Chinese Former Central Banker: "Some Disturbing Factors" Have Emerged In The Chinese Market

In a surprisingly candid assessment, a prominent Chinese economist and former central banker warned on Saturday that China should be prepared for a new round of capital outflows and currency depreciation when bracing for the impact of the trade war with the US and other disturbances to the financial markets.
Yu Yongding, a senior researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and a former adviser to the People’s Bank of China, said "some disturbing factors" had emerged in the Chinese financial markets, such as the wave of peer-to-peer lending defaults which we discussed over the weekend, as well as renewed concerns about a property bubble and an economic slowdown in the second half of the year.
As the SCMP first reported, Yu told a financial forum in northeastern province of Heilongjiang that the trade war with the US will have a negative impact on China’s economy and market sentiment, as will the impact of interest rate increases in the US and the financial crisis in emerging markets.
Yu also warned of the risks of the plunging Turkish lira after US President Donald Trump doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey amid ongoing political tensions. The lira, which has continued to tumble on Monday, and is the worst performing currency of 2018, also took its toll on the European financial markets, weakening the euro and rouble.
“There have been discussions among investment bankers whether there would be a repeat of the Asian Financial Crisis. The so-called herd effect [like that] in the [1997] Asian financial crisis may affect China,” he said.
Putting these growing adverse factors together, Yu warned that the yuan exchange rate would continue to face "downward pressure which may reinforce the depreciation expectations”.
“I think maybe we should be prepared for a new round of capital outflow and yuan deprecation. This may not happen, but we should prevent the problems before they happen,” he said.
And speaking of devaluation, Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the PBOC's decision to devalue the Yuan in 2015. The central bank engineered a depreciation of 2% in three consecutive days starting on August 11, 2015, but insufficient communications with the market triggered panic and launched continuous capital outflows amid fears of an economic slowdown.
Then confirming what we recently wrote, namely that China's Achilles heel is its capital control firewall...
China faces capital outflow pressure as future uncertainties grow, says Guan Tao, a former official at State Administration of Foreign Exchange: BBF— zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 29, 2018
China’s Achilles heel is its capital controls
... Yu advised the authorities to check "carefully" any possible channels or loopholes for huge capital outflows and also prevent digital currencies from being leveraged as a new tool for the capital exodus: i.e. prevent bitcoin from once again becoming the preferred medium of capital flight from China's financial system which at last check had nearly $40 trillion in deposits.
"The government has done quite well and is very sophisticated in managing cross-border capital flow," said Yu, although that may well change if there is another Chinese economic crisis.
Shifting focus on the ongoing trade war with the US, the PBOC said in its quarterly monetary policy report on Friday that China would not use currency devaluation as a defensive weapon to counter the turmoil of the US trade war, even though many have suggested that China is doing precisely that, if for no other reason than by not intervening to prevent the sharpest monthly slide on record in the Yuan.
The central bank also warned that the trade war would hit exports and possibly market sentiment and could exacerbate turbulence in the financial markets.
As a result of rising trade tensions and slower economic growth, the Chinese currency has continued to test the key 7.0 level against the US dollar since last month when it saw a strong wave of depreciation. Last week the central bank moved to raise the costs of foreign exchange speculation to prevent the yuan’s further sliding, and while the Yuan initially rose on the report, it has since fully faded that move.
But Yu said it was “irrational that everyone is obsessed with a particular number” and said there was no difference whether the dollar exchange rate was 7 or 6.9. Well in that case, the PBOC should have no problems letting the currency drop some more if it is only "round numbers."
“It seems the central bank could send a signal to the market that it is not its goal to defend the yuan above 7 against the dollar” said Yu, who ruled out the likelihood of a massive depreciation of the yuan.
As the SCMP concludes, Yu suggested the central bank should improve its communications with the market to appease market sentiment but continue to refrain from regular market intervention. Because the one thing that the world needs is more "data dependent" failed forward guidance, this time from China. Although with its economy micro managed and goalseeked to the smallest variable, at least the central bank should have no problems hitting its economic benchmarks.
Comments
I am VERY INTERESTED to see if big money leaves China, Turkey, Brazil, etc.
And what it goes into (gold, BTC)......
(Or even the US$)
China's Black Swan may be landing very soon.
