Saudi Arabia Starts To Weaponize Its Wealth

Authored by Lionel Laurent, op-ed via Bloomberg.com,
Here’s a subject that Elon Musk might think twice before tweeting about.
Resource-rich Saudi Arabia, which in recent months amassed a $2 billion stake in the Twitter-mad billionaire’s electric-car company Tesla Inc., has declared economic war on Canada. The cause was a tweet by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose call for the release of social activists arrested by the Gulf monarchy earned a stunningly disproportionate response this week.
Loonie Tunes
The absolute impact of Saudi's spat is small, but fear of an escalation hit the Canadian dollar
Source: Bloomberg
Intraday times are displayed in ET.
Riyadh has halted new investments in Ottawa, expelled Canada’s ambassador, stopped the state airline flying there, suspended a student exchange program, pulled medical patients from Canadian hospitals, and started selling off Canadian assets (according to the Financial Times.) It’s out to punish the Canadians “no matter the cost,” a source close to the situation told the FT.
Musk should have reason to care. He’s half-Canadian, and studied in Canada. Had he built his cash-guzzling automaker north of the International Boundary, the Saudis would doubtless take a different view on that backing for Tesla – and the possibility of helping him take the company private again.
Indeed, it’s this apparent Saudi willingness to “weaponize” its overseas investments that should give western governments and business leaders pause for thought everywhere – and might explain in part why Canada’s allies have been slow to offer backing to Freeland and her prime minister, Justin Trudeau.
We’ve seen this style of economic warfare before – in the 1970s, Arab states wielded the “oil weapon” – but this latest attack comes after a dramatic increase in Riyadh’s foreign investments.
Black Gold
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is spending abroad, but at what cost?
Source: Bloomberg
Note: Vision Fund investment is stated five-year goal
The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, owns stakes in Uber Technologies Inc., German transport firm Hapag-Lloyd AG, Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, an infrastructure partnership with Blackstone Group and the biggest-ever technology investment vehicle with SoftBank Group Corp. Turning Saudi’s state investment arm into a $2 trillion powerhouse is core to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy of diversifying the economy away from oil.
Few have seen fit to turn down this money. Yet we’ve already witnessed the collateral business damage the Saudis can inflict if another country displeases them. In September, a Riyadh-led economic blockade of Qatar forced that country’s wealth fund to sell shares in far-flung companies like Tiffany & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG to prop up its domestic economy.
The latest geopolitical spat is small in terms of absolute economic impact. Canada-Saudi trade is tiny, and Saudi doesn’t own many assets in the country. But it shouldn’t be dismissed lightly.
Canada’s western allies want to encourage “MBS” because they believe he offers the best chance of bringing the kingdom into the rich-country mainstream. Yet there’s a risk in handing too much economic leverage to a government that’s clearly ready to use it to halt even the most anodyne criticism of its human rights situation. As Donald Trump’s trade rhetoric shows, we’re moving into an era where these bi-lateral fights are becoming the norm.
Those Saudi billions may come in handy – just ask Musk. But there are serious conditions attached.
The other reason Musk should fear Saudi Arabia is that they behead criminals
From great wealth comes Evil; how many times do we have to watch this show?
Make up your fucking mind Zero Hedge... either he is fucking lying and never talked to the folks, or he is going to be the cause of "the weaponization of middle eastern wealth" if he uses it to take Tesla private.... In the final analysis it looks like you are pissed your short position you have be attempting to talk up for months is going to cost an arm and a leg and now your looking for a moral victory to salve you wounds. Anyone else see the irony here?
Freeland and Trudeau played the gender card with Saudi Arabia. Not smart.
I truly dislike Trudeau (with a deep passion) but this one is about a Canadian citizen who is of Saudi origin who has been imprisoned by the Saudi regime. As a Canadian I am all for fighting the House of Saud - it's just sad Trudeau is at the helm to lead us through this mess.
"Starts" to weaponize its wealth?? Over the last two decades, the Saudis have spent hundreds of billions of dollars building mosques in formerly non-muslim foreign countries all over the world. Anybody who doesn't think that is an attack on sovereign states is fucking dreaming.
What wealth are we talking about ? To my knowledge, KSA is one of those places where the psychos in power are spending all of their country fortunes on bribing its citizens to stay put. Unfortunately (for them), they've already started to run out of money... and oil. Witness their latest bond adventures and the desperation (aborted) move with Aramco's pseudo-sale...
