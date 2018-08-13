Bayer Shares Crash Most On Record After Monsanto Cancer Trial Loss

Bayer AG shares are down over 12% this morning - the biggest drop ever - to the lowest levels since October 2013, amid investor anxiety over the potential future legal costs associated with newly-acquired Monsanto's RoundUp weedkiller.
As we detailed Friday, a San Francisco Jury awarded $289 million in damages to a former school groundskeeper, Dewayne Johnson, who said Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller gave him terminal cancer.
The trial was an important test of the evidence against Monsanto and will serve as a template for litigating thousands of other claims over the herbicide.
As Bloomberg reports, the verdict surprised Bayer investors and may stir up memories of the scandal over cholesterol-lowering pill Lipobay, said Markus Mayer, an analyst with Baader Bank AG. Bayer paid more than $1.1 billion to settle suits over the heart drug.
“Investors might worry that this will become a ‘Lipobay 2.0,’” Mayer said.
The company, whose market value fell by more than 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) Monday, says Roundup is safe.
“They’re going to appeal, and we’re going to have to see what happens then,” said Ulrich Huwald, an analyst with Warburg Research in Hamburg. Even if Bayer doesn’t face similar verdicts in other cases, the company may need to pay out settlements. “As the northern Germans say, ‘In court and on the high seas, you’re in God’s hands.’”
Bayer closed a deal to buy Monsanto for $66 billion in June. If the litigation generates large verdicts, it could have a material impact on Bayer’s bottom line, said Chris Perrella, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.
Take 2 Bayer aspirin with plenty of bed rest.
Without RoundUp, their RoundUp immune GMO crops will have to compete with all non-GMO crops. There's a bigger picture at stake. Seeds should never be controlled by corporations. Farmers should be able to save seeds for their next crop cycles.
Controlling seeds is controlling food ... and essentially people.
Re-posting this:
Anyone could help by forwarding the court case articles to those still selling RoundUp. If you know any country still allowing the import, please help email to their ministry/department of agriculture to warn them too and ask that they ban the product. It's time for us all to glyphosate Monsanto/Bayer. There's no such a thing as overdosing in this instance. They are too powerful and resilient like the worst kind of weeds.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
so, the farmers applying this shit, how are they doing?
hmmm, irony, of a law suite against it's useage.
In reply to Re-posting this: Anyone… by beemasters
I love my Roundup (actually I use the generic from the farm supply), only way to manage the weeds on the plot here in Florida.
In reply to so, the farmers applying… by new game
In reply to I love my Roundup (actually… by man from glad
We know it's hard the first time. But once you wipe these tears out and have some rest, it's getting progressively less hard the next times. On the other hand that doesn't do too much good to your anus, but it's a career choice and your are Sovereign in your endeavors.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
glyphosate started selling about 25 years ago and is the single biggest herbicide with millions of lbs applied each year. In 25 years 2 or may be 10 people got cancer and it is due to glyphosate1 Really, what about a few million others who also used it?
In reply to Re-posting this: Anyone… by beemasters
Love the smell of Agent Orange in the morning!
Good Morning Vietnam!
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
Monsanto owners/investors sold their liabilities for a fantastic profit to Bayer AG.
What a timely smart sale that was - or was it perhaps that some people who made the decision for the buyer's side got corrupted and were paid off?
Some interesting background story about Monsanto:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-complete-history-of-monsanto-the-worl…
In reply to Love the smell of Agent… by B-Bond
Are you working for today's fox or something? I don't see your tits so well...
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
They got cancer but didn't know what caused it.
Perhaps they will make the connection now. If they aren't already dead.
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
And you haven't.
So that should make people happy around here. Huhuhu.
In reply to They got cancer but didn't… by tmosley
"In 25 years 2 or may be 10 people got cancer"
Is it a nice cave you're living in? Monsanto is currently facing more than 4,000 similar cases across the US. Dead ones can't sue. Those in poor nations were/are suffering in silence, couldn't afford medical care and too uneducated to suspect the link to sue Monsanto.
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
Don't mention the bee die-off. Heaven help us if the bees don't pollinate and we don't have enough wine grapes.
In reply to "In 25 years 2 or may be 10… by beemasters
Can you put the crack pipe down for just a minute? It’s a known carcinogen, I mean the next your gonna tell us is smokings good for us. Internal documents state it pretty clearly that Monsanto’s been lying to the public since the early 90’s. The same goes for GMO food. Animals if given the choice will take unedited corn every time. GMO corn causes cancerous tumors in rats but they put it everything now anyways, and have fought toothe & nail not to label it for 2 decades. Clinton, Bush & Obama have been in the pocket of Monsanto for 20 years. Frankly they’re fucking evil, worse than Microsoft & Fuck Book combined...
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
Cash to ashole, more like it! There are thousands of cases in the pipeline vs. Monsanto. Plus, you know, all the people who can't sue because they're dead.
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
How's those boots taste?
