South African Rand Flash-Crashes 10% As Turkey Contagion Spreads

Amid increased anxiety over Ramaphosa's white farmer land confiscation and reports of a $4.2 billion bailout of state-owned enterprises, the Emerging Market rout in Turkey has sparked a collapse in the Rand in early Asia trading.
The Rand crashed 10% against the dollar almost instantaneously as Asian FX markets opened...
Looks like Ramaphosa top-ticked it...
As Simon Black warned back in March, when Ramaphosa to push for the constitutional change required to confiscate white farmers' lands, this would guarantee a banking crisis for the country. Here's why - a lot of this land that the government wants to confiscate probably has quite a bit of bank debt.
Imagine – you just bought a farm for, say, 50 million rand (that’s about USD $3 million). And in order to do so, you took out a hefty loan from a South African bank.
Now the government comes along and steals your property.
Are you seriously going to keep paying the loan?
Of course not.
This means that the banks are going to be stuck with massive defaults and bad debts, leading to a wave of bank failures.
So in their crusade to bring Social Justice to South Africa, the government is effectively engineering a banking crisis in their country.
This is criminally stupid behavior that puts South Africa on the same path that Zimbabwe followed in the late 1990s.
And now, as Bloomberg reports, South Africa is planning a 59 billion-rand ($4.2 billion) bailout for state-owned companies including the post office, arms manufacturer Denel SOC Ltd. and South African Airways, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times reported, citing unidentified government officials.
The contagion from Turkey's collapse is not helping as broad-based EM liquidations are dragging everything lower...
As the Emerging Market FX rout continues...
And offshore Yuan is sliding...
We look forward to the Brazilian Real opening...
The Rand crashing has nothing to do with Turkey and everything to do with South Africa's government. And the $4.2 billion bailout of state enterprises is just money going into the pockets of the ruling class.
"Ramaphosa's white farmer land confiscation and reports of a $4.2 billion bailout of state-owned enterprises" is the reason the Rand will continue to fall. Communism never works. Ever.
You would have to be a complete idiot to remain in RSA, regardless of color.
PMs following CNY down.
The move in the Australian$ looks a little over done to me.
Trump better pull his head out of his ass, or things could escalate very rapidly.
The move in $usd is already putting pressure on US equity futures.
Finally the Repricing of RISK, which the world of investors forgot about. Blame the policies of Central Banks arounf the Globe, when they decided to go to zero on interest rates and try and flood the system and created a lot of NEW UNPRODUCTIVE DEBT - Turkey is a basket case led by a NUT Erdogan and his ban of thieves -
Good Counties being dragged down by the BAD
