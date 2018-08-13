Iran's Supreme Leader: "No War Nor Negotiations" Ever With This White House

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced in a statement Monday that there would be neither war nor negotiations with the United States.
"Recently, U.S. officials have been talking blatantly about us. Beside sanctions, they are talking about war and negotiations," the senior cleric wrote via his Twitter account in English.
He added, using all caps to close the statement, "In this regard, let me say a few words to the people: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S."
It appears Khamenei was referencing President Trump's surprise words given at a July 31st White House press conference wherein he said, “I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet.”
The entirely unexpected — though not outside the norm of Trump's off the cuff style — overture caught Iran's leadership off guard as a direct response to the idea of direct talks with no preconditions met with no immediate response, only mixed reactions later that week from Iranian lawmakers, the majority of which slammed the idea as "a humiliation" to sit down with Trump at a moment the White House was strangling the Iranian economy with multiple impending rounds of sanctions primarily targeting gold and other metals trading in Iran, and the country's ability to purchase of dollars and its auto industry.
Khamenei, in his most comprehensive series of English statements since Trump's offer of face to face talks, slammed the door permanently on the idea of ever sitting down with the Trump administration, saying in a separate tweet Monday morning, "Even if we ever—impossible as it is—negotiated with the U.S., it would never ever be with the current U.S. administration."
In near simultaneous statements addressed to the Iranian public in a speech aired on state TV, the supreme leader who has the final word over all affairs in the Islamic republic, issued the directive: “I ban holding any talks with America... America never remains loyal to its promises in talks.”
“America’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal is a clear proof that America cannot be trusted,” state TV quoted Khamenei further.
As part of his series of tweets, some of which mocked Trump's policy in the Middle East, Khamenei published an infographic presenting his position on ratcheting tensions with the U.S.
He also slammed the idea that this was the first such offer of talks, saying that Iran has proudly resisted unfair and imbalanced U.S. offers of negotiations for decades, and even cited President Ronald Reagan's sending his national security advisor, Robert McFarlane to Tehran for failed negotiations.
Notably, he appeared to troll Trump personally as well as his cabinet in the following:
A stupid man tells the Iranian nation that 'your government spends your money on Syria'. This is while his boss-- the U.S. president-- has admitted he spent 7 trillion dollars in the Middle East without gaining anything in return!
The top Iranian cleric also briefly referenced Iran's domestic crisis, which has included sporadic protests and clashes with the police throughout the summer in response to a plummeting rial and inability of people to access imported goods, stating "Today's livelihood problems do not emerge from outside; they are internal."
He urged the country to resist sanctions and erect "prudent" ways shielding from their effects.
It will be interesting to see if Trump responds to this directly in a tweet, or if any official reaction will be forthcoming from the White House.
But in the meantime it appears the possibility of any renegotiation after Trump's official pullout of the JCPOA last May has just had to the door slammed on it.
Comments
If no one will fight the US. Can we get rid of the warmongers?
In reply to If no one will fight the US… by MozartIII
Of course Iranian leaders do not want to negotiate with Trump, they know they cannot walk all over him like they did with Obummer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
No war? Chuckle.
In reply to Of course by truthseeker47
The mullahs are going to be quite the whiny bitches for a while. The anti-American pro Islam President Obama, Commie CIA director, for sale Sec of State, gay agenda Pentagon director and Ben Rhodes and ValJar, Rice and their ill will not be returning. Islamic socialism will be performing the economic wonders you can expect, putting a strong clamp on you their foreign subversion and domestic payrolls too. Meanwhile, they’ve got a middle class that hates them and views Islam as foreign dirty Arabs’ inhuman sect. Good luck with that.
In reply to No war? Chuckle. by peddling-fiction
So you side with Israel?
Fucking sad bitch zionist.
In reply to The mullahs are going to be… by TBT or not TBT
You have a problem with pluralistic, multicultural, rule of law respecting representative democracies?
In reply to So you side with Israel?… by chumbawamba
Remember, Iran is negotiating with Israel, not the United States.
I'm with Iran on this one.
-chumblez.
In reply to No war? Chuckle. by peddling-fiction
The Mullahs regime’s plan for Israel is for both the state of Israel and all of its Jews to die. Israel would like to continue to exist.
In reply to Remember, Iran is… by chumbawamba
Stupid bitch. You're exposing your business best practices and soon competition will outsmart you. I will tell that to your Iman and ask him the permission to educate you.
------
Thanks to its exquisite Jewish indoctrination, the USA have lost all credibility on this side of the world. And soon everybody will give the same answers to them: mind your own business and do not lose our time trying to negotiate, because we all know that's not negotiations.
I'm afraid this is the beginning of the end of the American century. You had a good run...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Have you ever been hunting?
In reply to Stupid bitch. by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The US needs to deliver a sign of good faith. Something that can't be taken away.
