Italy Gives ECB An Ultimatum: "Guarantee" Bond Spreads Or "Euro Will Be Dismantled"

While the world remains focused on ground zero of the latest emerging markets crisis, Turkey, and whether contagion from its plunging currency will further pressure global assets, a new - well old - threat has emerged.
In an unexpectedly sharp attack on the ECB, in two separate posts on Twitter, Claudio Borghi who is the euroskeptic head of the budget committee in Italy’s lower house, stressed that not only is Italy’s spread with German bonds widening, but also the ones of other nations like Spain are doing so. He added that "either the ECB will provide a guarantee or the Euro will be dismantled" as "there is no third option."
Vediamo se oggi cominciano ad accorgersi che salgono anche gli spread di Spagna e c. e che solo un fesso poteva pensare che con BC inattiva potesse salire solo lo spread di un paese?— Claudio Borghi A. (@borghi_claudio) August 13, 2018
Io sono sereno come l'arcobaleno... ormai credo che il meccanismo sia innescato. O arriverà la garanzia Bce o si smantellerà tutto... Non vedo terze vie.— Claudio Borghi A. (@borghi_claudio) August 13, 2018
Commenting on the interview, several sellside desks have cautioned that this seems like something the ECB is unlikely to do as it represents a destabilizing stance and is thus bearish for the EUR.
In a subsequent interview, moments after his tweet, Borghi said that "there cannot be a system at the mercy of market movements" without any shields by the central bank - in other words, Borghi appears to be very much against a free and efficient market in which price discovery is allowed especially on such assets as Italian bonds - and noted that "it is significant that an external event like Turkey that has nothing to do with Italy unleashes such an effect."
Borghi warned about the upcoming end of the ECB's QE which as we noted previously has been the sole buyer of Italian debt, and whose absence threatens to send Italian bond yields sharply higher: "Nowadays there is a system that has a residual amount of quantitative easing, but with everybody knowing that this is being phased out and will come to an end soon”
He also shared a vivid image of what will happen once the market realizes it is free to short Italian bonds again without an ECB backstop: "all know the fence that protects the prey will soon be lifted and financial speculators easily sees the periphery’s debt as an easy target and are positioning ahead of the next developments."
While Italian bonds moved wider today on the latest slide in Turkish assets and Lira, they have yet to respond to Borghi's provocative comment, with the EUR largely unchanged as a result.
pick option 2, please please please!!
...QQE with yield curve control and spread guarantee.
Never Go Fuller Retarderer.
Is this not an exact replay of John Law and the Mississippi Bubble?
In reply to pick option 2, please please… by glenlloyd
They owe too much to the bank, so the bank has a problem. Too late.
Italian job
In Prada
I'll have one more espresso please.
In reply to Gurantee bond spreads... by hedgeless_horseman
Could be many people going on permanent vacations.
In reply to Italian job In Prada by Adolfsteinbergovitch
A bankrupt tail wagging the dog out of existence.
In reply to Could be many people going… by robertocarlos
Who would have thought in 2010 that the EU would still be around in 2018?
Kill it already.
In reply to Tail wagging the dog out of… by Kokulakai
What the fuck do you know about the EU you fucking queer McShitstein.
In reply to Who would have thought in… by tmosley
If I thought it would only affect people of your ilk I would be in favor.
Europe, however, is full of people who neither desire, nor deserve to be ruled by self appointed autocrats.
In reply to What the fuck do you know… by Mustahattu
if not for the market interference of the ECB, Italy would have gone Greek long ago.
The problem is not the ECB. The problem is not the short sellers of debt. The problem is the debt.
If Italy leaves the euro, there will be no relief from the short sellers, nor should there be.
Balance your fucking budget. problem solved.
In reply to If I thought it would only… by Kokulakai
If it weren't for ECB guarantees, the money would never have been lent in the first place.
Greece has a long history of non-repayment.
It was by the Goldman Sachs assisted fraud that Greece was admitted to the EU.
The moneychangers laid the foundation for looting Greece through that fraudulent admission.
In reply to if not for the market… by FreeMoney
@ "Kill it already."
Hear! Hear!
In reply to Who would have thought in… by tmosley
ZH translates: "there is no third option."
Unfortunately ZH does not always report accurately.
"Non vedo terze vie" means "I don't see a third option".
