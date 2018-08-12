Prominent Democrat Activist Praised Arrested New Mexico Jihadi's Imam Father As "Mentor" , "Amazing Man"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:00

Left-wing Islamic activist and Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour has high praise for Imam Siraj Wahhaj - the father of a 39-year-old Muslim polygamist who was arrested last week at a radical Islamic training camp in New Mexico, where he and an accomplice stand accused of training children to commit school shootings. Of note, the FBI had been monitoring the compound for two months, but failed to search it because they didn't have an arrest warrant, according to Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe. 

The senior Wahhaj, who heads up the Majid at-Taqwa mosque in Beford-Stuyvesant, is said to have been an alleged "unindicted co-conspirator" in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Waahaj testified as a character witness for Omar Abdel Rahman, the notorious "blind sheikh" convicted in 1995 of plotting the attack, according to CBS News

Imam Wahhaj, born "Jeffrey Kearse" into a Baptist family before changing his name and joining Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam before "mainstreaming" as a Sunni Muslim, told the New York Times that the decomposed remains of a boy found on the compound were those of his grandson, three-year-old Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, who went missing in December from Jonesboro, Georgia. 

Mr. Wahhaj’s father, Siraj Wahhaj, is the imam at Masjid at-Taqwa, a mosque in Brooklyn. The elder Mr. Wahhaj said on Thursday that the dead child found at the compound was his grandson, who had a condition that provoked seizures and prevented him from walking. Authorities here said that the remains had not yet been identified. -New York Times

 Which brings us to noted liberal activist, Linda Sarsour, who called Imam Wahhaj a "mentor" and an "amazing man." 

Speaking at an Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) conference in 2017, Sarsour said this of Wahhaj: 

My favorite person in this room, that’s mutual, is Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been a mentor, and motivator and encourager of mine, someone who has taught me to speak truth to power and not worry about the consequences, someone who has taught me we are on this earth to please Allah, and only Allah, that we are not here to please any man or women on this Earth, so I’m grateful to you, Imam Siraj … I’m grateful to you Imam Siraj, God bless you and protect you for a long time because we need you now more than ever. -Linda Sarsour

(h/t Laura Loomer)

Sarsour has had a lot of positive things to say about the man whose son was training children to shoot up schools at his radical Islamic camp in New Mexico: 

A spokesman for the elder Wahhaj's Brooklyn mosque said in a Facebook video Thursday that authorities and the media are promoting "false narratives" for trying to link international terrorism allegations with what he referred to as a domestic event. 

“They’re not bringing up accurate events — they’re bringing up false narratives,” spokesman Ali Abdul-Karim Judan said. “Look how this case has turned from a domestic situation, and now they’re trying to create an atmosphere where his son is involved with an extremist radical group.”

So, to be accurate - the son of a prominent Brooklyn Imam, praised by Women's March founder Linda Sarsour as her mentor, was training children in New Mexico to become terrorists who commit mass murder, domestically.

Nailing the lack of reaction by the MSM is journalist Matt Walsh, who writes in the Daily Wire

If this does not qualify as jaw-dropping news, I'm not sure what does. You would expect it to be the lead on every news broadcast and the top story on every news website. You would expect it to be the number one trending topic across social media. You would expect it to be driving the national conversation. But it is not attracting that level of interest from practically anyone. If the terrorists were Christian fundamentalists or white supremacists, you can bet the reaction would be quite a bit more explosive. As it happens, however, the primary culprit goes by the name Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. Two of the other adults involved are named Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj. They are, as their names seem to indicate, Muslim. -Daily Wire

 Just another day in the upside-down. 

nmewn TeamDepends Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Notice how the leftards have stopped with the condescending tone and banal statement of...

"We just need to understand them better!"

...which I always thought odd coming from a self professed, "thoughtful group" of morons as the implication always was that they thought muzzies don't have the ability to understand us.

But I gotta say, they certainly understand idiot leftists ;-)  

TeamDepends nmewn Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

As America regains its sanity over the next few years, we will inevitably have to face the "Islam Problem" (and (((others)))).  We can see a sort of reverse Ellis Island:  Do you choose Islam or the US Constitution?  We are operating under the assumption that we realize that Islam is much, much more than a religion.

nmewn TeamDepends Sun, 08/12/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

Agreed on (((both))) they are an anathema to our values, we can't go bopping over to Syria just because Israel desires it and we can't save every child in the Sudan either, it's not our place or responsibility. 

But we can damned sure do something about it here.  

Debt Slave Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

Gosh, one might get the impression that Sarsour hates white people, but that can’t be right, can it? I thought Islam is a ‘religion of peace’.

ZD1 Squealgies Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

"The federal government is considering allowing those of Middle Eastern and North African descent to identify as such on the next 10-year Census, which could give Arab-Americans and other affected groups greater political clout and access to public funding, among other things. The U.S. Census Bureau will test the new Middle East-North Africa (MENA) classification for possible inclusion on the 2020 Census if it gets enough positive feedback about the proposed change."

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/census-bureau-considering-new-categ…

Ugh!

 

Wakesetter Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

This can't be the only compound out there and fuck the FBI their PC bullshit didn't allow them to go in that's why the warrant wasn't approved. No problem getting FISA warrants on Americans though.

Good luck Donald this just shows how deep and fucked up shit really is out there..

HorseBuggy Sun, 08/12/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Media never speaks out against this woman because she is into that Hamas Palestine Occupation BS, kinda the reason why many here will not comment on this story because she is anti zio so she gets a pass.