Commerzbank Warns Turkey Facing Hyperinflation As CDS Explodes

The sheer pandemonium in Turkey continues.
It's not just Turkey's currency and sovereign bonds that have resumed their plunge today: Turkish stocks are all sharply lower, with the Borsa Istanbul down over 4% after dropping even more earlier in the session. However, that's in local currency terms: in dollar terms, Turkish stocks are now at their lowest level since March 2009.
So far in 2018, the local stock market has lost a fifth of its value in lira terms, but a whopping 55% in USD terms, while banks - which Goldman recently warned would see their excess capital wiped out if the lira hits 7.1 - have fared especially bad with the BIST 100 bank sector down 7.4% on Monday, 40.7% in local currency terms for the year to date, and down a whopping 70% YTD.
“Within the current backdrop, we view banks as being vulnerable to Turkish Lira depreciation given that it impacts,” Goldman warned last week.
However, another even more troubling move has been seen in Turkey’s credit default swaps which are "shooting through the roof" because the economy is heavily indebted and there is "widespread fear that a good part of these claims will have to be cancelled," wrote Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann.
As shown in the chart below, five-year Turkish CDS soared over 125bps to more than 550 today, the highest since 2008, and surpassing the similar maturity CDS for Greece.
Leuchtmann continued his dire outlook on Turkey, and warned that USDTRY would "strive towards infinity" on the currency market, noting that "exchange rates can then no longer be reasonably projected."
The commerzbank punchline:
"if confidence disappears as radically as in Turkey at present, money loses its value totally. This effect is domestically called hyperinflation."
Meanwhile, since a state receives most of its revenue in its domestic currency, it must either adjust its tax rates as quickly as hyperinflation gallops – which is hardly practicable or the government cannot service its FX-denominated debt any more.
His advice: impose capital controls immediately, as they would at least temporarily curb capital flight “would perhaps be the best solution from today’s point of view.” However, the bigger problem is that for Turkey, which desperately needs capital inflows...
... capital controls would also be a death sentence, if only a somewhat delayed one, as the economy would implode and it would become impossible to roll over or refi any USD-denominated debt, resulting in a wave of corporate defaults, once again sending the lira into the Venezuelan stratosphere.
Comments
Stick a fork in me Jerry, I'm done!
Bernanke, Yellen, Greenspan said Hyper inflation was an old wives tale. And the Gold Club, Breton Woods, Gold Standard were myths.
Raise interest rates to 25% and let's have some fun.
Central bank discount rate:
5.25% (31 December 2011)
15% (22 December 2009)
Commercial bank prime lending rate:
15.2% (31 December 2017 est.)
14.74% (31 December 2016 est.)
You would earn so much more with goats. Children are so passé...
All this shows how fragile ANY fiat currency is...
People are really krazy to not diversify out of fiat into gold, silver, land, or BTC
25%, weak. 250% will be needed in 6 months time at this rate.
Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of head choppers.
time for plan B...no, make that C, Erdogan.
I thought stocks go through the roof in hyperinflation and protect your capital.
What exactly is 'capital', and how could it fly? Money != capital. Capital is human beings with skills, gold, and fixed assets such as real estate and factories which can't really move. So short of building a wall, it is impossible to prevent 'capital flight'. The whole concept is nonsensical.
If "Money = capital", then moving money out of a country is moving capital, is it not?
Answer me this: Why is it that every country that starts going under starts limiting the movement of money out of the country? Almost without fail, they restrict moving money out of the country. If money isn't capital, why would they do that?
Savings (money/fiat) is 'real' capital. Debt fiat can pretend to be capitol,,, until it can't.
gold swaps will come from China/Russia and Turkey will turn to the east for all political alliances and a pull out from Nato is assured....the US can then walk to Afghanistan.
Moving all of that dope out in backpacks will call for a need of additional troops. Sign up here boys...get an education and become a man. Also, shooting ragheads is fun!
I'm curious to see if this is the beginning of the great unravelling... Will this be the spark that starts the dominoes to fall??
Standing by with popcorn, watching intently.
Yes, me too, and it suddenly strikes me: this is not what human life is supposed to be.
Stoking the fire can get one burned.
Erdogan pick up the phone and give a ring to Trump mate
Losers don't like the idea of talking.
This is the most hilarious part of it all. Turkey would be in minor trouble if it wasn't for Erdogan and his ego, threatening to jail people who short lira is comedy gold.
Will there be a real coup I wonder? Or has the military had its balls cut off already, I suspect the latter as they must be thoroughly Islamic now (rank and file).
Mad Erdo just cannae help hisself; just when the TRY was stabilising, he picks another fight and down it goes again, taking the stock market with it.
GDP (purchasing power parity): $2.133 trillion (2017 est.)
- Turkey has lots of people, lots of buildings, lots of investment, but ... not sure if it has a middle class that invests in stocks... so the Losers are going to be bankers, finance guys, lawyers, Elites.
GDP - per capita (PPP): $26,500 (2017 est.)
- Exporters going to be hurt in refinance?
Turkey supplied ISIS with fuel and money so they could killl Christians. Enough said.
Strange, so who invented ISIS and initially funded them .. ?
Obama administration, and it was ISIL at the time.
Do you remember how "Osama" became "Usama?"
That was weird.
...and then became youmamma mofo.
And funded and trained by the U.S.
So did the Clinton state department in league with their neocon allies. Obama holdovers have continued this immoral policy. More exposure of this tragedy is needed.
Imports partners: China 10%, Germany 9.1%, Russia 8.4%, US 5.1%, Italy 4.8% (2017)
Reserves of foreign exchange and gold:
$107.5 billion (31 December 2017 est.)
$106.1 billion (31 December 2016 est.)
Debt - external:
$429.6 billion (31 December 2017 est.)
$404.9 billion (31 December 2016 est.)
This is the result of a debt based monetary system. Everything is dependent on obtaining more debt,,, refinancing rollovers.
This is classic American monetary interference. Turkey should have prepared itself before getting froggy.
You mean like Valenzuela did? you know all that Gold has done wonders for them..
All we will get from Erdogan is more testiculation - waving his arms around and talking boll#cks.