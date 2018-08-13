Global Stocks 'Miraculously' Brush Off Emerging Markets Massacre

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:01

Overheard everywhere today...

Emerging Market FX was where the headlines were today...

But stocks in China, Europe, and US all saw miraculous ramps  as EM tumbled...

 

Obviously Turkey led the charge... CBRT desperately defended the 7.00 line in the sand for USDTRY..

 

We wonder just how much CBRT blew to hold that line today...

 

Turkish stocks were hammered until authorities banned short-selling and BIST-100 bounced...

 

But Turkey CDS soared to its highest since Oct 2008...

 

The South Africa Rand flash-crashed last night and then faded back after its rebound on idiosyncratic budget concerns and EM contagion anxiety...

 

Argentina's Peso was pummeled, with a modest bounce after BCRA hiked rates 500bps to 45%!!

*ARGENTINA SAYS TURKEY SITUATION ADDED COMPLICATIONS

 

Brazilian Real plunged, signaling EM panic...

 

Colombian Peso was pounded... But ECHAVARRIA SAYS COP AT 3,000/USD IS OPTIMAL LEVEL

 

And while LatAm EM was weak, the Asian Dollar Index tumbled to 17-month lows...


 

EM FX caught down to EM Debt as EM Stocks are trying to ignore it...

 

China stocks were miraculously bid after the lunch break - after tumbling in early trading...

 

European stocks ended lower but were ramped on rumors (denied) that Pastor Brunson was to be released...

 

Italian bonds suffered...

 

Despite desperate efforts to reassure investors that Turkey doesn't matter... US equities could not hold on to early gains as futures show...

 

Cash indices rolled lower as Europe closed then rallied back to unchanged...

 

For the first time in over a week, there was no short squeeze at the open...

 

European & US 'VIX' jumped...

 

Odd day for US VIX - opened at 50DMA, spiked to 100DMA, fell back to 200DMA...

 

Tesla's farce continues with blog posts from Musk, denials and rumors about Saudi stakes... TSLA bonds were not buying it (or was buying that the company will be considerably more leveraged)...

 

FANG Stocks dumped at the open, then jumped and dumped...

 

Treasuries were bid overnight but sold off on the Brunson release rumors, ending the day approximately unchanged...

 

10Y Yields remain around BoJ rumor levels...

 

The Dollar Index spiked to its highest since June 2017 (up 3 days in a row)...

 

Offshore Yuan tumbled back towards cycle lows...

 

Cryptos tumbled today - as the dollar soared - with Ethereum worst (as Ethereum Classic maybe impacted markets)...

 

And while cryptos were whacked again today, Bitcoin is at 7-month highs in Turkey...

 

Dollar strength crushed commodities...

 

WTI tumbled to a $65 handle and 7-week lows... (OPEC lower demand forecast and Genscape signaled Cushing stocks building) - before ramping back higher...

 

And gold (in dollars) was unable to benefit from any safe-haven bid...dropping back below $1200...

Gold in Turkish Lira hit a record high...

 

But Gold in Yuan continues to be well 'contained'...

 

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Fox Mulder AynRandObjectivist Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Downside narrative does indeed look strong. But that doesnt matter to powell or "whatever it takes" super mario. They have the power. If trade wars are good for stocks (read FANG), then issues with EM currencies/markets doesnt matter.

Also, there is no way of knowing what is going on in china. They have billions if not trillions of dollars worth of loans that are taken against collateral that doesnt even exist. But that will never be confirmed or even brought up because that would be bad for china, hence bad for the market.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
not dead yet gwar5 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Donald Trump take a bow you did this. One article I read quoted Trump ordering his minions to crash the lira. How ridiculous is Trump getting when a country arrests ONE person who may be a CIA agent, as Turkey claims, and the US puts on sanctions and crushes their currency. This is a job for the diplomats to sort out behind the scenes not for a US president to crush a country over one stinking individual. One more example that Trump is his own man and is not a tool of the deep state, he may be part of it, that his apologists like to claim.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Fiat Burner Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

After this next round of collapse triggered by years of Fed monetary lunacy, are EMs finally going to figure out they need to ditch the fiat dollar standard?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Inthemix96 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

I said it before, and I say it again.

If there is one law, for all, equally.  Fair enough.

But there is not, never has been.  Fair enough.  You lived by the sword, you die with it.

Consider the 'Consent' of those that would happily hang you, by the neck, till dead, removed.

You asked for it.  Cunts, to the man.

;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SwaziRed Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Holy uck-fay! Gold at a record high against the Turkish Lira?

Well, how about against the Venezuelan Bolivar? Or the Zimbabwean Dollar? 1920's Reichsmarks?

Gold is quoted in USD - which is surging. And against which gold is tanking. Let's not overdo the pig lipsticking, otay?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
To Hell In A H… Mon, 08/13/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

Don't confuse the blatant rigging of FOREX, with everyday trading.

The biggest mistake anybody can make regarding the markets, is that price discovery and other fundamentals do not exist.

Every aspect of the markets can be rugged at any time of their choosing and is done on a frequent basis. To even participate in the markets for average Joe, is gross stupidity on a grand scale.