Over 100 Newspapers Collude To Decry Trump's "Dirty War On The Free Press"

Yesterday, we noted The Boston Globe's 'call to action' for the nation's newspapers to collude to fight back against what they called Trump's "dirty war against the free press."
"We propose to publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration's assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date," The Globe said in its pitch to fellow papers.
Today we see the results.
As of today, CNN reports that Marjorie Pritchard, the Globe's deputy editorial page editor, says "we have more than 100 publications signed up, and I expect that number to grow in the coming days."
The American Society of News Editors, the New England Newspaper and Press Association and other groups have helped her spread the word.
"The response has been overwhelming," Pritchard said. "We have some big newspapers, but the majority are from smaller markets, all enthusiastic about standing up to Trump's assault on journalism."
Instead of printing the exact same message, each publication will write its own editorial, Pritchard said. That was a key part of her pitch:
"The impact of Trump's assault on journalism looks different in Boise than it does in Boston," she wrote. "Our words will differ. But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming."
Pritchard said she expects differing views from the editorials, "but the same sentiment: The importance of a free and independent press."
CNN proudly crows that the coordinated editorials may be another example of unity across the news business, or, as we noted previously, another example of supreme hypocrisy - as a 'free and independent' press being coerced to collude on the same story against their President.
Finally, the 'media' should be a little careful what they wish for, as Axios show below, the Trump news cycle is paying their bills handsomely.
The first half of 2018 has been extremely busy, as seen in Google News Lab's data on the googling trends of the public. It shows when and how much people searched about 30 of the biggest news events.
Comments
DemocRAT controlled propaganda media want to cancel white people.
In reply to MSM are enemies of the… by alter_
Out of print.
The Donald will leave 'em all twisting in the wind...
In reply to DemocRAT controlled… by ZD1
The more the media will pull this kind of trick, the more people will be red pilled. They haven't learned from Bolshevik Russia, have they?
People will soon realize they need other media outlets. Even the most stupid ones.
In reply to Out of print. by El Oregonian
BREAKING... Omarosa BombShells .............
Omarosa claims she heard Trump N-word tape after book's publication
In an exclusive interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Newman says the tape confirmed her worst fears about Trump.
"" WASHINGTON — Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said Sunday that she has personally heard a tape of President Donald Trump using the N-word during filming for NBC's "The Apprentice," a revelation she says "confirmed that he is truly a racist."
Newman made the charge during an exclusive interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," days before the release on Tuesday of her new book, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House." In the book, Newman describes hearing about the tape but not hearing it herself. She said Sunday that she personally listened to it after her book had gone to press. ""
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/first-read/omarosa-claims-she-heard-tr…
In reply to People will soon realize… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Bombs away Donald; you're right over the target.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Yeah these pieces of shit started it so what do they expect? And they’re totally irrelevant at this point.
BTW, comment sections are destroying people with this attempted anti-right purge/push.
D E S T R O Y E D
The hypocrisy is so evident they can’t even attempt to be on the moral higher ground.
In reply to Bombs away Donald, youre… by tenpanhandle
LOL
translation:
the Deep State / CIA captured shitrags are now freaking out about mid terms.
In reply to Yeah these pieces of shit… by IridiumRebel
The president has the same first amendment right as anyone else to confront his critics. Do newspaper editors really believe that the constitution gives them and them alone the right to express an opinion?
In reply to LOL translation: the Deep… by Brazen Heist II
"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others"
- MSM Farm
In reply to The president has the same… by Billy the Poet
regarding the free and independent press of the u.s.a., 90% of the television and newspaper media are owned/controlled by six corporations/families, all of whom are committed zionists. were this not the case, the false flag attacks of '01 and the wars of seven countries in five years, aka the yinon plan, which were the motive for the attacks, would have been unraveled long ago by investigative journalism not cyber assassinated like alex jones just was.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=90%25+of+u.s.+media+owned+by+six+zionist+…
In reply to "Some animals are more equal… by Brazen Heist II
So this is basically the same thing as all the news stations having their anchors say the same fvcking thing, except in print form, and this is meant to be a letter of grievance?
Jesus fvcking Christ, this world is mad. Free press? Look yourself in the mirror, Mr. "Journalist."
