Kunstler: "There's Nothing Left Of American Common Culture Besides A Few Disney Movies"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Be careful about what you see in the foreground of the news vis-à-vis what’s in the background. Sunday, the cable networks were on fire over the 30-or-so white nationalists marching across Washington DC — with much larger hordes of masked, black-clad Antifa street-fighters following them around, and an army of DC cops in fluorescent green riot vests following the Antifas and the white nationalist knuckleheads.
The event was a billed as an attempt to commemorate the clash that happened between the same contestants in Charlottesville, Virginia, a year ago in the uproar over Confederate statues. That fiasco ended in the death of a bystander named Heather Heyer. Not a whole lot has changed since then, except perhaps the Left has become more strident in its calls to penalize white people for their crimes of “privilege,” no doubt further inflaming the Unite-the-Right crew. (And the anti-statue campaign has dropped down the memory hole.)
There was plenty of “hate” to go around on both sides Sunday. But those who were waiting for a climactic bloodbath in Lafayette Park must have been disappointed after a long day of tension when a big blob of rain hunkered over the District at suppertime and the theatrics concluded. Both the Antifas and the Unite-the-Right marchers had to go home and get out of their wet clothes. At least they could agree on that.
The cable TV anchors had issued the usual calls for “national unity,” exhorting President Trump to emerge from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golfing bunker and “bring the country together,” a sadly fatuous proposition. There is nothing to come together within. There’s nothing left of an American common culture besides a few Disney movies and that’s not nearly enough. That’s what happens when you opt for multiculturalism as your number one political principle. It automatically negates shared values, so why even expect any agreement between groups contending for dominance?
The animosity will only grow sharper, and it will happen because of things that are roiling in the background now — namely, the unraveling global financial system. Some fireworks commenced at the end of last week when the Turkish Lira slumped. Who cares about the currency of a second-rate player in the global economy? A lot of SIFIs (“systemically important financial institutions”) otherwise known as Too-Big-To-Fail banks. That’s who. Deutsche Bank’s stock dropped over 6 percent when the Turkish Lira tanked on Friday.
Turkey’s nickname since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the 1920s has been “the sick man of Europe” and Deutsche Bank in the post-2008-crash era is widely regarded as the sick man of SIFI banks. One analyst wag downgraded its status a year ago to “dead bank walking.” Its balance sheet was a Cave of Winds littered with the moldering skeletons of malinvestment.
If the European Central Bank (aka Germany) has to bail out DB, all bets are off for the Euro, which was showing serious signs of distress Friday. And who is going to bail out Turkey? If the IMF is your go-to vehicle, then you mean US taxpayers. Anyway, Turkey’s Lira is only one of several Emerging Market currencies whose hands have been called at the global poker table, where the four-flushers are getting flushed out. The Russian ruble was another one, ostensibly to the delight of America’s Destroy-Russia-at-All-Costs faction.
China is also having to play a round of super Three Card Monte with its currency, the yuan. President Trump’s tariff monkeyshines are shoving the Chinese banking system up against a wall of utterly irresolvable insolvency problems and threatening the stability of Xi Jinping’s one-party government. The Chinese export trade is at the heart of the world’s current economic arrangements. If you pull it out of the globalism machine, the machine will stop. It is going to stop one way or another anyway, but the gathering crisis of autumn 2018 will hasten that.
All of this is happening because the whole world can’t handle the debts it has racked up, and the whole world knows it. And knowing it, they also know that their debt-based currencies are worthless. And knowing that, they also know that absolutely everybody else is broke and unable to meet their obligations. That is some dangerous knowledge. For the moment, this dynamic appears to be working in the USA’s favor, with our dollar rising and what remains of credible foreign wealth seeking shelter here. But the time will come when that delusion goes up in a vapor, too, and the USA will find itself without the means to carry on, just like everybody else.
