Vacation: Americans Get A Raw Deal

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:00

Madrid is a peculiar place in August. Aside from the stifling heat, the traffic isn't too hectic, restaurants are either closed or distinctly emptier while tourist hotspots are unusually quieter. That sense of tranquility is due to the locals leaving the the Spanish capital in order to find refuge from the scorching temperatures in the countryside and along the coast.

Additionally, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, Spanish workers have no problems leaving their jobs for weeks on end given that they have a statutory minimum of 22 paid vacation daysaccording to the OECD.

They get 14 public holidays on top of that, meaning they get a grand total of 36 paid days leave annually. Many workers get even days depending on their company and position.

Infographic: Vacation: Americans Get A Raw Deal | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

The situation in France is similar with motorways clogged with traffic every August as people flee the cities to start their summer holidays. French workers also get a minimum of 36 paid days off every year, of which 11 are public holidays and 25 are the statutory minimum.

Elsewhere the vacation allowance falls in Asia's major economies with South Korean workers getting a minimum of 15 days and people in Japan getting a mere 10.

That's still far better than workers in the United States.

While people in France and Spain spend weeks chilling at the beach, most Americans are more than likely still stuck at their desks.

The U.S. remains the only advanced economy that doesn't guarantee paid vacation. Even though some companies are generous and provide their employees with up to 15 days of paid leave annually, almost one in four private sector workers does not receive any paid vacation, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Tags
Labor

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 4
A Sentinel 2banana Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:04 Permalink

This is actually bad policy.

We’ve been conditioned to think that it’s hard-nosed stuff, Protestant work-ethic nonsense. But it actually hurts on several fronts.

Productivity is directly correlated to well-being; physical and mental. It goes much deeper but Americans have been getting the short end for a long time.

Another aside: we’re supposed to pay for everything around the entire world. See how that’s the same game?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Eagle40 PitBullsRule Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

True.....I get 15 vacation days, 3 floating holidays, and 10 traditional holidays for a grand total of 28 days off. Everyone I know gets this or more. 

The author is full of shit. However, as future jobs become part-time or temporary I believe this stat in the next couple of decades could be accurate. With less benefits, less pay, and pensions going away the American worker will be working for nothing while never having a vacation. 

Depressing. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Bigly tmosley Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:14 Permalink

Negotiate more time off going in.

Also there are holidays and paid sick time that generally add another 15 days or so.

Also if you hit a certain level at some companies, you end up getting over 30 days.

Also, lots of jobs are flexible with being remote sometimes so you don't waste PTO on doctor visits, etc.

So....I call bs. If you work at a lower job, yes, you might get 2 weeks.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
Hyjinx Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

It is bullshit to force employers to give anyone paid time off.  That is a decision the employer should be free to make based on many factors.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
pcrs Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:09 Permalink

In the USA you can often take leave of absence. That is not paid, but it does not really make a difference as salary can be higher. The idea of paid vacation is as much nonsense as vacation money. If you can save, there is no difference. 

There is no free lunch, you pay for it one way or another. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
romanmoment Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

I own a company and give our employees European level vacations.  It's a win/win for all.  I encourage them to take it and I encourage them to turn the phone off.  The USA would be better if we did that and also encouraged Americans to travel the world so that we don't have so many morons who think their life in the USA sucks.  It doesn't suck, it rules.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:14 Permalink

Sure, but since corporations are considered individual tax-paying "persons" in the good ole USA, they never need to take time off that mere flesh and blood folks need or deserve to take.

Gotta love legal fictions.

jmo.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Sun, 08/12/2018 - 23:26 Permalink

  I got a raw deal working out on the beach today.

  Never seen so many "land jellyfish" in my life!

  Go back to your winter spawning grounds, and take your little brine shrimp with you.

 