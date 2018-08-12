Facebook Brags They Can Change 'Any Public Opinion'

Authored by 'Stucky' via The Burning Platform blog,
Farcebook influences American elections a thousand times more effectively than Russia. So, it does make sense that the 'media' spends a thousand percent more time on Russia. Russia. Russia. Did I mention Russia?
I soooooo wish there was a way to utterly destroy that shitfuk company! Of course there IS a way. DON’T USE FACEBOOK!! But, it seems that will never happen. Even Facebook lobbying banks to access YOUR FINANCIAL DATA is met with “ho hum” indifference. It seems they are indestructible. Stupid ass Amerikans.
Some of you have a Facebook account. Maybe you “only” use it to keep in touch with a loved one. Whatever. If you have a Facebook account …. you ARE part of the problem. How can you live with yourself, and still post there?
Don’t be angry with me, my friends. I speak my chastisement out of love. I’m trying to save your sorry-asses souls from going to hell... the eternal home of 99.99% of Facebook Users, according to the Old Testament.
BUSTED: In 2011, Facebook Promoted Case Study That Bragged “Very Economical” Ads On Social Network “Can Be Used To Change Public Opinion In Any Political Campaign”
PHOTO BY PRESIDENCIA DO MEXICO, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS, SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
Embattled social media giant Facebook actually promoted a case study on its own website in 2011 that praised its usefulness “as a market research tool and as a platform for ad saturation [that] can be used to change public opinion in any political campaign.”
The case study highlighted how a media firm named Chong + Koster was able to successfully sway public opinion against a 2010 Florida ballot measure that would have increased public school class sizes. It noted how Chong + Koster’s “Vote NO on 8” campaign cleverly “used Facebook’s targeting capabilities to serve a variety of ad messages to Floridians by age groups – 18 – 29; 30 – 44; 45 – 54; 55 – 63; 64 and over – separately for both males and females,” and ended up scoring an impressive, improbable victory on Election Day.
“The campaign had a very small budget and needed to maximize the effectiveness of its marketing to persuade voters to vote no on the proposition,” the case study, which is still up on Facebook’s Government and Politics page today, notes. “The backers also knew at the outset that they wanted to find a new model for voter communication. The first goal of the Facebook Ads campaign was to use Facebook as a market research tool to hone the messages identified by a baseline poll specifically for each micro-audience of targeted voters in Florida and for each demographic group. The learnings from this market research would be used across all other media buys. The second goal was to saturate Facebook users in Florida with targeted messages in the month prior to the election.”
The page also states that the most important goal of this Facebook advertisement campaign was to determine whether it could change future political advertising: “The third, and most important goal, was to measure the impact of the online ad program to assess its viability as a new model for voter persuasion.”
You won’t hear this stuff from the lying mainstream media. Keep the GotNews mission alive: send tips to editor@gotnews.com or donate at FreeStartr.com/GotNews.
In addition, it discusses how Chung + Koster utilized Facebook users’ locations to perfect its microtargeting. “The agency relied on Facebook’s Location Targeting to reach people in two of the most populated counties in Florida, Dade and Broward, which have a combined population of 4.2 million,” the case study explains, before quoting a very satisfied Chong + Koster partner named Tyler Davis. “The methodology for using Facebook as a market research tool is really quite simple and incredibly efficient,” Davis observes in the case study. “For each target audience identified by the poll, we ran a set of Facebook Ads that split-tested a variety of messages and imagery. Then, with Facebook’s real-time performance reporting, we were able to pinpoint the best message/image for each audience, and move those findings to inform display ad production within a week.”
Another one of the firm’s partners, Josh Koster, revealed that the insights his firm gained from its Facebook advertising campaign were so beneficial that it used them to tweak its advertisements on other platforms. “We used Facebook as the master research tool to help determine the creative for banner ads and TV ads online,” Koster explains. “Not only were our display ads based on the results of the Facebook research, but a lot of our ads ran to people who we originally aggregated on a remarketing list through the Facebook acquisition campaign.”
The case study then boasts about the effectiveness of the campaign by bragging about the Facebook advertising campaign’s astounding results:
SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
It then concludes with a section titled “The Future,” which asserts: “Chong & Koster believes that the strategy of using Facebook as a market research tool and as a platform for ad saturation can be used to change public opinion in any political campaign. The agency has already applied the model for other campaigns, and is also working with a number of brands that recognize that this could lead to a new model for brand advertising in the digital era.”
That this bold claim is still featured on Facebook’s Government and Politics page may come as a surprise in light of Facebook’s recent political advertising scandals – particularly this year's scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, the political data firm that Facebook suspended after reports of it violating users’ privacy by improperly accessing their data.
