Turkish Lira Crashes Through 7 As Erdogan Threatens To Unleash "Plan B Or C..."

Following emergency bank meetings and numerous pleas by Erdogan for Turks not to "pull FX out of their banks," blaming the country's current economic crisis on America, the Lira has opened massively weaker - crashing below 7.00 per dollar for the first time ever...
That is the second day in a row that the lira has crashed over 75 handles!!!
As The FT reports, Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused other countries on Sunday of mounting an “operation” to bring down the Turkish economy...
“What is the cause of this storm?” he asked a gathering of ruling party officials in the Black Sea city of Trabzon. “There is no economic reason . . . It’s an operation against Turkey.”
But gave no indication he would meet investors’ demands for an emergency plan to prop up the plunging lira.
"I’m calling out to industrialists, do not attack banks to buy FX," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech in Trabzon.
"It is industrialists’ duty too to keep this nation on its feet. Otherwise we will set into motion our plan B and C," he added.
Sounds very scary - Plan B and C... we can guess that the 'B' stands for 'Block' capital outflows and 'C' stands for confiscation of gold and dollars.
Reuters reports a low level of 7.22 - all of which implies the Turkish banking system is done.
As Goldman Sachs warned, further lira depreciation to 7.1 would erode all of Turkey's banks' excess capital.
Within the current backdrop, we view banks as being vulnerable to Turkish Lira depreciation given that it impacts:
(1) capital levels due to a meaningful portion of FC assets, which increase RWAs in local currency terms on Turkish Lira depreciation,
(2) asset quality and cost of risk, as Turkish Lira volatility can put stress on borrowers’ ability to repay as well as underlying collateral values. Moreover, Lira depreciation leads to higher provisioning requirements for FC NPLs, though banks are hedging this risk and can offset the impact through trading income.
The CET 1 ratio for Turkish banks under our coverage is around 13.2% on average on a bank-only basis and 12.2% on a consolidated basis, vs. 8%-9% fully-phased in requirement. We calculate that every 10% Lira depreciation impacts bank’s capital by c.50bp on average. Indeed, 14% Lira depreciation in 2Q18 took away around 80bp off bank’s CET 1 ratios. We estimate that the c.12% depreciation of the Turkish lira since June 30, 2018 would further reduce capital by c.60bp on average (pre internal capital generation and any management action).
We view Yapi Kredi as the weakest positioned on capital levels, with 2Q18 consolidated CET 1 of 10.7% vs. 8.5% fully phased-in minimum requirement. While the recent rights issue added 140bp to capital levels, Lira depreciation offset it by around 80bp.
We calculate that quarter to date 3Q18 Lira depreciation would offset the remaining c.60bp capital uplift from the rights issue, though this may be mitigated through internal capital generation and a potential transition to an IRB-based approach. As a result, incremental Lira depreciation could increase capital concerns for banks, especially for ones with lower capital levels.
We calculate that further Lira depreciation to around 7.1 vs. USD on average could largely erode banks’ excess capital
Looks like we were off by 2 days...
After Albayrak ends, there is another speech by Erdogan. TRY should be at 7 by then— zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 10, 2018
LOL. Fuck Erdogan. That Hitler-wannabe mother fucker. Let him feel the pain.
They're going to seek shelter from the BRICS, or the IMF . . My money is on the BRICS.
Currency speculators will lose. I dont remember the details but the Goldmanites tried this crap with some Eastern European currencies a while back and lost their shirts. I think the Euros slowed down trading due to computer 'glitches' or 'power outage at the exchange' and only satisfied small orders by hand. All the high frequency orders were shafted lol. If someone remembers the detail please chime in. Might have been Hungary and or Poland.
From what I remember I think Goldman had taken out large loans in the local currency and then tried to dump the cash to devalue the currency so they could buy back when it went far lower than what they sold at in the beginning of trying to trigger a panic. But these loans had high rates and the slowdown prevented them from causing a substantial dip or cashing out of their positions and well they lost a lot of money.
Turkey is too big for the BRICS to save and too big for the EU to fail. This lolcow will be milked to the last drop.
Lol have you seen Russia's balance sheet? it's pretty freaking clean. . & Turkey is prime oil & NG pipeline real estate (Europe customer).
This is the time Russia should remind Turkey they murdered a Russia pilot.
Most likely elements in Turkey military working for the USA.
Hitler was a good guy. Churchill was the monster.
If the leader of the country urges his people not to do something they are sure going to do the opposite, especially when it comes to financial matters.
Once all the profit has been squeezed out of this currency play it (currency crisis) will migrate to another country and start the entire process over again from the beginning.
Exactly as Martin Armstrong projected. The sequence can not be predicted but this is the beginning of the global currency crisis (GCC). Whether this takes months or years to satiate remains to be seen.
USD should be dead last to go. Strengthening all the way to the end before implosion.
You've all been put on notice.
Shocked I Tell Ya,Shocked...
Sounds like this will be the Fall for evangelicals to visit the holy sites in Anatolia. Great exchange rate and friendly people!
This is financial terrorism but it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
Dear me, calling on the money men to do anything at all in 'The National Interest', or appealing to their 'sense of duty'. ROFLMAO
Seems to be prima facie evidence that Erdogan is living on another planet. Even the average Turk in the bazaars will see through that one. When did the guys behind the stalls ever do something for altruistic reasons?
Bart Simpsons starts a bank run
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bzz8BvaQL9Q
Didn't you mean Chuck Schumer?
I hope there weren't any derivatives exposure expressed in Turkish currency swaps..
if there were, DB probably had a bunch
No money is in the hands of private interests,countries do the bidding of these interests,so its not countries attacking you but certain financial powers that be,Im sure these people dont really care about some priest.Something bigger is afoot....As a side note there were lots of natural disasters in Turkey this week which weren't reported.
The Greeks are laughing as the Turks fall into their own black hole. I wonder which bankster is responsible for executing the US will in destroying Turkey.
Erdrogan should toss around the idea of a gold-backed Lira- of course Gaddadi did the same with the dinar, much to his chagrin
The Anglo Zionist empire has been destroying entire nations casually yet claiming to be all for human rights, dumbocracy and stability. They don't have a problem sanctioning countries, affecting millions of people. While Turkey has its own problems to blame, fuel has been thrown on this fire deliberately by the evil empire. Erdogan should get out of Syria.
I find it funny how Pompeo also claims he cares for Iranians while levying sanctions on them.
When will the evil empire learn that playing with fire gets you burnt?
What a shit show.
When will the people of the world wake up and the start guillotining their captors?
This isn't good at all.
Current interbank= 0.07040
Stay out of Debt
What about plan d and f?
I hope Turkey still plans on paying NATO/USA 2% for military protection
Posted previously under a different, but related, story:
Call me a simpleton, but it seems to me that all that's needed to put an end to the rule of the theocratist, megalomaniacal, paranoid-schizophrenic ignoramus who's driving Turkey into the ground is for Super Mario (of ECB fame) to announce another "Whatever it takes." comment regarding the backstopping of the EU banks that are at risk of a Turkey default.
If I'm right, Super Mario's action would eliminate a huge known unknown from the world's markets, which would lead to global markets stability, and then Turkey can be allowed to shit all over itself, which, perhaps, would lead to a successful coup of the aforementioned ignoramus.