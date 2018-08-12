PetroChina To Impose Temporary Halt On US LNG Purchases

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 19:55

Energy traders were on alert when Reuters reported last week that Chinese energy giant, PetroChina - the world's first company to hit (and lose) a $1 trillion market cap long before Apple - was in advanced discussions with Qatar to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) under short- and long-term agreements. The superficial explanation was that China needed to secure generous amount of LNG to supply its push to replace coal with cleaner burning natural gas to reduce air pollution. And sure enough, after Beijing started the program last year, China had overtaken South Korea as the world’s second-biggest buyer of LNG.

The deal also made sense from the perspective of the "blockaded" Qatar, the world’s biggest LNG producer, as the isolated Middle Eastern country sought buyers for a planned output expansion.

As it turns out there was another reason for the PetroChina supply diversification: PetroChina may temporarily halt purchases of spot U.S. liquefied natural gas spot cargoes through the winter to avoid potential tariffs as a result of the trade war between the U.S. and China, Bloomberg reported on Sunday according to sources with knowledge of the strategy.

Under the plan, PetroChina would boost buying of spot cargoes from other countries or swap U.S. shipments with other nations in East Asia to avoid paying additional tariffs, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. PetroChina, a unit of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corp., couldn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

In retaliation to the latest round of tariffs imposed on China by the US, Beijing responded that it was considering a 25% tariff on U.S. LNG, which had been missing from previously targeted goods, direct hitting American gas exporters.

The move comes ahead of the winter heating season when demand and prices typically peak and shows two things: i) that Xi Jinping may be willing to suffer some pain to avoid backing down from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade dispute, and ii) China is planning on lasting out the trade war for the long haul, suggesting that a near-term solution looks unlikely.

If the tariff is implemented before winter, it would potentially increase the competition for non U.S. supply to the Asian market and hence drive up spot prices in Asia this winter,” Maggie Kuang, an analyst with Bloomberg NEF in Singapore said in an email. “Australia, Qatar, and Southeast Asia will most likely benefit.”

Meanwhile, US LNG exporters such as Cheniere would be hit hardest as a result of the import halt. PetroChina in February signed a 25-year deal to buy LNG from Cheniere Energy with a portion of that supply expected to start this year. That said, while China is currently the third-largest buyer of LNG, American cargoes only made up about 5.7% of its imports over the last year, according to Sanford C. Bernstein.

China may may have a more strategic view: yesterday Iran announced that another state-owned Chinese giant, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) had taken over the share of France major Total in the development of the giant South Pars oil field, giving the Chinese company an 80.1% stake in the project.

Clearly unconcerned about the threat of US sanctions, and taking advantage of the ongoing chaos in the middle east, China - which recently launched its own petroleum futures contract which many say is the first step toward internationalizing the PetroYuan - is aggressively ramping up its influence in the Gulf with the intention of becoming a dominant force in the regional energy market.

Meanwhile, Russia is making no secret of its intention to dedollarize its oil industry, with the unstated purpose of shifting toward the Petroyuan axis.

As we reported earlier today, speaking in an interview for the Rossiya 1 TV channel, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia "aims to keep reducing its investments in American securities" following new U.S. sanctions and said that the "US dollar is becoming an unreliable tool for payments in international trade." The minister also hinted at the possibility of using national currencies instead of the dollar in oil trade.

"I do not rule it out. We have significantly reduced our investment in US assets. In fact, the dollar, which is considered to be the international currency, becomes a risky tool for payments," Siluanov noted.

And with Russia hinting that it is close to giving up on the dollar entirely in oil trade and shifting to a petroyuan-based regime, how long before other nations follow suit, especially as China no longer shows any qualsm when it comes to severing existing US energy ties - whether in retaliation to trade war or otherwise - and pursuing alternative sources of production?

SILVERGEDDON Bunga Bunga Sun, 08/12/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Good. Even a few percentage points off supply will fuck their industrial base and power generation into the basement in nothing flat.

Because US reaction will be to ask trading partners to respond accordingly with tariffs or restrictions on supply as well.

Then, cap in hand, back to the table to work out an agreement that the USA will tolerate.

Otherwise, Communist Party oligarchs will be what's for dinner right quick in HA HA HA Velly Funny Homeland.

SILVERGEDDON Last of the Mi… Sun, 08/12/2018 - 20:32 Permalink

US will lean on other allies to go along with tariffs, or cut off supply as well, dumb ass.

China has gas then, only if they plug every citizen into methane tanks and force feed them GMO soybeans for life. 

It is more about what everyone will do in the west to encourage China to stop fucking around with intellectual property if they want access to the biggest fucking ATM on the planet to sell their shit to.

