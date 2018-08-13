10 Numbers That Prove That America's Current Financial Condition Is A Horror Show

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
America’s long-term “balance sheet numbers” just continue to get progressively worse. Unfortunately, since the stock market has been soaring and the GDP numbers look okay, most Americans assume that the U.S. economy is doing just fine.
But the stock market was soaring and the GDP numbers looked okay just prior to the great financial crisis of 2008 as well, and we saw how that turned out. The truth is that GDP is not the best measure for the health of the economy. Judging the U.S. economy by GDP is basically like measuring the financial health of an individual by how much money he or she spends, and I will attempt to illustrate that in this article.
If I went out right now and got a whole bunch of new credit cards and started spending money like there was no tomorrow, would that mean that my financial condition had improved?
No, in fact it would mean that my long-term financial condition just got a whole lot worse.
GDP is a measurement of how much economic activity is happening in our society, and it is basically an indication of how much money is changing hands.
But just because more money is changing hands does not mean that things are going well. What really matters is what is happening to assets and liabilities. In other words, is wealth being built or is more debt just being accumulated?
Sadly, there are only a handful of bright spots in our economy. A couple of very large tech companies such as Apple are accumulating wealth, but just about everywhere else you look debt is growing at an unprecedented pace. Household debt has never been higher, corporate debt has doubled since the last financial crisis, state and local government debt is at record highs, and the U.S. national debt is wildly out of control.
If I went out tomorrow and spent $20,000 with a bunch of new credit cards, I could claim that my “personal GDP” was soaring because I was spending a lot more money then before. But my boasting would be pointless because in reality I would just be putting my family in an extremely precarious financial position.
Economic growth that is produced by continually increasing amounts of debt is not a positive thing. I wish that more people understood this very basic concept. The following are 10 numbers that prove that America’s current financial condition is a horror show…
#1 U.S. consumer credit just hit another all-time record high. In the second quarter of 2008, total consumer credit reached a grand total of 2.63 trillion dollars, and now ten years later that number has soared to 3.87 trillion dollars. That is an increase of 48 percent in just one decade.
#2 Student loan debt has surpassed 1.5 trillion dollars for the first time ever. Over the last 8 years, the total amount of student loan debt has shot up 79 percent in the United States.
#3 According to the Federal Reserve, the credit card default rate in the U.S. has risen for 7 quarters in a row.
#4 One recent survey found that 42 percent of American consumers paid their credit card bill late “at least once in the last year”, and 24 percent of Americans consumers paid their credit card bills late “more than once in the last year”.
#5 Real wage growth in the United States just declined by the most that we have seen in 6 years.
#6 According to one recent study, the “rate of people 65 and older filing for bankruptcy is three times what it was in 1991”.
#7 We are in the midst of the greatest “retail apocalypse” in American history. At this point, 57 major retailers have announced store closings so far in 2018.
#8 The size of the official U.S. budget deficit is up 21 percent under President Trump.
#9 It is being projected that interest on the national debt will surpass half a trillion dollars for the first time ever this year.
#10 Goldman Sachs is projecting that the yearly U.S. budget deficit will surpass 2 trillion dollars by 2028.
And I haven’t even talked about unfunded liabilities. Those are essentially future commitments that we have made that we don’t have the money for at the moment.
According to Professor Larry Kotlikoff, our unfunded liabilities are well in excess of 200 trillion dollars right now.
If individuals, corporations, state and local governments and the federal government all stopped going into more debt, we would plunge into the greatest economic depression in U.S. history immediately.
The system is deeply, deeply broken, and the only way that we can keep this debt bubble going is go keep accumulating even more debt.
Anyone out there that believes that the U.S. economy has been “fixed” is completely deceived. NOTHING has been fixed. Instead, our long-term financial imbalances are getting worse at an escalating pace.
Unfortunately, the attitude of the general public is so similar to what it was just prior to the great financial crisis of 2008. Most people seem to assume that just because we have not experienced great consequences for our very foolish decisions up to this point that no great consequences are coming.
And many also assume that since control of the White House has switched parties that somehow things must magically be better as well.
Of course the truth is that the only way that our long-term problems are ever going to be fixed is if we start addressing the issues that caused those long-term problems in the first place, and that simply is not happening.
As I have traveled extensively over the course of the past year, I discovered that most Americans do not want to make fundamental changes to the system, because they are under the illusion that the current system is working just fine. So it will probably take another major crisis before most people are ready to consider fundamental changes, and when it finally arrives we will need to be ready to educate the public.
