As Washington D.C. braces for violence at today's "Unite the Right II" anniversary rally, demonstrators in Charlottesville, VA have directed their outrage at the police.
Around 400 white nationalists are expected in D.C.'s Lafayette Square based on the event's permit, however far fewer are actually expected to show up. Meanwhile, around 1,500 counter-protesters will be staging themselves at various downtown locations, including the same park as the white nationalists.
Police are enforcing a complete ban on firearms in and around the demonstration areas on Sunday, reports Fortune, including anyone with a concealed carry permit, said Washington Metro Police chief Peter Newsham.
"Every police action that you will see on Sunday will be done with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of everyone that attends," said the chief.
Meanwhile, protesters gathered a little over 100 miles away in Charlottesville, VA to mark the anniversary of last year's deadly event which resulted in the death of 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer after a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd she was in.
In anticipation of violence, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, stating “I am urging Virginians to make alternative plans" to avoid the event- while the Alt-Right Exposed blog noted that a left-wing "Resist" group called Shut It Down is planning to confront attendees.
#Charlottesville is not having any of it this weekend. pic.twitter.com/690WhaxBP0— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 11, 2018
I’m in Charlottesville today writing about this extraordinary police presence. Just watched one guy get arrested by 35 cops. Unclear what charges are. pic.twitter.com/SpnNrMbbk8— Terrence McCoy (@terrence_mccoy) August 11, 2018
With no white nationalists around to protest, participants have turned it into an anti-police event.
"Last year I was terrified of violence from the Nazis, and this year I’m terrified of violence from the police," Black Lives Matter organizer Lisa Woolford, an English professor at the University of Virginia told the Daily Progress.
Protests bubbling again - massive police presence in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/LLOilIdnjZ— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 12, 2018
14 Pictures Of Anti-Fascist Protesters In #Charlottesville Ahead Of Sunday's "Unite The Right" Rally https://t.co/fD3NNGqooK pic.twitter.com/7Du1Q1GujJ— Karen Lotter (@KarenELotter) August 12, 2018
The resistance hydrates:
Allies now hold space to give survivors a moment to themselves. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/TXgMZTu9id— C-VILLE Weekly (@cvillenews_desk) August 12, 2018
“Why are you in riot gear? We don’t see no riot here,” activists in Charlottesville chanted Saturday evening, while also becoming aggressive with a local news crew covering the protests.
Shortly before a pre-planned evening rally to mark the anniversary of a campus confrontation between torch-carrying white nationalists and counterprotesters, activists unfurled a banner that said, “Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges.” -AP
"Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses" - Rage Against The Machine song Killing in the Name of... #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/XhVFghG4U2— Reza (@FCBTML) August 12, 2018
Protesters very aggressive with media. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/CSYNyvBbeG— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 12, 2018
“Fu** you, snitch ass news bitch. Fu** you”. #Charlotsville pic.twitter.com/JPl3480FUG— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 12, 2018
Authorities have banned skateboards, paintball guns, bats, sticks, clubs, bear spray and flying drones from Charlottesville this weekend. That said, there's nothing stopping anyone from open-carrying an AR-15.
‘Under Virginia law we cannot regulate firearms,’ city spokesman Brian Wheeler told DailyMail.com.
Charlottesville city elders issued a list of items that will be banned from an 18-block area in the city center all weekend just as hundreds of state police officers descended on the university town, determined to prevent a repeat of last year’s violence. -DailyMail.com
"Lengths of lumber or wood" are included on the banned list. "Metal beverage or food cans or containers’ are also forbidden, as are glass bottles."
The full list of prohibited items: "BB guns, pellet guns, air rifles or pistols, paintball guns, nunchucks, tasers, stun guns, heavy gauge metal chains, lengths of lumber or wood, poles, bricks, rocks, metal beverage or food cans or containers, glass bottles, axes, axe handles, hatchets, ice picks, acidic or caustic materials, hazardous or flammable or combustible liquids, skateboards, swords, knives, daggers, razor blades or other sharp items, metal pipes, pepper or bear spray, mace, aerosol sprays, catapults, wrist rockets, bats, sticks, clubs, drones, explosives, fireworks, open fire or open flames, and any other item considered an “implement of riot.”"
Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler, 34, is holding the event at D.C.'s Lafayette Square after being denied a permit in Charlottesville. Kessler, a recent leftist "Occupy" activist who had a Jewish girlfriend and two African roommates, has been accused of being an opportunist. In advance of Sunday's event, Kessler called into Stormfront Action - a white-nationalist online radio show that apparently doesn't mind Kessler's race-mixing past.