RationalLuddite Juggernaut x2 Sun, 08/12/2018 - 21:27 Permalink

No jugg. Unfortunately not. I knew something was wrong a few years ago with the reserve estimates and looked at the methodology and numbers myself for a few days. I estimate the US has useful non-subsidised gas reserves of only 12 to 14 years - for your domestic market only. Seriously.  After that your commercial oil will be coming to a rapid end, Uranium gone (US has 2 years domestic supply only - including unmined reserves ... yup). At least you have great coal reserves. Small mercies.  It's not about capacity constraints mate. That's a pretext or rationalisation. They pull those recoverable unconventional gas reserve numbers from their ass. It just isn't going to happen once the fiat wealth redistribution obfuscation wanes. The net energy return just isn’t there. Simple physics, thermodynamics,  economics.  All triangulate and indicate the same conclusion - that 'unconventional reserves' are a euphemism for petrodollar/reserve ponzi con desperation.  

Remember last winter how the US had to order an LNG tanker from Russia because you were just a bit cool? Yeah ... performance proofs like that that dont cohere to the official narrative should prompt skepticism in you to research further.  

Here is another little 'troubling' point that doesn't cohere with the 'we have plenty of gas' in the US - on current figures the USA will return to being a net importer of gas by October-November next year, 2019, perhaps earlier.  Yup. Simply the unpalatable facts.

But don't trust me. Listen to a 40 year veteran geologist and key US fracking production manager tell you in plain English the utter, unequivocal delusion of this last throw of the West's enegy dice

https://youtu.be/gWC5SJjBdqc

Go to the last dozen minutes for export. 

Winston Churchill RationalLuddite Sun, 08/12/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

Frack oil is the same story except for the horrendous losses piling up.Ignore their financial statements except for

the debt being racked up, they're bleeding to death thru their arse.Back of the envelope they need a min. $120

per barrel break even, on average.Nobody pours money into a black hole like this, unless the alternative is far worse.

Just what could be far worse ?

Stan Smith Sun, 08/12/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

    If both Russia and China were not communist backwaters and had any R&D worth anything,  USA imports and exports probably wouldn't matter.

    But because they are,  they'll simply never compete on the high end.    Yeah, they may have volume someday.    Most of Russia outside of St. Pete and Moscow look like their still in the 50's.     China's cities are booming to be sure,  but if you think we have mal-investment here in the USA, we have nothing on them.  

   

JBL Whoa Dammit Sun, 08/12/2018 - 20:31 Permalink

if u see this, can i ask you a genuine question?

how come a lot of peeps in the US are infatuated with CEO's? they say these guys work so hard, and are so talented, that is the reason why they get paid such high salaries in the top 1% and awarded w stock options. but their brilliance & contributions to society are never revealed to the public. 

 

how much of a genuis would one have to be, to borrow money from the Fed at historic low interest rates near 0%, and then lend it out and charge a higher rate? or invest in a bank that facilitates mortgage lending or a credit card company? do peeps not see these guys in finance & insurance create nearly zero value for the economy?

thx in advance

Whoa Dammit JBL Sun, 08/12/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

Many people here luv the CEOs because they somehow believe that if they work really really really hard they will one day become a rich CEO too. These same people will never ever buy an evil lottery ticket, but their chances of becoming a CEO are slightly less than that of winning a jackpot. (A lottery ticket is a sucker bet to them, but working one's self to death in order to someday be able to buy moar things whilst being unhappy with what one actually has somehow isn't.)

snblitz JBL Sun, 08/12/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

I have been a CEO several times, working myself up through the ranks.  It looks like I may soon be a CEO again.

Being a CEO is not an easy thing.  Sure there are lots of bad CEOs out there, like whomever is running Sears Holding Company these days.  And CEO's related to financial engineering I would also lump together as pretty bad.

Steve Jobs, rest his soul,  was a terrible CEO in my estimation.

However, those of us building real companies and value have to work about 16 hours per day while everyone around us tries to stick knives in our backs.

The fact is shareholders like the golden boys or the pretty boys who tell them what they want to hear. 

Take for example, a company I took from zero to about $50 per share and generating a quarterly profit.  Then we sold to a public company and I was replaced with a more seasoned management team.  Lots of additional investment was brought in and a few years later the company was de-listed at 12 cents per share and then went bankrupt.

The CEO up through the sale was the good kind of CEO.  The CEO after the sale was the bad kind of CEO.

Frankly, venture investment is really about fleecing the retail investor.

JBL snblitz Sun, 08/12/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

"CEO's related to financial engineering..." 

i think that is my main scrutiny: those who work in that field specifically--by no means do I universally label CEOs running businesses which produce real goods & services as talentless people contributing nothing to the economy. I think Nikola Tesla & James B Lansing would be examples of brilliant men in STEM fields, but poor in financial management, PR & marketing. 

 

thank you for the input as well...the later stages of that company sounded like it went through asset stripping. 

Best regards if you do become a CEO again

:D

silvermail Stan Smith Sun, 08/12/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

My question is: what high-tech electronics will be produced in the US, without the supply of rare-earth metals from China and Russia? Chips? Processors?
ANSWER: Nothing.

Without supplies of rare earth metals, titanium and uranium from Russia and China, the United States will very quickly turn into Zimbabwe with "intellectual property" and bare ass.