Kim Dotcom Warns Of Economic Collapse – Says "Buy Gold And Bitcoin"

Kim Dotcom (Kim Schmitz), a controversial internet pirate and cryptocurrency advocate, recently urged all 736k followers to immediately buy gold and Bitcoin because President Trump is sleepwalking into a tremendous fiscal collision.
“1 TRILLION DOLLARS in additional US Govt debt PER YEAR!” warned Dotcom.
“US spending is funded by lenders who will never get paid. US Empire will collapse followed by a worldwide economic collapse. http://usdebtclock.org,” he added.
“Shift your USD into Gold & Bitcoin asap before USD becomes toilet paper.”
Dotcom began the warnings last week, which he said: “Trump was handed an Empire on life support,” and that “Top economists around the world agree that US debt is unsustainable. There is no sugar coating this. US Empire is broke. Prepare for collapse.”
On Sunday, Dotcom cited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in a recent interview who said the US Dollar is becoming an unreliable tool for payments in international trade. The minister did not rule out the possibility of using national currencies instead of the US Dollar in the oil trade.
The US debt burden has become unmanagable. Watch USD when China drops US debt.
About an hour later on Sunday morning, Dotcom tweeted again at his followers telling them about a simple hedging strategy (buy gold and bitcoin) against a potential economic crisis, which he believes could make the greenback worthless and result into a very “big crash” for markets.
While he did not reveal the reason(s) behind the economic collapse, his tweets are perhaps not out of line, given the fact that the federal government ran a monthly budget deficit of $77 billion in July, up 79 percent from prior year. For the first ten months of 2018, the shortfall totals $684 billion, according to the Treasury Department. That is about an increase of 21 percent compared to the same period in 2017.
The exploding deficit has been primarily driven by Trump’s tax cuts, record military spending, and numerous other spending bills. Trump told the American people that tax cuts would lead to stronger economic growth, boost wages, deliver more tax revenue and reduce the deficit.
While some of Trump’s statements could be true, real wage growth is being wiped out by inflation, and new evidence suggests that companies spent a majority of tax cuts on stock buybacks.
The deficit is projected to hit $793 billion at the end of the year and approach $1 trillion in 2019. According to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement, interest payments to service the debt have hit a new high and are forecasted to become the fastest rising yearly expenditure.
And lastly, we leave you with an excerpt from a recent note via Charles Gave of why the next economic crisis could already be here:
“So, if I take the US monetary base, and add to it the reserves deposited by foreign central banks at the Fed, I get my figure for the World Monetary Base. From this aggregate, I can get a rough idea of the pace of base money creation around the world, either through direct intervention by the Fed in the US banking system, or indirectly through US dollar accumulation by foreign central banks. When the WMB is growing, I can be relatively confident about the future nominal growth of the global economy. And when it’s contracting, it makes very good sense to worry about a recession.”
As the chart above shows, the Monetary Base is now contracting. So based, on Gave’s four decades of experience in financial markets, it seems to him the world could be entering its “seventh international dollar liquidity crisis since 1973.” We took Gave’s research just one step further — and highlighted that the next crisis could have already started with Turkey’s Lira collapse.
I'm confused. Another posting a few hours ago stated the opposite: USD will be appreciated coz there will be not enough of the green paper in the world...
Remember that you absolutely MUST agree with what some article tells you.
Hurry up and choose now, there is not much time left. Hurry hurry
In reply to I'm confused. Another… by Max.Power
In reply to Remember that you absolutely… by hugin-o-munin
Don't you worry. Every single beautiful tourist destination in India has Israelis crawling all over it. They run the drug trade from Himachal Pradesh, where all of India's best pot is grown. Many 20-something 30-something year-olds, past their IDF training, detoxing from killing Palestinians in India, trying to be hippies and shit.
It's already too late for India.
Btw, I can't tell if you are earnest or a troll, because you do say intelligible shit, but it's all the same fvcking sentence over and fvcking over again. Goddamn, man, say something else for a change. But I replied in earnest.
In reply to before the rabbincal… by ztack3r
Always be the bitch. Today buy shit coins because some jagoff tweeted to his *followers*. Tomorrow it's gold or maybe penis enlargement cream.
In reply to I'm confused. Another… by Max.Power
In short term invest in USD. In long term, invest in gold.
