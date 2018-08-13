Gold Tumbles Below $1200 In Welcome Sign For Global Contagion

For the first time since March 2017, spot gold is trading back below $1,200 as a surge in the dollar seems to be overwhelming any potential safe-haven flows into the barbarous relic.
Bloomberg believes this is a positive sign for global contagion fears as unlike in past crises, for instance Greece - gold and the dollar are not rising together.
If the waves from Turkey's crisis really were expected to knock over dominoes in South Africa and Mexico, as well as banks in the euro zone, the yellow metal could easily have risen alongside the dollar, as it did when Greece nearly blew up back in 2010.
Spot gold is now at its lowest level since Jan 2017...
As the dollar breaks out...
Some desk chatter is that spot gold is weakening due to Turkey dumping the reserve asset to support its currency, but there is no news to confirm that.
The manipulation continues.
The snap back will be a real bitch.
Buttgold
In reply to The manipulation continues. by Cognitive Dissonance
Not surprising, yet exceptionally demoralizing.
In reply to Buttgold by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
In a few years no one will care if they paid $1200 or $1800/oz.
Gold will be priced in five figures by 2022
In reply to Not surprising, yet… by Haus-Targaryen
Wait- what does Gartman say?
In reply to In a few years no one will… by bismillah
In reply to Wait- what does Gartman say? by Big Creek Rising
Licking dirty toilet bowls on live web cam, tough gig.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Depends on the time frame. Yesterday's call or today's declaration.
In reply to Wait- what does Gartman say? by Big Creek Rising
Wow, people still believe that fantasy huh?
In reply to In a few years no one will… by bismillah
On this news glad I have laddered in over past 30 years
In reply to Not surprising, yet… by Haus-Targaryen
In reply to Not surprising, yet… by Haus-Targaryen
Buttcon is sagging like Maxine's tits.
In reply to Buttgold by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Eeeeewwwwwww
In reply to Buttcon is sagging like… by CarpetShag
Just painted a nice bottom at 6.1K - higher than last 5.8K triple bottom. I don't think anyone is going to sell down there anymore. Current price 6.4K so blast off will be soon.
In reply to Buttcon is sagging like… by CarpetShag
Bitcoin is up 3% this morning.
In reply to Buttcon is sagging like… by CarpetShag
Yeah, no news about the EFP's sitting on the LBMA which total 2 years of gold production and are demands for physical that are being withheld from delivery. I don't think it'll take much to get the ball rolling with this much demand and very little settlement because of the theatrics of the bankers.
In reply to The manipulation continues. by Cognitive Dissonance
That is the EVENT.
In reply to Yeah, no news about the EFP… by chubbar
What is EFP?
In reply to Yeah, no news about the EFP… by chubbar
Barbarous Relic?
In reply to The manipulation continues. by Cognitive Dissonance
Turkey and Gravy.....
And Yet...
I still Stack(Silvuh,Baby)
Silver good as gold. Jim Willie explains why gold is going down now. It will go up. This is part of the dollar unwind, and the system is responding as expected. Gold and silver, both on sale. I will continue buying, exchanging what will surely fail (the dollar), because the rigged show is approaching its end. Take your dollars, and buy anything tangible: long term storage food, toilet paper, real estate, anything but dollar denominated investments and for God's sake, get your money out the big banks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPsOopzp7e4
In reply to And Yet... I still Stack… by Jazzyg
Imagine how strong the FRN will be when we are $40 trillion in debt
It seems gold will be $2 an ounce then
In reply to Imagine how strong the FRN… by 1stepcloser
Get em while they're cheap boyz!
Fresh fish, fresh fish, fresh fish, we're reeling em in!
Spot gold is weakening because the tribe can CTRL-P some paper and execute market orders at will. Fixed
Meanwhile it's buy futures, sell futures, when there is no future!
In reply to Spot gold is weakening… by FreeShitter
They are simply tacking from one side of the price curve to the other. "Trade" is not the term I'd use. Moving gold from one side of the room to the other is not trading, it's tacking.
In reply to Spot gold is weakening… by FreeShitter
never a better time to buy!
(LOL)
former realtor...
Notice how tons of gold move around the globe and there is never a shortage?
In reply to never a better time to buy! … by new game
Finally the technical washout.
BULLISH
gold bounces around fast but imo the overall move lower will be long and slow, like a glacier of pudding.
In reply to Finally the technical… by Catullus
You can smell the breakout.
I've been watching AU and AG for over a decade, back when AU was ~$450/oz and was far less expensive than PT. Frankly, I think now is a time to buy, and figure at some point in the near future the manipulation will end. We'll see I guess.
2004ish. $400 Au. $7 Ag.
Was a great time to buy. I did
In reply to I've been watching AU and AG… by Nunyadambizness
BTFD, right?
In reply to 2004ish. $400 Au. … by samsara
Depends on what fiat currency you are pricing gold in.
For me the dollar price does not mean a whole lot.
Good point. Turkish lira would be a good example.
In reply to Depends on what fiat… by JPMorgan
Looks like dollar will appreciate more as contagion continues; this should cause price of silver to slip below recent $15/ounce low. Buying opportunity ahead.
Obviously this is paper gold,,, almost as valuable as the FRN.
Split the metal from the paper and watch what happens.
Hell, just eliminate the immoral/illegal 'naked shorts' and watch the fireworks.
But,,, hey,,, I digress. Honesty, Integrity and morality are not a prerequisite in today's monetary, financial and banking systems.
Everyone's goal is to escape reality....which is why our econonics is based upon illusion.
Reality suppresses the economy.
In reply to Obviously this is paper gold… by rejected
Just wait until they announce that any Turkish gold sale went directly to China for US dollars that will be used to satisfy compliant Turkish Corps for debt funding...the rest, the ones who are trying to profit from the currency attack will be left out in the cold for bankruptcy. Erdogan's best defense is to let the EU swing in the wind for defaults while they remove US dollars from trade...in the meantime convertibility controls will take out the shorts....at some point there will be Russian/China deals done to stabilize.....the rest of the world will remember how the US started this crisis especially if it forms into the same as the 97 Asian crisis....
Paper gold is not physical gold
Paper gold could go to almost zero while physical will breach the dome
Lol..sure it will. Gold physical and or Silver is the same as the paper price no matter what any BS artists snake oil salesmen tells you.
In reply to Paper gold is not physical… by dufferin
I agree with this guy:
https://twitter.com/SantiagoAuFund/status/1025995067960381440
Hope it drops even further... Back up ya truck and Buy buy buy.
"strong dollar"
The shiniest turd in the fiat cesspool.
Barbaric relic??...how can this idiot get published??..its part of the metal family you idiot...we use these "relics" to build things like phones so mental giants like you can publish articles on subjects you know nothing about.
You must be new here. He was being sarcastic and calling the very phrase out as being tragically iconic of how checked-out market psychology is right now.
In reply to Barbaric relic??...how can… by the crow
The last bottom in gold lasted twenty years. So many people here think that usa treasury rates will soar and so will gold but that's not how it went the last time. Ask anyone who accumulate gold and silver from 1982 - 2002. it was a long very boring loveless process meanwhile the t bond holders were making a killing. savings accounts overperformed gold. timing is everything in the pm market. I pity anyone who held on for all those years but then didn't sell in 2011 or 2012 because it could be awhile before we see those levels again.