In the meantime, we entertain ourselves with the antics of Unite-the-Right and Antifa, two acting troupes composed of young people who have no idea what they will do with their lives when the economic condition of the land reveals itself to be more desperate than they ever imagined. The truth is, they’ll be fighting ever more desperately, not over abstractions but over the table-scraps of history.
Comments
Yeah, and?
My understanding is that there never was anything like a culture in America, except for bacteria.
I know that hurts your feelings. Go to your safe spaces with the space force.
In reply to Yeah, and? by boostedhorse
You’re a moron. Americana was a very real thing.
In reply to My understanding is that the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
There were a bunch of us out training in the rain, heat, and mud at the gun range this past weekend, all races, ages, and genders, and we sure seemed to have common ground. We all voiced a desire for the Libertarian values of maximum freedom and minimum government, in stark contrast to the Democrats and Republicans that are offered up to us from the dry and air conditioned television studios and newsrooms, 24/7, as our only so called choices.
Use your time wisely.
In reply to You’re a moron. Americana… by NidStyles
Is there any question this site is a psyop lol
In reply to We had common ground by hedgeless_horseman
"That fiasco ended in the death of a bystander named Heather Heyer "
Uhm, Heather was not a "bystander", she was an active participant in the marxist mob (antifa) that showed up to escalate the situation.
In reply to Is there any question this… by PrezTrump
Kunstler tries oh so hard to appear to be objective but he can’t hide his bias. Not a mention in that blather about Obama, the racist pig, or his army of racist minions populating everything from the schools to the TV. Is it any wonder that “There’s Nothing Left of American Common Culture” that Kunstler doesn’t even attempt to define?
What is he talking about?
He doesn’t know, but just like the Numb Skulls he criticizes, he is quick to condemn everyone except himself.
In reply to "That fiasco ended in the… by Stackers
Kunstler has it right; an excellent writer - prescient and perceptive.
In reply to x by macholatte
The media don’t produce much in tune with American common culture anymore. They do produce a very broad variety of mostly trash, each with small audiences(by historic standards), which is to say most of their production these days is wildly unpopular. Drives them mad, this technology that has allowed We The People to bypass and ignore most of what they produce. Contrast Nixon having the hang on every word Walter Cronkite size to Trump gleefully mocking these self important liars.
In reply to Kunstler has it right; an… by Baron von Bud
In reply to The media don’t produce much… by TBT or not TBT
How do you do with these kids? Do you have a cupboard big enough to put them in when they're not working? I hear they have the models you're after in their catalog. Give it a try!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
"All of this is happening because the whole world can’t handle the debts it has racked up, and the whole world knows it."
A toxic, potentially fatal blend the left and Keynesians have fed us: multicultural tribalism and identity politics + debt. Politically correct "diversity" is NOT a wonderful thing. Breeds disunity, tribalism, and contention due to non-assimilation. Massive debt from easy money to instantly gratify the tribal hoard's manipulated desires and perceived "rights" to the most expensive status-signaling crap everyone supposedly MUST have breeds financial ruin and tribal warfare for free shit.
WONDERFUL situation.
In reply to The media don’t produce much… by TBT or not TBT
As I read your comment my little brain pixie kept singing over and over again "Maxine-Waters-Omarosa-Manigault-Newman-Keith-Ellison and a Elijah-E-Cummings"
In reply to Kunstler has it right; an… by Baron von Bud
"Kunstler tries oh so hard to appear to be objective but he can’t hide his bias. Not a mention in that blather about Obama, the racist pig, or his army of racist minions populating everything from the schools to the TV."
Kunstler the leftist Jew from NYC?
He's anything but objective.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Howard_Kunstler
In reply to x by macholatte
My comment above was intended to be here.
In reply to Kunstler the leftist Jew… by ZD1
The predominant commonality for Americans, except for ZHedgies that have swallowed the red pill, is love of the petrodollar. Of course, the secretive Oligarchy that has the monopoly to create those petrodollars through their privately owned Fed love their dollar slaves to be distracted with the fantasy of a "few Disney movies".