During the hour-long interview last month, he unloaded a litany of hate-fueled grievances: The police in Charlottesville, he said, “screwed” him and other white nationalists last year. The media have turned him into “Damian, the son of Lucifer.” White people are “up against a wall.” Jews, he charged, “control the currency,” and are “over-represented in Congress and the Supreme Court.”
“What’s happening to us is unjust right now,” Kessler told Stormfront Action listeners. “That’s why I don’t want to back down.” -The Daily Progress
Kessler has lost support from prominent white nationalists such as Richard Spencer, while friends have also severed ties - saying they don't recognize the activist they once knew as an Obama supporter.
His father, in his first interview, told The Washington Post that he vehemently disapproves of Kessler’s actions and has tried to persuade him to stop. -The Daily Progress
President Trump condemned racism in a Saturday tweet which read: "The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"
The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018
After last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Trump drew condemnation after he said "I think there is blame on both sides."
Conservatives have similarly pushed back against white nationalism. Dinesh D'Souza, for example, told C-Span on August 3rd that the Charlottesville event does not represent the right.
“This is really, I would say, the trump card, and I use that terminology in the movie, because, I have uncovered an aspect of Charlottesville, that is not in the public debate, and that is… the whole point of Charlottesville, there was a tragedy in Charlottesville, and that won’t change. Somebody was run over and killed, and so it was a tragic event in that sense.”
“What I am contesting is the meaning of that event. Because, from the left’s point of view this was right wing white supremacy, and that was the whole point for Trump to condemn it. I deny that. I deny that, and I deny it, based on a close analysis of who was there and who these white supremacists are, and in this book, “Death of a Nation, I go through the list.”
“Jason Kessler, the organizer of Charlottesville, turns out to be an Obama activist, and an Occupy Wall Street guy.” -Alt Right Exposed
“Think about this. Does it make sense, someone who is an Obama voter and supporter becomes a white supremacist? That makes no sense to me. You think the media would be, like ‘Let’s check this guy out.’ , but there was a Charlottesville paper that did. It looked into his background, and it turns out he has a long left-wing history. They interviewed his girlfriend, and she goes ‘he broke up with me because I am too conservative.’ This guy, Jason Kessler.”
And as the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks reports, "supporters of President Donald Trump are taking a firm stance against it and urging people on the right to donate to the Heather Heyer Foundation as a show of goodwill."
As the next event looms, and people in the media — and even rally attendees — attempt to blur the line between the people who would attend such an event and your every day Trump voter, many on the right wanted to strongly come out against what Unite the Right represents
The large group of outspoken Trump supporters banded together and decided that the purest way to condemn the event would be to ask followers to donate at least $8.12, representing August 12, the day she died, to the scholarship fund in Heyer’s name. -The Gateway Pundit
The one-year anniversary of Charlottesville is 8/12— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2018
Let’s use this as an opportunity for unity for the USA
Donate $8.12 to the Heather Heyer Scholarship Foundation #812Campaign https://t.co/fu3954FuS5 pic.twitter.com/f1kO2WQGQZ
Also noted by Fairbanks was author and journalist Mike Cernovich's opposition to the event, who said of Jason Kessler:
“Jason Kessler is a toad. He looks like the kind of creepy person that you could imagine staring into someone’s bedroom late at night. We of course want nothing to do with him and recognize that he is so desperate for attention that he will use the death of a woman — and step over her body — as a way to get it. That is disgusting and he’s a loser,” Cernovich said.
Also voicing his opposition is conservative film director and producer Robby Starbuck, who urged people not to give the rally any attention.
“The Republican Party has a proud history of anti-racist activism and progress. That’s why what we’re seeing happen with White Supremacists marching in D.C. is so distressing. It reminds me of the pain Heather Heyer’s mom must be feeling. I believe in advancing progress and extinguishing hate so I’ve decided the best way forward is to remove the outrage and instead take action. I believe in taking action by ignoring these hateful racists. Turn your backs on them. Let them be the sad splinter group that they are. Let’s remove what they crave the most: Attention,” Starbuck said. “Instead I choose to honor a wonderful young woman who lost her life senselessly just one year ago. I urge everyone who can to take part and donate $8.12 to Heather Heyer’s scholarship fund, together we can counteract the evil that seeks to divide us. Together we are a force for change, do not let hateful people divide us. We can disagree but at the end of the day we are all Americans.” -Via The Gateway Pundit
With that, the day is young in both Charlottesville and D.C. With any luck, they'll be non-events.
