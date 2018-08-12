Rand Paul Against The World

Authored by Jack Hunter via The American Conservative,
A new report suggests the Kentucky senator is single-handedly preventing war with Iran...
Not long ago, Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton was promising regime change in Iran by the end of this year. Uber-hawk Bolton has long wantedwar with Tehran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo isn’t much different, and has even advocated bombing Iran. Secretary of Defense James Mattis has previously recommend U.S. airstrikes against Iranian targets.
Today, Bolton says the U.S. does not to seek regime change in Iran. So does Pompeo. So does Mattis.
Why?
President Trump has been known to be hawkish on Iran. Politico observedWednesday: “Trump has drawn praise from the right-wing establishment for hammering the mullahs in Tehran, junking the Iran nuclear deal and responding to the regime’s saber rattling with aggressive rhetoric of his own….” There are also powerful factions in Congress and Washington with inroads to the president that have been itching for regime change for years. “The policy of the United States should be regime change in Iran,” says Senator Tom Cotton, once rumored to be Trump’s pick to head the CIA.
So what, or who, is stopping the hawks?
Politico revealed Wednesday some interesting aspects of the relationship between Senator Rand Paul and the president, particularly on foreign policy: “While Trump tolerates his hawkish advisers, the [Trump] aide added, he shares a real bond with Paul: ‘He actually at gut level has the same instincts as Rand Paul…’.”
On Iran, Politico notes, “Trump has stopped short of calling for regime change even though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Bolton support it, aligning with Paul instead, according to a GOP foreign policy expert in frequent contact with the White House.”
But this part of the story was the most revelatory:
“’Rand Paul has persuaded the president that we are not for regime change in Iran,’ this person said, because adopting that position would instigate another war in the Middle East.”
This is significant, not because Trump couldn’t have arrived at the same position without Paul’s counsel, but because it’s easy to imagine him embracing regime change, what with virtually every major foreign policy advisor in his cabinet supporting something close to war with Iran. “Personnel is policy” is more than a cliché.
Paul and Trump apparently like making fun of some White House staffers, as Politico also reported: “the Kentucky senator and the commander-in-chief have bonded over a shared delight in thumbing their noses at experts the president likes to deride as ‘foreign policy eggheads,’ including those who work in his own administration.”
Eggheads indeed. For every foreign policy “expert” in Washington who now admits that regime change in Iraq was a mistake (and a whole slew of them won’t even cop to that), you will find the same people making the case for regime change in other countries, including Iran, explaining how this time, somehow, America’s toppling of a despot will turn out differently.
“So let’s understand that the people pushing for regime change in Iran are seeking to destabilize and harm the country…” writes TAC’s Daniel Larison. “Just as many of the same people did when they agitated for regime change in Iraq and again in Syria, they don’t care about the devastation and chaos that the people in the country would have to endure if the policy ‘works.’”
These are the same Washington foreign policy consensus standard bearers who would likely be shaping U.S. foreign policy unfettered if 2011 Libya “liberator”Hillary Clinton had become president—or any other Republican not named Trump or Paul.
When it comes to who President Trump can turn to for a more sober and realist view of foreign policy, one who actually takes into account past U.S. mistakes abroad and tries to learn from them, at the moment it appears to be Paul against the Washington foreign policy world.
President Trump hired regime change advocates as advisors presumably because he wanted their advice, yet there’s evidence to suggest that at least on Iran, certain hawks’ wings might have been clipped.
Most importantly, on arguably the most crucial potential foreign policy decision the president can make - one that could potentially start another disastrous U.S. Middle Eastern war - it appears to be Rand Paul who is literally keeping the peace.
Rand Paul vs. the Neocons and Jews.
RAND has TRUMP's ear...that is a great thing. Rand and Ron Paul...are all Trump needs for advisers....
The PAUL's are Foreign Policy wizards....and the FED's worst nightmare.
Thanks Valerie Jarrett.
Meeting Ron Paul was one of the highlights of my life. :)
Trump/Paul 2020?
Rand and Ron are both highly controlled opposition, if you cant see that I am very sorry. Ron a guy who was pro Hillary, but how quickly we forget.
“'Rand Paul has persuaded the president that we are not for regime change in Iran,' this person said,...."
I've been wanting to adopt "This Person" as my name. I guess somebody has beaten me to it.
Politico is covertly as bad as (if not worse than) CNN. Why is Politico suggesting this Trump-Rand relationship? Whom are they really trying to inform?
I'm a fan of the Rand
And now you know why Rand got his ribs broken.
I'd love to see Rand replace Pence on the ticket in 2020, if not sooner.
All schizophrenics believe that their hallucinations are very important and interesting to other people.
Hopefully you are getting help..... google Rand and AIPAC, if you need proof.
“the Kentucky senator and the commander-in-chief have bonded over a shared delight
Since we are commenting on the Paul's who are both staunch Constitutionalist, perhaps this weekend Tyler might re-read that hallowed document to discover that the POTUS is only the Commander-in-Chief during times of declared war. As I recall, the last time the CONgress declared war was in December of 1941, and that war officially ended in August of 1945.