But as Facebook tries to downplay its history of sharing massive amounts of data with political advertisers, this case study from 2011 is a good reminder of how the company used to boast about its ability to help sway elections for clients willing to buy advertisements on the site.
[Stucky Ending Note: FUCK FACEBOOK AND IT’S (((CEO))) and the people who support Facebook by using it!!!!]
Comments
I don't use Facebook. I closed Google accounts and only one left is Twitter, which I am thinking of closing. Sick of these people. And agree with Ron Paul that we need other alternatives...and quick.
Let's face it, the average person that uses Facebook is a clueless moron.
So, unfortunately, this is probably true to at least some extent.
In reply to I don't use Facebook. I… by headless blogger
If so, why wouldn't he change the public opinion of facebook?
In reply to Probably. by The First Rule
It's the hand of the Kremlin.
Putin proclaimed the Almighty not only in Ukraine...
In reply to If si, by toady
Facebook Brags They Can Change 'Any Public Opinion'
And that, my friend, is exactly what they promised Hillary and she lost!
WTFE do you need to know about fb and the socialist scum that runs it.
In reply to It's the hand of the Kremlin. by Shemp 4 Victory
I've never met a facebook employee. If I ever do, I'll ask them if they have a soul.
In reply to Facebook Brags They Can… by Last of the Mi…
people who don't believe in God....don't believe in souls
In reply to I've never met a facebook… by Skateboarder
"life invader" Facebook brags too much.
Arrogance has lost empires.
In reply to people who don't believe in… by venturen
I still have this re-occurring dream/script where a group of Native Hawaiian's beat Zuckerberg to death at his "Island Compound"
In reply to people who don't believe in… by venturen
They can change opinion. Sure.
It worked so well for them with Hillary.
In reply to Facebook bags too much by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Unless Zuck disengages from the Press and the MIC he will never change my opinion or desire to pound the F out of his scrawny evil nerd ass.
In reply to They can change opinion. … by HockeyFool
One of Michael Crichton's last books will never become a movie that's true to the author's plot:
State of Fear is a 2004 techno-thriller novel by Michael Crichton, in which eco-terrorists plot mass murder to publicize the danger of global warming. Despite being a work of fiction, the book contains many graphs and footnotes, two appendices, and a 20-page bibliography in support of Crichton's beliefs about global warming. Climate scientists, science journalists, environmental groups, and science advocacy organisations dispute Crichton's views on the science as being error-filled and distorted.
The novel had an initial print run of 1.5 million copies and reached the #1 bestseller position at Amazon and #2 on The New York Times Best Seller list for one week in January 2005. The novel itself has garnered mixed reviews, with some literary reviewers stating that the book's presentation of facts and stance on the global warming debate detracted from the book's plot.
In reply to I still have this re… by JRobby
Haha.
Imagine when those Egyptian Pharaohs showed up and looked around for Hawk head and Dog face boy
"Where are all my gods?" Saint Peter says,
"Sorry, they're all a fake."
"Can I go take my jars of guts and go back".
"Sorry, No can do."
"So where are the Jews?"
"Sorry again, they won't be here."
"Excellent, where can I stretch out?"
"Well I don't think you'll be staying long."
"Why? Where am I going?"
"With the Jews."
"Fuck me..."
In reply to people who don't believe in… by venturen
Zuckerberg is worse than Hitler.
In reply to Haha. Imagine when those… by shovelhead
No Facebook
No Twitter
Never had it. Never will.
Thought it was an utter waste of time from day one.
ZH user comments are as "social media" as I get...
In reply to If si, by toady
Lol.
I think ZH user comments qualifies as Antisocial media.
And that's on a good day.
In reply to No Facebook No Twitter Never… by Stackers
Anti social media, Thats a good thing.
ZH is where shit posters come to learn their craft
In reply to Lol. I think ZH user… by shovelhead
He’s just selling his product. “Works like magic!”
In reply to If si, by toady
Ask Hilary, she knows.
In reply to He’s just selling his… by JB Say
Great question! Basic logic shows the fallacy of his assertion.
In reply to If si, by toady
Good point.
Am sure he has their best and brightest working on that day and night.
Problem is.........the horse left the barn.
Even some status quo dolts I know.......are starting to get a clue about fb.
History will look upon this monstrosity as more madness of crowds.
Die monster die!
In reply to If si, by toady
Never used it, never will, and I don't miss it.
In reply to Probably. by The First Rule
50% of the population has below average intelligence. 50% of the population has below average morals. Facebook will always have saps sucking on the tits of idiocy.