The system that we have today is not fundamentally sound at all. We desperately need to return to the values and principles that this nation was founded upon, but until things start getting really, really bad it is highly unlikely that the American people will be ready to embrace those changes.
Trumpian Tax Privileges for the Wealthy
Glorious serfdom for the rest.
One trillion in stock buybacks, real wages decline.
The upper caste of billionaires is closest to Heaven.
just print some more fiat monopoly money, makes everything better. stimulate our way out of a downward spiral! like someone with stage 4 cancer taking speed and snorting blow to get better. perfectly sound treatment strategy
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
Trump admin should have done the right thing.
Swallowed the poison pill. Use shadostats statistics, calculations.
"Well hey sorry, we actually have 20+% unemployment. Oops."
In reply to just print some more fiat… by ted41776
the one and only thing he can change at this point is to bring down the globalist regime that brought us to where we are. punish those who caused this and those who benefited. and i'm not talking about firing them or some bureaucratic punishment, but giving them what they deserve for destroying the lives of many millions of people. the rest will fall into place
In reply to Trump by Cryptopithicus Homme
he could starve the beast (balance the budget anybody?) but instead he's feeding it even more.
Let's go where no man has gone before!!! Don't forget to pack your phaser beam!
In reply to the one and only thing he… by ted41776
i admit one thing for sure-i am on the loosing team. the team that knows what should be done but it never happens.
In reply to he could starve the beast … by DingleBarryObummer
"Real wage growth in the United States just declined by the most that we have seen in 6 years."
Kinda flies in the face of the concocted 3.9% unemployment rate
All government numbers are total BS
95 million out of labor force !!!
US cities are becoming murderous apocalyptic shitholes
In reply to i admit one thing for sure-i… by new game
i'm looking for some steel SOLE shoes to wear to the beach or the park, dirty fucking needles everywhere I go and i'm in a part of the country where crime is not very high compared to the usual shitholes (yet). glad i'm forced to pay for free needles for all the junkies so they can throw them everywhere i go. can't even take my kids out to play at the park anymore without having to worry about them getting pricked. this is not society. this is not civilization. it's fucking cancer and it just needs to die already so that the more productive people that survive can pursue normal lives. this global government is a humanity destroying disease
In reply to "#5 Real wage growth in the… by Yellow_Snow
When does a broke-ass "shit hole" become a nightmarish "hell hole"?
When our bullshit bucks are no longer the world's reserve currency.
We are at the beginning of the end.
China, Russia, Iran and many of the other countries we've fucked over for decades are in the process of deep sixing our Saudi-MIC-Zio oil bucks. It began slowly. It will end rapidly. It won't be pretty.
In reply to i'm looking for some steel… by ted41776
Solved USA. Roll your credit cards and your or your kids student loans into a new mortgage... you can even extend the length of your new refinanced Home mortgage. Mmmwhahahaha https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-08-08/many-americans-still…
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
These people just need to get some assets. Problem solved.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/yellen20140918a.htm
In reply to Solved USA. Roll your… by TeethVillage88s
"Trumpian Tax Privileges for the Wealthy
Glorious serfdom for the rest."
Since 1913, dumb ass. Open your eyes.
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
started with the election of Reagan in 80. Jimmy's so-called "malaise speech" should have been a wake up call that America was living beyond her means and it was time to reel it on.
instead, we went with the touchy-feely city on a hill bullshit and ran up the credit card. every recession since has been the bankers calling in our credit card debt and starting the merry go round over again.
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
hey pre, your ebt refill get credited today?
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
FUCK YOU. It was my money to begin with. Why do you people think you are entitled to other peoples money?
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
Sit down and shut up plebe. The MIC needs your money to spread democracy around the world. Think of the troops that require taxes for transgender services you unpatriotic hog.
In reply to FUCK YOU. It was my money to… by Garciathinksso
More mythology from lefties. Suck it. You lost. Get over it. You're gonna lose again in 2020.
The MYTH of Trickle Down Economics
In reply to Trumpian Tax Privileges for… by Prehuman Insight
If $TSLA survives this latest Elon flap, then I am convinced there is no truth to the markets and we will never experience a collapse. The narrative won't provide for that.
One morning 30 some years ago I had a vision, and I saw the economy for what it truly is. And I've been scared shitless every day since
I feel sorry for you. I have only starting seeing it for what it is 10 years ago. And I've been miserable ever since.
In reply to One morning 30 some years… by south40_dreams
Me too. The next day I started stacking gold.