In reply to regarding the free and… by jeff montanye
I like when our enemies do us the favor of making lists of themselves. Might come in handy some day.
In reply to So this is basically the… by Skateboarder
"90% of the television and newspaper media are owned/controlled by six corporations/families, all of whom are committed zionists. "
EXACTLY. Its the Jews who control the MSM/Hollywood plus the Deep State who are the Enemy of the American people.
Its not Russia, China, N. Korea, Syria etc etc that is the problem folks; this country is being destroyed from within...
In reply to regarding the free and… by jeff montanye
"...each publication will write its own editorial, Pritchard said. That was a key part of her pitch"
Not much different than what they are doing today, if at all.
And it will all be drowned out by Trump's Twitter cannon.
In reply to "Some animals are more equal… by Brazen Heist II
I guarantee you, those "independently written" editorials are all going to feature exactly the same talking points, with the supporting language rearranged just enough to make it look like it wasn't all plagiarized from one original source document.
In reply to "...each publication will… by Creative_Destruct
Over 100 (((Newspapers))) Collude To Decry Trump's "Dirty War On The Free Press"
...there; fixed the headline for you
In reply to The president has the same… by Billy the Poet
[[[Newspapers]]] - Fixed it for you, don’t you follow Q?
In reply to Over 100 (((Newspapers)))… by sarcrilege
when the israelis control all of palestine in appearance as well as in reality, and the palestinian "two state solution" leadership is fully discredited, it will be hard to deny the four and a half million disenfranchised people living there the right to vote. this will change forever the character of israel and of zionism.
imo this is president trump's plan.
In reply to [[[Newspapers]]] - Fixed it… by i2choose
[[[Newspapers]]] indeed. Watch what happens in the upcoming future after these fools shoot themselves in the head.
In reply to Over 100 (((Newspapers)))… by sarcrilege
They don't like it when Trump calls them out for fake news based on anonymous sources (who when proven to be liars, the media keeps their identity secret!!!) it used to be the statists and MSM controlled the narrative, and they don't anymore. Trust in the press is low, just like for Congress.
The ironic thing is Trump supports a "free and open" press, and hasn't done a single thing to threaten that. They're just mad Trump won and exposed them as the liars they are. If they were interested in truth and their reputations, they'd expose their lying anonymous sources when they're proven liars. Otherwise, the press is just saying "Bring us dirt on Trump, fake or not, because we'll publish it." Omarosa sees the game, and cashed in with a fake book because there's a market for fake dirt on Trump.
In reply to The president has the same… by Billy the Poet
operation crossfire hurricane 2.0.
In reply to Do newspaper editors really… by MoreFreedom
"Do newspaper editors really believe..."?
Actually, yes, I believe they do, but, they are realizing more and more in the information age that their monopoly on the flow of information is, much to their dismay, not what it used to be and the official narrative is no longer swallowed wholesale by the masses. They know they are losing control and they are very afraid of their worldview being questioned by the common man.
Their much deserved downfall can't happen soon enough.
Resist without fear and give no quarter. Let them know that if it's a fight they want, it's a fight they will get. On grounds they don't like, of course: ideas. Ideas that are not theirs.
In reply to The president has the same… by Billy the Poet
Let’s bankrupt the censuring one-way fucks on their way out of the door.
Owen Shroyer (from InfoWars) has just figured out the very evil shadow banning YT and Disqus pulls on all of us. … I have screen shots showing the same thing happening to me for months.
https://www.infowars.com/next-level-censorship-secureteam10-censored-fo…
An out-right ban is one thing. …. But shadow banning and shaving video view counts on content providers is fraud. .. Fraud with plenty of monetary damages.
OK, all you tort lawyers out there,…go get them. …. YouTube has VERY DEEP pockets.
Live Hard, Tortious Interference With A Contact Judgments Or Settlements Should Net The Plaintiff Hefty Awards, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to Bombs away Donald, youre… by tenpanhandle
BaBa Batshit Crazy
Gotta stop deep breathing those Merkel beer-und-bratwurst farts.
Amorosa- isn't that a rash that grows whenever money flows?
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Fake news much? You ought to research before you post, mad dancer claims others told her of the trash talk and now, they say it is flat out false Trump said any such thing. Wouldn't be that mad dancer needed a payday, now would it?