In reply to Probably. by The First Rule
Let's face it, the average person that uses Facebook is a clueless moron.
Oh, fuck off. Go get your dick sucked.
In reply to Probably. by The First Rule
FB has an app for that?
In reply to Let's face it, the average… by Meat Hammer
I wish! I’d never leave the house!
In reply to FB has an app for that? by shovelhead
Agreed,BUT a lot of people unawares that were avid users, HAVE BEEN brought out of their coma's,and FACFLUX will bane the day comments like this will come back to KILL their site.
In reply to Probably. by The First Rule
Cut off the twats at Twitter and use Gab instead.
In reply to I don't use Facebook. I… by headless blogger
Sadly, they probably can with a very large percentage of the population, and that’s all they need, a percentage. But don’t blame them.
In reply to Close Twitter and use Gab by ZD1
Using the methods of tyranny on free human beings is counterproductive in the fight for a fairer world.
Political Correctness tells one what they can and cannot say, which influences how one thinks. It's a form of mind control and mind control techniques is a crime against humanity's god given right to free choice.
I mean, who actually wants to live in a world where the white man cannot give others a nickname. Even if this trait plays a major part of one's sense of humour.
In reply to I don't use Facebook. I… by headless blogger
Political correctness is tyranny disguised as manners.
In reply to Using the methods of tyranny… by Xredsx
But yet they could not get Hillary elected.
https://www.recode.net/2017/11/1/16593066/trump-clinton-facebook-advert…
In reply to I don't use Facebook. I… by headless blogger
I know this won’t be popular with the Get off my lawn! ZH crowd but Facebook is what you make it. I use it to keep up on the lives of friends and family; I follow my favorite sports teams, bands, and businesses; I enjoy and share hilarious memes; I don’t follow any political pages; anybody who posts about politics, whether I agree with them or not, gets unfriended; my family and friends get to see my kids grow up.
I’m a big fan of social media. Not everything is a battle for me. Half of you that are claiming to not use Facebook are lying.
In reply to I don't use Facebook. I… by headless blogger
Even if you get an account and don't post any pictures, they understand you through the things you click on, and it is tied back to your home IP. Now, they know which people in your home already have facebook, so it has to be one of the others who clicked on that shit, etc.
And to think some faggotass engineer, probably very proud of his work (oh wait, I just committed a PC-violation by forgetting women engineers), coded this shit up knowing exactly what it is for, and what it does, because it is requirements-driven.
Not giving you any shit myself, I think you nailed it. Some of us are just very sketched out at the idea of them building profiles of us whether we have an account with them or not.
p.s. Pirates 1 - Giants 0
We got our ass kicked yesterday.
In reply to I know this won’t be popular… by Meat Hammer
They know all about us anyway. But, to your point, that’s why I don’t engage in anything political. I don’t care if they know that I like big titties and fart jokes.
Make that 1-1. Go Giants!
In reply to Even if you get an account… by Skateboarder
Triples alley indeed! Duggar's been a good addition this season, and D-Rod is killing it. Love the new Giants.
edit: Oh hell yeah, 1-2 with Crawford coming in.
1-3 with Hernandez coming in.
In reply to They know all about us… by Meat Hammer
Only among the terminally stupid.
No, they can't... Eat a dick
Ya that worked so well getting Hillery elected. Now that the feral left jumped the shark its going to work even better. For the truth tellers that is. lol
Twink logic from the head twink of FB.
May the truth step forward, and all is fake fade away.
FaceBook, Shabbat, Odigo, all the same to me.
It's fortunate that they were unable to back up that claim in the last presidential election...
Zuck is creepy fuckin robo. Hope we collectively pull you limb from limb, you pale dick sucking psycho.
Zuck ain’t the problem, it’s the populace.
In reply to Zuck is creepy fuckin robo… by Won Hung Lo
If Faceberg and Zuckerjew are so effective at swaying public opinion, then why is Killary off in the woods with a colostomy bag and a case of vodka?
Man, that has to be a bad combination the next morning.
In reply to If Faceberg and Zuckerjew… by Uncle_Cuddles
It is this type of arrogance that annoys me the most.
I heard he also thinks FB can stop all the kids from saying FB has the coooties but no one can stop an idea whose time has come.
As I just discovered you tube now blocks linking to videos they dont want you to see,your first amendment is dead,you have no rights only privaleges and these by the look of it are about to be revoked.
Sooner or later a decision has to be made, is YT and other media a publisher or a media platform. If it is a publisher it is a business responsible for the content and is allowed to block anyone, or they are a media platform and are not responsible for the content and must allow everyone. Right now they are trying to be both.
In reply to As I just discovered you… by khnum