Over 100 Newspapers Collude To Decry Trump's "Dirty War On The Free Press"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 14:31

Yesterday, we noted The Boston Globe's 'call to action' for the nation's newspapers to collude to fight back against what they called Trump's "dirty war against the free press."

"We propose to publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration's assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date," The Globe said in its pitch to fellow papers.

Today we see the results.

As of today, CNN reports that Marjorie Pritchard, the Globe's deputy editorial page editor, says "we have more than 100 publications signed up, and I expect that number to grow in the coming days."

The American Society of News Editors, the New England Newspaper and Press Association and other groups have helped her spread the word.

"The response has been overwhelming," Pritchard said. "We have some big newspapers, but the majority are from smaller markets, all enthusiastic about standing up to Trump's assault on journalism."

Instead of printing the exact same message, each publication will write its own editorial, Pritchard said. That was a key part of her pitch:

"The impact of Trump's assault on journalism looks different in Boise than it does in Boston," she wrote. "Our words will differ. But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming."

Pritchard said she expects differing views from the editorials, "but the same sentiment: The importance of a free and independent press."

CNN proudly crows that the coordinated editorials may be another example of unity across the news business, or, as we noted previously, another example of supreme hypocrisy - as a 'free and independent' press being coerced to collude on the same story against their President.

Finally, the 'media' should be a little careful what they wish for, as Axios show below, the Trump news cycle is paying their bills handsomely.

The first half of 2018 has been extremely busy, as seen in Google News Lab's data on the googling trends of the public. It shows when and how much people searched about 30 of the biggest news events.

BaBaBouy Adolfsteinbergovitch Sun, 08/12/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

BREAKING... Omarosa BombShells .............

Omarosa claims she heard Trump N-word tape after book's publication

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Newman says the tape confirmed her worst fears about Trump.

"" WASHINGTON — Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said Sunday that she has personally heard a tape of President Donald Trump using the N-word during filming for NBC's "The Apprentice," a revelation she says "confirmed that he is truly a racist."

Newman made the charge during an exclusive interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," days before the release on Tuesday of her new book, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House." In the book, Newman describes hearing about the tape but not hearing it herself. She said Sunday that she personally listened to it after her book had gone to press. ""

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/first-read/omarosa-claims-she-heard-tr…

jeff montanye Brazen Heist II Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

regarding the free and independent press of the u.s.a., 90% of the television and newspaper media are owned/controlled by six corporations/families, all of whom are committed zionists.  were this not the case, the false flag attacks of '01 and the wars of seven countries in five years, aka the yinon plan, which were the motive for the attacks, would have been unraveled long ago by investigative journalism not cyber assassinated like alex jones just was.

https://www.bing.com/search?q=90%25+of+u.s.+media+owned+by+six+zionist+…

The First Rule jeff montanye Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

"90% of the television and newspaper media are owned/controlled by six corporations/families, all of whom are committed zionists. "

 

EXACTLY.  Its the Jews who control the MSM/Hollywood plus the Deep State who are the Enemy of the American people.

 

Its not Russia, China, N. Korea, Syria etc etc that is the problem folks; this country is being destroyed from within...

 

 

 

jeff montanye i2choose Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

when the israelis control all of palestine in appearance as well as in reality, and the palestinian "two state solution" leadership is fully discredited, it will be hard to deny the four and a half million disenfranchised people living there the right to vote.  this will change forever the character of israel and of zionism.

imo this is president trump's plan.

MoreFreedom Billy the Poet Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Do newspaper editors really believe that the constitution gives them and them alone the right to express an opinion?

They don't like it when Trump calls them out for fake news based on anonymous sources (who when proven to be liars, the media keeps their identity secret!!!)   it used to be the statists and MSM controlled the narrative, and they don't anymore.  Trust in the press is low, just like for Congress. 

The ironic thing is Trump supports a "free and open" press, and hasn't done a single thing to threaten that.  They're just mad Trump won and exposed them as the liars they are.  If they were interested in truth and their reputations, they'd expose their lying anonymous sources when they're proven liars.  Otherwise, the press is just saying "Bring us dirt on Trump, fake or not, because we'll publish it."   Omarosa sees the game, and cashed in with a fake book because there's a market for fake dirt on Trump.

HallowedBeThyName Billy the Poet Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

  "Do newspaper editors really believe..."?

 

  Actually, yes, I believe they do, but, they are realizing more and more in the information age that their monopoly on the flow of information is, much to their dismay, not what it used to be and the official narrative is no longer swallowed wholesale by the masses. They know they are losing control and they are very afraid of their worldview being questioned by the common man.

 

Their much deserved downfall can't happen soon enough. 

 

Resist without fear and give no quarter. Let them know that if it's a fight they want, it's a fight they will get. On grounds they don't like, of course: ideas. Ideas that are not theirs.

