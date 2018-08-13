Bayer Shares Crash Most On Record After Monsanto Cancer Trial Loss

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:13

Bayer AG shares are down over 12% this morning - the biggest drop ever - to the lowest levels since October 2013, amid investor anxiety over the potential future legal costs associated with newly-acquired Monsanto's RoundUp weedkiller.

As we detailed Friday,  a San Francisco Jury awarded $289 million in damages to a former school groundskeeper, Dewayne Johnson, who said Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller gave him terminal cancer.

The trial was an important test of the evidence against Monsanto and will serve as a template for litigating thousands of other claims over the herbicide.

As Bloomberg reports, the verdict surprised Bayer investors and may stir up memories of the scandal over cholesterol-lowering pill Lipobay, said Markus Mayer, an analyst with Baader Bank AG. Bayer paid more than $1.1 billion to settle suits over the heart drug.

“Investors might worry that this will become a ‘Lipobay 2.0,’” Mayer said.

The company, whose market value fell by more than 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) Monday, says Roundup is safe.

“They’re going to appeal, and we’re going to have to see what happens then,” said Ulrich Huwald, an analyst with Warburg Research in Hamburg. Even if Bayer doesn’t face similar verdicts in other cases, the company may need to pay out settlements. “As the northern Germans say, ‘In court and on the high seas, you’re in God’s hands.’”

Bayer closed a deal to buy Monsanto for $66 billion in June. If the litigation generates large verdicts, it could have a material impact on Bayer’s bottom line, said Chris Perrella, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Comments

beemasters

Without RoundUp, their RoundUp immune GMO crops will have to compete with all non-GMO crops. There's a bigger picture at stake. Seeds should never be controlled by corporations. Farmers should be able to save seeds for their next crop cycles.
Controlling seeds is controlling food ... and essentially people.

Re-posting this:
Anyone could help by forwarding the court case articles to those still selling RoundUp. If you know any country still allowing the import, please help email to their ministry/department of agriculture to warn them too and ask that they ban the product. It's time for us all to glyphosate Monsanto/Bayer. There's no such a thing as overdosing in this instance. They are too powerful and resilient like the worst kind of weeds.

ChiangMaiXPat

Can you put the crack pipe down for just a minute? It’s a known carcinogen, I mean the next your gonna tell us is smokings good for us. Internal documents state it pretty clearly that Monsanto’s been lying to the public since the early 90’s. The same goes for GMO food. Animals if given the choice will take unedited corn every time. GMO corn causes cancerous tumors in rats but they put it everything now anyways, and have fought toothe & nail not to label it for 2 decades. Clinton, Bush & Obama have been in the pocket of Monsanto for 20 years. Frankly they’re fucking evil, worse than Microsoft & Fuck Book combined...

junction

Bayer bought Monsanto on NWO orders.  This trial loss is only the start, plenty of time for the Monsanto fixers on Bayer's payroll to get to the judge to reduce the verdict.  Judges can be bought, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. For an example,  

wikipedia: Mutual Pharmaceutical Co. v. Bartlett, 570 U.S. ___ (2013) is a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States holding that generic drug manufactures cannot be held liable under state law for not adequately labeling medication when federal law prohibits them from changing the label from the original brand name drug.

107cicero

Round Up is a cancer causing agent.

I hope the litigation STOPS the use of this poison which is put directly into GMO seeds.

A win for the people, for a change.

And, I hope Bayer goes broke those nasty nazus!

medium giraffe

"the verdict surprised Bayer investors and may stir up memories of the scandal over cholesterol-lowering pill Lipobay"

But they're fine with Bayer's involvement in Zyklon-B, Sarin, Agent Orange, Mustard Gas and Heroin Cough Syrup apparently.

 

Thalamus

Monsanto tried to destroy humanity by controlling the food supply and Bayer made Zyklon B to help destroy the world, so they both are deserving to be erased from history. Deep state tools I’m sure.  

silverer

"The holocaust was a hoax."

I would say it was grossly misrepresented, the numbers and ethnicity of victims and accusations of who was responsible was totally an exercise in purposeful deceit. The results are now used as marketing tools, and the supplied information is not to be questioned.

wide angle tree

It's perfectly legal to sell products that may cause cancer. I suppose Monsanto would not be liable if they put such a warning on the label. The replacement for glyphosate the companies are promoting is dicamba. The GMO dicamba tolerant seeds are ready for market. Isn't that special?

It's unlikely this groundskeeper only used Roundup on the job. Unless his job was to kill the lawn he most likely was exposed to a whole bunch of selective herbicides like 2,4 D. It's a major miracle that the jury was able to eliminate all the possible causes for this man's cancer and pin it on Roundup. Consider that he grew up during the nuclear bomb testing and filled his mowers with gasoline every day at work. Benzene in gasoline is a known carcinogen.

XBroker1

Not sure who is going to stack up more lawsuits, verizon or mon-satan. The cell phone radiation cancer lawsuits haven't kicked off yet. I think I'll hang around for that. I resorted to working from my spare BR for 25 years to get away from wireless radiation, that I was sensitive to. Now the obits are exploding with young people dying from cancer. Soon the world will connect the dots.