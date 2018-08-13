Italy Gives ECB An Ultimatum: "Guarantee" Bond Spreads Or "Euro Will Be Dismantled"

While the world remains focused on ground zero of the latest emerging markets crisis, Turkey, and whether contagion from its plunging currency will further pressure global assets, a new - well old - threat has emerged.

In an unexpectedly sharp attack on the ECB, in two separate posts on Twitter, Claudio Borghi who is the euroskeptic head of the budget committee in Italy’s lower house, stressed that not only is Italy’s spread with German bonds widening, but also the ones of other nations like Spain are doing so. He added that "either the ECB will provide a guarantee or the Euro will be dismantled" as "there is no third option."

Commenting on the interview, several sellside desks have cautioned that this seems like something the ECB is unlikely to do as it represents a destabilizing stance and is thus bearish for the EUR.

Claudio Borghi, the euroskeptic head of the budget committee in Italy’s lower house

In a subsequent interview, moments after his tweet, Borghi said that "there cannot be a system at the mercy of market movements" without any shields by the central bank - in other words, Borghi appears to be very much against a free and efficient market in which price discovery is allowed especially on such assets as Italian bonds - and noted that "it is significant that an external event like Turkey that has nothing to do with Italy unleashes such an effect."

Borghi warned about the upcoming end of the ECB's QE which as we noted previously has been the sole buyer of Italian debt, and whose absence threatens to send Italian bond yields sharply higher: "Nowadays there is a system that has a residual amount of quantitative easing, but with everybody knowing that this is being phased out and will come to an end soon

1

He also shared a vivid image of what will happen once the market realizes it is free to short Italian bonds again without an ECB backstop: "all know the fence that protects the prey will soon be lifted and financial speculators easily sees the periphery’s debt as an easy target and are positioning ahead of the next developments."

While Italian bonds moved wider today on the latest slide in Turkish assets and Lira, they have yet to respond to Borghi's provocative comment, with the EUR largely unchanged as a result.

 

Comments

FreeMoney Kokulakai Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

if not for the market interference of the ECB, Italy would have gone Greek long ago.

The problem is not the ECB.  The problem is not the short sellers of debt.  The problem is the debt.

If Italy leaves the euro, there will be no relief from the short sellers, nor should there be.

Balance your fucking budget.  problem solved.

Kokulakai FreeMoney Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

If it weren't for ECB guarantees, the money would never have been lent in the first place.

Greece has a long history of non-repayment.

It was by the Goldman Sachs assisted fraud that Greece was admitted to the EU.

The moneychangers laid the foundation for looting Greece through that fraudulent admission.

itstippy vvaleria692 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Valeria, this is the ZeroHedge comments section.  It is a magnet for the most cynical cusses on the web.  You have zero chance of attracting anyone here to your get-rich-quick scheme.  

You could tell people on this site that it's a good idea to breathe or they'll turn blue and pass out, and you'd get an argument and demands for links to your sources.  We ain't gonna swallow your idiotic claims of easy money.  Nobody is going to pay you $90 an hour to sit at home sending spam comments to websites while tending to your two brats.  That's what Nigerians are for. 

Cashboy Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

I hope it is dismantled.
I believe that Trump wants the Euro to crash against the US Dollar.
I believe that China wants the Euro to crash so it can buy some more European ports on the cheap.
In my opinion the Euro is way over valued even against the GB Pound.

Son of Captain Nemo MK13 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

Because Italy never should have stayed within the EU as long as it did, or for that matter signing up to the level of graft and corruption to Brussels in the first place!...

It's just another version of the bank bailouts in America 10 years ago. The 9/11 Middle East experiment failed miserably after rape of Syria and Libya that was supposed to guarantee them control of the oil... That was until 2014 and the coup in Ukraine that also failed miserably just like everything else NATO puts it's mitts on since the Balkans and Georgia...

"What you sow"... by ignoring that voice of reason inside the head that tells you never get that greedy!

Arne Saknussemm Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Break it up...get rid of "Brussels" entirely...get back to being Europeans not Europeons. All that is necessary is a body dedicated to facilitating trade between sovereign nations. If the common currency comes at the price of slavery, then fuck the common currency!

desirdavenir Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Well, Mr Borghi will have to explain to his fellow italian citizens that they have to quit Euro, because such spread bounding (or rather guaranteeing of a state's debt) is explicitely forbidden by the treaty. IMF had to be involved in the case of Greece so that the ECB could pretend it is only normal market operations for inflation control.

We had that discussion before, the legal contorsions were already shameful enough in the case of Greece...

DarkPurpleHaze Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Yep, that didn't take long.

I've been saying it for weeks now. Trump's new best EU friend is a smart guy and know's where this is headed and what side he wants to be on when the dust clears.

Buckle up. The EU is next after Turkey unless they obey Trump's Iran sanctions.

Clock Crasher Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

This is redux of that Greek guy who was supposed to liberate his country men and women only to stab them in the back before stabbing them in the back and twisting the blade. 

Italy is done.  Put em on the list of WWIII Islamo countries we will be at total war with in 50 years.

Idiocracy Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

tweets:

Vediamo se oggi cominciano ad accorgersi che salgono anche gli spread di Spagna e c. e che solo un fesso poteva pensare che con BC inattiva potesse salire solo lo spread di un paese?

transaltion

"Let's see if today they begin to realize that also the spreads of Spain and co. are rising and that only a moron could think that with  inactive central bank the spread of only one country could rise?" 

 

Io sono sereno come l'arcobaleno... ormai credo che il meccanismo sia innescato. O arriverà la garanzia Bce o si smantellerà tutto... Non vedo terze vie.

 

"I'm as serene as a rainbow...now I believe that the mechanism has triggered.  Either the ECB guarantee will arrive or everything will be dismantled.  I don't see a third possibility."

StopBeingParanoid Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Not long ago the same guy, Borghi, was bragging about how well the Turkish economy was managed and boasting about the future returns of his Turkish investments. You guys should stop believing blindly to crackpots as this.

Thautikus Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

Once again proving there are no markets - only Central Bank interventions counterfeiting national currencies and directly buying bonds and equities.