In reply to One morning 30 some years… by south40_dreams
Bought some Gold at $600 an oz. 25 years ago----worst investment ever made. Stocks did much better.
In reply to Me too. The next day I… by cpnscarlet
There are some problems of course, but if you would look at the situation on a global scale, there are lots of improvements that have been made.
I could write a long list of positives over the last decade or so.
In reply to One morning 30 some years… by south40_dreams
Trump tried tax cuts and tariffs. Both resulted in more taxpayer bailouts. Hmmm.... Wall jobs are coming.
Useless. Tell me something useful.
everyone wants to be Japanese....I am looking forward to be a quintillionaire
Let's go to octillion.
In reply to everyone wants to be… by venturen
#Bullshit!
Life is good in the U.S of A. But, that won't stop the U.S. from being destroyed and depopulated in under an hour when it is time. The elitist will go down into their bunkers and their flesh will be consumed by demons.
Enjoy your debt kids...
None of it is mine. Govt. debt doesn't count because that will never be paid off anyway.
It won't be paid off with money. It will be paid off with human misery.
In reply to Enjoy your debt kids... None… by shovelhead
Please do not take offense if I don't invite you to my next party
In reply to It won't be paid off with… by silverer
Yes it does count, because we (tax payers) are paying interest on it right now.
In reply to Enjoy your debt kids... None… by shovelhead
"GDP is a measurement of how much economic activity is happening in our society, and it is basically an indication of how much money is changing hands."
Beyond inflated GDP from debt funded dollars, also consider all of the mal-spending in the U.S. economy:
Subtract out all of that mal-spending from U.S. GDP and what do you have left over?
Everything is fine. These are all normal variations. The dollar and US economy is strong and will easily support this level of debt.
I AM COMEX gold.
Well if the US has to reset it's debt, then everyone else will as well...China comes out on top with the US a close second...
America's iteration of GDP is a construct from the FDR administration. Some of FDR's economic advisors at the time thought that it was a poor indicator that was rushed to be implemented in order to get Wall Street on board with the New Deal. GDP counts many wrong things and fails to count a large number of right things and yet for 80 years the richest country on earth has been to lazy to fix the many problems with it. GDP spectacularly fails when an economy becomes financialized/virtualized.
Helicopter money for all, directly spend.
Donald Trump or Donald Duck can front the show...doesn't matter
This collapse brought to you by :
*Epic levels of debt and unfunded liabilities
*Multi - Institutional credibility at or near zero
*Rampant fraud and corruption
*Decades of horrible public policy
If you owe your bank a $100, you have a problem.
But if you owe a million, the bank has a problem.
I think a better saying is If you owe your bank a $100 you have a problems, but if you owe your bank a million, you BOTH have a problem!!
When debt levels get highly unmanageable it's all over but the crying.....
In reply to If you owe your bank a $100,… by saldulilem
Or just drive through Reno and look around... Funny so few seemed to be noticing what the used to be the wealthiest nation on earth looking like a depressing 3rd world slum. Everybody is still involved in politician hero worship instead. The wars continue...
I guess in a "democratic secular" society, instead of religion being the opiate of the masses, political media is the opiate of the masses.
In reply to Or just drive through Reno… by Ms No
The Trump maverick henchmen that normally spit obscenities here on ZH are strangely quiet!!
Maybe the article was too difficult for them to understand.
You’re an asshole.
Happy now?
In reply to The Trump maverick henchmen… by Mimir
You just proved Mimir's point, dofus!
In reply to You’re an asshole. Happy now? by BlackChicken
And thankfully not 100 posts of "blame the Jooooos" like we normally have by now! Like the difference between having a peaceful conversation with 3 or 4 adult friends vs. having a hectic and distracting conversation with 3 or 4 adult friends while 13 screaming brats are running all around......
In reply to The Trump maverick henchmen… by Mimir
#11 The soon to be six branches of the military to go along with the 17 intelligence agencies that always need another Bogeyman and more money.
The central banks took over that responsibility when they took over democratic nations. The censorship is also part of it because they also took over private corporations. They took over the stock market noticeably in 2011-2012. They have Blackstone as a proxy for taking over the real estate markets. They are taking title to everything before collapsing everyone else out of the markets. They are in for some serious personal consequences because the forces have turned against them. Anyhow, I believe it is beginning to be a revolution against the central bankers and monopolists.
... as many (Antony Sutton is one of the most notable) have pointed out there is not much difference between the goals and end results of Socialism and Monopoly Capitalism.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=antony+sutton+stanford+lectures&t=hb&ia=videos
In reply to The central banks took over… by Normal