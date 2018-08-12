In Furious Rant Erdogan Lashes Out At Trump: "We See The Game You're Playing, We Dare You"

In the wake of the U.S. doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum on Friday which sent the Turkish lira and capital markets into free fall, Erdogan wrote a Friday New York Times op-ed cataloging his grievances and threatening to walk away from the decades-old alliance. "Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies," he wrote. Meanwhile, while announcing the new sanctions aimed at Turkey, Trump tweeted his "analysis" of the situation: "Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"
The escalating war of words continued on Saturday, when speaking at a rally in the Black Sea town of Unye, Erdogan said that "it is wrong to dare bring Turkey to its knees through threats over a pastor," and blasted "shame on you, shame on you. You are exchanging your strategic partner in NATO for a priest." At the same time, Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s spokesman, said that the U.S. is "facing the risk of completely losing Turkey."
And if anyone was hoping that Erdogan's temper would have cooled one day later with just hours left before FX markets reopen, they were sorely disappointed on Sunday when in his latest public address in the town of Trabzon, Erdogan doubled down on his belligerent rhetoric against the US once again, via Bloomberg:
- ERDOGAN: WE SEE THE GAME YOU'RE PLAYING; WE DARE YOU
- ERDOGAN: THEY'RE TRYING W/ MONEY WHAT THEY COULDN'T DO IN COUP
Here one assumes that by "they" Erdogan was referring to the US, even though the Turkish's president official line all along was that the culprit behind the "failed coup" was the exiled cleric Fethulah Gullen who has been accused by Erodgan of being behind the country's imaginary "shadow state" for years, and which gave Erdogan a green light to crackdown on any potential opponents, leading to an unprecedented purge of people in public positions, with tens of thousands of government workers either ending up in prison or unemployed.
Erdogan then continued by calling for all Turks to convert their foreign currency holdings, i.e. mostly dollars, to liras, and warning that "economic attacks will only increase Turkey's unity."
Among the other notable highlights, Erdogan said that "we will say bye-bye to those who are ready to give up their strategic partnership for their relations with terror organizations" and that Turkey can "respond to those who started a trade war against the entire world and included our country in it by gravitating towards new co-operations, new alliances" i.e. China and Russia (which earlier today said it was considering dropping the US dollar altogether in oil trade), and warned that "it is foolish to think that Turkey can be thrown off by FX" although with inflation set to explode as the currency collapses, the local population may have a different view of this.
Finally, anyone wondering which way the Lira will open later today, Erdogan did his best to make the ongoing collapse accelerate, stating that "we know very well that those who say we should make an agreement with the IMF are saying we should give up on political independence", thus eliminating the possibility of an IMF bailout which together with capital controls were the only two options Turkey had left to arrest the lira's plunge.
As for higher interest rates, a critical requirement to at least slow down the country's economic descent, Erdogan had some words as well: "
- "They are trying to do with money what they couldn’t with provocations and the coup. This is clearly called an economic war"
- "Interest rates are tools of exploitation that make the rich richer and the poor poorer. As long as I’m alive, we will not fall into the interest-rate trap"
And the punchline:
- ERDOGAN SAYS READY TO RESPOND W NEW FINANCIAL TOOLS VS DOLLAR
It was not clear what those tools would be, but they certainly would not be welcome by the market. After all, as Bloomberg reported overnight, investors believe that Turkey’s central bank will have to flout Erdogan’s desires and announce a significant increase to its benchmark 17.75 percent benchmark rate just to stop the currency’s free-fall as it touches levels that had been unimaginable even a month ago.
“Seems like a complete crash, so they need to act now,” said Morten Lund, a strategist at Nordea Bank AB in Copenhagen. “The lira will keep falling if they don’t hike rates.”
And after Erdogan's latest rant - which clearly crushed any speculation of either more rate hikes or an IMF bail out - foreign investors may have no choice but to pull their capital out of Turkey, transforming what was already an acute currency crisis into a full blown financial panic.
Which leaves capital controls as Erdogan's last option. The problem, as we reported yesterday, is that while the Turkish crisis was relatively contained in the context of emerging markets due to the nation's unique capital account funding needs...
... if there was one thing that could force the Turkish collapse to escalate and result in global contagion, it is the fear of capital controls. This is how Robert Marchini, a political strategist at Zenith Asset Management laid out to Bloomberg how he see the "worst case scenario" for Turkey:
Regarding Turkey as a potential 'Black Swan'-level event, I'm skeptical the collapse of the currency per se would be enough of an incident. The market has known for a while Erdogan was leading the country in an economically reckless direction. The real question was when it all would blow up (although I don't think anyone thought it would go down this quickly.) More specifically, I think that the [EU] banks' exposures to both external debt and local operations, while significant, are not at a crisis level.
Where the real risk lies, and one that I think has not been adequately considered, is the markets' reaction to [potential] capital controls. Should Erdogan impose capital controls, in addition to banks' writedowns on [now-toxic] Turkish assets, investors' reaction is likely to be panic and to yank capital out of other EMs before either A. That EM's currency falls further and/or B. That EM's government gets the same idea as Turkey.