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
And who knows how many other ailments have been caused and genetic mutations in animals and human bodies. This stuff, like many other chemicals is poison. nature did not create it. We have had an explosion in weird disorders over the last 25 years, this is not a coincidence. We are being killed by Dupont and Monsanto.
In reply to glyphosate started selling… by cashtoash
Bayer shareholders must be thrilled that they ingested the steaming Monsanto turd, while former Monsanto executives are high-fiving each other after cashing out their stock options at inflated buyout prices.
In reply to Re-posting this: Anyone… by beemasters
And Bayer is already getting the welcome gift from the US government in being already fined. I suppose it's just a start...
In reply to Bayer shareholders must be… by Buckaroo Banzai
It's a total Cohen-incidence that 2 months after Zee Germans take over Monsanto that the hook-nosed lawyers start winning big judgements against Monsanto
In reply to Bayer shareholders must be… by Buckaroo Banzai
Good points. I was wondering what's in it for the "takoveree" quite generally in these mega-mergers. Guess everyone gets paid off handsomely and the banks get the prime cuts.
In reply to Bayer shareholders must be… by Buckaroo Banzai
or drink a big glass of Round-up and call a mortician in the morning
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Bayer bought Monsanto on NWO orders. This trial loss is only the start, plenty of time for the Monsanto fixers on Bayer's payroll to get to the judge to reduce the verdict. Judges can be bought, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. For an example,
wikipedia: Mutual Pharmaceutical Co. v. Bartlett, 570 U.S. ___ (2013) is a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States holding that generic drug manufactures cannot be held liable under state law for not adequately labeling medication when federal law prohibits them from changing the label from the original brand name drug.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
We bought off the EU Council, we can buy off a few US judges. If not, accidents happen....
In reply to Bayer bought Monsanto on NWO… by junction
O happy day!
Good, hopefully Bayer will have to pay damages until it's bankrupt. Would be a nice karma for buying that shit in the first place.
Round Up is a cancer causing agent.
I hope the litigation STOPS the use of this poison which is put directly into GMO seeds.
A win for the people, for a change.
And, I hope Bayer goes broke those nasty nazus!
was an easy short. otherwise a victory for the little guys.
i'll take anything i can get from the hide of the corporATE beast...
In reply to Round Up is a cancer causing… by 107cicero
Haha! Corporate equivalent of selling on a car wreck to an unsuspecting buyer
You weren't in North Korea with your head in a microwave oven by any chance?
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
You know, a gazillion dollar bitcoin is awesome, right up until the power goes out. Try buying a sandwich with it, then.
If you can't hold it, it's not real.
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
Even if the power is on the exchanges will still screw you over. And try transacting ex exchange, good luck.
In reply to You know, a gazillion dollar… by Nunyadambizness
Is this just John McAffee trying to get out of eating his dick?
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
Asbestos/Manville
Didn't know Dwayne Johnson ate glyphosphate.
And why wasn't Trump up on his hind legs on the sellout of Monsanto?
"the verdict surprised Bayer investors and may stir up memories of the scandal over cholesterol-lowering pill Lipobay"
But they're fine with Bayer's involvement in Zyklon-B, Sarin, Agent Orange, Mustard Gas and Heroin Cough Syrup apparently.
That takeover will go down as the worst since Daimler acquired Chrysler.
Those shares will come right back and exceed the pre-trial price. Because the FED and the central banks and the rigged markets say so.
Monsanto tried to destroy humanity by controlling the food supply and Bayer made Zyklon B to help destroy the world, so they both are deserving to be erased from history. Deep state tools I’m sure.
The holocaust was a hoax.
In reply to Monsanto tried to destroy… by Thalamus
"The holocaust was a hoax."
I would say it was grossly misrepresented, the numbers and ethnicity of victims and accusations of who was responsible was totally an exercise in purposeful deceit. The results are now used as marketing tools, and the supplied information is not to be questioned.
In reply to The holocaust was a hoax. by XBroker1
Sure millions dying or dead, but look at all of this MONEY!
Round Up, weed killer, could turn out to be Bayer killer.
It's perfectly legal to sell products that may cause cancer. I suppose Monsanto would not be liable if they put such a warning on the label. The replacement for glyphosate the companies are promoting is dicamba. The GMO dicamba tolerant seeds are ready for market. Isn't that special?
It's unlikely this groundskeeper only used Roundup on the job. Unless his job was to kill the lawn he most likely was exposed to a whole bunch of selective herbicides like 2,4 D. It's a major miracle that the jury was able to eliminate all the possible causes for this man's cancer and pin it on Roundup. Consider that he grew up during the nuclear bomb testing and filled his mowers with gasoline every day at work. Benzene in gasoline is a known carcinogen.
Not sure who is going to stack up more lawsuits, verizon or mon-satan. The cell phone radiation cancer lawsuits haven't kicked off yet. I think I'll hang around for that. I resorted to working from my spare BR for 25 years to get away from wireless radiation, that I was sensitive to. Now the obits are exploding with young people dying from cancer. Soon the world will connect the dots.