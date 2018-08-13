China Steps Up Live-Fire Naval Exercises On "Enemy" Targets

China has been stepping up its maritime combat readiness, according to analysts responding to official reports that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had staged at least three naval drills over the past week.
On Monday, the Southern Theatre Command acknowledged over social media that a frigate fleet had recently performed drills - including simulated anti-submarine attacks and live-fire exercises, aimed at putting PLA forces through increasingly complex and realistic training scenarios.
The command, which is one of five such units established by President Xi Jinping to represent China’s five strategic locations, did not disclose the locations of the exercises, but its area of responsibility encompasses the disputed South China Sea.
The images published online appeared to show at least five frigates and two helicopters taking part in the drills. -SCMP
Xinhua news reported on Saturday that over 10 warships from three theatre commands participated in a large-scale missile and air defense exercise in the East China Sea. Anti-air attack missiles were fired from two corvettes - the Meizhou and the Tongren, to intercept simulated "enemy" targets, while serving under the command of guided missile frigate Jingzhou - which observed and gathered data.
The third drill took place in the Yellow Sea between Friday and Monday, according to China's Maritime Safety Administration - which did not release any more data than the location.
Some observers have speculated that the exercise may have included China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier - the Type 001A, due to the drill's proximity to Quingdao - the ship's home port in the eastern China province of Shandong.
The exercises come amid a growing trade war between Washington and Beijing - as well as China's turbulent relations with Taiwan. On Sunday, Taiwan President Stai Ing-wen embarked on a nine-day trip to Belize and Paraguay - two of just 18 nations which still maintain diplomatic ties with the island nation.
Military experts said that the PLA drills were intended as a show of strength to both the United States and pro-independence forces in Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a breakaway province. -SCMP
"The anti-air and anti-missile exercises in the East China Sea are intended to ensure a safe environment for China’s aircraft carriers, which means an aircraft combat group is preparing to go further out to sea," said military observer Song Zhongping, who added "It sends a very clear signal to Taiwan’s independence forces and deters any intervention into Taiwan affairs by the US or Japan."
Meanwhile, military commenter Li Jie said that in the event off armed conflict between Beijing and Taipei, the East China Sea would be a primary battleground. Jie said that Beijing would not sit idly if it thought it was being provoked in the region.
“Although Sino-Japanese relations have warmed recently, China is still very suspicious of Japan’s military development and needs to prepare,” he said.
Japan’s defence ministry is reported to have requested US$160 million to pay for new long-range missiles in response to the growing military threat in East Asia. -SCMP
Beijing military expert Zhou Chenming added that the three drills were designed to test China's naval capabilities following a sweeping program of military restructuring and modernization.
"Through the drills that replicate war scenarios, military authorities can better understand whether the navy needs more equipment, and also test the compatibility of its old and new weapons," he said, adding "Most importantly, it can see whether the [navy’s] combat capability has been strengthened or not."
Comments
Good. I want to see some U.S aircraft carriers go down.
Breaking news:
Elon Musk has secured financing for Tesla private buyout. Nigerian Prince said to back the operation.
In reply to Good. I want to see some U.S… by MusicIsYou
Go home China.
Everyone knows you we’re drugging and assaulting people.
Jewish Mob, everyone knows you don’t own that bank. Everyone also knows that you did pay some with drugs to make sure the security code on the back says something only your sick twisted minds would think is funny.
Hypnosis through my phone as well?
What’s up Trump? You okayed all of this.
Then come shut me up.
In reply to Good. I want to see some U.S… by MusicIsYou
Still talking and now I have you linked to assault.
Look at that 3 to the pervert crowd means a trans person.
In Masonry it means figure it out.
I figure it out. You can’t shut me up. Go home China
In reply to Go home China. by NidStyles
Undisputed! Surrounding nations have tried and failed.
Sanctions? Not in Great Wall St. interests, plebs continue to buy Chinese crap from GWST.