In reply to I'm confused. Another… by Max.Power
The US dollar will continue to strengthen in the short to medium term. Capital is fleeing EM and seeking safe haven in the dollar primarily through US equities. The US dollar will be the last domino to fall but that is still a few years away.
In reply to I'm confused. Another… by Max.Power
Very good point. Nobody -- not Tyler, nor his contributors (no disrespect to any of them) -- has synthesized a broader perspective in a way that includes an explanation of how the phenomenon starts on the periphery and then spreads inward, symptoms to look for when the thing really starts to escalate, and then a description of how it will look after the train wreck is over. That's because when they look too deeply down the rabbit hole, and consider the ramifications carefully, it scares the shit out of them.
The dollar is "strong" because everything else is weaker -- for now.
I find it interesting that Dotcom clings to cryptocurrency but makes no mention of Silver, the other monetary metal. The elites passed judgement on cryptos and found them wanting, since the lack of a cohesive and stable debt mechanism makes the model unsuitable for oligarchy in an economy with falling EROEI. Whatever comes next will be debt-based, but in the meantime, you want something that can be taken completely out of the system (and away from their claws) to store wealth, and that's metals. The mining shares ought to provide a fun ride too, but you need the actual metal taken out of circulation in order to protect yourself if the orchestrated stepwise takedown lapses into an uncontrolled collapse.
In reply to I'm confused. Another… by Max.Power
Dude, this is ZeroHedge. The economic collapse is always tomorrow.
In reply to Dude, this is ZeroHedge. The… by Skateboarder
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by hgfhgfhjkugkjgk
In reply to Dude, this is ZeroHedge. The… by Skateboarder
Economic collapse is a slow process of degradation.
The paradigm of all at once isn't going to happen. Detroit is an example. Bit by bit stuff turns to shit.
Sometimes there are bigger bits failing sometimes smaller.
Prepping means for that as well as major emergencies.
In reply to Dude, this is ZeroHedge. The… by Skateboarder
I think those of us who woke up somewhere around '07-'10, especially those who either studied or were invested into markets, PMs, ETS, funds, what have you - we were falsely waiting for a big collapse to happen for a while, and we came to realize that there will be no big kahuna... just a slow grinding spiral into oblivion.
Most of us know that now.
In reply to Economic collapse is a slow… by css1971
Mr Tramp, you really don't understand economics, do you?
In reply to Dude, this is ZeroHedge. The… by Skateboarder
Nothing will happen until Central Banks no more trust each other. Until then FIAT printing and Markets manipulation will continue.
In reply to Nothing will happen until… by Apollo55
Others are driving to work.
In reply to Others are driving to work. by Sonny Brakes
Ahh.. Downvoter shills are out in full force this morning. Expect so many falling knives. Dotcom is correct though. Even though some of my Ag goes in the market for some good times and breakeven fun, I keep some phyzz in the wings as I agree with the Big Guy.
Silver.
Fuck bitcoin scams
Dotcom doesn’t look as though he has missed many meals. Not sure we should assign too much cred to what he says about “collapse.”
Survivors of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Syria should probably be heeded, instead.
- Gold is the stuff you own for times when you have to leave your house, in a hurry, to escape angry mobs of zombies. Don't buy more than you can carry.
- Silver is the stuff you have in case you don't have to leave your home, but you still want to trade for food and stuff
- Bitcoin is the 5-10 year bridge to get you over to the new economy. You can carry up to 21M bitcoins in your head, by remembering your wallet seed words. You can go anywhere in the world and convert your bitcoins into local currency as needed
- Green backs are what you burn when you're cold
Shoot the messenger, say he's a fat slob, he can't take care of his health, he's a felon according to swmp creatures and Mcfatties and bury your head in dirt. IDIOTS
Unfortunately the markets arent listening. Beeatch coin going to zero, my gold miners and bullion getting smashed!
When my American Eagles get smashed they just get a bit thinner but bigger. They are like the pennys we kids used to lay on the railroad tracks. They got pretty thin but were still the same weight.
In reply to Unfortunately the markets… by Tubs
If what he's saying is true, why not double down, sign as many fixed rate mortgages as your credit allows? When hyperinflation comes you'll pay off everything with worthless money.
A thief and convicted criminal says "Trust me." -- This is as bad as someone from the government saying "I'm here to help you".
On the other hand, Janet Yellen:. No crisis in my lifetime.