The Entire West Virginia Supreme Court Might Get Impeached

Authored by Kevin Daley via The Daily Caller,
Who presides over the impeachment trial of a state Supreme Court justice if the entire state Supreme Court is being impeached?
It’s an absurd constitutional hypothetical West Virginians are left to grapple with, after the West Virginia House of Delegates Judiciary Committee drafted articles of impeachment against four justices on the state’s highest court.
Five justices sit on the state Supreme Court in West Virginia. The state legislature has drafted articles of impeachment against Chief Justice Margaret Workman and Justices Robin Jean Davis, Beth Walker, and Allen Loughry. The court’s fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, retired in late July. Ketchum will plead guilty to two federal corruption charges on Aug. 29.
Loughry was placed on unpaid administrative leave in June after a state commission lodged a 32-count complaint against him, alleging pervasive violations of the state ethics code. He has since been indicted in federal court for fraud, witness tampering, and making false statements to investigators.
The remaining three justices — Workman, Davis, and Walker — face impeachment for wasting government resources and failing to effectively administer the state courts. All three spent large sums of taxpayer dollars on lavish improvements to their chambers in the state capital, which cumulatively totaled almost $750,000, and allegedly abused state travel resources. Workman and Davis also allegedly authorized compensation for other state judges in excess of the amounts allowed by West Virginia law.
“There appears to be, based on the evidence before us, an atmosphere that has engulfed the court of cavalier indifference to the expenditure of taxpayer funds, to the protection of taxpayer-paid assets, and an almost incomprehensible arrogance that for some reason they are not a coequal branch but a superior branch of government,” Delegate John Shott said during a judiciary committee hearing on Aug. 7.
West Virginia’s constitution provides that the chief justice shall preside over impeachment trials in the state Senate. As Chief Justice Workman herself, however, is subject to impeachment, she is ineligible to preside, as are the rest of her colleagues.
Workman appointed Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul Farrell to the high court on an interim basis late Friday. Farrell will serve in Loughry’s seat, pending the election of a successor in November. Farrell will also preside over impeachment proceedings in the legislature — though Walker disputes his power to do so.
In a short statement issued late Friday, Walker argued against Farrell’s installation as the presiding officer for impeachment.
“I believe it is improper to designate any justice as acting chief justice for impeachment proceedings in which I or my colleagues may have an interest and that have not yet commenced in the Senate,” she wrote.
Prior to this summer’s abrupt turn of events in West Virginia, Davis was cited in the press for possible ethics violations in unrelated matters. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported in March 2017 that a series of contributions made to her 2012 re-election campaign strongly resemble an illegal straw donation scheme, conducted at the behest of an attorney defending a $92 million civil judgment in the state Supreme Court.
That attorney, Michael Fuller of the McHugh Fuller Law Group, also purchased the Davis family private jet in December 2011.
Davis issued a ruling in 2014 preserving a large portion of Fuller’s $92 million award.
GOP Gov. Jim Justice will appoint new justices if any of the court’s current members are impeached.
Comments
If Judges were elected by the existing bar of lawyers instead of appointed, we would have a much more honest judges on the benches. The reason being all lawyers voting would always want a known fair judge for their cases no matter what side they are on.
Not sure I trust the lawyers to do this, either.
How about electing judges by simple majority vote?
In reply to If Judges were elected by… by Francis Marx
Because most people don't know who is most fair and honest. The lawyers do. I don't think your seeing the picture my friend. Lawyers...no matter who they are, want a fair and honest Judge to hear their cases. Get it. This isn't about liking any lawyers. The bar for each state contains hundreds if not thousands of lawyers. For the country there is probably in the millions who would vote for supreme court.