I understand that they are having a major drought in Iran. Perhaps we could send experts to help them with water purification, well drilling, and desalinization with no strings attached.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
They would never consider such offer knowing all too well that along the fake pastors and real mossad agents there would not be so much productive work... The risk is simply unbearable.
In reply to The US needs to deliver a… by tmosley
Nobody wants globalist touching their water supply. We received fluoride for that and Yemen drinks dust.
The biggest nightmare of all Africans by now is a globalist wearing a mask with rubber gloves and bearing a needle. Im pretty confident that the future will reveal that anybody that trusted anything mainstream will have been gravely wrong. The conspiracy theorists will look to be optimists.
In reply to They would never consider… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Next time you two talk suggest the possibility he lift his own sanctions and stop brow-beating the world into following along.
In reply to The US needs to deliver a… by tmosley
Use your brain. Sanctions can be put back on.
In reply to Next time you two talk… by chunga
Right. That's why they just said they don't trust him.
In reply to Use your brain. Sanctions… by tmosley
I nearly pissed myself laughing when I read that. Good sign of faith? lol There are repercussions when simpletons like you cheer on Trump, when he reneges and tears up pre-existing deals.
Trust is fucking dead. Who on earth trusts somebody who breaks a deal? There is no good faith to be had, because Orange Jesus broke it. You don't break deals in international diplomacy and expect to be trusted.
That is rule 101 in international politics, but you thought it was **winning** when Trump tore it up acting all Orange and tough. Well done retard. Now live with your myopic consequences.
#MIGA#
In reply to The US needs to deliver a… by tmosley
if iran will not engage the US in war, how can the iranians wipe the US from the face of the earth, as they have repeatedly stated ad nauseam.
does this mean no more "death to america" chants in chorus in the iranian parliament?
In reply to If no one will fight the US… by MozartIII
They just have to wait that USA are taken over by Arabs and negroes and peoplekind from the north. That'll do the trick.
In reply to if iran will not engage the… by just the tip
What will the Jews do if that happened?
In reply to If no one will fight the US… by MozartIII
So...
They Have Elected To Receive?
Game On
Let the brave warriors from the IDF form the vanguard of any attack on Iran!
In reply to So... They Have Elected To… by Jazzyg
Tweetmaster D should appoint Amorosa to be ambassador to Iran.
Hmm... maybe '53 wasn't such a good idea, huh.
Or '79, hiding the worst SAVAK scum in the embassy wasn't so wise.Whocouldhavenode ?
In reply to Hmm... maybe '53 wasn't such… by medium giraffe
Stormin' Norman set that cozy little Gastapo Death Squad up, another great bit of alternative diplomacy. I'm sure this is all about international security though, and not anything to do with them sitting on the largest LNG source on the planet. A bit like Iraq.
In reply to Or '79, hiding the worst… by Winston Churchill
Excellent, no one wants to fight. BRING HOME all the troops. Enough of this horseshit of running around the world looking to attack someone. Let them make and fight their own wars. The US taxpayer has had enough of this crap by the deep state who love to send others into battle.
Um, there was no nuclear deal.
Interesting that they fight on Twitter.
as long as it stays there, i'm okay with words tweeted.
funny how what big A tweets is true.
that is what interests me as i'm not
pro stupidity, pro merican, pro MIC.
but i am pro look at the facts with deductive reasoning.
merica looks fuking imperialistic abusing the reserve currency to all holy hell.
soon enough these countries with oil will refuse to even sell to us.
then game on-the big one...
In reply to Interesting that they fight… by JLee2027
Finally somebody in this world to stand up to the Zionist CABAL manipulated White House!!
Smart move by Iran. Now we look like dicks if/when we invade or bomb them. Hopefully Trump listens to Rand Paul and continues not to.
Are the IRANIANS still listening to John Kerry, who told them to ignore Trump for he will be out of office in 6 months? John Kerry still advising them as he did earlier this year on Nuclear?
Iranians should stop talking to Obama's former State Fools and reading Trump's the Art of the Deal and rethink their position for Trump is not the one who is going to back down
The Orange Draft Dodger will not back down!
In reply to Are the IRANIANS still… by currency
They have no need of encouragement, and they wouldn't listen to Kerry ever again anyway.
In reply to Are the IRANIANS still… by currency
FRAID SO, looks like John F Kerry fucked up again. Your advice is very sound currency, unlike the Iranian rial.
In reply to Are the IRANIANS still… by currency
man those women need some full face burkas....
No war? Just wait until Bolton hears this!
When I see these black-robed butt-faces, it reminds me how lucky I am with my gorgeous northern-European wife who dresses so well.
Anyone know why the islamic cult requires women to be hermetically sealed in fabric but not men ???????????
I'm not sure that is encouraging. Just choosing not to fight back can also just mean passive annihilation. Syria got lucky that they were partially shielded by Russia, although I wouldnt look at Syria and call that lucky. How long can somebody just not take the bait? They have no qualms with bombing your ass into the ground while you do nothing.