Comments
You can have an NAACP, or an Asian American Advancement group, But No groups Advocating for White ppl.
Equality my ASS
I know that my White Grandfathers sure are happy that they dodged artillery strikes, grenades, mustard gas, and bullets to ensure such a brown future for their descendants.
Always with the "white supremacists"...
Apparently this is no country for white men anymore... It's soooo tempting to just let them have it... split off and say "good luck"!
Take a look at Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore... the whole country will look like that. Hell, we're half way there after Obama, let's take it all the way to its conclusion!
In reply to You can have an NAACP, or an… by Shadow1275
We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.
And our people do not include 300 lbs anti-white leftists. Dodge Chargers forever
In reply to Always by toady
In Baghdad when the sectarian violence broke out we hung back and let the Sunnis and Shias fight it out. Just let the idiots on both sides destroy each other.
In reply to dodge chargers forever by Dindu Nuffins
Graham proud boy shoves things up his bum. Who wants him for a leader? Give me Tommy Robinson or Jordan Peterson.
In reply to In Baghdad when the… by carni
Carni:
In Baghdad, you were just a bunch of dumb goys, killing yourselves and others 5000 miles from your actual homeland, furthering the agenda of your masters, while they legally invaded your homeland with "refugees" thanks to your efforts. You haven't changed much since then. Still thinking you're positioned in the reasonable and patriotic middle, while actually aiding the loss of your homeland.
The centrists are not going to solve any problems by being centrist. You either take back your homeland, or you die.
I hate cunton:
Jordan Peterson is the last person I'd want as a leader defending white causes. Individualism is a poison pill that no other race or ethnicity has swallowed, and that means it won't work in practical terms because unilateral surrender never ends well.
In reply to Graham proud boy shoves… by I hate cunton
Expose Kessler as the agitprop leftist he truly is and then beat the fuck outta him to make an example.
Actually, cover his dumbass in a KKK suit and then drop him at the feet of antifa and BLM.
In reply to In Baghdad, you were dumb… by Dindu Nuffins
⚑ AS-TRO-TURF ⚑
⚑ AS-TRO-TURF ⚑
⚑ AS-TRO-TURF ⚑
⚑ AS-TRO-TURF ⚑
In reply to Expose Kessler as the… by IridiumRebel
Hopefully the commies start something like they usually do and get the living shit beaten out of them like we used to do to them in the 1970's. And I mean lots of 12 gauge bean bags, rubber bullets, mace, and steel batons. Just beat the fuck out of them. I'm sick of seeing and hearing them.
In reply to ASTROTURF ! A by ???ö?
I am a counter-counter-counter-counter-protester who is watching from afar like a good "deplorable, uneducated, irredeemable" "white dawg."
In reply to Hopefully the commies start… by johngaltfla
Half a vote dude.
... follow the money. Expose the money trail leading back to Obama's OFA, the DNC, and Soros. Drag them into the spotlight for "supporting white nationalism" and incitement of violence and rioting.
In reply to Expose Kessler as the… by IridiumRebel
“Jason Kessler is a toad. He looks like the kind of creepy person that you could imagine staring into someone’s bedroom late at night"
..................he/she/it isHILLARYous.
Regards.
In reply to Expose Kessler as the… by IridiumRebel
Very simple way to not get your ass kicked by the Police. Don't Chimp Out. I know that is hard but listen to these words.
In reply to In Baghdad, you were dumb… by Dindu Nuffins
I like watching some of these [overweight] anteefah women all tattooed-up and with multiple piercings and half-shaved heads, who run up and down screaming obscenities and slurs in front of the cops, who just stand there looking forward as they ponder to themselves, "How fucked up are these people?!"
In reply to Very simple way to not get… by StackShinyStuff
You can meet my brown descendance every morning circling the bowl. They can't even swim for the love of God.
In reply to In Baghdad when the… by carni
Leaving the urban areas, inner core of cities, to fester and control the suburbs and rural areas is a wise strategy. Live in an area that allows freedoms and food, and the inner cores will realize the end game for collectivism.
You know they might just learn something from that.