I wouldn't blindly support Rand. He isn't as consistent and principled as his father.
I've seen no evidence that they're controlled opposition.
Provide sources please
As VP Rand Paul would be a far better choice than Pence!
podesta?
...lying like Trotsky.
He's one of about 4 guys up there that don't suck.
Especially Ron.
Hopefully the portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office means we might have a Fed fighter.
God bless Donald Trump and Rand Paul. Rand Paul for VP
When America put Trump in office many of us were seeking a world where the leadership in Washington would focus on bringing both jobs and money home rather than squandering it on foreign wars. Simply put, Trump did not come across as a warmonger during the presidential campaign.
Since he was elected Trump has talked to much of war. If David Stockman is right it could be that the power of the swamp is too strong and simply cannot be drained. Let us pray that President Trump has not and will not become a hostage of those occupying the very swamp he promised to drain.
http://America Did Not Vote For More Death And Destruction!html
"Politico revealed Wednesday some interesting aspects of the relationship between Senator Rand Paul and the president, particularly on foreign policy: “While Trump tolerates his hawkish advisers, the [Trump] aide added, he shares a real bond with Paul: ‘He actually at gut level has the same instincts as Rand Paul…’.”
Oh man, that ain't gonna go over good with the Orange Haters...lol.
A good way he can show that is by not ordering an attack on Iran.
I got a $ that says that order is already signed.
What nationality is that currency in would be the first question to be asked and the second is, is there any time limit on this order you are willing to bet whatever that devaluing currency is...on? ;-)
That's something I'd be opposed to.
The bet?
Nah, I'm opposed to the US attacking anybody who isn't posing a legitimate threat to the US. That isn't good.
Well, I'm just trying to clarify something with Fake Ivan here, who I believe is a Soros troll.
Maybe I can get him to bet on that ;-)
Soros troll ? LoL
You. like mosley, attempt to deflect criticism with falsehoods and innuendo. Once again nmewn, I am Russian.
Prove it.
Where do you live "in Russia"
Wellllll, we're goin on ten minutes now.
Coming up on fifteen now, Google a little slow on your end in Stalingrad or waiting for someone to call you back? ;-)
LoL, are you still at this dipshit...what heck, home is Novosibirsk, though I also stay in Moscow and I also hold a PRV in another country.
Siberia (LMAO!) well, thats comforting somewhat to know that you can freely move back and forth to Moscow but would that "other country" be Israel, Kazakhstan or Mongolia? ;-)
dude..
Listen to Fisher you dummy.
I'm not familiar with that commenter's history so I don't know about that. Lately I've been pretty disturbed because a lot of people seem to be in favor of wars and I just don't understand it, and being against them is seen as anti-american and anti-trump. It doesn't bother me enough to change my opinion but I don't like it.
I'm very familiar with this one.
He will now confirm all of Muellers most fantastical wet dreams of Russian bots "influencing our elections" or admit that he's a Soros troll, there is no other way out.
It's like chess...or poker...or sumpin ;-)
That's because most see America going to war as the only solution to your problems. Sooner or later the sanctions and bluster will fail to work..what then chunga when the $$ is fucked and you and others are forced to face the reality that you are not exceptional ?
Trump campaigned on MAGA with inward-looking policies: put up a wall and employ our people restoring our industries, cut enviro-Nazi stupidity, cut taxes, pump our oil and fuck Chicoms and Eurotrash. His base cares about domestic policy and respects the reduction of external threats like Putin and rocket man.
Trump is not stupid: Keeping Bolton and other enemies close let’s the neocons think they’re important and keeps a lot of crap off his back.
I remember early in his campaign a promise to reform Pentagon spending.
Still waiting for that. I'm patient. Might be 2nd term before it happens.
Currency would be Shekels of course..... Wont be war till we get a great set up for a false flag.... We need to do something to Goad Iran a bit more....
"Currency would be Shekels of course..."
lol...well, I'm not so sure. He did have a dollar sign (no numeric attached to i), so I guess he meant "money" as well...not just "a dollar" which is a pretty lame bet to make, it shows a lack of confidence.
I am a capitalist after all ;-)
Within the Muslim world, Irans biggest Rival is not Saudi Arabia, but Turkey. Who have we just dropped an economic shitbomb on? In the event of a party with Iran what airbase would we really need?
It was never going to happen,truth is Erdogan defected shortly after the coup.
He and the Mullahs have been holding talks without the US for quite a while.
Turkey stayed in NATO after the coup to fuck it up while Putin ate popcorn and smirked.
Revenge is a dish best served cold.
whose opinion has more influence.. Rand or Kushner.
after all the pomp and randing, moar war. gots to blow 700 billion(+)...
They are both on the same payroll.
Yes they are,so fake news.Trump is doing exactly what the deep state orders him to.
If people cannot see it, they must be blind.
It will take some kind of Mossad false flag, like torpedoing one of our ships in Persian nGulf.
