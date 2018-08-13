Global Stocks 'Miraculously' Brush Off Emerging Markets Massacre

Overheard everywhere today...
Emerging Market FX was where the headlines were today...
But stocks in China, Europe, and US all saw miraculous ramps as EM tumbled...
Obviously Turkey led the charge... CBRT desperately defended the 7.00 line in the sand for USDTRY..
We wonder just how much CBRT blew to hold that line today...
Turkish stocks were hammered until authorities banned short-selling and BIST-100 bounced...
But Turkey CDS soared to its highest since Oct 2008...
The South Africa Rand flash-crashed last night and then faded back after its rebound on idiosyncratic budget concerns and EM contagion anxiety...
Argentina's Peso was pummeled, with a modest bounce after BCRA hiked rates 500bps to 45%!!
*ARGENTINA SAYS TURKEY SITUATION ADDED COMPLICATIONS
Brazilian Real plunged, signaling EM panic...
Colombian Peso was pounded... But ECHAVARRIA SAYS COP AT 3,000/USD IS OPTIMAL LEVEL
And while LatAm EM was weak, the Asian Dollar Index tumbled to 17-month lows...
EM FX caught down to EM Debt as EM Stocks are trying to ignore it...
China stocks were miraculously bid after the lunch break - after tumbling in early trading...
European stocks ended lower but were ramped on rumors (denied) that Pastor Brunson was to be released...
Italian bonds suffered...
Despite desperate efforts to reassure investors that Turkey doesn't matter... US equities could not hold on to early gains as futures show...
Cash indices rolled lower as Europe closed then rallied back to unchanged...
For the first time in over a week, there was no short squeeze at the open...
European & US 'VIX' jumped...
Odd day for US VIX - opened at 50DMA, spiked to 100DMA, fell back to 200DMA...
Tesla's farce continues with blog posts from Musk, denials and rumors about Saudi stakes... TSLA bonds were not buying it (or was buying that the company will be considerably more leveraged)...
FANG Stocks dumped at the open, then jumped and dumped...
Treasuries were bid overnight but sold off on the Brunson release rumors, ending the day approximately unchanged...
10Y Yields remain around BoJ rumor levels...
The Dollar Index spiked to its highest since June 2017 (up 3 days in a row)...
Offshore Yuan tumbled back towards cycle lows...
Cryptos tumbled today - as the dollar soared - with Ethereum worst (as Ethereum Classic maybe impacted markets)...
And while cryptos were whacked again today, Bitcoin is at 7-month highs in Turkey...
Dollar strength crushed commodities...
WTI tumbled to a $65 handle and 7-week lows... (OPEC lower demand forecast and Genscape signaled Cushing stocks building) - before ramping back higher...
And gold (in dollars) was unable to benefit from any safe-haven bid...dropping back below $1200...
Gold in Turkish Lira hit a record high...
But Gold in Yuan continues to be well 'contained'...
Comments
...and the band played on.
Bring on the Dear.
In reply to ...and the band played on. by Sonny Brakes
awesome trading.
In reply to Bring on the Dear. by Row Well Number 41
word-----amazon goes up every day.
In reply to awesome trading. by PrezTrump
It is amazing that gold and the miners get slaughtered versus the dollar in times like these. Has to be rigged.
In reply to word-----amazon goes up… by james diamond squid
MBS went up too as defaults were rising in 2008. Just saying...
Yes it is rigged. They need to slam it down so they can dump their naked shorts and go long. I believe that is what they are doing right now.
In reply to It is amazing that gold and… by BigCumulusClouds
I think it's time to start cooking the popcorn. Contagion is coming folks, it's coming and it's hungry!
In reply to ...and the band played on. by Sonny Brakes
yup, credit events and CDS go together like peanut butter and jelly
In reply to I think it's time to start… by AynRandObjectivist
Credit t events have to be declared when they occur. They never declared them for Greece they won't for Turkey. The uppity Guinea in Italy will be replaced. The PPT is back early from the Hamptons..
In reply to credit events and CDS go… by Rainman
See comment below, Ayn.
In reply to I think it's time to start… by AynRandObjectivist
I don't think this will be "it"
In reply to I think it's time to start… by AynRandObjectivist
This is the beginning of "it". It looks pretty ominous out there. The market missed establishing new highs on the S&P and the downside narrative looks pretty strong. Turkey is a disaster. China is next. EM is fucked - dollar is strong and rates will go back up. Nowhere to hide.