 

 

DuneCreature tenpanhandle Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

Let’s bankrupt the censuring one-way fucks on their way out of the door.

Owen Shroyer (from InfoWars) has just figured out the very evil shadow banning YT and Disqus pulls on all of us. … I have screen shots showing the same thing happening to me for months.

https://www.infowars.com/next-level-censorship-secureteam10-censored-fo…

An out-right ban is one thing. …. But shadow banning and shaving video view counts on content providers is fraud. .. Fraud with plenty of monetary damages.

OK, all you tort lawyers out there,…go get them. …. YouTube has VERY DEEP pockets.

Live Hard, Tortious Interference With A Contact Judgments Or Settlements Should Net The Plaintiff Hefty Awards, Die Free

~ DC v10.06

Teamtc321 BaBaBouy Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

Fake news much? You ought to research before you post, mad dancer claims others told her of the trash talk and now, they say it is flat out false Trump said any such thing. Wouldn't be that mad dancer needed a payday, now would it? 

"Manigault’s many post-firing claims about President Trump have been disputed by others, including pollster Frank Luntz, who called the contention that he overheard Trump say the n-word “flat out false.” She also contradicted her own written claim in an NPR interview."

http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/11/omarosa-trump-race-war/

Brazen Heist II carni Sun, 08/12/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

Most of these organs are CIA / 5- Eyes infiltrated government sponsored mouthpieces. These scoundrels actively suppress real investigative journalists in favour of paid shilling on the black budget.

This is the soft-power underbelly of the evil empire exposing itself. The best way to study how a complex system works is sometimes how it falls apart.

Skip ZD1 Sun, 08/12/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

It is a group, they are both "Democrat" and "Republican" but what they really are is a race.

Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. (retired Professor who is from England)

Back in March, the sixth biennial meeting of the Global Forum for Combating Anti-Semitism convened in Israel. Run by the Israeli government, hosted by Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed by former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, and staffed by a large cast of Jewish academics from around the world, the Global Forum makes a priority of “fighting cyber hate.” A modern day “Grand Sanhedrin,” the number of representatives from various Jewish organizations totaled just over one thousand, including leaders from the Anti-Defamation League; Simon Wiesenthal Center; American Jewish Committee; Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France; the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance; B’nai B’rith; World Jewish Congress; and the Institute for the Study of Global Anti-Semitism and Policy.

The Global Forum is essentially a central think tank for the campaign to introduce internet censorship throughout the West. It is also an internationally operational anti-White hate group that devises intellectual and political strategies styled as “recommendations” for Western governments to restrict the freedoms of their respective populations. The ‘recommendations’ of the Forum include a demand to adopt “a clear industry standard for defining hate speech and anti-Semitism.” This, of course, would be a definition of ‘hate speech’ and ‘anti-Semitism’ that would serve Jewish interests most effectively. It goes without saying that such a definition would be sufficiently wide-ranging that it would preclude, under threat of severe punishment, any criticism of Jews or Israel.

In 2015 the Global Forum called for the adoption of global terms of service prohibiting the posting of materials critical of Jews, and the introduction of an international legal ban on “Holocaust denial sites.” The Global Forum’s plan to eliminate anti-Semitism is comprehensive. Among the 2015 recommendations were proposals to...

It is quite telling that, despite the growth of anti-Jewish attitudes in Islamic countries, and among Islamic immigrant populations in Europe, the focus of the Global Forum continues to rest exclusively on the putative threat to Jews from White countries, White people, and the ‘Far Right.” As one attendee at the 2018 conference noted afterwards: “The issue of antisemitism in the Muslim world was largely ignored or minimized, even though it is the most pernicious form of antisemitism in the world today. … On the other hand, the antisemitism of the far Right was mentioned time and again.”

This is a group overwhelmingly preoccupied with the silencing of Whites, the end of freedom of speech in the West, and legal enforcement of multiculturalism.

Well the important thing to always remember is that if a Jew could infiltrate the Syrian intelligence section in 1954, they can pass, in most cases, as ANYTHING. It would not surprise me to learn that Sotomayor is part J-Tribe.

Whites don’t act that way. Whites, behave honorably even towards our enemies. We tend to be generous, trusting, and truthful. The direct opposite of The Enemy.

What the average White person MUST understand is that the J-Tribe is TRULY a tribe, or a race, with a COLLECTIVE mind, frankly, posing as just a religion. A religion with the resources, and forward thinking to undertake a decades long breeding program to enhance their genetic fitness.

http://www.nytimes.com/2003/02/18/science/18DISE.html
The New York Times
February 18, 2003
Using Genetic Tests, Ashkenazi Jews Vanquish a Disease
By GINA KOLATA

Not exactly like the Presbyterian church of my boyhood.