This becomes somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy, and in my opinion is where the real possibility for contagion lies.
In other words, having done nothing while the Turkish financial crisis spiraled out of control first slowly and then blazing fast, Erdogan now finds himself facing a most unpleasant dilemma: damned if he does, and damned if he doesn't.
Just release the fucking priest you idiot.
It's better to kill the fucker! I can be a fucking C.M.!
In reply to Just release the fucking… by tmosley
Oh shit! Now Trump is gonna double dog dare him....
In reply to It's better to kill the… by CoCosAB
Epic Collapse
In reply to Oh shit! by toady
"priest". LOL.. How stupid are you.
In reply to Epic Collapse by JRobby
Erdogan you ignorant slut. That so-called inconsequential "priest" has already cost you billions.
You are in this fix because your sham court system convicted him without a proper trial. That's expected because your culture is a morally corrupt cesspool. Worse yet, you just admitted he's a priest, not a spy.
Most people don't care one way other another, but better to hand him over now, before your obsessive Islamic pride costs Turkey billions more.
So nice job Erdogan. Your very own Otto Warmbier. The minions of the world may not know geopolitics, but they know persecution when they see it. And now, Trump deal has you by the balls, bigtime.
In reply to "priest". LOL.. How… by evoila
The FED Has Been Weaponized ???
In reply to e by ???ö?
Westerners only care about their billions. That Pride you dismiss is what has cost us trillions + thousands of lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. That Pride is what was used to kick Israel out of Lebanon. That Pride is what has pretty much won Syria the war.
Look a little past your nose, and use your head dumbfock. The only solution to all this crap here is: (a) racketeering charges against foreign actors in the US (saudi money, aipac/norpac/etc.), (b) campaign finance reform in the US, and (c) criminal charges against people like cheney, wolfowitz, chertoff, perle, and the rest of that neocon bunch of animals.
In reply to e by ???ö?
You're way off the mark. No one's defending neocons, hotshot. In fact, neocons, five eyes, and the amish invented the Middle East sewer in which you take so much pride. - LOL
In reply to Westerners only care about… by evoila
I'm not putting pride in the middle east. I'm saying we need to understand the culture. We're being used by a bunch of leeches.
In reply to You're way off the mark. No… by ???ö?
Turkish politics are swayed like a drunken boatswain on deck in a storm.
In reply to "In Furious Rant Erdogan… by X30X
Erdogan's problem is that he imagined he was powerful and significant, that he mattered. He, and all of Turkey in fact, are about to discover in a rather shocking way that Erdogan is an insignificant fart in the international breeze. He will keep beating his chest, and Turkey will become a terrible cautionary tale.
In reply to e by ???ö?
Nobody ever accused Muslims of being intellectuals.
In reply to Erdogan's problem is that he… by Element
The BBC do all the time. Melvyn Bragg can't get through two minutes without mentioning how the entire Western Renaissance was apparently saved by muslim intellectuals.
In reply to Nobody ever accused Muslims… by ???ö?
BBC does comedy too.
In reply to The BBC do all the time… by CRM114
Turkey is dark meat. Nobody likes dark meat and thats why they smother it in gravy. US fiat debt currency gravy in this case. Not as salty as the packaged kind, but it will kill you all the same.
In reply to Nobody ever accused Muslims… by ???ö?
What difference do you think it makes to my argument if he wasn't a priest but the top spy for the CIA?
You want stupid? Look in a fucking mirror. There's layers and layers of stupidity right there.
In reply to "priest". LOL.. How… by evoila
Because his so-called NATO "ally" is trying to get rid of him. A regular old priest wouldn't be of help if you are trying to figure out who else is in your country that is trying to undermine you. A CIA agent disguised as a priest on the other hand....will spill beans not only about this, but probably even knows how big of a d-bag troll you are.
In reply to What difference do you think… by tmosley
Or maybe the Muslims just really, really hate Christians and want to kill everyone who tries to tear followers away from their death cult.
Even if he were CIA, the CIA practices OpSec. This guy isn't going to know much aside from his own orders and the names of a few assets who have probably already left the country.
In reply to Because his so-called NATO … by evoila
Yeah, that's it. Turkey is 98% Muslim and that Priest has been in Turkey for years. The irony should not be lost on you that we have a habit of going out of our way to support those specific Muslims that actually want to kill us, because its convenience. That doesn't sound like CIA does it.
In reply to Or maybe the Muslims just… by tmosley
Erdogan only converted Turkey into an Islamic Republic over the last few years. His poison has reached the courts.
And that is beside the point. It doesn't actually matter what the man's profession is. Erdogan is destroying his country in order to hold him.