In reply to Italian job In Prada by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Monte Casino
Place your bets!
In reply to "Non vedo terze vie" by Dutti
Just came back from holiday trip at north Italy. The country is not well off. Restaurants should be packed in summer peak seasons and they weren't, tourists are not really spending for shoppings.
In reply to pick option 2, please please… by glenlloyd
bad economy? better value destinations ? bad press over the immigration invasion ?
In reply to Just came back from holiday… by Panic Mode
It will be like Greece. Words of threat and then friends again.
In reply to pick option 2, please please… by glenlloyd
Its just business when the family gives you an offer you can't refuse.
In reply to It will be like Greece… by Panic Mode
"What is not good for the beehive, cannot be good for the bees."
- Marcus Aurelius
And he warned them in a tweet a la Trump.
I hope it is dismantled.
I believe that Trump wants the Euro to crash against the US Dollar.
I believe that China wants the Euro to crash so it can buy some more European ports on the cheap.
In my opinion the Euro is way over valued even against the GB Pound.
When "insane" negotiates with "insane"!...
Wrong. When someone who holds EU's future in his hands calls its bluff.
Italy can demand what it wants and it will get it. Why shouldn't it? It's the core of EU experiment - if it breaks out of euro or merely rolls out parallel currency, the experiment is over.
Everyone by now knows the experiment is a failure, but why not ride it all the way.
In reply to When "insane" negotiates… by Son of Captain Nemo
Because Italy never should have stayed within the EU as long as it did, or for that matter signing up to the level of graft and corruption to Brussels in the first place!...
It's just another version of the bank bailouts in America 10 years ago. The 9/11 Middle East experiment failed miserably after rape of Syria and Libya that was supposed to guarantee them control of the oil... That was until 2014 and the coup in Ukraine that also failed miserably just like everything else NATO puts it's mitts on since the Balkans and Georgia...
"What you sow"... by ignoring that voice of reason inside the head that tells you never get that greedy!
In reply to Wrong. When someone who… by MK13
The third option is that we expose your control file to our controlled media and run you out of your position of power and into a noose.
We're gonna' need a lotta' rope.
In reply to The third option is that we… by Clock Crasher
Break it up...get rid of "Brussels" entirely...get back to being Europeans not Europeons. All that is necessary is a body dedicated to facilitating trade between sovereign nations. If the common currency comes at the price of slavery, then fuck the common currency!
"there is no third option" .. apart from ignore you even said anything, what are you going to do haha?
Well, Mr Borghi will have to explain to his fellow italian citizens that they have to quit Euro, because such spread bounding (or rather guaranteeing of a state's debt) is explicitely forbidden by the treaty. IMF had to be involved in the case of Greece so that the ECB could pretend it is only normal market operations for inflation control.
We had that discussion before, the legal contorsions were already shameful enough in the case of Greece...
Yep, that didn't take long.
I've been saying it for weeks now. Trump's new best EU friend is a smart guy and know's where this is headed and what side he wants to be on when the dust clears.
Buckle up. The EU is next after Turkey unless they obey Trump's Iran sanctions.
This is redux of that Greek guy who was supposed to liberate his country men and women only to stab them in the back before stabbing them in the back and twisting the blade.
Italy is done. Put em on the list of WWIII Islamo countries we will be at total war with in 50 years.
It's ' Shit or get off the pot day at the ECB' LOL
The Wops should dump the Euro and adopt the Erdo - problema risolto
Apparently he's being ignored by the market...
LOL! "Rainbow" and "ECB guarantee" in the same sentence! Does anyone STILL not see that this is all just one big world wide debt Ponzi?
In reply to tweets: Vediamo se oggi… by Idiocracy
Not long ago the same guy, Borghi, was bragging about how well the Turkish economy was managed and boasting about the future returns of his Turkish investments. You guys should stop believing blindly to crackpots as this.
All that's needed is lots of 1" boiled hemp and a strong gibbet.
Average lifespan of an Italian government is about 18 months.
Well the ECB only prints for friends...is Italy a friend....we will soon see
Don't care about the western moslime europe. Eastern Europe is the future. They understand repression.
they have a negative spread with usa treasurys so they should accentuate the positive. lolz
Once again proving there are no markets - only Central Bank interventions counterfeiting national currencies and directly buying bonds and equities.