In reply to Not sure I trust lawyers to… by BigJim
In reply to Because most people don't… by Francis Marx
Still do not recognize 39 counties which seceded from VA. Stars & Bars FOREVER!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Lawyers shouldn't be trusted to do anything. We elect lawmakers, and for some reason the population believes a law degree is a prerequisite. Like, "He/She's an attorney, they'd make a fine senator..." Yea, no. If you want tort reform, if you don't want 8,000 useless laws, we should remove the lawyers from office. They should also never have anything to do with appointing a judge because they are most good-ole-boy group on the planet. Attorneys blatantly break the law and lawyers who investigate ethics violations let the criminals off because they are all pals.
No, judges should not be elected by the people. People don't watch the cases and a good judge can appear bad in the eyes of the press. Especially as the media pushes them to legislate from the bench.
Better judges will come with fewer/better laws. Elect better lawmakers, who are NOT lawyers, and you'll see better judges. Also, allow video cameras in courtrooms and you'll be able to see who the good judges are. Then the people won't have to take the medias word for who the good judges are.
And very importantly, prosecute criminal judges to the FULLEST extent of the law!
In reply to Still do not recognize W. VA… by B-Bond
Apparently Francis Marx missed the part of the story where the lawyer Fuller corrupted Justice Davis. Lawyers would vote their own self interest far more than the "ignorant" public would.
In reply to Lawyers shouldn't be trusted… by wren
When the judge bought those Gold Plated toilet seats, it was going a bit too far. Something had to be done.
In any case, where ever they go, can they take alt left Ginsberg with them?
In reply to Apparently Francis Marx… by Bendromeda Strain
Gov. Jim Justice? You can't make this shit up...
In reply to When the judge bought those… by Never One Roach
The "law" has been bastardized into the UCC. I will not go into the whole maritime law/commerce thing, but having people who are part of the bar association choosing judges (who are also a part of the bar association) is a terrible idea.
We need common law. Common law allows commoners to understand what the law is, and not even need an attorney if one so desires. Save commercial law for the corporations, another thing I will not go into.
In reply to Apparently Francis Marx… by Bendromeda Strain
Most people fail to understand a number of things. The original intent for politicians was to serve the people, and anyone (e.g. plumbers, welders, farmers, businessmen) could serve in this capacity. It was never intended to be a career choice. We need term limits for ALL elected offices; local, state, and federal.
In reply to Lawyers shouldn't be trusted… by wren
No, that’s what Statesmen do.
politicians are self serving degenerates that can be easily manipulated
In reply to Most people fail to… by ThisIsMadness
If your work consists in shutting your mouth then here are 95 for exactly this and a quick blow job.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
My work involves causing Jews to kvetch.
Not to be quiet, not to tolerate your bullshit.
In reply to If your work consists in… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
If they start taking out corrupt Black Robes! Business is good, we have a chance for reform.
Politicians next???
In reply to Because most people don't… by Francis Marx
In reply to If they start taking out… by MozartIII
What? Only 90? You're being ripped off bitch. A gold digger like you should always strive for more.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
The idiots here don't get it. They're so cynically one-sided that they somehow think that's actually how the world operates. Sad really.
In any trial, before a judge will stand a lawyer who is "for" an argument, and a lawyer who is "against" an argument. The pool of lawyers is relatively split between "for" lawyers and "against "lawyers. If a judge is elected in this kind of a sphere, it's arguable that both the "for" an "against" lawyers generally agree that judge is fair.
In reply to Because most people don't… by Francis Marx
How about a rolling majority of lay judges on limited terms ?
In reply to Not sure I trust lawyers to… by BigJim
Oh sure,,, The US Con-gress is nothing but lawyers and they've done such a wonderful job.
In reply to How about a rolling majority… by Winston Churchill
Look up what lay means, non lawyers for the educationally challenged like you.
In reply to Oh sure,,, The US Con-gress… by rejected
Judges are up for election here in California, even those who are initially appointed have to run for election after their initial term expires. It’s a joke because most people don’t know or care about the judges, and vote for really stupid reasons like their name or they are the preferred gender or other stupid litmus test that has ZERO to do with actual qualifications. And of course special interest groups fund and run their elections like any other political campaign. Real losers and jerks have been elected. Hate lawyers all you want, but at least they know how to evaluate the candidates because they have to deal with them all the time.