Canada's foreign minister makes Islamaphobic tweets? Go figure. I know Canada's official policy is to import as many Muslims as possible then try to tame them. So now they are going to tame Muslims in Saudi Arabia? Starting with the King and the Crown Prince?
What Freeland tweeted could get her beheaded in Saudi Arabia. Don't these idiots in the Canadian Government get any diplomatic training?
Yes and Trudeau has welcomed Wahhabi (Saudi) Mosques with open arms all over Montreal and Toronto. Like I said, I really dislike the guy, he's a TRAITOR.
Go home!
Huh...?
Go home if you despise Trudeau so much. Nobody voted for him outside of his Montreal riding, he was chosen by his party to lead the Commons.
Maybe if you had a spine in and stayed home in your country it wouldn't be so fucked up and you could have elections too.
Huh? I'm Canadian and I live in Canada.
Then why would you want to fight with Saudi Arabia?
sry, I misread your first post, I thought it said you were Canadian of Saudi origin, my bad.
You'll have to watch it the rest of your life
because the sand niggers have many billions of dollars courtesy of all you assholes driving around in monster trucks with big tires
Your over-compensation for your needle dicks has enriched the sand niggers with unimaginable wealth and now they can buy American innovators like Tesla, and you needle-dicks will be their low paid employees.
Congratulations, you bug fuckers.
You should fear Saudi money,
but you're probably just an asshole that can't see past the tip of your dick, like most Americans.
The sand niggers obviously want to buy Tesla so they can shut it down, because its a threat to their biggest asset, oil.
All you dumb shits that shorted Tesla will be broke, when the Saudis buy the company from Musk, who will walk away from it with many billions of dollars, and the Saudis will just let it die a slow death to protect their oil assets.
And thats how the rich get richer and you dumb-shit poor get poorer.
Yeah - strings attached.
The spreading of the death cult of islam.
And you better not complain or even point it out.
Great start for Canada in flushing terrorist organizations from our shores, now onto Israel, and London Square Mile banks.
Go 4 it EM. Better yet. Go visit SA and go on a mad twitter storm while there. Maybe MBS will invite you to the Ritz Carlton for an extended stay.
It's a man's world.
We let women vote, then drive. Look where we are today.
Matriarchy = Soyboys.
+ 1000
How about we pay KSA to disappear Musk in one of the King’s prisons?
Seriously.
Musk is like toe fungus: we just can’t seem to make him go away.
What will they do once their oil production starts to peak ?
Try to sell Aramco...OH WAIT....
Come on the Wahhabi's are funding (co-sponsoring ) the west's proxy terror groups. Didn't you see POTUS participate in the Wahhabi Sword & Golden Orb Dance of The Dead?
I know I didn't see DJT do an obama deep bow to the death cult's leader and landlord of the death cult's "holy" cities...
The best defense is a great offence.
When will Countries with socially acceptable standards back each other? I guess when dirty money can't be controlled by corruption.
How did the KSA become part of the UN human rights commission.
Many countries are starting to retaliating against American policies. At some point after they go it alone, America can produce what they need at home. Creating jobs that pay high $us. after all, when their currency floods back into the 50 states their inflation will break all records.
Unless an internal war or a clampdown of freedom doesn't happen first.
Then again pride goes before a fall and a nuclear war could put us back in the stone age, if any humans survive.....
They didn't just become part of the human rights commission. They sit at the top. And some people still don't believe Satan exists.....
Saudi is no different from US weaponizing dollar
Its not a weapon asshole, its a global currency.
Somehow the Saudis don't strike me as people who buy a.non gasoline car manufacturer invested in a solar city failure for a pumped up price and ever postponed profits and barely met production promises with faulty cars factory gated.
Saudi Arabia is obviously not doing this because of ONE tweet. Something else is going on. Canada is very friendly with Iran. I suspect that is the true issue.
Lionel Laurent, op-ed at Bloomberg.com, with this article has his eye on the
talking head Pulitzer prize in the category of
‘just another american shrieking bigot’ .. ?
What a forked tongue twat.
saudi arabia is on its last mile as its oil business going dry, its coffers are almost empty, its prince is dead and its king is senile.
Saudi lost the war in Syria even though it was backed by all NATO countries including the us and Turkey and the rogue shithole of israel.
saudi arabia will have a coup with the year with the military taking over and having a secular government who will arrest a large number of the royal family, take their fortune and expel them from the country.