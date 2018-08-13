11-Year-Old Girl Busts MSM 'Russia' Narrative - Hacking US Elections Is Child's Play

The myth surrounding "highly sophisticated" 'Russian' hackers "meddling" with US elections continues to be pushed by the mainstream media, promulgated by such luminaries of fear as Senator Mark Warner who will seemingly not be satisfied until a) Democrats run it all, and b) all Russians are locked up.

However, as will surprise few, a competition in Las Vegas shows that when it comes to interfering with a US election, even a child can do it.

Hosted by technology non-profit R00tz Asylum, the competition was held on the sidelines of the annual Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas, where RT reports that children between the ages of 8 and 17 were tasked with hacking into replica election office websites in key “battleground” states where the upcoming US midterm elections in November are expected to be tight.

Of the 39 contestants who entered, 35 were successful in breaking into the sites with the fastest being 11-year old Audrey Jones.

She cracked the site’s code in just 10 minutes.

While R00tz Asylum’s mantra is “hacking for good,” it exposes glaring vulnerabilities to the cyber security of the US election system despite a whopping $380 million approved by Congress to improve cyber-security for elections in 2018 alone.

But blaming Hillary's loss on an 11-year-old American girl doesn't have quite the same impact as the nefarious-sounding Russian hacking empire...