Got gold bitchezz?
In reply to I am VERY INTERESTED to… by 38BWD22
TRUMP's MAXIMUM PRESSURE!!
In reply to China's Black Swan may be… by Truther
Weakness on so many things in the financial news lately from both individual and group players. Any interplay between them can be positive feedback. Markets with weak underpinnings should be on the lookout for pins.
In reply to TRUMP's MAXIMUM PRESSURE!! by NotTiredOfWinning
In reply to Weakness on so many things… by BuddyEffed
I know the feeling. My best friend too constructed a replica of the Eiffel tower with matches and cards and made millions after he won the lottery. Bastard.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Big money, or lots and lots of small, medium money? Millions of human actors, the NCO corps, the backbone of a economy, not trusting the state, its crony, corrupting friends. So these millions act in their best interests, not at service to politicians .
In reply to China's Black Swan may be… by Truther
China's "Red Swan" is that the GDP was invented, it was never real and China is a "house of cards"....
..waiting to blow !
In reply to China's Black Swan may be… by Truther
Yu Yongding, you ding dong!
In reply to I am VERY INTERESTED to… by 38BWD22
It's still ringing... Make it stop, make it stop!
In reply to Yu Yongding, you ding dong! by ParkAveFlasher
PHYSICAL Gold/Silver!!! Nobody trusts anybody with paper assets because its toilet paper.
In reply to I am VERY INTERESTED to… by 38BWD22
For the moment - it appears USD is getting all the love - not Gold (down 18 today).
That may not change until USD itself goes down, who knows when....
In reply to I am VERY INTERESTED to… by 38BWD22
Re US$ up today, indeed. Yes, it could take a long time before the US$ gets hit.
But, a slow accumulation into Au is a good idea. I have enough, at least for the moment, but when gold goes down, I usually can find enough fiat to buy a coin or two.
In reply to For the moment - it appears… by Occasional
let's monitor those premia
In reply to For the moment - it appears… by Occasional
China goes down, the US is not far behind!!!!
Why? We sell China almost nothing and can manufacture EVERYTHING we buy from them.
In reply to China goes down, the US is… by kurwamac
Really??? So why is the TV maker Element closing its plant in SC???? Why don't you look that one up before writing stupid falsehoods!!
In reply to Why? We sell China almost… by SummerSausage
Not when all the Chinese elites move their money into western assets!!
In reply to China goes down, the US is… by kurwamac
Just print more monopoly money...Er I mean Yuan. Problem solved.
The question is ,where is the needle that will pop these bubbles?
Its already popping!!! The needle was China's capital investments in global real estate. That money has been pulled and that's what started the avalanche in global prices collapsing. Real Estate investment loses lead to everything else and its spreading now.
In reply to The question is ,where is… by pepperrick
China also pushed internal real estate speculation rather than developing its own consumer economy.
Central command and control of the economy has been proven time and again to be inefficient and incompetent.
Thus, China will suffer, the US will continue its growth.
In reply to Its already popping!!! The… by kurwamac
Ummm. The same thing has happened here. On a relative term, yes we are better off. We just happen to be on the side of the boat that is going to sink last.
In reply to China also pushed internal… by SummerSausage
Trust ye invisible hand.
Ye iron fist will crumble and turn to rust.
Those Chinese, they sure do have some entertaining names. For the central banker named in this article, Yu is the family name. His first name is Yongding. That's pretty funny that someone would name their child Yongding. It would be like you naming your child Yongding Hamilton or Yongding Watson or Yongding Rivera (or whatever your family name is). Why would anybody do that? lol
Gold is totally fuked it seems. I think this turkey BS is a nice preview of what will happen when FED continues to tighten. This will continue well into next year, and then ECB will start with its rate hikes. It's already stopping QE next month. It's going to be deflation all over again. As EURUSD is already very low, the outlook for eurogold is particularly bad in the medium term. I'll be selling mine on any dead cat bounce, probably this week as I think turkey will already cave by wednesday.
Inflation has already run its course, look at housing/car prices. Where is this supposed inflationary tsunami supposed to come from?
I don't think so. This deflationary catastrophe is the one and only thing the Fed fears most because they have absolutely no control over deflation. Once it starts they literally can't stop it. They have no tools to stop deflation. As of this moment the Fed is feeling extreme pressure to stop the dollar's rise. There won't be any more hikes because that would be suicidal. It's starting to become very interesting to see how they're going to try to get out of this mess.