In reply to I don't think this will be … by Fox Mulder
Downside narrative does indeed look strong. But that doesnt matter to powell or "whatever it takes" super mario. They have the power. If trade wars are good for stocks (read FANG), then issues with EM currencies/markets doesnt matter.
Also, there is no way of knowing what is going on in china. They have billions if not trillions of dollars worth of loans that are taken against collateral that doesnt even exist. But that will never be confirmed or even brought up because that would be bad for china, hence bad for the market.
In reply to This is the beginning of "it… by AynRandObjectivist
All-in coinbits!!
In reply to ...and the band played on. by Sonny Brakes
All in blondes with spectacular bolt ons...
In reply to All-in coinbits!! by TheSilentMajority
the EFS got busy. a trillion here, a trillion there, all better.
In reply to ...and the band played on. by Sonny Brakes
We need just 1 more chart to be sure.
In reply to ...and the band played on. by Sonny Brakes
HIBERNATION IS.... ENDING
need a few more charts to make it clear
CVSI is skyrocketing!
😎👍
nice play for sure, but about to dump, good luck
In reply to Another day of big gains -… by lester1
Didn't you say last week that it would dump?
In reply to about to dump, good luck by PrezTrump
Who's that mysterious investor who can print/counterfeit money to buy back at pennies on the dollar?
Who?
The Criminal Coporate Private Entity aka The Criminal “Federal” Reserve.
& the Exchange Stabilization Fund.
In reply to Who's that mysterious… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The stock markets are 85% owned by the 0.001%.
Stacked market
In reply to The stock markets are 85%… by Sonny Brakes
Erdogan.... please take a bow, you did this.
Donald Trump take a bow you did this. One article I read quoted Trump ordering his minions to crash the lira. How ridiculous is Trump getting when a country arrests ONE person who may be a CIA agent, as Turkey claims, and the US puts on sanctions and crushes their currency. This is a job for the diplomats to sort out behind the scenes not for a US president to crush a country over one stinking individual. One more example that Trump is his own man and is not a tool of the deep state, he may be part of it, that his apologists like to claim.
In reply to Erdogan.... please take a… by gwar5
Gold -
Maybe you can ignore the consequences of ignoring reality. We'll see.
It's like a never-ending episode of Lassie.
The markets always win!
Turkey could blow up and burn to a crisp, and stawks would go....Up!
Turn down the Brunson burner!
In reply to Turkey could blow up and… by wmbz
After this next round of collapse triggered by years of Fed monetary lunacy, are EMs finally going to figure out they need to ditch the fiat dollar standard?
First Majestic -15% on the day
Goldmoney.com -60% YTD
miners going to go bankrupt?
whatever reset is coming has got nothing to do with gold?
take the other side of the trade?
In reply to Ma! The popcorn! We want… by Clock Crasher
Same for my Endeavour Silver, Premier Gold, Lucara Diamond and Lundin Mining :/
In reply to First Majestic -15% miners… by Clock Crasher
pennies on the dollar
homeless through hiker.. is in my future
In reply to Same for my Endeavour Silver… by Fox Mulder
I said it before, and I say it again.
If there is one law, for all, equally. Fair enough.
But there is not, never has been. Fair enough. You lived by the sword, you die with it.
Consider the 'Consent' of those that would happily hang you, by the neck, till dead, removed.
You asked for it. Cunts, to the man.
;-)
Its like a domino effect. All these problems are still there any its getting harder to keep it hidden.
'The pen is mightier than the sword'. Um, 'the printing press is mightier than the truth and free markets'.
Holy uck-fay! Gold at a record high against the Turkish Lira?
Well, how about against the Venezuelan Bolivar? Or the Zimbabwean Dollar? 1920's Reichsmarks?
Gold is quoted in USD - which is surging. And against which gold is tanking. Let's not overdo the pig lipsticking, otay?
Only fags worry about emerging markets - God Save King Donald and God Bless the American Empire!
Don't confuse the blatant rigging of FOREX, with everyday trading.
The biggest mistake anybody can make regarding the markets, is that price discovery and other fundamentals do not exist.
Every aspect of the markets can be rugged at any time of their choosing and is done on a frequent basis. To even participate in the markets for average Joe, is gross stupidity on a grand scale.