In reply to dodge chargers forever by Dindu Nuffins
Yes! Just think how QUICKLY, historically speaking, America went down, and it was not by accident either:
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
Since 2000, All Employment Growth Has Gone to Immigrants
America’s richest billionaires support open borders
Non citizens Across U.S. Find It Easy to Register to Vote, Cast Ballots
S.A. Miller, Washington Times, July 31, 2018
New Nation News What the Mainstream Media Bosses don't want you to know about VIOLENT CRIME AGAINST WHITES.
Race War its a war but only one side is fighting.
Official Daily Stormer Position: Don’t Go to “Unite the Right 2” – We Disavow Andrew Anglin August 5, 2018
Jews Organizing All Weekend in DC to Counter-Protest “Unite the Right 2” Shitshow
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
Ratf**ker” Jack Posobiec Urges People to Donate to Heather Heyer Fund
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
Levels of Signaling That Shouldn’t Even be Possible: Bar Takes Opportunity to Ban “White Supremacists” in DC
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
"We've heard from conservatives and running down a helpless woman protester in the street and killing her is perfectly acceptable violence."
Microsoft Threatens to Shut Down GAB Unless They Censor Anti-Jewish Posts August 10, 2018
An American Son
Gregory Hood December 31, 2015
In reply to Always by toady
Warped Out America
The billionaire sun caste laughs at all these ethnic distractions while
they win the class war and acquire your money and any chance improvement.
You all vote for your own despair.
In reply to You can have an NAACP, or an… by Shadow1275
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
HERE☛ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Warped Out America by Prehuman Insight
How long is it going to take this time to get banned again? Maybe you should just stop doing this demoralizing excuse of a job...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by vvaleria692
What happened to the Range Rover? broke down AGAIN???
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by vvaleria692
AIPAC are not afraid of the others.
In reply to You can have an NAACP, or an… by Shadow1275
"I know that my White Grandfathers sure are happy that they dodged artillery strikes, grenades, mustard gas, and bullets to ensure such a brown future for their descendants."
Like these British WWII soldiers, who say the war wasn't worth it. Their nation was Jew Jacked.
UK: British WWII Soldiers Say War Wasn't Worth It, This Isn't The Britain We Fought For (2009)
"Immigration tops the list of complaints.
'People come here, get everything they ask, for free, laughing at our expense,' was a typical observation.
'We old people struggle on pensions, not knowing how to make ends meet. If I had my time again, would we fight as before? Need you ask?'
Many writers are bewildered and overwhelmed by a multicultural Britain that, they say bitterly, they were never consulted about nor feel comfortable with.
'Our country has been given away to foreigners while we, the generation who fought for freedom, are having to sell our homes for care and are being refused medical services because incomers come first.'"
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1229643/This-isnt-Britain-fough…
http://incogman.net/2017/05/veterans-think-about-this-on-memorial-day/
http://incogman.net/2014/05/wtfu-white-american-soldiers-and-veterans/
http://incogman.net/the-real-immigration-deal/
http://incogman.net/jew-media/
In reply to You can have an NAACP, or an… by Shadow1275
Which just goes to show you, all that war mongering fightin for freedom horshhit aside, General Butler had a point. Carlin had another, They don't give a fuck about you. For all the parades, and stadium flyovers ..
These assholes that make the rules, corrupt all, turn people upon one another in their finance, war makin, parlor patriot games, their education system, which is nothing of education, everything to do with pussification, obedience and fealty to the debt ridden finance Ponzi of inclusion, and delusion , control of the masses via hive minds of government largesse, dictates, and mandates, of syncopant camp followers, and the hoodwinked ...
Divide, suffocate, innundate
Conquered ..
In reply to Yep, like these British WWII… by RagnarRedux
Oh dear, if you think only whites fought in WW2, you've been hanging around Richard Spencer too long. Niggers, Indians, Nepalese Gurkha's to name a few groups of colour, all laid down their lives and bet a few of them never fought for the world they see today. The entire British commonwealth was on the war effort, especially when it came to resources and the mining effort.
In reply to Yep, like these British WWII… by RagnarRedux
Always the tiniest of exceptions grab the egalitarian imagination! I know a magical brownie or 5, let me tell you.
In reply to Oh dear, if you think only… by To Hell In A H…
Is it your contention that non-white British veterans want open borders and welfare for foreigners?
In reply to Oh dear, if you think only… by To Hell In A H…
If the soldiers of Britain really had a problem with it they could take their government and country back, but they will sit and bitch until too many shit stains are in the gov, and it's too late.
Same with the US, might take longer but it's coming.
