of Erdogan?
In reply to You fucking Americans are… by east of eden
Do you really think anybody would tell
you if they was or were?
In reply to Are you posting on behalf of… by MrNoItAll
4000+ nuclear warheads of various yields ranging from big to OMFG say that YOU definitely don't want to see our Armageddon sunshine.
In reply to You fucking Americans are… by east of eden
only pain would be seeing you bang your mother.
In reply to You fucking Americans are… by east of eden
He is selling that video for .99 Turkish Lira on PornHub.
In reply to only pain would be seeing… by charlewar
Turkey - an onshore sweatshop full of muslim lunatics.
Does this mean Hitl...........er Erdogan will throw babies out of Amercian made incubators..............hold on a minute.
The only weapon Trump is afraid of is DE-DOLLARIZATION...preferably done in concert with other governments
Cyprus is a template for Turkey.