In reply to x by macholatte
Red Pill, Blue Pill -- a subtle and effective dialectic. The Matrix, man vs. machine you say? Not so quickly -- a triptych of movies to plant the idea of transhumanism in your|our Mind. All the characters had become "transhumans" before you began to root for one side or the other! Problem, Reaction, Solution.
G.E. Griffin, limited hang-out and gatekeeper in my opinion, produced the Red Pill Expo. Nary a "J" word uttered during the conference, I betcha.
Stay off pills, whatever their color!!
In reply to The only commonality for… by 7thGenMO
didnt heather heyer die of a heart attack because she waighed 350lbs...? waiting for the trial to see how that weighs out.....
In reply to "That fiasco ended in the… by Stackers
they hate trials in these FF scenarios because trials still involve discovery in court. That's why I'm sure Alex Jones is laughing about the defamation suits against him by the SH parents. Ever wonder why no lawsuits about SH? And the one against the firearm maker was put to rest by the judge before trial? Hmmm?
In reply to didnt heather heyer die of a… by hannah
oh, I'm sure she was merely walking down the street while making her plans to attend college in the Fall.
In reply to "That fiasco ended in the… by Stackers
It’s not that it is, it’s that the Mossad and Pajeet are trying to turn it into a psyop.
Everyone trying to clamor for the best minds.
In reply to Is there any question this… by PrezTrump
What does that have to do with anything?
Firearms are a part of American culture.
In reply to We had common ground by hedgeless_horseman
thieving , murdering and lying, nice 'culture'
In reply to What does that have to do… by NidStyles
None of that sounds familiar.
You act as if that doesn’t exist anywhere else. Having been around the world, that crap is everywhere.
In reply to thieving , murdering and… by simpson seers
of course it doesn't sound familiar, for many reasons, education being first,
and yes that crap is everywhere, it's just that 99.9 percent of that crap
is in and originates from murica, and it's so called murican culture.
The most evil cunts ever to inhabit the planet,.....culture?.....no.....disease.
In reply to None of that sounds familiar… by NidStyles
You are an idiot. Humans are self centered and violent the world over. It's called "human nature" and it ain't pretty.
250 years ago "murica" didn't exist. Human civilization has been around for thousands of years. You think everything was sunshine, lollipops and rainbows up until 1776?
Read some human history for fuck's sake.
In reply to of course it doesn't sound… by simpson seers
Well then. Hopefully we get you before we go down.
In reply to of course it doesn't sound… by simpson seers
simple simon says:his humans are nice but yours are not.
what a fuking idiot.
my guess is you are on the loosing team...
In reply to of course it doesn't sound… by simpson seers
Sounds like IsraHell to me.
In reply to thieving , murdering and… by simpson seers
Saved the world several times over (& never sent an invoice), so yeah... pretty nice culture.
And if you're going to spout nonsense about indigenous peoples, etc., save it for the tourists. In the grand, tribal battle for resources that has been occuring - nonstop - since the dawn of man, the USA is easily the most benevolent 'power'/winner in history. Sure, it's all relative & we can do much, much better.
But if you're telling us there are better cultures out there w/ the capacity to feed & clothe the billions now on this planet, then by all means educate us... we'll all presume that you already live/partake in said awesome culture, so feel free to include driving directions/coodinates so we can all visit, too.
In reply to thieving , murdering and… by simpson seers
"all races, ages, and genders, and we sure seemed to have common ground. We all voiced a desire for the Libertarian values..."
Q: What's the black man* called at a Libertarian convention? (*or hispanic man, same difference)
A: "Keynote speaker"
In reply to We had common ground by hedgeless_horseman
this attempt at a joke... it backfires.
just sayin.
In reply to "all races, ages, and… by Buckaroo Banzai
Not really. It ribs the libertarians who think that their ideas aren't mostly an echo of the white soul.
Blacks and browns love group struggle and tribalism.