In reply to Yep, like these British WWII… by RagnarRedux
Ethno-cultural protectionists are not “supremicists.”
In reply to You can have an NAACP, or an… by Shadow1275
This is going to be great. The American people will continue to turn further and further away from the deranged left as these sorts of riots continue to be engineered.
Deranged is right.. They can’t see the reality of how hypocritical they really are and why more people every day are running away from the party of insanity.
In reply to This is going to be great… by tmosley
Without people like me the country will crumble to pieces in a generation.
I know this is true based on my observations of their home countries and the conditions there.
One generation....good luck.
In reply to Deranged is right.. They… by BlackChicken
The way I see it, based off of past and present events, the big club is doing their best to create civil war. Destroying a country- Libya and selling Uranium to Russia while taking kickbacks to the Clinton foundation was fine under Obama. So was separating children from parents at the border- there is big money to be made in these interment camps. Shit, the last time I checked US citizens WERE SEPERATED FROM THEIR CHILDREN when they COMMITED CRIMES. All of this is lost in the propaganda. Rightly so, because if the people of this country looked clearly at how fast and effective the Federal reserve and lackey politicians came to the aid of banks who were engaged in securities fraud that led to millions losing their homes, jobs and pensions... Well shit. Then we might have some real asskicking to do. Together!
In reply to This is going to be great… by tmosley
Prior to 1913, most Americans owned clear, allodial title to property, free and clear of any liens or mortgages until the Federal Reserve Act (1913) “Hypothecated” all property within the federal United States to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, -in which the Trustees (stockholders) held legal title.
The U.S. citizen (tenant, franchisee) was registered as a “beneficiary” of the trust via his/her birth certificate. In 1933, the federal United States hypothecated all of the present and future properties, assets and labor of their “subjects,” the 14th Amendment U.S. citizen, to the Federal Reserve System.
In the 1930s, during the turmoil of the "Great Depression", the concept of birth certificates, licenses for occupation and marriage, property registration, income taxation, and a whole host of regulations governing nearly every little aspect of our lives began to encroach on a distinctly unique American society. The pre-1930s American society was still more than vaguely a republic in its character. However, things changed after the depression of the 1930s, which lead to the bankruptcy of the government created of/by/for the people and endlessly perverted throughout the preceding century, and resulted in our being converted to collateral for the bankrupt United States corporate entity.
Ever since then, as you'll notice, the politicians have consistently referred to our system of government as a "democracy" which, according to our founding documents, is completely wrong. Thus their utterance of this mischaracterization is either a result of abject ignorance or evidence of willful fraud (forignorantia legis neminem excusat, ignorance of the law excuses no one)--or it's the truth.
Assuming they know full well what they are doing--and let's face it, they are not all geniuses, but they are all lawyers, and they go to expensive law schools to know this stuff--then they are telling you how it is.
In reply to The way I see it, based off… by Bank_sters
Excellent post, thank you!
Anyone who suggests that we could have a functioning republic when a group of individuals in the federal reserve can create debt/money out of thin air, funnel it to its proxies and functionally appropriate the land, labor and resources of our country are absolutely delusional. Democracy is an absurdity without the bill of rights, however, it makes 'sense' to the mindless mob. Get the numbers and take the rights!
In reply to Prior to 1913, most… by Chupacabra-322
Love ya Chup!
In reply to Prior to 1913, most… by Chupacabra-322
For as long as the Populace continues to CONSENT to the Board of Directors aka "CONgress" & its CEO aka "President" within their 10 square mile Criminal Fraud DC District of Criminals.
The raping, murder & pillaging will continue. And, the Costume wearing jack booted thugs will continue to enforce the Fraud.
You,
Black Laws Dictionary, CONSENT to it by birth, silence, signature etc...
They're all involved in an elaborate scheme based on contrat law & Criminal deceit to Fraud The American People by CONSENT (Black Law's Dictionary) & being an accessory to the deceit & Criminal Fraud by contracting with the Criminal State.
We are "Governed" Indoctrinated into a Political, Educational, Religious & Economic UNITED STATES, CORP based on contract law which is based on Criminal Fraud, deceit & illusion.
The Private Corp UNITED STATES, CORP uses the cover of being a functional Government when in reality they are not. Much like the Criminal Federal Reserve uses The "Federal" in their name & use it as cover to give the illusion that they are a branch of the US Government when they are not.
Through bankruptcies, Criminal Contract Fraud & deceit the Charlatans have incrementally incorporated the US as well as your souls (birth cert) which are securitized via the Criminal Federal Reserve through to the IMF.
