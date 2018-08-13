The Entire West Virginia Supreme Court Might Get Impeached

Who presides over the impeachment trial of a state Supreme Court justice if the entire state Supreme Court is being impeached?

It’s an absurd constitutional hypothetical West Virginians are left to grapple with, after the West Virginia House of Delegates Judiciary Committee drafted articles of impeachment against four justices on the state’s highest court.

Five justices sit on the state Supreme Court in West Virginia. The state legislature has drafted articles of impeachment against Chief Justice Margaret Workman and Justices Robin Jean Davis, Beth Walker, and Allen Loughry. The court’s fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, retired in late July. Ketchum will plead guilty to two federal corruption charges on Aug. 29.

Loughry was placed on unpaid administrative leave in June after a state commission lodged a 32-count complaint against him, alleging pervasive violations of the state ethics code. He has since been indicted in federal court for fraud, witness tampering, and making false statements to investigators.

The remaining three justices — Workman, Davis, and Walker — face impeachment for wasting government resources and failing to effectively administer the state courts. All three spent large sums of taxpayer dollars on lavish improvements to their chambers in the state capital, which cumulatively totaled almost $750,000, and allegedly abused state travel resources. Workman and Davis also allegedly authorized compensation for other state judges in excess of the amounts allowed by West Virginia law.

“There appears to be, based on the evidence before us, an atmosphere that has engulfed the court of cavalier indifference to the expenditure of taxpayer funds, to the protection of taxpayer-paid assets, and an almost incomprehensible arrogance that for some reason they are not a coequal branch but a superior branch of government,” Delegate John Shott said during a judiciary committee hearing on Aug. 7.

West Virginia’s constitution provides that the chief justice shall preside over impeachment trials in the state Senate. As Chief Justice Workman herself, however, is subject to impeachment, she is ineligible to preside, as are the rest of her colleagues.

Workman appointed Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul Farrell to the high court on an interim basis late Friday. Farrell will serve in Loughry’s seat, pending the election of a successor in November. Farrell will also preside over impeachment proceedings in the legislature — though Walker disputes his power to do so.

In a short statement issued late Friday, Walker argued against Farrell’s installation as the presiding officer for impeachment.

“I believe it is improper to designate any justice as acting chief justice for impeachment proceedings in which I or my colleagues may have an interest and that have not yet commenced in the Senate,” she wrote.

Prior to this summer’s abrupt turn of events in West Virginia, Davis was cited in the press for possible ethics violations in unrelated matters. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported in March 2017 that a series of contributions made to her 2012 re-election campaign strongly resemble an illegal straw donation scheme, conducted at the behest of an attorney defending a $92 million civil judgment in the state Supreme Court.

That attorney, Michael Fuller of the McHugh Fuller Law Group, also purchased the Davis family private jet in December 2011.

Davis issued a ruling in 2014 preserving a large portion of Fuller’s $92 million award.

GOP Gov. Jim Justice will appoint new justices if any of the court’s current members are impeached.

Francis Marx Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

 If Judges were elected by the existing bar of lawyers instead of appointed, we would have a much more honest judges on the benches.  The reason being all lawyers voting would always want a known fair judge for their cases no matter what side they are on.

Francis Marx BigJim Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

 Because most people don't know who is most fair and honest. The lawyers do. I don't think your seeing the picture my friend. Lawyers...no matter who they are, want a fair and honest Judge to hear their cases. Get it. This isn't about liking any lawyers. The bar for each state contains hundreds if not thousands of lawyers. For the country there is probably in the millions who would vote for supreme court.

wren B-Bond Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

Lawyers shouldn't be trusted to do anything. We elect lawmakers, and for some reason the population believes a law degree is a prerequisite. Like, "He/She's an attorney, they'd make a fine senator..." Yea, no. If you want tort reform, if you don't want 8,000 useless laws, we should remove the lawyers from office. They should also never have anything to do with appointing a judge because they are most good-ole-boy group on the planet. Attorneys blatantly break the law and lawyers who investigate ethics violations let the criminals off because they are all pals.

No, judges should not be elected by the people. People don't watch the cases and a good judge can appear bad in the eyes of the press. Especially as the media pushes them to legislate from the bench.

Better judges will come with fewer/better laws. Elect better lawmakers, who are NOT lawyers, and you'll see better judges. Also, allow video cameras in courtrooms and you'll be able to see who the good judges are. Then the people won't have to take the medias word for who the good judges are.

And very importantly, prosecute criminal judges to the FULLEST extent of the law!

pods Bendromeda Strain Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

The "law" has been bastardized into the UCC.  I will not go into the whole maritime law/commerce thing, but having people who are part of the bar association choosing judges (who are also a part of the bar association) is a terrible idea.

We need common law.  Common law allows commoners to understand what the law is, and not even need an attorney if one so desires.  Save commercial law for the corporations, another thing I will not go into.

ThisIsMadness wren Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

Most people fail to understand a number of things. The original intent for politicians was to serve the people, and anyone (e.g. plumbers, welders, farmers, businessmen) could serve in this capacity. It was never intended to be a career choice. We need term limits for ALL elected offices; local, state, and federal.  

RealistDuJour Francis Marx Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

The idiots here don't get it.  They're so cynically one-sided that they somehow think that's actually how the world operates.  Sad really.

In any trial, before a judge will stand a lawyer who is "for" an argument, and a lawyer who is "against" an argument.  The pool of lawyers is relatively split between "for" lawyers and "against "lawyers.  If a judge is elected in this kind of a sphere, it's arguable that both the "for" an "against" lawyers generally agree that judge is fair.

 

Investment Grade BigJim Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

Judges are up for election here in California, even those who are initially appointed have to run for election after their initial term expires.  It’s a joke because most people don’t know or care about the judges, and vote for really stupid reasons like their name or they are the preferred gender or other stupid litmus test that has ZERO to do with actual qualifications.  And of course special interest groups fund and run their elections like any other political campaign.  Real losers and jerks have been elected.  Hate lawyers all you want, but at least they know how to evaluate the candidates because they have to deal with them all the time.

Balance-Sheet Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

We need a point to begin the disruption of the obsolete, corrupt Justice Industry and there may be an opportunity here. The nature of the case may demand an extra judicial solution.

Sonny Brakes Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

If they are all impeached will it not be in the best interest of justice to review each one of their verdicts? Could it be that there are innocent people currently locked up and that guilty people are currently free? Without the rule of law, what do you have?

Kokulakai Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

Why stop at the Supreme Court?

"Moneylenders oppress my people, and their creditors cheat them."

"My people, your leaders are misleading you, so that you do not know which way to turn. "

Conax Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

They say a fish rots from the head down, and I say poor little West Virginia can't catch a break.  I hope they succeed in lancing this boil, God help them.