"Manigault’s many post-firing claims about President Trump have been disputed by others, including pollster Frank Luntz, who called the contention that he overheard Trump say the n-word “flat out false.” She also contradicted her own written claim in an NPR interview."
http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/11/omarosa-trump-race-war/
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
How many of these papers crying about freedom of the press are defending Julian Assange? Fucking hypocrites
In reply to People will soon realize… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Most of these organs are CIA / 5- Eyes infiltrated government sponsored mouthpieces. These scoundrels actively suppress real investigative journalists in favour of paid shilling on the black budget.
This is the soft-power underbelly of the evil empire exposing itself. The best way to study how a complex system works is sometimes how it falls apart.
In reply to How many of these papers… by carni
In reply to Out of print. by El Oregonian
WTF? Speak English much?
In reply to Hard-at-Work Trump a… by Prehuman Insight
"WTF? Speak English much?"
That's what happens when you go FULL DEM or FULL RINO.
Sad, really sad.... you have to feel for the family when it gets this bad.
And I've heard there is no cure.
In reply to WTF? Speak English much? by drendebe10
Nobody uses the "N" word more than "N" people.
In reply to Hard-at-Work Trump a… by Prehuman Insight
It is a group, they are both "Democrat" and "Republican" but what they really are is a race.
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. (retired Professor who is from England)
Well the important thing to always remember is that if a Jew could infiltrate the Syrian intelligence section in 1954, they can pass, in most cases, as ANYTHING. It would not surprise me to learn that Sotomayor is part J-Tribe.
Whites don’t act that way. Whites, behave honorably even towards our enemies. We tend to be generous, trusting, and truthful. The direct opposite of The Enemy.
What the average White person MUST understand is that the J-Tribe is TRULY a tribe, or a race, with a COLLECTIVE mind, frankly, posing as just a religion. A religion with the resources, and forward thinking to undertake a decades long breeding program to enhance their genetic fitness.
http://www.nytimes.com/2003/02/18/science/18DISE.html
The New York Times
February 18, 2003
Using Genetic Tests, Ashkenazi Jews Vanquish a Disease
By GINA KOLATA
Not exactly like the Presbyterian church of my boyhood.
In reply to DemocRAT controlled… by ZD1
Wutta bunch thin skinned cry baby progressive liberal democrap turds. Fukemall
In reply to MSM are enemies of the… by alter_
Everybody is lying except the reality tv star!
In reply to MSM are enemies of the… by alter_
We don't need reporters!
We've got the dictator! He knows all!
In reply to Everybody is lying except… by PitBullsRule
Its not a cult!
We just know he never lies!
We just know he never makes a mistake!
All those bankruptcies were the fault of the government! A conspiracy!
He's perfect!
In reply to We don't need reporters! We… by PitBullsRule
All Hail the Orange Asshole!
OA!
In reply to Its not a cult! We just know… by PitBullsRule
Nope. But most media are ancillary members of the coup. The liars, or which you speak, are a little more polished than the Donald. But they sure don't like Trump pulling back the curtain.
By the way, FOAD, little mini-troll.
In reply to Everybody is lying except… by PitBullsRule
I would have up-voted you but you should have said: MSM are enemies of the people, and nothing but propaganda for Globalism. You should cut the cord!
In reply to MSM are enemies of the… by alter_
What do they mean by "war on free press"? Is it because Trump calls them fake news and enemy of the people?
They call themselves the Free press??? They're as free as zoo animals.
In reply to What do they mean by "war on… by Kartolas
Amazing how an "independent" press has to goad their brethren into singing from the same anti-Trump song sheet.
In reply to They call themselves the… by tenpanhandle
Funny thing about this tactic. It works better for Trump. This is exactly how he won. Its the basis of his popularity.
So basically the press is against the republican party and conservatives. Yea, I think we got that message two years ago.
Freely, though.
In reply to So basically the press is… by Francis Marx
These are the same tribe who are censoring alt media and deleting youtube videos, face book posts and twits etc:
SGT REPORT: "A Roundtable Discussion about Social Media Tyranny, Censorship and Hypocrisy featuring a slew of Alt-media Real News Hounds"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MaGlCGRnM0
November, November, remember November.
In reply to These are the same tribe who… by Expendable Container
What we need is some good old fashioned Do Your Job. People... loaded with eggs and tomatoes.