In reply to Not sure I trust lawyers to… by BigJim
In reply to Not sure I trust lawyers to… by BigJim
or.
lawyers would want their buddy on the bench.
In reply to If Judges were elected by… by Francis Marx
The problem with that is there would be thousands voting. Not 5 or 6 lawyers. Your not getting it. All lawyers want a fair shake in their cases. No matter if they are representing snow white or AL Capone.
In reply to or. lawyers would want their… by just the tip
If there weren't so many Liberal Democratic judges you might have a point.
In reply to The problem with that is… by Francis Marx
No body gets it. If a person is democrat or Republican and is fair. That is the point. It doesn't have anything to do with color, race, party affiliation or gender. Its about fairness. Those who are not, don't get elected. Tell me... you have never met a lefty who was fair? They are out there believe or not.
In reply to If there weren't so many… by carbonmutant
Oh yeah right... The Bar Association is as ethical in it's "misconduct" and corruption as the appointing process is!
In reply to If Judges were elected by… by Francis Marx
So in your scenario, when people like Hillary get in, they are going to appoint more fair judges?
In reply to Oh yeah right... The Bar… by Son of Captain Nemo
Too many lawyers already. Take a look around and you will see corruption at every turn in government and government is filled to the brim with lawyers.
In reply to If Judges were elected by… by Francis Marx
OK. We will all just bury our heads in the sand with your advice. Let tyranny rule.
In reply to Too many lawyers already… by shankster
Only Chief Justice Margaret Workman was appointed. (By Gov. Jay Rockerfeller,grandson of Nelson). The rest won in elections.All were democrats except Beth Walker who won in a non-partisan election.
In reply to If Judges were elected by… by Francis Marx
Stop wasting money, just get the rope!
I hate to agree with you, but actually, I don't disagree with you. Just as some are made to be made an example of, this is exactly what needs to happen to those who are currently untouchable or above the law. This needs to occur before someone decides to take matters into their own hands, and no one wants that.
In reply to Stop wasting money, just get… by TheMayor
Note to self
Don't get busted in WV
List of people to bribe just got ridiculously long..............
Good its time to set an example, hopefully it GOES VIRAL.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/regulation/senator-mark-warner-proposes-the-end-of-free-speech-the-revenge-of-hillary/
Yet the Florida Supreme's still sit,looks like this bunch just took bribes from the wrong people, much
like Madoff ripping off the wrong tribe.
We need a point to begin the disruption of the obsolete, corrupt Justice Industry and there may be an opportunity here. The nature of the case may demand an extra judicial solution.
If they are all impeached will it not be in the best interest of justice to review each one of their verdicts? Could it be that there are innocent people currently locked up and that guilty people are currently free? Without the rule of law, what do you have?
Mexico?
In reply to If they are all impeached… by Sonny Brakes
D.C.
In reply to If they are all impeached… by Sonny Brakes
Why stop at the Supreme Court?
"Moneylenders oppress my people, and their creditors cheat them."
"My people, your leaders are misleading you, so that you do not know which way to turn. "
They say a fish rots from the head down, and I say poor little West Virginia can't catch a break. I hope they succeed in lancing this boil, God help them.
I think the state's opioid scandal has something to do with this.
Impeaching judges: Almost heaven.
Mountain Mama...
In reply to Impeaching judges: Almost… by grunk
Isn't Tim Kaine one of Virgina's senators?
Ummm...that's kinda irrelevant to this story, since we (meaning West Virginia) became a state 155 years ago.
sheesh....
In reply to Isn't Tim Kaine from Virgina? by carbonmutant
They're all doing it. Remember McCabe's $70,000 table? That was just one guy out of thousands who have the authority to spend taxpayer money.