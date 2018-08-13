Kunstler: "There's Nothing Left Of American Common Culture Besides A Few Disney Movies"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:31

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

Be careful about what you see in the foreground of the news vis-à-vis what’s in the background. Sunday, the cable networks were on fire over the 30-or-so white nationalists marching across Washington DC — with much larger hordes of masked, black-clad Antifa street-fighters following them around, and an army of DC cops in fluorescent green riot vests following the Antifas and the white nationalist knuckleheads.

The event was a billed as an attempt to commemorate the clash that happened between the same contestants in Charlottesville, Virginia, a year ago in the uproar over Confederate statues. That fiasco ended in the death of a bystander named Heather Heyer. Not a whole lot has changed since then, except perhaps the Left has become more strident in its calls to penalize white people for their crimes of “privilege,” no doubt further inflaming the Unite-the-Right crew. (And the anti-statue campaign has dropped down the memory hole.)

There was plenty of “hate” to go around on both sides Sunday. But those who were waiting for a climactic bloodbath in Lafayette Park must have been disappointed after a long day of tension when a big blob of rain hunkered over the District at suppertime and the theatrics concluded. Both the Antifas and the Unite-the-Right marchers had to go home and get out of their wet clothes. At least they could agree on that.

The cable TV anchors had issued the usual calls for “national unity,” exhorting President Trump to emerge from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golfing bunker and “bring the country together,” a sadly fatuous proposition. There is nothing to come together within. There’s nothing left of an American common culture besides a few Disney movies and that’s not nearly enough. That’s what happens when you opt for multiculturalism as your number one political principle. It automatically negates shared values, so why even expect any agreement between groups contending for dominance?

The animosity will only grow sharper, and it will happen because of things that are roiling in the background now — namely, the unraveling global financial system. Some fireworks commenced at the end of last week when the Turkish Lira slumped. Who cares about the currency of a second-rate player in the global economy? A lot of SIFIs (“systemically important financial institutions”) otherwise known as Too-Big-To-Fail banks. That’s who. Deutsche Bank’s stock dropped over 6 percent when the Turkish Lira tanked on Friday.

Turkey’s nickname since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the 1920s has been “the sick man of Europe” and Deutsche Bank in the post-2008-crash era is widely regarded as the sick man of SIFI banks. One analyst wag downgraded its status a year ago to “dead bank walking.” Its balance sheet was a Cave of Winds littered with the moldering skeletons of malinvestment.

If the European Central Bank (aka Germany) has to bail out DB, all bets are off for the Euro, which was showing serious signs of distress Friday. And who is going to bail out Turkey? If the IMF is your go-to vehicle, then you mean US taxpayers. Anyway, Turkey’s Lira is only one of several Emerging Market currencies whose hands have been called at the global poker table, where the four-flushers are getting flushed out. The Russian ruble was another one, ostensibly to the delight of America’s Destroy-Russia-at-All-Costs faction.

China is also having to play a round of super Three Card Monte with its currency, the yuan. President Trump’s tariff monkeyshines are shoving the Chinese banking system up against a wall of utterly irresolvable insolvency problems and threatening the stability of Xi Jinping’s one-party government. The Chinese export trade is at the heart of the world’s current economic arrangements. If you pull it out of the globalism machine, the machine will stop. It is going to stop one way or another anyway, but the gathering crisis of autumn 2018 will hasten that.

All of this is happening because the whole world can’t handle the debts it has racked up, and the whole world knows it. And knowing it, they also know that their debt-based currencies are worthless. And knowing that, they also know that absolutely everybody else is broke and unable to meet their obligations. That is some dangerous knowledge. For the moment, this dynamic appears to be working in the USA’s favor, with our dollar rising and what remains of credible foreign wealth seeking shelter here. But the time will come when that delusion goes up in a vapor, too, and the USA will find itself without the means to carry on, just like everybody else.

In the meantime, we entertain ourselves with the antics of Unite-the-Right and Antifa, two acting troupes composed of young people who have no idea what they will do with their lives when the economic condition of the land reveals itself to be more desperate than they ever imagined. The truth is, they’ll be fighting ever more desperately, not over abstractions but over the table-scraps of history.

hedgeless_horseman NidStyles Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:39

 

Both the Antifas and the Unite-the-Right marchers had to go home and get out of their wet clothes. At least they could agree on that.

There were a bunch of us out training in the rain, heat, and mud at the gun range this past weekend, all races, ages, and genders, and we sure seemed to have common ground.  We all voiced a desire for the Libertarian values of maximum freedom and minimum government, in stark contrast to the Democrats and Republicans that are offered up to us from the dry and air conditioned television studios and newsrooms, 24/7, as our only so called choices. 

...when the economic condition of the land reveals itself to be more desperate than they ever imagined. The truth is, they’ll be fighting ever more desperately, not over abstractions but over the table-scraps of history.

Use your time wisely.

hedgeless_horseman's E-Z Internet Guide For The Ignorant And De-Luded ZeroHedge Reader With Too Much Money And Very Little Patience That Wants To Secure a Free State and Become A Rifleman Without Joining the US Military.