I guarantee hedgeless' training exercise was mostly white with a few browns there for absorbing accolades for being brown.
In reply to this attempt at a joke… by hound dog vigilante
Nidstyles the yank hypocrite, learn to be respectful nid
Americana sure was a real thing before you stole it from the first nations.
Thieves, murderers and liars.
In reply to You’re a moron. Americana… by NidStyles
"White nationalist knucklehead" Harley's Knucklehead—extinct!
In reply to Nidstyles the yank hypocrite… by simpson seers
Who’s a White Nationalist?
I thought I was Hitler, and a terrorist, and all of these other things.
Which is it? Make up your fucking mind already.
You tried telling everyone that I wasn’t a Hapsburg Saxe, that I wasn’t a member of the Royal line and this other crap while sending goons after me for a year.
You want my respect, then cut the shit. Earn it.
Stop sending you rainbow brigade after me. Stay away from me. Quit behaving like a trash.
You even tried conning me with fake Muslims, but it failed when I spoke about who Qanon actually is. The Feds thought that shit was funny. Even sent an FBI lady out to me and she had a huge smile for me.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Does S&S still manufacture panheads...?
In reply to Z by B-Bond
You want respect, then earn it.
In reply to Nidstyles the yank hypocrite… by simpson seers
want/need nothing from you, murican douchebag.......
In reply to You want respect, then earn… by NidStyles
Yet here you are goading me into replying trying to trigger me so I waste my pardon.
Better to be a douchebag.
Who’s really the douchebag? The attacker, or the target?
In reply to want/need nothing from you,… by simpson seers
the murican
In reply to Yet here you are goading me… by NidStyles
Or maybe the anti-murican coward who doesn't mention where they are from, or provide an example of a culture that's better and why.
That's the sort of thing those asshat white nationalists do.
In reply to the murican by simpson seers
F that the krauts had the best music a couple centuries ago but in the 20th century america totally fucking dominated. The rest of the world should be kissing our ass for that gift.
In reply to You’re a moron. Americana… by NidStyles
19th-20th century Germany had superb music, philosophers, and physicists. They originated quantum physics. Einstein developed within that milieu as did Max Planck, Von Braun and many other greats. Perhaps we need a return to an enlightened aristocracy and away from voting by the masses. Our recent presidents and grifter congress have given the world senseless wars and impoverishment. And I don't think the world will thank us for hip-hop and rap music.
In reply to F that the krauts had the… by DingleBarryObummer
19th-20th century Germany had superb music, philosophers, and physicists....
Yep, and one statistical outlier later we had firebombed Dresden, the Ruskies were gangraping their women up and down Potsdamer Platz and an entire generation was pushing up daisies from the sands of Normandy to the mud fields of Kursk.
You think all those German geniuses saw that coming? Ask all those fucking geniuses if they are aware that they're stoking the next conflagration.
In reply to 19th century Germany had… by Baron von Bud
Many in Germany saw the social carnage coming after the foolish Versailles Treaty and the consequent 1920s hyperinflation. Their society was taken over by socialist extremists in the 30s - Hitler was one of several. Many well educated Jews and minorities left Germany before 1936 and landed in America to our benefit.
In reply to 19th-20th century Germany… by Dr. Bonzo
Bach died in 1750. German music has pretty much sucked since then. Sorry Beethoven fans.
In reply to F that the krauts had the… by DingleBarryObummer
We're now in the 21st Centrury. Justin Beeber is Canadian. Roll over, Beethoven.
In reply to F that the krauts had the… by DingleBarryObummer
As long as you don't call that rap bullshit music.
In reply to We're now in the 21st… by itstippy
ah yes... was. All that alongside historical societies for every damn little village died out with the great recession. All in all it lasted for lets see 30-40 years at most. Car culture as a concept would be another i suppose, except now the other half sees that as immoral and evil by killing orangutans for their palm oil to fuel cars.
In reply to You’re a moron. Americana… by NidStyles