In reply to Yeah, that's it. Turkey is… by evoila
pls cite a source
In reply to What difference do you think… by tmosley
For what? There is nothing in the post you responded to that needs a citation. It doesn't matter who the priest is, unless he is literally the second coming of Christ, who will slay all the Turkroaches with his magical fire breath if they release him. Trump is going to squeeze Turkey until they relent or until Turkey is no more. They are nowhere near strong enough to stand up to the US economically.
In reply to pls cite a source by inosent
Mosley knocked out by a right cross by evoila in the second round.
Looks like the referee is going to have to give tmosley smelling salts he's still uncounscious on the canvas.
In reply to What difference do you think… by tmosley
You see what you want to see in exchanges like this.
The fact is that he made a bad argument. But arguments are soldiers, and if an argument appears to be "on your side" you must support it, no matter how bad or stupid or weak it is.
This is how you turn intelligent individuals into idiot mobs.
In reply to Mosley knocked out by a… by 107cicero
In my, and other posters view, you are the one with the losing argument.
If I were you I would promptly undertake an, 'orderly retreat, 'regroup and try to arm your self with better artillery next time.
If you continue to fight you will lose what 's left of your army of credibility.
In reply to You see what you want to see… by tmosley
You and your idiot friends don't get to dictate reality, I'm afraid.
If you were me, I would be a weak willed cuck just like the rest of you.
In reply to In my, and other posters… by 107cicero
Too bad someone there in Turkey is not strong enough to bring back their secular government. Everybody prospered immensely when they kept religion separated from their government.

Attaturk is rolling (crying) in his grave!
Attaturk is rolling (crying) in his grave!
In reply to Quick. Time to get in before… by Panic Mode
What Ataturk accomplished has been steadily undone. It is now just another "Islamic Republic". Again.
In reply to Too bad someone there in… by Never One Roach
In reply to Oh shit! by toady
Doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum, is hardly a tweet. Whether the guy is a priest, a spy, or a spying priest, is irrelevant. One guy vs. the collapse of the Turkish economy. Jeez, Erdogan sure is a follower of Big Mo.
In reply to Oh shit! Now Trump is gonna… by DingleBarryObummer
And who gets the eventual coup de gras? The triple dog dare? Tune in tonight for all details!
In reply to Oh shit! Now Trump is gonna… by DingleBarryObummer
I am not sure that he will double dog dare him, but he will treat him like the child that he is. As a parent, I have found that the only effective means of dealing with a child is to double the penalty every time the kids talks back over his last penalty. Hey Ergodan, the cold ware is over, we don't need you asshole.
In reply to Oh shit! by toady
Umm, evidently you do NOT see the game we're playing moron.
In reply to Just release the fucking… by tmosley
Why don't you explain it to me then?
God damn you are a little bitch. If you are going to say some shit like that, BACK IT UP. Insults don't win arguments. They are for making idiots and losers like you angry so they can't think any more. That kind of shit doesn't work on winners like me.
In reply to Umm, evidently you do NOT… by Last of the Mi…
They are going to keep him until the "priest" has a real come to jesus moment and spills the beans on what and who he knows. Which is why we are so worried when he is sick because he's more likely to open his trap.
In reply to Why don't you explain it to… by tmosley
And that impacts my argument HOW exactly?
What do you think this guy could possibly say that is worth this idiot destroying his entire economy over?
In reply to They are going to keep him… by evoila
The stakes matter. The parson probably worked for the CIA. If Erdogan gives him up, he loses face and the CIA loses respect and will try again.
This economic pain is temporary. Russia didn't give in and 5 years later their economy is better, stronger.
America is no longer the Giant among Liilliputians, that boat sailed with the Iraq military debacle and the Great recession.
In reply to And that impacts my argument… by tmosley
You have a very distorted view of reality. Was it you who accused me of not changing my mind when the facts changed? The idea that America would be "just another power" was floated back in the Obama era. Fact is we are the richest country in the world, and near the top in terms of per capita wealth. Turkey, on the other hand, is a midget with bad policy that has been reliant on handouts from its betters. We are taking away their handouts and they are throwing a tantrum. Trump has shown us this, and educated us on the power of it. North Korea, previously unassailable, has come into the fold now. They will be rich despite their bad economic policy, because they chose to work with us.

Russia has and had good economic policy, and so can do well on its own. Not so in Turkroachistan.
Russia has and had good economic policy, and so can do well on its own. Not so in Turkroachistan.
In reply to The stakes matter. The… by 107cicero
They want to trade the priest for Gulen in Penn. - The priest is a Brennan tool who knows the story on the coup and everything else probably including the murder of the Russian Embassador

Trump is expending too much energy on a lowly Priest - not to be beleived
Trump is expending too much energy on a lowly Priest - not to be beleived
In reply to And that impacts my argument… by tmosley
Yeah, pal, those country club Turkish prisons, wouldn't make you want to, like, compose, or anything. You know not of which you speak.
In reply to They are going to keep him… by evoila
Are you not aware that the Priest is not in a Turkish prison, he is at his own home under house arrest?? Erdogan is really tightening the screws with that move.
In reply to They are going to keep him… by evoila