We all need to train and we need to train often.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/well-regulated-militia-being-…

macholatte Stackers Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:45

 

Kunstler tries oh so hard to appear to be objective but he can’t hide his bias. Not a mention in that blather about Obama, the racist pig, or his army of racist minions populating everything from the schools to the TV.  Is it any wonder that “There’s Nothing Left of American Common Culture” that Kunstler doesn’t even attempt to define?  
What is he talking about?
He doesn’t know, but just like the Numb Skulls he criticizes, he is quick to condemn everyone except himself.

 

TBT or not TBT Baron von Bud Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:06

The media don’t produce much in tune with American common culture anymore.   They do produce a very broad variety of mostly trash, each with small audiences(by historic standards), which is to say most of their production these days is wildly unpopular.     Drives them mad, this technology that has allowed We The People to bypass and ignore most of what they produce.    Contrast Nixon having the hang on every word Walter Cronkite size to Trump gleefully mocking these self important liars. 

Creative_Destruct TBT or not TBT Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:23

"All of this is happening because the whole world can’t handle the debts it has racked up, and the whole world knows it."

A toxic, potentially fatal blend the left and Keynesians have fed us: multicultural tribalism and identity politics + debt. Politically correct "diversity" is NOT a wonderful thing. Breeds disunity, tribalism, and contention due to non-assimilation. Massive debt from easy money to instantly gratify the tribal hoard's manipulated desires and perceived "rights" to the most expensive status-signaling crap everyone supposedly MUST have breeds financial ruin and tribal warfare for free shit.

WONDERFUL situation.

 

7thGenMO macholatte Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:01

The predominant commonality for Americans, except for ZHedgies that have swallowed the red pill, is love of the petrodollar.  Of course, the secretive Oligarchy that has the monopoly to create those petrodollars through their privately owned Fed love their dollar slaves to be distracted with the fantasy of a "few Disney movies".

Alananda 7thGenMO Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:47

Red Pill, Blue Pill -- a subtle and effective dialectic.  The Matrix, man vs. machine you say?  Not so quickly -- a triptych of movies to plant the idea of transhumanism in your|our Mind.  All the characters had become "transhumans" before you began to root for one side or the other!  Problem, Reaction, Solution.

G.E. Griffin, limited hang-out and gatekeeper in my opinion, produced the Red Pill Expo.  Nary a "J" word uttered during the conference, I betcha.

Stay off pills, whatever their color!!

Ron_Mexico hannah Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:58

they hate trials in these FF scenarios because trials still involve discovery in court.  That's why I'm sure Alex Jones is laughing about the defamation suits against him by the SH parents.  Ever wonder why no lawsuits about SH?  And the one against the firearm maker was put to rest by the judge before trial?  Hmmm?

hound dog vigilante simpson seers Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:18

 

Saved the world several times over (& never sent an invoice), so yeah... pretty nice culture.

 

And if you're going to spout nonsense about indigenous peoples, etc., save it for the tourists.  In the grand, tribal battle for resources that has been occuring - nonstop - since the dawn of man, the USA is easily the most benevolent 'power'/winner in history.  Sure, it's all relative & we can do much, much better.

But if you're telling us there are better cultures out there w/ the capacity to feed & clothe the billions now on this planet, then by all means educate us... we'll all presume that you already live/partake in said awesome culture, so feel free to include driving directions/coodinates so we can all visit, too.

NidStyles B-Bond Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:52

Who’s a White Nationalist?

 

I thought I was Hitler, and a terrorist, and all of these other things. 

 

Which is it? Make up your fucking mind already.

 

You tried telling everyone that I wasn’t a Hapsburg Saxe, that I wasn’t a member of the Royal line and this other crap while sending goons after me for a year.

You want my respect, then cut the shit. Earn it. 

Stop sending you rainbow brigade after me. Stay away from me. Quit behaving like a trash.

 

You even tried conning me with fake Muslims, but it failed when I spoke about who Qanon actually is. The Feds thought that shit was funny. Even sent an FBI lady out to me and she had a huge smile for me.

Baron von Bud DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:04

19th-20th century Germany had superb music, philosophers, and physicists. They originated quantum physics. Einstein developed within that milieu as did Max Planck, Von Braun and many other greats. Perhaps we need a return to an enlightened aristocracy and away from voting by the masses. Our recent presidents and grifter congress have given the world senseless wars and impoverishment. And I don't think the world will thank us for hip-hop and rap music.

Dr. Bonzo Baron von Bud Mon, 08/13/2018 - 13:39

19th-20th century Germany had superb music, philosophers, and physicists....

Yep, and one statistical outlier later we had firebombed Dresden, the Ruskies were gangraping their women up and down Potsdamer Platz and an entire generation was pushing up daisies from the sands of Normandy to the mud fields of Kursk.

You think all those German geniuses saw that coming? Ask all those fucking geniuses if they are aware that they're stoking the next conflagration.

zob2020 NidStyles Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:42

ah yes... was. All that alongside historical societies for every damn little village died out with the great recession. All in all it lasted for lets see 30-40 years at most. Car culture as a concept would be another i suppose, except now the other half sees that as immoral and evil by killing orangutans for their palm oil to fuel cars.