In reply to Gold is totally fuked it… by boostedhorse
It would take a while, but the Fed could always print, print, print. The Congress and President would also have to start spending even moar money, but deflation can be stopped with enough "determination".
Nonetheless, deflation is an enemy we have not seen for a long time. Excellent observations, sir.
In reply to I don't think so. This… by Albertarocks
I think its a 100% certainty there will be 2 more hikes this year and balance sheet will continue shrinking.
The FED is dead set to teach the world a lesson to stop borrowing so much going forward after the next crisis.
Don't fight the FED.
In reply to I don't think so. This… by Albertarocks
Was amazed they had the balls to raise rates on the mother of all debt overhangs in the first place. They're getting hosed by shorter maturities rolling over to higher rates from Op Twist etc etc too. Where the fuck is Krugman and his TrillionDollarKoinz when you need him?
http://usdebtclock.org/
In reply to I don't think so. This… by Albertarocks
Letting the markets find their own level as we have recently in the US, is the best way to avoid a collapse. Let the weak hands collapse, replaced by more efficient.
It's the QE still trying to keep dead companies and lousy debt alive continuing in the EU that is causing instability.
Markets are a whole lot smarter than a handful of bureaucrats with no skin in the game.
In reply to Gold is totally fuked it… by boostedhorse
The 'People' are waking my friends.
All, Over, The, World.
'Consent', is one fucking extreme example of 'Truth'. The 'People' know.
;-)
You know shit's getting bad when you show up here.
DC too.
I'm heading to the bunker.
In reply to The 'People' are waking my… by Inthemix96
The bringer of omens my friend.
And you know, I know exactly what you mean.
Which one was it they named me after? 'Destroyer Of Worlds'?
Nothing but the very best intended to you and yours MG. Who knows, one day me and you will sit down over a pint and discuss this shit.
96
;-)
In reply to You know shit's getting bad… by medium giraffe
I am become Little Chef, destroyer of enthusiasm.
Hope you and yours are well too. Mine's a pint of best, but I'm not sure where you would even start to describe this madness.
In reply to The bringer of omens my… by Inthemix96
SHIVA
In reply to The bringer of omens my… by Inthemix96
There is a whole class of people that are so distracted they will never wake up.
https://youtu.be/BvVb6GFk5vA
In reply to The 'People' are waking my… by Inthemix96
Indy55,
A very small subset no doubt, but by no means the majority.
There is a terrible reckoning coming, it is due, and it is warranted. More so, the people, whomever you are, they know.
Nothing at all but the best to you and yours my old friend.
We only asked for an awakening, and by Dog himself, we got one.
96
;-)
In reply to There is a whole class of… by indygo55
So, no petro-yuan then? ;-)
Can't play capitalist games if you're not a capitalist.
In reply to So, no petro-yuan then? ;-) by nmewn
Well played, nmewn!
In reply to So, no petro-yuan then? ;-) by nmewn
First of all, Chinese are liars.
Secondly, Chinese steal.
Thirdly, Chinese lie.
Fed
fed
Fed
In reply to First of all, Chinese are… by Gen. Ripper
you mean our FED should be called the RED FED?
In reply to First of all, Chinese are… by Gen. Ripper
The Chinese central bank did not "engineer" a devaluation in 2015. The yuan devalued because dollars were becoming hard to source. The yuan had to weaken to compensate for a rising dollar. That's what an exchange rate is - the cost to buy another currency. Japanese and European banks are getting nervous supplying dollars to China yet again, and China needs more dollars than even exist. A currency crash in China will mark the beginning of the worldwide reset. Everything else is just a side show.
So are any $USD loans defaulting or going to default? Any CDS in the money? Turns out all the trillions in loans were just funny money easily written off?
Did you hear that?
Sounds like the rear wheels!
Do you feel that?
Feels like the front wheels, you better slow down!
I tried, but the brakes are barely working.
Shit!
The contagion will be Chinese offshore real estate holdings. Watch those plummet.
Hongcouver (and SF and LA)?
Glad after all that they never invested big time in Miami....
In reply to The contagion will be… by williambanzai7