In reply to Still talking and now I have… by NidStyles
Funny you should say that. One of the biggest problems facing the US Navy is how to dispose of all these old nuclear carriers. Estimates range up to $1.5B per carrier and there are 10 over the next decade to get rid of.
In reply to Good. I want to see some U.S… by MusicIsYou
Oh yeah great idea, not gay.
In reply to Funny you should say that… by Ward of the Squid
Pure silliness. I hope China likes their tiny islands, they start a shooting war and they're going to have to eat them. A few dozen container ships sink in mid-Pacific, and China would go bankrupt in six months. I don't think they're that crazy or dumb. So enjoy the exercises.
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
****-★GOOD LUCK http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Pure silliness. I hope… by I Write Code
China is obviously feeling the need to demonstrate "strength".
Trump triggers..... EVERYONE.
In reply to Pure silliness. I hope… by I Write Code
While China-Russia demonstrates their military prowess, KSA-Israel continue to kill civilians in Yemen and Syria.
They're just seeing if the their weapons actually work. This Made in China stuff can be hit or miss.
That is awesome. I want you to show me with blood and guts how much you believe in. Because after all, I did nail my own son to a cross.
Sure you did. Thanks for that. Is the FBI looking for you? You'll probably be ok.
In reply to That is awesome. I want you… by MusicIsYou
Grotesque.
In reply to That is awesome. I want you… by MusicIsYou
I want to see 10's of 1000's of sailors die for their own self righteous beliefs. I want to savour the taste of your mourning in the loss of your sons and daughters because they are no longer enslaved by you to pay for your social security.
Wishing death on 10s of thousands seems so "moderate" to me, like moderate Syrian "freedom fighters".
In reply to I want to see 10's of 1000's… by MusicIsYou
You are a true fucking asshole. Do you not realize that if that happens people espousing shit like your vile puke will be the first to die? I hope you find out...You POS!
In reply to I want to see 10's of 1000's… by MusicIsYou
You little mouse, I've wiped out entire planets.
In reply to You are a true fucking… by Oldguy05
Wiping out Uranus doesn't count.
In reply to You little mouse, I've wiped… by MusicIsYou
Everyone of the big boys is flexing muscle as and when and where they see fit
At leas China has an excess male population it can sacrifice.
Yeah. My kid in the bathtub blew up Jurassic Park and saved the dinosaurs earlier. There was an intense firefight. Unfortunately all 1.5 Chinese aircraft carriers were destroyed by Pteradactyls after they were sunk by Ohio Class Submarines.
He likes to write movies about dinosaurs. Jurassic China is his latest effort. Going really good. After all the fighter planes that took off from the lousy carriers run by goose stepping idiots crumbled because the concrete hull caved, a megalodon ate the shit out of it and Uighers threw spears all over the fucking place like Avatar and then when Yggdrasil fell the dinosaurs regrouped and beat the fuck out of everyone.
James Cameron called me and I told him that what sucks is that China can't even build islands like Dubai does. We really have to get on this because apparently Sandra Bullock got on a Chinese Space Station Tiangang but it was actually Korean like a Hundai. After that bullshit I'm trying to patreon a military for China that doesn't suck. My goal is 17 trillion dollars. If you can help please send it care of Zerohedge. I'm sure through the magic of CGI and the folk rock of the Chinese Emperor Idiot we can Make China Great Again.
Except that China can't even deal with the hundreds of pyramids they won't admit to and the fact that they's rayciss...
China is gearing up to kill millions of American cockroaches. China never pretended to be a free country as the U.S did, so I'm certain God will empower China to no end.
'Cockroach' - What's left of a pole after MusicIsYou smokes it.
In reply to China is gearing up to kill… by MusicIsYou
Smoking weed must be a former profession of yours. What people think is: that if you can come up with fast analogies to smoking dope and meds is that your mind must revolve around it. And people who used dope in their younger years have a much increased risk of dementia or early heart attack risk - so I guess you won't see 65.
In reply to 'Cockroach' - What's left of… by Golden Phoenix