They're functioning off corporate version of the THE CONSTITUTION. It's the reason why The Global Criminal Oligarch Cabal Bankster Intelligence Crime Syndicate continues to lie, cheat, deceit, rape & pillage with impunity.
The only power they have over you is with CONSENT (Black Law's Dictionary). Pay no Taxes. Peaceful Non-Participation, Non-Compliance & being an accessory into their Criminal system/s based on Criminal Fraud, Debt Bondage & Enslavement.
Vote with Your Dollars. Seek Alternative Systems Decentralized outside the Control of the Borg. They're out there. Peer to Peer. Seek them.
It's because in times of trouble, the circle of trust contracts.
Smaller and smaller down to localities, and families. Local.
Trust in the federal government is collapsing/contracting along with other large institutions.
Smaller circle of trust = decentralization.
Long Agorism.
AGORISM:
The ideology which asserts that the Libertarian philosophical position occurs in the real world in practice as Counter-Economics (see below).
AGORIST:
Conscious practitioner of Counter-Economics; older terms include Left Libertarian and New Libertarian.
COUNTER-ECONOMICS:
The study and/or practice of all human action which is forbidden by the State, including violation or non-compliance with regulations; sale and delivery of controlled or forbidden substances; ignoring of all borders and internal state boundaries, customs, tariffs, duties and taxes; evasion of taxes, tributes, levies and assizes; non-compliance with personal regulation such.
James Corbett:?The Most Dangerous Philosophy the Oligarchs Do Not Want You To Know.
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-most-dangerous-philosophy-what-the-oli...
In reply to Love ya Chup! by prymythirdeye
I recall hearing an alt-media radio program in the early 1990's an unusual take on the 14th Amendment, that it was partly intended to make what was once considered property into a special class of citizens, namely by according the title of 'Citizen' with a lower-case 'c' to delineate them from those born free and thus designated as citizens with and upper-case 'C'.
An article about that here: The TRUTH About the 14TH AMENDMENT or Who Are YOU, REALLY? http://usa-the-republic.com/revenue/true_history/Chap6.html
And also here: Original Intent - Citizenship http://www.originalintent.org/edu/citizenship.php
In reply to Prior to 1913, most… by Chupacabra-322
This is a choreographed shit-show put on for public consumption to keep the blue voters enraged until November. Nobody on right is paying attention except for the broad stroke paintbrush used by the media to color everyone on the right.
No doubt that both sides are fully infiltrated by government officials with an agenda to keep the war going. When shots are fired we will learn after the fact that these people 'were under FBI observation'.
In reply to This is going to be great… by tmosley
Exactly! They're doing themselves a great disservice every time they lash out and don't even realize it.
In reply to This is going to be great… by tmosley
Yeah, this oughta be good, talkin about stocking up on popcorn ..
"Sho nuff.
Dem White people jus' be lookin' fo' trouble."'
Smells like a Soros operation to me.
Agree 100%!
Also George Soro's birthday is today!
Fully expect George Soros's henchmen in the FBI/NWO, to Try and STAGE some type of Mass "Shooting" or other incident today, to Try and "Celebrate" That Nazi Pig Soro's birthday!
In reply to Smells like a Soros… by 0hedgehog
No cops.
Pay Per View.
Let's see, 400 'white nationalists' and 1,500 known-to-be violent antifags. Firearms are prohibited even for lawfully permitted citizens. Who in their right mind would choose to publicly gather knowing they're outnumbered 3:1 with no lethal way to defend themselves?
That is a de facto ban on peaceable assembly for the former group.
Who in their right mind would choose to publicly gather knowing they're outnumbered 3:1 with no lethal way to defend themselves?
A former Occupy leader and Obama supporter along with his cronies who receive support from the Deep State and the DNC?
In reply to Let's see, 400 'white… by Maximeme Q
"A former Occupy leader and Obama supporter..."
I said "In their right mind".
In reply to Who in their right mind… by ZD1
Firearms are prohibited even for lawfully permitted citizens ...
"Authorities have banned skateboards, paintball guns, bats, sticks, clubs, bear spray and flying drones from Charlottesville this weekend. That said, there's nothing stopping anyone from open-carrying an AR-15."
What am I missing here?
In reply to Let's see, 400 'white… by Maximeme Q
Skateboarding is not a crime!
In reply to Firearms are prohibited even… by Pendolino