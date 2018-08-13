Contagion Hits Latin America: Argentine Peso, Brazilian Real Plummet

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:04

While the Turkish collapse has managed to stabilize (if that's the right word) for the time being, it appears Europe's close has refocused attention on South American EM as the peso and and real plunge.

First, Argentina is attempting to force its banking system to shift away from short-term funding, has canceled the daily dollar auction and phased out its short term Lebacs (bills) program amid concerns of successful rolling over, offering 1-year notes and beyond instead. The peso reacted badly immediately.

However, the central bank then stepped in and just unexpectedly hiked 7-day rates by 500bps to 45%.

Commenting on the move, Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd said that "Argentina's central bank is reacting fast. After the peso slid through 30 per dollar for the first time earlier today, the bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 500bps to 45%. It's too early to tell if this is going to be enough, but EM investors will be pleased to see at least one crisis-buffeted central bank moving to stem the decline."

And then, souring the mood further, the Brazilian FinMin said he saw no need to intervene in FX markets and the real plunged to the day's lows:

The Mexican, Chilean, and Colombian Pesos are all tumbling too:

EM FX is pushing towards new lows...

Notably, US equity indices were also pressured lower around the European close...

Albertarocks Bill of Rights Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Yup, for several years now it's been impossible to know if we would be seeing a huge deflationary event first and then the inevitable hyperinflation... or if we might skip the deflationary phase and one day wake up to find that huge hidden inflation had become exposed and we were suddenly in a massive inflationary world.  Most of the emerging markets are in an inflationary hell already.  Those people won't experience deflation now... or ever again.

So it looks like it has resolved into a short term deflationary scenario first (for Americans only).  The massive hyperinflation (as seen in Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and especially Venezuela) will inevitably come to the USA but for now the USD is the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry.  Precious metals are getting absolutely hammered yet again, but that too is temporary.  One thing is certain, this deflationary event won't last long because the stock markets will crash and the Fed will try to fight that.  It's the bankers' reaction to what's coming that will ignite the inflationary phase.

pods Bill of Rights Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

Yep, hyperinflation is the cure for what is coming. Deflation is the issue in debt backed currencies.  The money supply must exponentially increase to be able to pay the interest on the previous debt. Contract for long enough, and you start to get a deflationary collapse. That is why 2008 caused them to issue so much new debt.  The aggregate debt curve started to roll over.

I don't think the Fed publishes that chart anymore. It was very telling. 

And the "drop money out of helicopters" was in reality the Fed threatening to slit its own throat. Because if they issue unbacked dollars, they will circulate through the economy and wipe out debt.  In the system we operate in, if they did that it would actually hasten deflation, causing more dropping, and boom, hyperinflation because now you are destroying one side of the dollar (FRN) balance sheet.

pods

mailll Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

The Chinese Yuan has taken a downturn also. Interesting.  Is it the Chinese that are causing this, or outside influences? What happens if the Chinese Yuan gets too weak and the US dollar gets too strong?  We'll have to wait and see since both are going in them directions.

kurwamac Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

If people think the USD is going up forever, look out below!!!  Its going to be the last express elevator down and this one won't  have any brakes!!!!

To Hell In A H… Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

The attack on these currencies are pure bullshit. The people with admin privileges at FOREX, via an instruction from the top, have set the value of these currencies at a predetermined price.

There is no real fucking FOREX markets. What we are witnessing is gross market manipulation, masquerading true price discovery.

Anybody who witnessed the shafting Turkey received for no reason based on economic policy, has to have come to the conclusion, the markets are rigged to the max.