Gold Tumbles Below $1200 In Welcome Sign For Global Contagion

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:25

For the first time since March 2017, spot gold is trading back below $1,200 as a surge in the dollar seems to be overwhelming any potential safe-haven flows into the barbarous relic.

 

Bloomberg believes this is a positive sign for global contagion fears as unlike in past crises, for instance Greece - gold and the dollar are not rising together.

If the waves from Turkey's crisis really were expected to knock over dominoes in South Africa and Mexico, as well as banks in the euro zone, the yellow metal could easily have risen alongside the dollar, as it did when Greece nearly blew up back in 2010.

Spot gold is now at its lowest level since Jan 2017...

As the dollar breaks out...

Some desk chatter is that spot gold is weakening due to Turkey dumping the reserve asset to support its currency, but there is no news to confirm that.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
silverer Jazzyg Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

Silver good as gold. Jim Willie explains why gold is going down now. It will go up. This is part of the dollar unwind, and the system is responding as expected. Gold and silver, both on sale. I will continue buying, exchanging what will surely fail (the dollar), because the rigged show is approaching its end. Take your dollars, and buy anything tangible: long term storage food, toilet paper, real estate, anything but dollar denominated investments and for God's sake, get your money out the big banks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPsOopzp7e4

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
Nunyadambizness Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

I've been watching AU and AG for over a decade, back when AU was ~$450/oz and was far less expensive than PT.  Frankly, I think now is a time to buy, and figure at some point in the near future the manipulation will end.  We'll see I guess.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
XWeatherman Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

Looks like dollar will appreciate more as contagion continues; this should cause price of silver to slip below recent $15/ounce low. Buying opportunity ahead.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
rejected Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

Obviously this is paper gold,,, almost as valuable as the FRN.

Split the metal from the paper and watch what happens.

Hell, just eliminate the immoral/illegal 'naked shorts' and watch the fireworks.

But,,, hey,,, I digress. Honesty, Integrity and morality are not a prerequisite in today's monetary, financial and banking systems.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Mewa Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

Just wait until they announce that any Turkish gold sale went directly to China for US dollars that will be used to satisfy compliant Turkish Corps for debt funding...the rest, the ones who are trying to profit from the currency attack will be left out in the cold for bankruptcy. Erdogan's best defense is to let the EU swing in the wind for defaults while they remove US dollars from trade...in the meantime convertibility controls will take out the shorts....at some point there will be Russian/China deals done to stabilize.....the rest of the world will remember how the US started this crisis especially if it forms into the same as the 97 Asian crisis....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 5
the crow Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

Barbaric relic??...how can this idiot get published??..its part of the metal family you idiot...we use these "relics" to build things like phones so mental giants like you can publish articles on subjects you know nothing about.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

The last bottom in gold lasted twenty years.  So many people here think that usa treasury rates will soar and so will gold but that's not how it went the last time.  Ask anyone who accumulate gold and silver from 1982 - 2002.  it was a long very boring loveless process meanwhile the t bond holders were making a killing.  savings accounts overperformed gold.  timing is everything in the pm market.  I pity anyone who held on for all those years but then didn't sell in 2011 or 2012 because it could be awhile before we see those levels again.