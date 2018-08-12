Vacation: Americans Get A Raw Deal

Madrid is a peculiar place in August. Aside from the stifling heat, the traffic isn't too hectic, restaurants are either closed or distinctly emptier while tourist hotspots are unusually quieter. That sense of tranquility is due to the locals leaving the the Spanish capital in order to find refuge from the scorching temperatures in the countryside and along the coast.
Additionally, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, Spanish workers have no problems leaving their jobs for weeks on end given that they have a statutory minimum of 22 paid vacation days, according to the OECD.
They get 14 public holidays on top of that, meaning they get a grand total of 36 paid days leave annually. Many workers get even days depending on their company and position.
The situation in France is similar with motorways clogged with traffic every August as people flee the cities to start their summer holidays. French workers also get a minimum of 36 paid days off every year, of which 11 are public holidays and 25 are the statutory minimum.
Elsewhere the vacation allowance falls in Asia's major economies with South Korean workers getting a minimum of 15 days and people in Japan getting a mere 10.
That's still far better than workers in the United States.
While people in France and Spain spend weeks chilling at the beach, most Americans are more than likely still stuck at their desks.
The U.S. remains the only advanced economy that doesn't guarantee paid vacation. Even though some companies are generous and provide their employees with up to 15 days of paid leave annually, almost one in four private sector workers does not receive any paid vacation, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
Public union employees exempted, of course
This is actually bad policy.
We’ve been conditioned to think that it’s hard-nosed stuff, Protestant work-ethic nonsense. But it actually hurts on several fronts.
Productivity is directly correlated to well-being; physical and mental. It goes much deeper but Americans have been getting the short end for a long time.
Another aside: we’re supposed to pay for everything around the entire world. See how that’s the same game?
In reply to Public union employees… by 2banana
Only is you're non-union.
In reply to This is actually bad policy. by A Sentinel
Get to work, world! There's more crap to make so we can buy it with dollerz we print out of nothing!
In reply to Only is you're non-union. by jpot34
The top countries in the list have unrecoverable demographic collapse and or replacement scenarios underway. No survival instinct or pride in their cultural heritage. Loser countries headed for the dustbin of history fast.
In reply to Only is you're non-union. by jpot34
I don't know anybody that gets 10 days a year, most jobs I've seen give 15 vacation days plus all the holidays. I get 20 vacation days and all the holidays.
This guy is completely full of shit.
In reply to This is actually bad policy. by A Sentinel
True.....I get 15 vacation days, 3 floating holidays, and 10 traditional holidays for a grand total of 28 days off. Everyone I know gets this or more.
The author is full of shit. However, as future jobs become part-time or temporary I believe this stat in the next couple of decades could be accurate. With less benefits, less pay, and pensions going away the American worker will be working for nothing while never having a vacation.
Depressing.
In reply to I don't know anybody that… by PitBullsRule
Yeah......I have no clue where this is coming from. My wife gets 4 weeks, I ‘take’ 6 (Business owner). Friends and associates I know take/get about the same. We all do well but we’re far from what anyone would consider wealthy.
And we’re all private sector.
In reply to I don't know anybody that… by PitBullsRule
There is no labor law in the US mandating vacation dates for workers. Only holidays and even that is not 100% if you work by the hour.
In other countries is mandatory.
Many businesses in the US offer vacation days to attract workers.
Big difference
In reply to I don't know anybody that… by PitBullsRule
"Get back to work Serfs!"
The pillaging of the Christian workforce continues.
Guilt, shame, old work ethic being milked by the corporatocracy.
Sure, money is based on Gold, you own your property, you have rights!
(perhaps 1789 to 1913, long since destroyed by the banksters and money-changers)
In reply to This is actually bad policy. by A Sentinel
You betcha! Glad I applied in 1986!
In reply to Public union employees… by 2banana
Notice how the US is more productive than the other countries, though.
Work harder, slaves.
In reply to Notice how the US is more… by FullHedge1
Productive for whom ?
In reply to Notice how the US is more… by FullHedge1
Bezos, Gates, Koch Bros, etc- you know- the oligarchs that run the US
In reply to Productive for whom ? by monk27
The zionist masters. Dont mention this to Alex Jones or he will censor you.
In reply to Bezos, Gates, Koch Bros, etc… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to The zionist masters. Dont… by The central planners
Notice how the US spends a massive proportion of its GDP on healthcare compared to the above countries...
In reply to Notice how the US is more… by FullHedge1
Exactly. Most positions get paid vacation time. Those that don't are of such low quality that the people operating them just come and go at a whim. They get as much "vacation" as they want, when they are "in between" jobs.
In reply to Notice how the US is more… by FullHedge1
Like those moderate terrorists the US loves to train. Even those vermin get holidays on the Israeli beaches . . . and better healthcare.
In reply to Exactly. Most positions get… by tmosley
Negotiate more time off going in.
Also there are holidays and paid sick time that generally add another 15 days or so.
Also if you hit a certain level at some companies, you end up getting over 30 days.
Also, lots of jobs are flexible with being remote sometimes so you don't waste PTO on doctor visits, etc.
So....I call bs. If you work at a lower job, yes, you might get 2 weeks.
In reply to Exactly. Most positions get… by tmosley
Vacation? What is this thing you speak of?
Running a small business affords little time for such silliness
In reply to Notice how the US is more… by FullHedge1
Well then, you are your own boss, and your boss sounds like a real prick.
I would not work for such a prick.
In reply to Vacation? What is this thing… by booboo
Then you’re either new......or you’re doing something wrong. It’s that simple.
In reply to Vacation? What is this thing… by booboo
Stats are incorrect for Australia as they're missing state based public holidays which increases the total by around 5.
Nobody in the US can afford a vacation.
Turn on, tune in, drop out
It is bullshit to force employers to give anyone paid time off. That is a decision the employer should be free to make based on many factors.
Yeah- like if the employer's wife is bitching at him that she wants to put an addition on the lake house.
In reply to It is bullshit to force… by Hyjinx
In the USA you can often take leave of absence. That is not paid, but it does not really make a difference as salary can be higher. The idea of paid vacation is as much nonsense as vacation money. If you can save, there is no difference.
There is no free lunch, you pay for it one way or another.
Bad policy. At least 10 days. UK, France and Spain have too many days of paid vacations.
I own a company and give our employees European level vacations. It's a win/win for all. I encourage them to take it and I encourage them to turn the phone off. The USA would be better if we did that and also encouraged Americans to travel the world so that we don't have so many morons who think their life in the USA sucks. It doesn't suck, it rules.
Sure, but since corporations are considered individual tax-paying "persons" in the good ole USA, they never need to take time off that mere flesh and blood folks need or deserve to take.
Gotta love legal fictions.
jmo.
We tax mules have an empire to support , no time for fun in the sun ...
All work and no play makes jack (money). Alfred Hitchcock
I got a raw deal working out on the beach today.
Never seen so many "land jellyfish" in my life!
Go back to your winter spawning grounds, and take your little brine shrimp with you.
United Slaves of Ameri'kwa...gotta luv it.
Slave wages and unbearable working conditions. Wheres the fun??????????????????
You gotta be in CONgress or on the Supreme Soviet (Supreme Court) for that sort of thing.
In reply to Slave wages and unbearable… by Aireannpure
The food service workers for the US Marines earned less than the minimum wage, and if they have to work 6 days a week, they do not earn overtime pay.