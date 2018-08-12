Prominent Democrat Activist Praised Arrested New Mexico Jihadi's Imam Father As "Mentor" , "Amazing Man"

Hey, by the way, a group of Muslims set up a compound in an American state where they trained a bunch of kids to carry out school shootings. This actually happened in real life and should be the biggest news story of the month, if not the year. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2018

Left-wing Islamic activist and Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour has high praise for Imam Siraj Wahhaj - the father of a 39-year-old Muslim polygamist who was arrested last week at a radical Islamic training camp in New Mexico, where he and an accomplice stand accused of training children to commit school shootings. Of note, the FBI had been monitoring the compound for two months, but failed to search it because they didn't have an arrest warrant, according to Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.

The senior Wahhaj, who heads up the Majid at-Taqwa mosque in Beford-Stuyvesant, is said to have been an alleged "unindicted co-conspirator" in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Waahaj testified as a character witness for Omar Abdel Rahman, the notorious "blind sheikh" convicted in 1995 of plotting the attack, according to CBS News.

Imam Wahhaj, born "Jeffrey Kearse" into a Baptist family before changing his name and joining Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam before "mainstreaming" as a Sunni Muslim, told the New York Times that the decomposed remains of a boy found on the compound were those of his grandson, three-year-old Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, who went missing in December from Jonesboro, Georgia.

Mr. Wahhaj’s father, Siraj Wahhaj, is the imam at Masjid at-Taqwa, a mosque in Brooklyn. The elder Mr. Wahhaj said on Thursday that the dead child found at the compound was his grandson, who had a condition that provoked seizures and prevented him from walking. Authorities here said that the remains had not yet been identified. -New York Times

Which brings us to noted liberal activist, Linda Sarsour, who called Imam Wahhaj a "mentor" and an "amazing man."

Speaking at an Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) conference in 2017, Sarsour said this of Wahhaj:

My favorite person in this room, that’s mutual, is Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been a mentor, and motivator and encourager of mine, someone who has taught me to speak truth to power and not worry about the consequences, someone who has taught me we are on this earth to please Allah, and only Allah, that we are not here to please any man or women on this Earth, so I’m grateful to you, Imam Siraj … I’m grateful to you Imam Siraj, God bless you and protect you for a long time because we need you now more than ever. -Linda Sarsour

Sarsour has had a lot of positive things to say about the man whose son was training children to shoot up schools at his radical Islamic camp in New Mexico:

Had a dream last night that I was chillin on my Brooklyn stoops with Imam Siraj, @ImamSuhaibWebb and @DawudWalid. It was awesome. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) April 8, 2014

Imam Siraj Wahhaj is Black American and most loved religious leader amongst diverse groups of Muslims. #blackmuslimfuture — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 20, 2014

@GMUPatriot13 Imam Siraj is an amazing man. I have prayed at Masjid Taqwa a few times but it's far from where I live. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 15, 2012

A spokesman for the elder Wahhaj's Brooklyn mosque said in a Facebook video Thursday that authorities and the media are promoting "false narratives" for trying to link international terrorism allegations with what he referred to as a domestic event.

“They’re not bringing up accurate events — they’re bringing up false narratives,” spokesman Ali Abdul-Karim Judan said. “Look how this case has turned from a domestic situation, and now they’re trying to create an atmosphere where his son is involved with an extremist radical group.”

So, to be accurate - the son of a prominent Brooklyn Imam, praised by Women's March founder Linda Sarsour as her mentor, was training children in New Mexico to become terrorists who commit mass murder, domestically.

Nailing the lack of reaction by the MSM is journalist Matt Walsh, who writes in the Daily Wire:

If this does not qualify as jaw-dropping news, I'm not sure what does. You would expect it to be the lead on every news broadcast and the top story on every news website. You would expect it to be the number one trending topic across social media. You would expect it to be driving the national conversation. But it is not attracting that level of interest from practically anyone. If the terrorists were Christian fundamentalists or white supremacists, you can bet the reaction would be quite a bit more explosive. As it happens, however, the primary culprit goes by the name Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. Two of the other adults involved are named Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj. They are, as their names seem to indicate, Muslim. -Daily Wire

Just another day in the upside-down.